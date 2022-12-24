Ka rerekē pēhea nei ā mātou mahi hei te 2023 i te auheke ohaoha?

E puta ana te ihu o te tau hōu, ā, e mea ana ngā mātanga ka nui ngā pānga o ngā tūāhuatanga auheke ohaoha me te mākete waimori ki ngā āhuatanga mahinga hei te 2023.

As the new year approaches, experts say recessionary conditions and a tight labour market will be a major influence on the way we work in 2023.

E ai ki te mātanga wāhi mahi Gillian Brookes, ko te panonitanga nui rawa atu hei te 2023 ko te auheke ohaoha e tārewa nei, me te whakapae ka pāngia hei te haurua mātāmuri o 2023. Hei tāna, ka ihupuku ake ngā tini pakihi i tēnei.

Workplace expert Gillian Brookes​​ said the biggest change in 2023 was the looming recession widely predicted in the latter half of 2023. She said many businesses would tighten their belts in response.

Arā hoki ngā mātanga ōhanga e māharahara ana ka whakarērea te tini me te mano e te auheke ōhanga, ā, me auaha hoki ngā whakaaro a ngā pakihi, he mimiti nō te whiwhinga pūtea, hei tā Gillian.

While economists were concerned a recession would cause thousands of job losses, reduced income would force businesses to think creatively about the ways they worked, Brookes said.

“Me ko te herenga te hoa o te auahatanga, korekore he tau auaha e kainamu ana,” tā Gillian kōrero mai.

“If constraint is the mother of creativity, then it’s going to be an incredibly creative year,” Brookes​ said.

Mā te pēhanga tāmitanga ahupūtea me te tupuranga iti, waihoki te mākete waimori iti, e kore e oti i ngā tini pakihi te utu i ngā whiwhinga pūtea nui ake ki ngā kaimahi, tāna mea mai.

Inflationary pressure and low growth combined with a tight labour market would mean many businesses would not be able to afford large pay increases for staff, she said.

Nā tēnā, ka waiwai ā ngā pakihi whai whakaaro ki ngā wāhanga ngākau pai, tē hāngai ki te pūtea, e whakaherea ana e ō rātou wāhi mahi, pēnei i te pīngore o te mahi, me ngā rangi mahi e whā ki te wiki.

Because of this it would become crucial for businesses to think about the positive non-financial elements offered by their workplace, such as flexible working and a four-day week.

Ina koa, ka rorotu haere pea ngā rangi mahi e whā ki te wiki hei kōwhiringa mā ngā pahiki, tā te mea e ai ki ngā rangahau kua pai ake te whakaputanga mahi, kua ora ake te hinengaro, ā, kāhore e pāngia te pakihi e ngā utunga āpitihanga, tāna kōrero.

In particular the four-day week would become a popular option for businesses, as research showed it created stronger productivity and better mental health, while providing no immediate extra costs for the business, she said.

Stuff Nā te auheke ohaoha e tārewa nei me te mākete waimori, me auaha ā ngā pakihi whakapoapoa i ngā kaimahi. / A looming recession and a tight labour market means businesses will have to create new ways of working to retain and attract staff.

“Ka whāwhai ngā pakihi kia puta te ihu mā te whakarewa i ngā rangi mahi e whā i te wiki. Ka pīoioi tērā āhuatanga, koia tērā te āhua hōu e māori noa nei,” tāna mea mai.

“Businesses will scramble to gain a comparative advantage by adopting the four-day week ahead of their competition. Once that tipping point is reached, it will ultimately become a new default,” she said.

E ai ki a Tākuta Zoë Port​​, he pūkenga whakahaerehanga ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, me noho mātāmua te puritanga tonutanga i te kaimahi ki ngā aroaro o ngā pakihi hei te 2023.

Dr Zoë Port​​, management lecturer at Massey University, said retention of staff should be high on the list of business owners to keep in mind in 2023.

Kāore pea e pērā te kaha o tā te kaimahi whakariterite i tērā i te 2022, engari e kawatau ana ka iti tonu te puna mahi waimori, he tokoiti nō te hunga mahi waimori ki ētahi rāngai nā te tārewa o ngā haerenga ki tāwahi a ngā pihinga, tāna kōrero.

While workers might not have as much bargaining power as they had in 2022, a tight labour market was expected to continue with labour shortages in certain sectors as young workers went on delayed overseas experiences, she said.

SUPPLIED E ai ki te mātanga wāhi mahi Gillian Brookes, e tinga ana ka rorotu haere ngā rangi mahi e whā i te wiki hei te 2023. / Workplace expert Gillian Brookes says a four-day working week was likely to grow in popularity in 2023.

Nā tēnei, me toutou pea ngā pakihi i ngā puna waimori kāore anō kia whai wāhi atu, pēnei i te whakapoapoa i ngā mātua kia waihape ki te mahi ki ngā whakaritenga tuari-mahi, kia whakamana ake ā-roto pea mā te whanake i ngā kaimahi o nāianei, tāna kōrero.

Because of this businesses might need to tap into new, or underutilised, labour sources, such as attracting parents back into the workforce with job-share arrangements, or looking to promote from within by developing existing staff, she said.

“Arā pea ngā pikinga whiwhinga pūtea ki te tokomaha i te 2022, pēnā tātou e tomo atu ki te auhekenga ōhanga, ara noa atu pea ngā ‘herenga’ o te 2023, he mate pea nō ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi kia whakapoapoangia ā rātou kaimahi ki ngā rawa kē atu,” tā Zoë.

“While 2022 has been a year of pay increases for many, if we enter a recession, 2023 may be the year of ‘conditions’, as employers attempt to make their workplace attractive to employees in other ways,” Port said.

E ai ki te kaihautū tāngata o Employment Hero, Alex Hattingh, ka whanake tonu te tikanga rorotu o te mahinga pīngore hei te 2023, ina koe i te mahi i tawhiti.

Employment Hero chief people officer Alex Hattingh​ said the flexible working trend would continue to rise in 2023, especially when it came to remote working.

“Kua whakarērea ngā tikanga onamata o te iwa ki te rima, te nau mai me te nau atu. Waihoki tērā pōhēhē me rite tonu te herenga i te kaimahi ki tōna tēpu e whaihua ai.”

“The traditional days of the nine to five, clock in and out are gone. So too, is the idea that an employee needs to be chained to their desk at all times to be productive.”

I tētahi uiuinga ki ngā kaimahi ngāi Aotearoa koni atu i te 1000, ko te kitenga a Employment Hero, he 61% ngā kaimahi i mahi i tawhiti, i hāngere rānei.

In a survey of over 1000 New Zealand employees, Employment Hero found 61% of workers worked remotely part-time or full time.

Koni atu i te 48% ērā kaimahi i kī mai kua whai whakaaro ki te motu i ā rātou mahi pēnā tonoa e te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi kia hoki katoa atu ai ki te tari.

More than 48% of those workers said they would consider quitting their job if their employer directed them to return to the office full-time.

“Ka tiro ana koe ki ngā raraunga, e oti i a koe te kite ngaronga tino kaimahi ki ngā wāhi e whanamānawatia nei ngā momo āhuatanga mahi hōu, i te rarahu o te mahi i tawhiti,” te kī a Alex.

“From the data you can see that organisations that fail to embrace remote working styles will lose high performers to organisations that have implemented newer work models,” Hattingh said.

Engari me he taiao mahi i tawhiti, me whai whakaaro pea ngā pakihi ki ngā rautahi whakakotahi e kore ai ngā kaimahi, ina koa ngā iwi tokoiti, e pāngia e te taumahatanga hei te pae tawhiti, hei tāna.

But in a remote working environment businesses might need to consider social inclusion strategies to ensure all workers, particularly those from marginalised groups, were not disadvantaged in the long term, she said.

E ai ki a Jonathan Dixon, te tumu o te kaupapa toko kaimahi Raise, he tūpono nō te pānga auhekenga ōhanga, te whakarewanga pāpātanga mōketi, me te whanaketanga tonutanga o te tāmitanga ahupūtea, e waiwai ana te aro a ngā rangatira kaimahi ki te hauora ā-hinengaro o te kaimahi.

Jonathan Dixon​​, chief executive of employee assistance programme Raise, said with a recession on the cards, mortgage rates rising, and inflation showing no signs of slowing, it was crucial for business owners to prioritise employee mental health.

“Mōku ake, i tēnei taiao, e hirahira pai ana te whai i ngā tikanga ngāwari. Tirohia ngā kōwhiringa rerekē e noho tonu mai ai te kaimahi, engari me mahara tonu ki āu mahi hei kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e toko ana i te tangata kia mahi,” tā Jonathan.

“I think in this environment it is really important to do the basics well. Look at different options for staff retention but always remember your role as an employer is to help people to work,” Dixon said.

Ahakoa he tokomaha kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e tere pai ana i ngā wai māharahara o te kaimahi rā te Kowheori-19 me ōna nōhanga mohoaotanga, e waiwai ana te whai whakaaro ake ki te poipoi i te hapori, me te tautoko i te wāhi mahi, ina koa hoki ki te pito mata o te tau angitu, hei tāna.

While many employers had done well managing staff concerns during Covid-19 and successive lockdowns, it was important to think about fostering community, and support in a workplace, particularly in what had the potential to be a stressful year, he said.

Nā tēnei, kua whakapae a Jonathan ki te hekenga ihotanga o ngā tūāhuatanga mahi i tawhiti hei te tau e kainamu ana, he waihape nō ngā pakihi ki ngā āhuatanga o mua, e poipoia ai te ahurea ā-ope ki te whakawhitinga kōrero kanohi ki ngā kanohi.

Because of this, Dixon predicted a downturn in remote working situations next year as businesses went back to their old ways of creating team culture through face to face communication.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.