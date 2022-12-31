He kāho hinu, e wheua kua nehua: I ahatia a Puhiwai Rangi, te parāoa i hōiriiri

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF When a whale washed up on Coromandel shores, Ngāti Hei stepped in to treasure the mammal dubbed Puhiwai Rangi.

Pupuhi mai ana te pāwhakarua i te takutai o Wharekaho, ka noho pū a Ngāti Hei ki te marumaru o Motukoure. E poto ana ngā pātītī i te raumati, e pokepoke ana ngā ngaru o te tai pari, kua āta purea nei te takutai e te hau ngāwari e tae ana ki tērā taha o te moutere.

As a nor’easter blows across Wharekaho beach, the marae of Mercury Bay iwi Ngāti Hei sits steady in the lee of Motukoure Island. Meadows grazed low for summer billow, waves clatter in the high tide and the beach is raked by the little wind that makes it around the island.

Me kua pēnei te rangi, anō te ngāwari o te wareware ki ngā mahinga e rua wiki ki muri, i tae atu ai a Ngāti Hei ki tātahi kia tīkina ake te hinu, ngā wheua, me te wairua hoki o Puhiwai Rangi.

On such a day, it’s easy to forget that little more than two months ago on this same stretch of beach members of the Ngāti Hei were undertaking the retrieval of hinu (fat), bones and, in a manner of speaking, spirit from Puhiwai Rangi.

I tapaina te parāoa toa e 55-tana te taumaha ko Puhiwai Rangi, kua mate kē i tana tōiriiringa ki Matapaua i te pō o te 23 o Oketopa. I tapaina kia mahara atu ki te pā i tūhuratia tuatahitia, ā, e hāngai ana te “Puhiwai” ki te mārama, me te mā o ngā wai e tata ana, ka mutu, e hāngai ana te Rangi ki ngā mea katoa – i tēnei ai, i ngā ao anō.

Puhiwai Rangi was the name given to a 55-tonne bull sperm whale that washed ashore dead at Matapaua Bay on the night of October 23. Named such after the pā site at which he was initially discovered, “Puhiwai” references the clarity and purity of nearby waters, and Rangi pays homage to all else there is – worldly and celestial.

E ai ki a Joe Davies, te kaumātua o Ngāti Hei, he momo āhuatanga whanaungatanga te kawenga i te parāoa i te wāhi i kōripitia ia.

Joe Davies, Ngāti Hei’s kaumātua describes the bringing of the whale to the spot from which it was flensed as an act of “whanaungatanga” (kinship).

Koia tērā hoki tētahi momo ūkaipō ki a Ngāti Hei. He hunga i waihape ki Wharekaho ki te tautoko i te tikinga ake i ngā wāhanga papai, hirahira hoki o Puhiwai Rangi rā ngā rangi e whā, ā, nā te tohunga Ngāti Wai, Hori Parata, rāua ko tana tama Te Kaurinui ngā whakahaerenga katoa.

It was also a homecoming for Ngāti Hei members. Those who returned to Wharekaho assisted with the harvest of useful, significant and tikanga elements of Puhiwai Rangi in a four-day effort instructed and orchestrated by Ngāti Wai tohunga (expert) Hori Parata and his son Te Kaurinui.

I te whiore o Oketopa, i noho te iwi me te manuhiri ki tātahi, i āta wānangahia te whakamanatanga i te taonga a Tangaroa kia ū ki ngā tikanga ahurea, kia whai mana hoki.

Seeing out October at the beach, the iwi and their manuhiri (guests) undertook a series of wānanga (deliberations) to decide how to honour the ocean’s gift in a humane and culturally appropriate way.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff E ai ki a Joe Davies, te kaumātua o Ngāti Hei, he momo āhuatanga whanaungatanga te whakamahinga i te parāoa. / Ngāti Hei kaumātua, Joe Davis, says the process of utilising the sperm whale was one of “whanaungatanga” (kinship).

Hei tā Joe, “ānō he tangihanga” te tīmatanga o te kōripitanga, “ā, he momo tangihanga”.

Davies describes the beginning of the harvesting ritual as being “almost like a tangi. Well, in a way, it was”.

Nō ngā hau e whā o te motu a Hori mā, i tae mai ai ki te āwhina.

Parata and his team came from far and wide to take part in the operation.

“Nō Ngāti Whātua, Te Arawa, Ngāti Hako e tata ana ki Paeroa, Ngaati Whanaunga – he epeepe rātou katoa, i reira hoki a Maniapoto.”

“Ngāti Whātua, Te Arawa, Ngāti Hako from near Paeroa, Ngaati Whanaunga – very close relations of ours, there was Maniapoto.”

Ka mutu ana ngā whakatakinga, ka mau i ngā kaikōripi ngā kākahu haumaru e pai ai te whakamahi i te kōripi me ngā matau, e tapahi ai i te ngako i ngā wheua o te parāoa.

Once inducted, cutters donned protective coveralls and set to works with blades and hooks flensing flesh and blubber from the whale’s skeleton.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kua mau i te tīma ngā kākahu whakahaumaru e kōripitia ai a Puhiwai Rangi i Wharekaho i te Oketopa. / A crew dons protective coveralls to dismantle Puhiwai Rangi at Wharekaho in October.

I te whakahoronga pōuriuri i a Puhiwai Rangi, i puta hoki te whaiwāhitanga kia toutou hoki i ngā ahi patuitanga o mua, tā Joe.

The solemn and sombre dismantling of Puhiwai Rangi became an opportunity to rekindle old relationships too, says Davis.

“Kia mōhio ki ō mātou hononga katoa, kia āta rapu i ērā hononga, kia whakaita i ērā hononga hoki... ka makere ngā here – ka ngākaupai mātou katoa. He pūtake o te noho tahi.”

“Finding out we all link, and we all start to look for those links, and shoring up those links... we sort of break down those doubts – we all start to get on really quickly. We’re there for a purpose.”

Ko te ngako o te kaupapa kia pai ai te whakamahi i te taonga hōu nei.

Ultimately that purpose was to put the new taonga to good use.

E mahara ana a Joe, i ngā wā o mua, ki tana toro atu ki Te Papa Atawhai, tono ai i tētahi wāhi tare parāoa kia waihanga rongoā, hei wāhanga hoki o te whakaoti whakairo. He momo kōrori i tērā, hei tāna, tā te moana whakamana mārika i ngā wawata o Ngāti Hei.

Davis recalls, in the past, approaching the Department of Conservation to ask for a quantity of whale oil to use for rongoā (remedies) and as an ingredient in traditional finishes applied to carvings. There is a certain irony, he says, in having Ngāti Hei’s wishes honoured so profusely by the sea.

Ko te “kura” e korowaitia nei ngā tini wharenui puta noa i te motu he hua o te whakawhenumi i te uka me te hinu.

The “ochre” colour that adorns many wharenui across the country is a result of the blending of clay and whale oil.

“Ina whakawhenumi i tērā [uka] ki te hinu, ka kauparetia te kino,” tā Joe, ā, hei tā tāna whakamahuki, he pai te hinu kia kōtutu i te whakairo, kia kauparetia hoki ngā “ngārara, me ngā namu” hōhā.

“That [clay] mixed with whale oil wards off badness,” says Davis and explains that the addition of hinu is a good way of preserving the finish of carving and can repel unwanted “bugs, and sandflies”.

E ai ki ngā whakamahukitanga a Joe, he rite tonu ā ngā toa “mirimiri i te hinu ki ō rātou kiri i mua i te pakanga”.

Warriors, Davis explains, were also known to “smear it on themselves before going into battle”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hei tā Joe, he āpitihanga taketake te hinu ki ētahi whakairo Māori. / Davis says whale oil was a traditional addition to the vermilion finishes that adorn some Māori carvings.

I te mutunga iho, tōna whā tekau ngā kāho hinu e 200L i kohikohia i te parāoa.

When all was said and done, Ngāti Hei retrieved some forty 200L drums of whale oil from the sperm whale.

Arā te hinu spermaceti, he mea toko i tana puhau, i tāhoro atu i te mātenga “engia he kōrere wai”, ā, i mātua kohia ki ngā pākete peita i mua i te whakawhiti atu ki ngā kāho ita, tā Joe. Heoti anō te ngako o Puhiwai Rangi, i āta werahia i tērā wāhi ake e pai ai te hinu kia rokirokia.

Spermaceti​ oil, which aids a sperm whale’s buoyancy, poured “like a tap” from the head of the whale and was first collected in paint pails before being transferred to airtight drums, Davis explains. Puhiwai Rangi’s blubber, meanwhile, was rendered on-site in large vats to ensure the hinu was sufficiently clarified for storage.

E noho ana ki tētahi wāhi mātao tekau mēneti te tawhiti atu, ki Whitianga, ka mutu, ko tā Joe, e rapu haere ana i ngā puoto karaehe e rahi ana, e taea ana te pupuru ki te hinu e 8000L.

Now housed in a coolstore ten minutes away in Whitianga, Davis says the hunt is on for glass vessels large enough to store the 8000L of oil.

E ai ki a Joe, kua mea mai a Hori he momo rerekē, he kounga rerekē hoki o te hinu, nā reira me hanga tere tā te tangata mahi kei pirau ngā ngako me ngā piru.

Parata shared that there are different varieties and grades of whale oil and that one has to act with some celerity to prevent the blubber and oils from putrifying, said Davis.

“I kitea te tīmatanga o te pirau haere e mātou. Ka taka mai te rangi tuarua, tuatoru, tuawhā, tuarima, ka tīmata te pirau haere, ā, e kitea ana e koe ngā pūtau toto e papī ana ki te hinu. E oti i a koe te kite i te toto ki te hinu. Nā, ka whakawera ake, ka tātari ai.”

“We noticed that putrefaction was starting. Day two, day three, day four, getting into day five, putrefaction starts to set in, and you see where the blood cells are starting to leak into the oil. You can see the blood in the oil. So a processing of warming it up and straining it happens.”

“Nā mātou ngā tini taputapu hōu i whakamahi kia tō ake. He wakakari e 25-tana, e 30-tana hoki, engari kāore tonu i paku neke... Nā ngā wai o ngā ngaru i kōtiri te āta nekehia e mātou āhua kotahi mita.

“We used a lot of modern equipment like diggers to pull it up. We had a 25-tonne and a 30-tonne digger there, and it still wouldn’t budge... We just used the gentle lift of incoming waves to move it about a metre at a time.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Tō Joe ringa i muri i te toutou ki tētahi o ngā kāho hinu parāoa. / Davis’ hand after dipping it into one of the drums containing the whale oil.

I te tari o Joe, kua iri mai te mahere o tētahi ngarehe kauri iti e mōrehu ana, kua karapotia e ngā awaawa kōhi me ngā whakatūnga whare. Kua miramira ki te kākāriki ngā uru kauri e pāngia nei e te māuiuitanga whakamate kauri – kāhore he rongoā e mōhiotia nei.

On the wall of Davis’ office hangs a map of a small, remaining patch of old growth kauri forest bounded by gorse-filled gullies and encroaching subdivisions. Highlighted in lime green are the sites of kauri which have been afflicted by kauri dieback disease – for which there is no known cure.

I te kōripitanga, i kōrero a Joe mō te tōmina kia patua tērā māuiauitanga ki ngā ngako me ngā hinu o te parāoa, mō te tūpono ka whāngaia ngā whakapiripiri ki ngā rākau e mate ana – koia e hiahia nei ki ngā puoto karaehe. E pēnā ana te whakaaro, he whakapono nō ētahi he uri te parāoa o Tāne Mahuta.

At the time of the flensing Davis expressed an ambition to treat the disease using fats and oil from the whale to form poultices to apply to infected trees – hence the need for glass vessels. The idea has impetus in the belief that parāoa (sperm whales) are descended from Tāne Mahuta.

“Ka hia nei ngā wānanga e koke whakamua ai mātou, he mate nō mātou ki te whakahoahoa i ngā kohinga raraunga e aroturukitia ai te whanaketanga, ka mutu, me whakatau i te wāhi ka mahia tēnei, waihoki ngā whāinga o te mahi. Me āta whakamahere e te tangata, me whai paearu, me rite hoki ngā tikanga haumaru koiora. Engari, mā te aha i te whakamātau.”

“It’ll take a couple of wānanga before we get cracking, because we have to design data-sets to monitor the progress, we have to decide where it is going to happen, decide on some objectives. You have to map it all out, determine controls, put in place biosecurity protocols. But we’re going to give it a crack.”

E mea ana a Joe, mā te tikanga ngā mahi e ārahi kia patua ai te matenga kauri.

Davis says tradition will act as a guide for any efforts to put the whale to work against kauri dieback.

“He kupu whakarite tēnei. Nā konā, kua whakapiripiri mātou i ngā mea e ōrite ana ki ērā i whakapiria e ngā toa kia kauparetia te kino. He mea kino te matenga kauri, nā reira koia tērā te ara whakaaro e whāia nei e mātou. Wai ka hua,” tana menemene mai.

“We are using a metaphor. Metaphorically speaking we are applying the same as what the warriors used to ward off something bad. Kauri dieback is something bad, so we’re going to apply that methodology. You never know,” he smiles.

“Mā mātou ngā mātauranga taketake, ngā tikanga hoki e whai i tēnei ara.”

“We're going to apply some indigenous, what we call mātauranga, methodology along the way.”

I te horopaki wheua, e ai ki a Joe, ka whakamahia ēnei “hei rākau whawhai taketake, hei toi, kia keri, kia aha atu anō hoki”.

As for the bones of the whale, those, Davis says will be used for “traditional weapons, for art, for digging, we use it for all sorts of things”.

Ko te whakamutunga o te mahi nei he nehu i ngā wheua o Puhiwai Rangi, kua ūhia tonutia ki te kiko, ki ngā tāhuahua ki mua i te aroaro o te wharenui o Ngāti Hei.

The final stage of the process saw Puhiwai Rangi’s bones, still enrobed with flesh, buried beneath the dunes under the watchful eye of the Ngāti Hei wharenui.

Hei ngā tau e rua ka hahū ake, me te manako ka kiko-kore, ka whai mana anō; hei toi, hei taputapu, hei rawa, hei whakakai hoki.

In two years’ time they will be dug up, hopefully free of any remaining flesh, to be honoured once more; as art, tools, implements and amulets.

E hia nei ngā taonga ka whakairohia i ngā wheua o Puhiwai Rangi ka kitea ai hoki ki te wharenui hōu o Ngāti Hei.

Many of the items carved from Puhiwai Rangi’s bones will be featured in the new wharenui of Ngāti Hei.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ko Wharekaho, e tata ana ki te wāhi i kōripitia ai a Puhiwai Rangi. / Wharekaho Beach, near where Puhiwai Rangi was flensed.

Kāore tonu a Ngāti Hei i te mōhio ki te take i mate a Puhiwai Rangi.

The cause of Puhiwai Rangi’s death still proves an enigma for Ngāti Hei.

Kua kitea ia i ngā wai i ngā rangi i mua tata mai i tōna hemonga, tā Joe kōrero, ā, i te āhua nei kāpā i tukia te tinana e te kaipuke – he take auau te tōiriiri mai ai ngā tohorā.

He had been sighted in the area several times in the days before his death, Davis says, and the carcass didn’t demonstrate ship strike – a common cause of death for washed-up whales.

Nā te wātea o te puku o Puhiwai Rangi, e whakapae ana te tohunga Hori i hemo i te matekai. Nā Joe te kupu, i mate ia i te hinapōuri.

Given Puhiwai Rangi’s empty stomach, the tohunga Parata surmised it had likely starved to death. Davis suggested it died with a “broken heart”.

I a Joe e āmio atu ana ki ngā pou hanga tekau nā e āta mātaki ana i te whanga, kia whakaatu i te wāhi i mahia ai ēnei mahi katoa, ka hoki ōna mahara ki te wā i mua tata mai i te tōiriiri o Puhiwai Rangi ki uta.

As Davis wanders down to the half a dozen or so pou (posts) that keep vigil over the bay to illustrate where the operation took place, he recalls the final moments before Puhiwai Rangi came ashore.

“I a ia e tō mai ana ki konei, e whā ngā aihe hei hoa haere mōna. He tokorua ki ia taha. Ka tangi ana te karanga, ka tukuna ia e ngā aihe, ka taiāwhio rātou i te takutai, ka hoki atu ai ki te moana.”

“As he was towed here he was accompanied by four dolphins. A pair either side. When the karanga was called the dolphins left his side, did a few laps of the beach and disappeared back out to sea.”

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.