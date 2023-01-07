Transliteration vs translation in te reo Māori

David Kārena-Holmes is a Nelson-based author and academic

COLUMN: There is a marked difference between the Māori versions of the season’s greetings Meri Kirihimete (“Merry Christmas”) and Ngā mihi / mō te tau hou (“Greetings for the Year New”). The first is a transliteration – an attempt to approximate the sound of the English “Merry Christmas” using the sound-system of te reo. The second is a translation – an attempt to present the meaning of the English in genuine Māori wording.

But correct though the Māori in the sentence Ngā mihi / mō te tau hou may be, the expression as a whole, remains one imported from another culture. The “New Year” widely celebrated here at this time, really belongs to the northern hemisphere, where it signals the beginning of lengthening of daylight hours after the mid-winter solstice.

Māori, traditionally, welcome a “new year”, marked by the reappearance on the north-eastern horizon, after the southern hemisphere mid-winter, of “Matariki” – a cluster of nine stars each with a separate name. This star-cluster, but encompassing only seven stars, is known as the “Pleiades” in northern hemisphere astronomy. Discussing astronomy, however, amounts to a digression from the central purpose of these columns.

A point to be made here is that, whilst translating idiomatic expressions from another language doesn’t truly represent ideas deeply-rooted in an indigenous culture, languages, everywhere, are continually changing, in both vocabulary and idiomatic expression.

READ MORE:

* Learning te reo good for the mind, body and wairua

* Early Māori dictionary provides explanations of value

* Taking words from English into te reo



Te reo Māori is no exception. Some historians have suggested that Thomas Kendall, who arrived in the Bay of Islands as a missionary in 1814, was probably among the last of Europeans who had the opportunity to transcribe “classical Māori” – that is te reo Māori before it had been irreversibly modified by contact with other languages, particularly English and French.

The changes have certainly involved the addition of many transliterated words to the vocabulary – hipi (“sheep”) rāpeti (“rabbit”) and thousands more. Such words appear in the splendid mono-lingual dictionary He Pātaka Kupu (“A Storehouse of Words”) with the note reo kē (i.e. from an “other language”).

There have been moves to counter this tendency. The 1995 edition of Te Matatiki (published by the Māori Language Commission) lists more than 5000 new Māori words as alternatives to clumsy transliterations.

But translations of imported expressions and idioms will doubtless continue. The verb kite (“to see”) is a word from classical Māori, but its use in the now common expression of farewell Ka kite! (“Will see”, with the “you” implied) is almost certainly of very recent vintage, representing a Māori version of an expression common not only in English (“Be seeing you!” or “See you!) but in other languages as well. e,g. Italian Arrivederci! (“To the re-seeing!”).