'Kāore a raumati e tere hoki mai' - he āwhā hōu e kainamu ana hei tērā wiki

E matapae ana ka noho tonu te huarere potere hei te wiki, ā, e ai ki Te Ratonga Tirorangi, e kore a raumati e tere hoki mai. / The wet weather is set to continue into next week with MetService warning summer won’t be back anytime soon.

He āwhā anō e pupū ake ana kia mieretia Te Ika a Māui hei te ihu o tērā wiki, mā konā, “e kore a raumati e tere hoki mai”

Another storm is lining up to slam into the North Island early next week, ensuring “summer is not returning anytime soon”.

Ahakoa e matapae nei te ua tātā ki Te Ika a Māui hei ā Tāite, e tūpono ana ka mākū pai Te Tara o Te Ika, he tūpatotanga ua tātā i te wā nei, ā, kaua e whakapae ka ngāwari ake hei tērā wiki.

While heavy rain is set to batter the North Island on Thursday, with the Coromandel set to be the worst hit area with a heavy rain warning in place, don’t expect any relief next week.

“E kore a raumati e tere hoki mai” te kī a te mātanga Ratonga Tirorangi Jessie Owen.

“Summer is not going to return anytime soon” said MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen.

“I te āhua nei, kāhore anō kia tae te waka ki uta.”

“It definitely looks like we’re not out of the woods.”

Hei tā Jessie, he āngi mātao pārūrū e kawe mai ana te ua tātā ki Te Ika a Māui ā tērā wiki – engari kua wawe rawa e mōhio pū ai ki hea pāngia kinotia ai.

Owen said a subtropical low would bring more heavy rain to the North Island next week – but it was a bit too early to say exactly where the worst would hit.

“Kāore ngā [āngi mātao pārūrū] e āmiki kitea ana pēnei i ngā āngi anō, e rite tonu ana te rerekē haere,” hei tāna.

“[Subtropical lows are] not as well-defined as the nice fronts we see, they’re very changeable,” she said.

E ai ki ngā matapae wawe mō te Tūrei, ka pāngia peatia te tai rāwhiti-mā-raki hei ā Tūrei, ā, e tūpono pai ana ngā hau āwhā, te ua tātā, me ngā tokonga marangai.

Early forecasts for Tuesday show it could hit the north-east coast next Tuesday, and potential bring gale force winds, heavy rain and storm swells.

A large selection of severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for both wind and rain in the next 48 hours, primarily about the upper North Island.

Ko Te Tai Rāwhiti pea ki te mura o te ahi.

The East Coast could also be in the firing line.

E kawatau ana a Jessie, ko tā te āngi mātao he mauria mai te mākūtanga, ā, hei te mutunga o te wīkene tātou mōhio ake ai ki ngā āmiki āhuatanga o te huarere kino.

Owen expected the low would bring lots of moisture and, by the end of the weekend, they would be in a better position to forecast where exactly could expect to see the worst of the weather.

Heoti tonu, kua tukuna ngā whakatūpatotanga ki ngā tāngata e noho ana ki Te Tara o te Ika a Māui kia noho haumaru ai, he mākū nō te wāhi. I Tāmaki Makaurau, i kitea e Te Ratonga Tirorangi te ua 12.6mm i mua i te 7:30am, ka mutu, e matapae ana te 62mm rā te Tāite.

Meanwhile, while warnings have been issued across the Coromandel for people to either head home or be prepared to take shelter, it’s been wet. In Auckland, MetService recorded 12.6mm of rain by 7:30am, forecasting a total of 62mm throughout Thursday.

He whakatūpatotanga hoki tā Te Ratonga Tirorangi mō Te Waiariki ki te uru o Whakatāne me te raki o Rotorua tae noa ki te tūruapō hei ā Paraire, te 6 o Hānuere.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne and north of Rotorua until midnight on Friday, January 6.

Kua whakatūpato mai hoki Te Ratonga Tirorangi mō te “whakarewanga tere o ngā mimi me ngā awa” i ngā ua tātā.

MetService also warned heavy rains “may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly”.

“E tūpono ana hoki ngā waipuketanga i te mata o te whenua, me ngā horohoro, ā, ka mōrearea hoki pea te hautū waka.”

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

He whakatūpatotanga ua tātā mō Te Waka o Māui, ki Te Tauihu ki te māuru o Motueka tae noa ki te 11am Paraire, me ngā pae maunga o Te Tai Poutini ki te tonga o Otira tae noa ki te 4am Paraire.

Heavy rain warnings were also in effect in the South Island, for Tasman northwest of Motueka until 11am Friday and the ranges of Westland south of Otira until 4am Friday.

Kua mea mai te kaimatapae o Te Ratonga Tirorangi, Aidan Pyselman, me uaua ka karo tētahi wāhi i te huarere kino hei te wiki e kainamu ana.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said almost nowhere would escape the bad weather this week.

Nā te āngi mātao i raru ai – he wāhi āngi e āwhiowhio whakaroto ana, e mauria mai ana te huarere mākū, me ngā hau pūkeri – e noho ana ki te raki o Te Tai o Rehua.

The culprit was a low – a region of air that spirals inwards, bringing wet and windy weather – sitting in the north of the Tasman Sea.

E kore e taea te rere atu ki tua o Aotearoa tā te mea he āngi mahana i te uru o Wharekauri e “noho kau noa ana” ki korā, e aukati ana i te nekehanga o te āngi mātao.

It couldn’t progress and move away from New Zealand because a high pressure system east of the Chatham Islands had “kind of just parked” there, blocking the low from moving.

