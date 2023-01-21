Learning te reo from traditional sayings

King Charles shares a hongi with a member of the cultural greeting party at Government House in 2019 in Auckland, when the then Prince visited New Zealand.

David Kārena-Holmes is a Nelson-based author and academic

COLUMN: A good understanding of how nouns, verbs and particles are used to form phrases and sentences in te reo Māori doesn’t detract in any way from the importance of the principle, described in Bruce Biggs’ Let’s Learn Maori, that “The phrase, not the word, is the unit of Maori speech which should be emphasised in learning”.

Indeed, focussing on phrases that for one reason or another seem particularly memorable is almost certainly a very good way of increasing one’s vocabulary and fluency.

Māori culture with its long oral tradition dependent upon remarkable feats of memorising – is particularly rich in proverbial sayings.

Whether one encounters anonymous whakatauki (or – with the penultimate vowel lengthened – whakatauāki from an historically known originator), tribally-connected pēpeha or kupu whakarite (“metaphors”) if the message strikes one as memorable there is added incentive to understand the Māori words fully.

READ MORE:

* Transliteration and the sound-system of te reo

* To be or not to be that is the question in te reo

* It's all about the base in te reo

* Getting active about passive on path to te reo enlightenment



A simple example might be Ahakoa / he iti / he pounamu. (“Although small [it’s] of great value.”).

The word pounamu (“greenstone”) is here used metaphorically to represent anything highly valued. Such a brief saying should easily be memorised – resulting in a word for “although” – ahakoa – for instance, becoming a familiar word in one’s vocabulary.

Learning words and grammatical constructions in this manner – that is, in the context of expressions or sentences which are memorable in some way – would seem to have great advantages over trying to learn simply from word-equals-word vocabulary lists.

Māori pēpeha cover a great range of sentiments – from humorous jibes to profound wisdom.

Frequently the ideas come from close observation of the natural world, or from memory of historical events. Describing a person who visits only very occasionally as He kotuku reretanga tahi. (“A white heron of a single flight.”) for instance, references the rare appearance of the white heron.

Some sayings are quite elliptical: Mā roto hoki / ka ora, / ka pai / te kōrero. (“With inside good, speech will be good”).

The sense is abundantly clear in te reo - but perhaps in English some explanatory paraphrasing may be useful in facilitating full appreciation of the meaning, such as: “If one feels total contentment in oneself, then what one chooses to say will be good.”

Many collections of such sayings have been published – probably the most comprehensive being Ngā Pēpeha a ngā Tīpuna of 2001, by Hirini Moko Mead and Neil Grove, which contains 2669 sayings gathered from numerous earlier sources.

A recent notable addition to the field is Hona Black’s 2021 He Iti te Kupu – Māori Metaphors and Similes.

The text of this book is in both Māori and English, conveniently presented in parallel on facing pages.