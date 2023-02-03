Ngā kawatau ki Waitangi

Koni atu i te 30,000 tāngata e whakapoapoatia ana e te hui taurima o Waitangi. / The Waitangi Day festival has attracted up to 30,000 people in the past. (Image description: Waitangi Day crowds dressed for the heat sit under a blue sky on a grassy area watching something afar.)

Ka waihape ngā whakanuitanga mō Waitangi i te tau nei, he uruparenga ki te Waitangi matihiko nō tērā tau. Kua hora ake ngā kaupapa atu i te 3 ki te 6 o Pēpuere, engari ko te nuinga o ngā kaupapa ka tū hei ā Mane, te 6 o Pēpuere, arā, te hararei ā-motu.

This year, Waitangi Day celebrations make a comeback after last year’s virtual Waitangi. Events are spread across February 3-6, but most of the action will happen on Monday, February 6, the public holiday.

He utu kore te hui taurima, nā whai anō he rite tonu te whakapoapoa i te 20,000 ki te 30,000 ngā tāngata, kiritata mai, kiritawhiti mai hoki. He arohanui nō te āhua o te whakaritenga, kua auahi kore, kua wairehu kore, kua waipiro kore, ā, kua waireka kore hoki. E wātea ana hoki te hui o waho ki te tūru wīra, ki reira kitea ai hoki ngā taraka wai me te pani ārai. Me ko tāu taenga tuatahitanga ki konei, anei rā ngā mea hei kawatau māu.

The festival is free and typically attracts between 20,000 and 30,000 visitors, including locals and people who have travelled from afar. The family-friendly event is free from smoking, vaping, alcohol and fizzy drinks. The all-outdoor event is wheelchair accessible and there are water trucks and sunscreen available. If this is your first time attending, here’s what you can expect.

Te taenga ki reira | Getting there

E toru hāora te tawhiti ā-waka o Waitangi i Tāmaki Makaurau, e 25 mēneti mā raro, e rua mēneti rānei mā te waka atu i Paihia. Hei te Rangi o Waitangi, ka utu kore te tomokanga ki ngā whenua, he ratonga pahi utu kore, he tūnga waka hoki kua utu kore ki Bledisloe Domain. Atu i te 4am ki te 6.30pm hautū ai ngā pahi.

Waitangi is a three-hour drive from Tāmaki Makaurau, or a 25-minute walk or two-minute drive from Paihia. On Waitangi Day, entry to the grounds is free and free bus services and free parking is provided at Bledisloe Domain. Buses will run from 4am to 6.30pm.

Ngā maharatanga ā mua i te tūhoetanga | Commemorations before noon

Ka wawe te tīmatahia o ngā tikanga Waitangi, arā, he hui ata hāpara ki ngā Whenua Tiriti hei te 5am. Ki Te Tii Marae – te marae o raro, tākina ai tētahi karakia, whakarewaina ai te haki, karangatia ai ngā ingoa tūpuna i waitohua ai Te Tiriti o Waitangi. He rite tonu te whakakanohitia o tēnei e ngā kaumātua, ngā kaiārahi, me ngā kaitōrangapū, ā, e tae ana ki ngā hīmene, ngā kōrero o te hāhi, me ngā inoi.

Formalities and Waitangi Day customs start early with the dawn ceremony at 5am at the Treaty Grounds. At Te Tii Marae – the “lower marae” there will be karakia, a flag raising and a roll call of tūpuna who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi. This is usually attended by elders, leaders, and politicians, and entails hymns, religious readings and prayers.

Ka whakarewaina ngā haki hei te 6.30am e Te Taua Moana, ka karangatia ai ngā ingoa tūpuna i waitohua ai Te Tiriti o Waitangi i te 1840.

The flags are raised at 6.30am by the New Zealand Navy, followed by a roll call of tūpuna who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff E hia manomano tāngata ka tae ki te whakangahau waka ā-tau o te Rangi o Waitangi ki Te Tii Tātahi. / The annual waka parade on Waitangi Day draws big crowds to Te Tii Beach.

Mea ake nā, he wā e hāneanea ai, e ō kākā ai ā mua i te whakangahau waka hei te 9am ki Te Tii Tātahi. Mā Waitangi te ō kākā rorerore e hautū hei te hui ata hāpara i te tau nei, he mea i ōna wā nā te pirimia kē, nō te 2018.

Then there’s time to get comfortable and have some parakuihi (breakfast) before the waka parade at 9am on Te Tii Beach. Waitangi will host the barbecue breakfast after the dawn ceremony this year, a role previously reserved for the prime minister since 2018.

Ka tae ana ki te 9am, tū ai te whakangahau waka ki Te Tii Tātahi.

From 9am the much anticipated annual waka parade will commence on Te Tii Beach.

Atu i te 10 ki te tūhoetanga, tū ai tētahi hui hāhi-katoa ki te whare rūnanga, pūhia ai hoki e Te Taua Moana te Mihi e 21 Pū o Waitangi.

From 10 to noon, there will be an interdominational church service at the whare rūnanga, and The Waitangi Day 21 Gun Salute by the navy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ko Mohi Wati Te Rau Allen te mea e kīia nei ko MOHI, ā, he Ngāpuhi, he Te Rarawa, he Ngāi Te Rangi, he Ngāti Kahungunu hoki ki Te Wairoa. / Mohi Wati Te Rau Allen, who goes by MOHI, is a singer-songwriter of Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa descent. (Image description: MOHI is wearing a dark blue shirt and cap and leans against the side of a door looking into the light.)

Puoro | Music

Ka tūhoe ana te rā, ka ekengia te papatūwaewae o ngā whenua tiriti o runga e ngā tipua pēnei i a MOHI, Paige, MELODOWNZ, me Troy Kingi and The Promises, he hanumitanga o te kōmanawa, te arotini, te tautito, te hipi hope, te rekereke, me te rapi.

When the sun is high, the upper treaty grounds stage will be graced with the likes of MOHI, Paige, MELODOWNZ and Troy Kingi and The Promises, a fusion of Māori soul, pop, jazz, hip hop, reggae and rap.

Ka kitea hoki e koe te Kapa Haka o Hātea, nō Whangārei, e mōhiotia nei he rerehua nō ngā reo, ka mutu, ka kitea hoki a Don McGlashan, nāna ngā waiata rorotu o Aotearoa pēnei i a Nature me Anchor Me.

You’ll also get to see the Whangārei-based Hātea Kapa Haka who are known for their melodic voices, and songwriter Don McGlashan who penned iconic Kiwi tunes like Nature and Anchor Me.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds/Supplied E mōhiotia nei te Kapa Haka o Hātea, nō Whangārei, he rerehua nō ngā reo. / Whangārei-based Hātea Kapa Haka are well-known for their melodic voices. (Image description: Women dressed in piupiu (flax skirts) and tāniko bodices line the front of the kapa haka on stage while singing and dancing with poi).

Wharau | Stalls

Hei te 9am-4pm tū ai ngā wharau mākete he hokohoko atu ana i ngā mahi ā-ringa me ngā kai. E ai ki ngā kaiwhakarite, he parāoa parai, he waimerengi me te aihikirīmi, he hāngi hoki ngā momo e tau ai te hui.

From 9am-4pm there will be market stalls selling arts and crafts and kai. According to organisers, the frybread, watermelon with icecream, and hāngi are classic festival staples.

He umanga mātauranga e tukuna atu ana ngā rauemi utu kore, ā, ka whakatūria ngā tēneti e tokona ai te hauora o te whānau. He wharau hoki e whakatauira ana i te raranga, te rongoā, me te mirimiri.

Educational and informational organisations providing free resources will also be pitching tents to support whānau wellbeing. And there will be stalls demonstrating raranga (weaving), and offering rongoā (traditional Māori medicine) and mirimiri (massage therapy).

Waitangi Treaty Grounds/Supplied Anō te toritori o te Hui Waitangi; he wharau mō ngā toi, te kai, te raranga, te rongoā me te mirimiri. / The Waitangi Festival is usually bustling with stalls for arts, kai, raranga, rongoā, and mirimiri. (Image description: visitors are lining up and strolling through a tent-lined row of stalls on a sunny day).

Whakangahau | Performances

Atu i te 9am ki te 5pm, ka koke tonu te whakataetae o Te Waitangi 2023 nōnanahi rā, he wāhi e whakataetae ai ngā hapū i ngā haka, ngā waiata, te karaoke, me te hipi hope.

Between 9am and 5pm, The Waitangi 2023 competition continues from the previous day, for hapū to compete for the best haka, waiata, karaoke, and hip-hop game.

STUFF Stuff's NowNext Pou Tiaki survey finds most respondents believe we should celebrate Waitangi Day but only a third think we're living up to the Treaty of Waitangi.

Tēneti wānanga ki Te Tīi Marae | Forum tents at Te Tii Marae

Hei te 9am-2pm, e oti i te manuhiri te toro ki ngā whakaaturanga wānanga ki ngā tēneti e hāngai ana ki Te Tiriti, kia noho mai ai hoki ki ngā wānanga tōrangapū. Ka muia ngā tēneti e te haukāinga, te Iwi Chairs Forum, ngā kaunihera paetata ā-rohe, ngā māngai kāwanatanga, te Kīngitanga, me Te Taumata Kaumātua o Ngāpuhi.

From 9am-2pm, visitors can visit forum tent presentations relating to Te Tiriti and participate in wānanga about political action. The tents will be attended by haukāinga (local people), the Iwi Chairs Forum, local regional councils, government representatives, te Kīngitanga, and Te Taumata Kaumātua o Ngāpuhi.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.