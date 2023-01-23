Ā te iwi, Te Papa Atawhai, me te hapori mahi i tau ai te āio mō Motutapu te take

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust, the Department of Conservation and the Motutapu Restoration Trust have put aside their differences for the good of Motutapu Island in the Hauraki Gulf.

Tērā ko Motutapu i Te Hauraki e whakamātau ana i tā te iwi, Te Papa Atawhai me te hapori hohou i te rongo. Heoti, hei tā ngā kōrero a Tony Wall rāua ko Maxine Jacobs, kīhai i ngāwari.

Motutapu Island in the Hauraki Gulf has become a test case for how iwi, the Department of Conservation and community groups can work together. But as Tony Wall and Maxine Jacobs report, it hasn’t been easy.

Nō te Pēpuere 2020, tuhia ai e James Brown, te tumu o Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki i taua wā, tētahi reta ki ngā kaimahi o Te Papa Atawhai, me ngā mema o te Motutapu Restoration Trust (MRT).

In February 2020, James Brown, then-chairman of the Ngāi​ Tai​ ki​ Tāmaki​ iwi, wrote an angry letter to Department of Conservation staff and members of the Motutapu Restoration Trust (MRT).

I rīria ia e te tarati, i tū ai i te 1993 me te whāinga kia whakarauoratia te hauropi o te motu e tokona ai ngā taonga e kapatau ana.

His beef was with the trust, established in 1993 with the aim of restoring the island’s ecology to support threatened species.

Arā te mea o mua o Tāmaki, Christine Fletcher hei māngai whakatū, ā, kua koni atu i te 500,000 ngā rākau māori i whakatōkia e ngā tūao puta noa i ngā heketea 100 o te motu he 1500ha te rahi ki te Hauraki, nā whai anō he miriona ngā tāra i whāia ai.

With former Auckland mayor Christine Fletcher as its founding trustee, volunteers had planted more than 500,000 native trees across about 100 hectares of the 1500ha island in the Hauraki Gulf, fundraising millions of dollars.

He “tāpuitanga ngahau” DOC te rahi o te motu, ka mutu, he pāmu te whakahaerenga. He mea whakahaere e te mana whenua, Ngāi Tai, ā, he wāhi e 60ha tō rātou – hanga 4% o te whenua o te motu.

Most of the island is a DOC “recreation reserve” that is run as a farm. Ngāi Tai, which has mana whenua (indigenous authority) over the land, manages the farm and also owns a 60ha block – about 4% of the island’s whenua.

Nō tā Ngāi Tai whakataunga mō Tiriti o Waitangi i te 2018, me tētahi whakataunga a te Kōti Tiketike i taua tau anō i rerekē ai ā DOC mahi tahi ki ngā iwi, kua whakapae a Ngāi Tai, kīhai te tarati i eke ki ōna kawatau Tiriti.

Since Ngāi Tai’s Waitangi Treaty settlement in 2018, and a Supreme Court ruling that year which changed the way DOC works with iwi, Ngāi Tai felt the trust had fallen short of its Treaty obligations.

Ā, hei tā James i titiro ai, kua kino kē atu ētahi o ngā tūao tarati. Engia ko Motutapu tō rātou “papa tākaro tāokinga matawhaiaro”, tāna e mea nei.

And in Brown’s eyes, some of the trust volunteers had overstepped. They were treating Motutapu – which means sacred island – as their “personal retirement playground”, he claimed.

Kua riro i a Puna te roanga atu o ngā kōrero nā tētahi tono e ai ki te Official Information Act.

Stuff has obtained the correspondence under the Official Information Act.

Ahakoa te korenga o James i whakaingoatia i ngā kōrero, e ai ki ngā puna mōhiohio, nāna ngā īmēra. Kua heke iho ia i te nōhanga tumu, kua whakakapia ki tētahi whanaunga, e Billy Brown.

Although Brown is not named in the documents, sources say the emails are his. He has since stepped down as chairman, replaced by a relative, Billy Brown.

Gareth Eyres Ko Motutapu ki Te Hauraki, ko Rangitoto me Tāmaki Makaurau ki te tuarongo. / Motutapu in the Hauraki Gulf, with Rangitoto and Auckland city in the distance.

I mea atu a James Brown i ngā īmēra kua whakamahi ngā mema tarati i te Kāinga o Reid, he 120 tau te koroua whare, engia he “noho puni raumati”, kua whakatū i ngā tēneti huri taiāwhio ana, kua hokona atu ngā inu, kua taraiwa ki ngā pito katoa o te motu, i tūraru ake ai te tūpono ahi.

James Brown said in emails that trust members had used the 120-year-old Reid Homestead as their “summer camp”, pitching tents around it, selling refreshments and driving all over the island, creating a fire risk.

Katoa ēnei he takahi i ngā herenga o te tarati ki a DOC, hei tāna.

All of this was a breach of the trust’s DOC concession, he said.

“Kāhore he ara anō e wātea ana ki tō tarati... hāunga te tīhae ake i tō raihana, me te whana atu i tō rōpū,” tāna tuhinga.

“Your trust leaves little choice now but to … have your licence torn up, and your group removed,” he wrote.

Ka pēnei tonu ia: “Ko ō tāngata... kāhore he ara haere ake nei ki ēnei motu, he kino nō ngā mahi ā rātou. Ko te ia o tō rāihana e noho mai ai, ko te whakarauoratia o te whenua, engari e pōhēhē tonu ana āu tāngata ‘nō koutou te whenua me ngā whakahaerenga’ ki te motu.”

He continued: “Your folk … have no future on these islands given their repeated bulls..t. Your licence to be here is centred on restoring the island, but your people continue to think you ‘own and operate’ the island.”

Ko te tata motunga o te taukaea a ngā taha e toru, ā, hei tā rātou, kua kaha ake.

It was the nadir of a fraught relationship that all three parties say is now on track.

Heoti, he wāhi matangurunguru tonu ō ētahi mema tarati o mua e whakapae nei kua kino ake te tautiakitanga, he “rite tonu nō te tūpou” a DOC mā te iwi.

But there remains disillusionment among some former trust members who believe conservation has suffered because of DOC’s “bending over backwards” for iwi.

Te orokohanga me te tikinga ake i a Motutapu | The roots and upheaval of Motutapu

E kuhu ana ki muri i te koeko o Rangitoto – tērā tētahi o ngā tino tohu whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau – arā ko Motutapu.

Tucked behind the conical-shaped Rangitoto Island – one of the Auckland’s most iconic landmarks – it’s easy to miss Motutapu.

Kua 178 miriona tau tōna tawhiti, ā, koia rā tētahi o ngā wāhi whenua tawhito rawa atu i Te Hauraki.

At 178 million years, it’s one of the oldest land masses in the Hauraki Gulf.

Nā Taikehu a Motutapu i para, he tohunga i tae atu ai i te waka Tainui. Hei tā te iwi, i tapaina a Motutapu ko Te Motutapu a Taikehu.

Motutapu was settled by Taikehu, a young tohunga (tribal priest) who arrived on the Tainui waka. To the iwi, Motutapu became known as Te Motutapu a Taikehu, or the sacred island of Taikehu.

Ki reira noho ai a Taikehu rātou ko ētahi anō i heke i te waka. I tīkona ngā whenua e ngā kāinga, i ora ngā whānau i te huhua o ngā kai o te whenua me te moana.

Taikehu, and others who left the waka with him, built their lives on Motutapu. Kāinga (homes) covered the island, with whānau surviving on the bountiful kai from the whenua and moana.

I wehe a Taikehu i te motu, i tōmene tonu i te ao hōu o Aotearoa, engari i noho tonu a Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, ka mutu i taurikura. I kitea e ngā mātanga whaipara tangata ngā tapuwae i pūmau te hanga ki ngā paparanga pungarehu ki Rangitoto, i puia mai i te moana hanga 600 ngā tau ki muri.

Taikehu left the island and continued exploring the new world of Aotearoa, but Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki remained and thrived. Archaeologists found their footprints preserved in solidified layers of ash on Rangitoto, which erupted from the sea about 600 years ago.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Nō tētahi hiwi o Motutapu, e tiro ana ki a Rangitoto, ko te tāone o Tāmaki kei tawhiti. / Looking towards Rangitoto, with Auckland city in the distance, from a Motutapu hilltop.

He āta whakamahi nō Ngāi Tai i ngā oneone puia haumako, i tini ai ngā rautau nōhia ai a Motutapu e rātou i mua i te raupatunga i ngā tau 1860.

Making use of the fertile volcanic soils, Ngāi Tai lived on Motutapu for centuries before raupatu (land confiscation) in the 1860s.

He wāhi whenua i hokona atu, engari nā ngā raruraru mō te hokonga atu, te mana whakahaere, me te whānui o ngā hokonga i kore ai ngā kāinga o Ngāi Tai, tā Billy Brown kī mai.

Sections of the island were sold, but the trail of who sold what, who had the authority, and the scope of the sales left Ngāi Tai without their homes, Billy Brown says.

I whakamanahia te tauākī hokonga e te Pākehā, i whakahēngia e Ngāi Tai, nā konā i mimiti ai te hononga ā-kiko o te iwi ki ō rātou kāinga – engari anō te hononga ā-wairua.

The deeds of sale, which Ngāi Tai have contested, were upheld by the Pākehā state, stripping away the iwi’s physical connection to their home – but never their spiritual connection.

Ka tāmitia tonutia, ka whāia e te Pākehā ngā wāhi whenua, ka tīmata ai ngā mahi pāmu, te whakatū whare, te whakatō rākau paina, i rerekē ai te rohe i tērā i taurikura ai a Ngāi Tai.

As colonisation continued, Pākehā took over sections of land and began farming, building homesteads, and planting Norfolk pines, mutating the rohe that had helped Ngāi Tai to flourish.

I ngā tau 1860, i taria mai e te kaipupuru whenua, e te waewae kai pakiaka Robert Graham i ngā warapī, ngā manu kakī roa, me ngā kararehe o whenua kē kia whakapoapoa ai i a ngāi mātaki-i-te whenua.

In the 1860s, landowner and businessman Robert Graham introduced wallabies, ostriches and other exotic animals as a tourist attraction.

Ka puta ana te ihu o ngā tau 1900, kua pērā rawa te rorotu o tō te motu Home Bay ki ngā kiri pikiniki, he 14,000 ngā tāngata i whakatere atu mā te wakatere i te rangi kotahi.

By the early 1900s, the island’s Home Bay had become so popular with picnickers that steamers transported 14,000 people there on just one day.

Ka taka ake ngā tau e whā tekau, ka whānakohia a Motutapu e te Karauna, mō te Pakanga Tuarua o te Ao te take. I huri te motu hei pā tūwatawata ope kātua, i raupatu ai ngā wāhi tare whenua i mau tonu i a Ngāi Tai.

Forty years later, the Crown took over Motutapu for the World War II effort. The island became a military base, stripping away even more of the land Ngāi Tai had managed to hold on to.

I whakatūria ngā nōhanga puni, ngā wharenoho, me ngā pātaka matā munamuna, tae noa hoki ki ngā pū rererangi me ngā pū mīhini.

Camps and barracks and underground ammunition stores were built, as well as anti-aircraft batteries and machine gun installations.

He nui tonu ngā tūnga pū e noho tonu ana i āianei.

Many of the concrete gun emplacements remain today.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ngā kongakonga pā tūwatawata nō te Pakanga Tuarua e pīwawa ana ki te motu whānui. / Remnants of military installations from World War II are scattered across the island.

Hei te ngahurutau 1990, kua hiki te kohu, kua kitea te tūkinotanga o Motutapu. Nā tēnā, kua whai tūao te MRT e whakarauoratia ai te whenua ki tōna āhua i mua i te tāmitanga.

By the 1990s, people started to realise how badly Motutapu had been treated. This led to MRT gathering volunteers to restore the island back to its pre-colonisation state.

He tini ngā mahi e whakamōtī ai i ngā paihamu me ngā warapī i te motu, ā, i te 2011 i whakatau kua kīrearea-kore, nā i wātea mai ai te kiwi, te takahē, te tīeke, te tuturuatu, te kākāriki me te pāteke kia ora ai.

There were major efforts to eradicate possums and wallabies from the island, and by 2011 it was declared completely pest-free, enabling the introduction of kiwi, takahē, tīeke/saddleback, tuturuatu/shore plover, kākāriki and pāteke/brown teal.

Tērā anō ngā iwi puta noa i Aotearoa e whanake ana i ā rātou whakataunga Tiriti.

Meanwhile, iwi across Aotearoa were beginning their Treaty settlement negotiations.

He iwi iti a Ngāi Tai, he āhua 1000 ngā kanohi (i te 2020), ā, i ngana hoki rātou kia whakarite i tā rātou ake hoki.

Ngāi Tai, a small iwi with just over 1000 members (as of 2020), were trying to organise and prepare for their own.

I whakawātea a MRT i tētahi nohonga ki tōna poari e nau mai ai tētahi māngai Ngāi Tai hei kanohi Māori e tokona ai te whakarauoratanga, engari hei tā te iwi, e rerekē ana te kitenga i te kanohi i te rongotanga i te reo, e ai ki a Billy Brown.

MRT had offered a place on its board for a Ngāi Tai member as a representative Māori voice on how best to proceed with restoration, but the iwi found that having a voice and being heard were not the same thing, Billy Brown says.

Ko te mahi kē a te iwi he anga ki te whakatūturutanga o te whakataunga, me te mōhio, ka hipa ana tērā taupare, ka whakamanahia katoatia rātou, ka whakautengia hoki.

Instead, the iwi worked towards finalising their settlement, knowing once they passed that milestone, their rights, perspective and mana would be recognised and respected.

I te 2018, i waitohua e MRT me DOC tētahi whakaaetanga 10-tau te reo i whaimana ai ngā mahi pēnei i tā te tarati whakatō rākau, me te whakamahia o te kōhanga o te motu.

In 2018, DOC and MRT signed a 10-year management agreement which authorised activities such as the trust’s planting programme and use of the island nursery.

Engari nō te tau o muri mai, ka whakatau a Ngāi Tai, ka waitohua tētahi Whakaaetanga Patuitanga Tautiakitanga ki a DOC, e whakamana ana i te mana o Ngāi Tai kia uruhi i ō rātou mana, kia meinga rātou ki te aroaro o te mahi tautiaki.

But the following year Ngāi Tai finally settled and signed a Conservation Relationship Agreement with DOC, recognising Ngāi Tai’s right to enforce their mana and placing them at the forefront of the conservation effort.

Anō te pukuriri o Ngāi Tai i tā DOC tuku i ngā whakaaetanga e rima tau te roa ki a MRT me Fullers e tawhiotia ai a Motutapu me Rangitoto, nā whai anō i werohia te whakataunga i ngā kōti nā runga i te whakapae kua kore Te Papa Atawhai e āta whai whakaaro ki ōna herenga Tiriti, e ai ki te wāhanga tuawhā o te Conservation Act.

Ngāi Tai were incensed when DOC issued five-year tourism concessions to MRT and Fullers for guided tours on Motutapu and Rangitoto, challenging the decision in court on the grounds that the department hadn’t properly given consideration to its Treaty obligations under section four of the Conservation Act.

Ko te tohe rā, me waiho ngā whaiwāhitanga ōhanga ki ngā iwi me ngā hapū e noho ana hei mana whenua o ngā motu.

They argued that economic opportunities should be preserved for iwi and hapū who held mana whenua over the islands.

Kīhai te ihu o Ngāi Tai i puta i te Koti Matua me te Kōti Pīra engari, i te Tīhema o 2018, i puta te ihu i te Kōti Tiketike, me te meatanga rā, kīhai a DOC i āta whai i ngā mātāpono o Te Tiriti nōna i tuku i ngā whakaaetanga.

Ngāi Tai lost in both the High Court and Court of Appeal but, in December 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in their favour, finding that DOC had failed to properly apply Treaty principles when issuing the concessions.

Ka hī ake te ata, nā te whakataunga i rerekē ai ngā mahi tahi a DOC ki ngā iwi puta noa i te motu. I te tahua o 2020, e $8 miriona i whakatahangia e tutuki ai ngā panonitanga ki ngā kaupapa here me ngā whakaritenga e hāngai pū ai ngā whakataunga haere ake nei ki ngā āhuatanga o te ture hōu.

Overnight, the ruling changed the way DOC dealt with iwi nationwide. In the 2020 budget, $8 million was set aside to make the necessary policy and statutory plan changes to ensure future decisions were in line with the new case law.

“He nui ngā mahi kia mahia e DOC i te taha kaupapa here, i ngā mahi o ia rā hoki, mō te whanake i tērā hononga [ki te iwi],” tā Tākuta Emma Kearney, tā Te Papa Atawhai kaiwhakahaere o ngā motu o roto, ki Tāmaki.

“There was a whole lot of work that DOC had to do at a policy level and on the ground, in terms of working on that relationship [with iwi],” says Dr Emma Kearney, the department’s Auckland inner islands operations manager.

“I kōingo a Ngāi Tai kia hohe ake te whai wāhi ki ngā mahi. Ā mohoa nā, ko MRT te whakahaere... nā reira, korekore e tārake ana te kite i te manawa pā i te ahurea e huri ana.”

“Ngāi Tai really wanted to have a much more active involvement on the ground. MRT at that point had been … leading the work … so I think there was an obvious tension in a changing culture.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff He whakairo Māori e karapotia nei e te ngahere i Motutapu. / A Māori carving surrounded by native bush on Motutapu.

Te hūkerikeri hoki o ngā wā.

It was a turbulent period.

I muri i te amuamu a James Brown, i tonoa a MRT e DOC kia mahia tētahi “tātari ā-roto” mō āna mahinga o ia rā, me tāna whai i ngā herenga whakaaetanga.

After James Brown’s complaint, DOC asked MRT to carry out an “internal audit” of its daily operations and compliance with consent conditions.

Nā te tarati te tari rōia Simpson Grierson kia mahia te arotakenga; kāhore he takahanga ture i kitea e te tari mō te whakaaetanga whakahaerenga, kē atu rānei. I whakaae a DOC.

The trust appointed law firm Simpson Grierson to conduct the review; the firm found no breaches of the management agreement or concessions. DOC accepted that.

Hei tā ngā whakamahuki a Billy Brown, he hiahia tō Ngāi Tai kia mahi tahi ki a MRT, engari he tāngata tonu e whakahaerehia ana te ope aroha, tē hiahia kia whakaae ki ngā āhuatanga hōu.

As Billy Brown explains it, Ngāi Tai wanted to work with MRT, but some of the people who led the charity were not willing to accept the new lay of the land.

Nā reira, ki te kore rātou e hiahia ana kia mahi tahi e whakarauoratia ai a Motutapu, e kore e whaiwāhi atu a MRT, hei tāna.

And if they weren’t willing to work together for the restoration of Motutapu, then MRT wasn’t welcome, he says.

I te Ākuhata o 2020, i tuhi kōrero a James Brown ki a DOC e mea ana kua “whakararu tonu” a MRT.

In August 2020, James Brown wrote to DOC saying MRT continued to “run interference”.

Nō te raumati o mua, kua tuhia e ia, “kāhore tētahi o ngā tāngata MRT i te motu e mahi nei i ngā mea i tōna tika kua mahia... pēnei i te kohikohi kākano, te whakatika tarutaru, te aha atu rānei, ā, ko tā rātou noa iho he hoko atu i te Coke, te wairēmana, me te taraiwa i te motu whānui”.

Over the previous summer, he wrote, “none of the MRT people on the island were actually doing any of the things they were supposed to be doing … like seed collecting, or weed control or anything but sell Coke, lemonade and drive around the island the whole time”.

He āwangawanga ōna mō tētahi tangata nō MRT e auau nei tāna taraiwa ki tua o te huarahi, e taria ana ngā kiritaki ki wī, ki wā, ā, nāna te heitara i whiu ki te tarati e whakapae ana kua whāia ngā otaota i tua atu i te wāhi-taiao o Tāmaki i whakaaetia,” he takahanga mārika i ngā ture haumaru koiora.

He was concerned that an MRT person kept driving vehicles off-road, taking passengers to and fro, and accused the trust of sourcing plants from outside the approved eco-source zone for Auckland, “a blatant breach of biosecurity rules”.

I whakahau ia i tā MRT “whakawātea i te motu i āia tonu nā”, i marohi hoki i tā DOC me Ngāi Tahi hoki i āna rawa.

He demanded that MRT “vacate the island immediately” and suggested DOC and Ngāi Tai could purchase its assets.

I tētahi īmēra nō te Hepetema, i whiu heitara a James Brown ki a MRT, “he kore noa iho nō rātou e paku aro ana ki te whakataunga a te kōti [Tiketike]”.

In a September email, James Brown accused MRT of “not giving a rat’s backside about the [Supreme] court decision”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ko te nuinga o Motutapu he mahi pāmu, engari ko te whāinga kia matomato ai te ngahere māori. / Much of Motutapu is farmland, but the aim is to have much more native bush.

“Koia tēnei te kaikiri o te pītau ira o te pūnaha me ngā rōpū anō kua paitia ngā whaiwāhitanga herekore ki ngā papa kāinga ō mātou rā ngā tau e 30 kua taha ake nei,” tāna kōrero.

“This is the systemic racist DNA of this and other groups who have enjoyed their unconstrained entitlements to our ancestral landscapes for the past 30 years unencumbered,” he wrote.

Mō te taha o te whakarauoratanga, he nui ngā take i tū ai ngā mahi, tae rā anō ki tā Ngāi Tai whakahē i te whakamahinga o te patu otaota e whakamōtī ai i ngā tarutaru pēnei i te otaota moth, e ai ki a MRT he tino raru mō te kanorau koiora.

On the restoration front, things ground to a halt for a variety of reasons, including Ngāi Tai’s opposition to the use of herbicide to control weeds such as moth plant, which MRT saw as a significant biodiversity problem.

He whānui te aronga a Ngāi Tai, tā te whakamahuki a Billy Brown, e whai whakaaro ana ki te motu whānui – ki ngā manu, te wai, te whenua, me te hau takiwā.

Ngāi Tai take a holistic approach, Billy Brown explains, considering the island as a whole – the manu (birds), wai (water), whenua (land) and hau takiwā (air).

Mā te whakamahia o te patu otaota e tika ai tētahi raru ki te motu, engari hei tā Ngāi Tai, ka pā atu ki te taiao tūhonohono, ka raru kē atu hoki, hei tāna.

Using herbicide might tackle one issue on the island but, from Ngāi Tai’s perspective, the impact it would have on the environment connected to it would create other issues, he says.

Ki tā Te Papa Atawhai e titiro nei, e ai ki a Emma, “ka mahue tā mātou whai whakaaro ki ngā ara anō e tutuki ai tēnei.

From DOC’s perspective, Kearney says “we really needed to take into consideration that there might be other ways of doing this.

“I whakapōturi rawa atu, nā konā pea i pā manawa ai, me te [whakaaro] o te takitini ‘kia kokea kētia e tātou’... ā, kei te rongo au i tēnā.

“Things definitely slowed down, and I think that was a source of tension, in the sense that people were [thinking] ‘we just want to get on with this’ … which I totally get.

“Engari... me whai whakaaro mātou ki te katoa.”

“But … we needed to take everyone’s views into account.”

I te mutunga iho, i whakaaetia te whakamahia o tētahi hāpiaia e tāoke iho ana, kaua kē ia te wairehu.

In the end it was agreed that a less toxic gel and paste method would be used, rather than sprays.

Hei ko tā te māngai MRT o mua, John Eccleton, i “tino whakapōrearea” a Ngāi Tai i ngā mahi a ngā tūao i te motu, e whakawhāiti ana i ngā hāora e watea ana kia eke i te waka tope pātītī, ā, he wā hoki tōna i rāhuitia te motu katoa e hopukina ai tētahi toriura kotahi anake.

Former MRT trustee John Eccleton​ says Ngāi Tai made it “extraordinarily difficult” for the volunteers to do their work on the island, restricting the hours that ride-on mowers could be used and at one stage placing a rāhui over the whole island to catch a single stoat.

Ko tāna, i ngana te tarati ki te mahi tahi ki te iwi rā ngā tau, engari tē hiahia, ka mutu, me uaua ka noho mai ki ngā rangi whakatō rākau.

He says the trust tried to collaborate with the iwi over the years, but they didn’t seem interested, seldom taking part in planting days.

E mea ana a John, i huri a DOC anō “he paihamu e whitikina ana e ngā rama” i muri i te whakataunga a te Kōti Tiketike.

Eccleton claims DOC became like a “possum in the headlights” after the Supreme Court decision.

“E wehiwehi ana a DOC i te mahi pea i tētahi mea e pōuri ai te iwi,” hei tāna. “He iwi iti, me Te Papa Atawhai ngoikore, i tanuku ai tētahi o ngā tino tarati whakarauora ā-hapori, tāku e mea nei.”

“DOC are terrified they’re going to do something that might upset iwi,” he says. “A small iwi with a gutless Department of Conservation brought one of the most significant community restoration trusts to its knees, basically.”

Kāhore a Christine, te mea o mua e noho nei hei kaiwhāngai i te MRT, i hiahia kia tuku kupu mō te kōrero nei.

Fletcher, the former mayor who is now patron of MRT, declined to comment for this story.

E mārama ana a Billy Brown ki ngā pānga ā-pūtea a te tarati e whakarauoratia ai te motu, me te aha anō, kāore he painga i ngā mahi a rātou ngāi tūao.

Billy Brown acknowledges the financial impact the trust has made towards restoring the island and says the work its volunteers have put in has been tremendous.

E matea ana te MRT e Motutapu, hei tāna, engari e rerekē ana te rautaki whakarauora ki tā te titiro a Ngāi Tai – ka mutu, tē mārama ki ētahi.

Motutapu needs MRT, he says, but Ngāi Tai have a different view on the best restoration strategy for the place – and some people didn’t get that.

E takatū ana a Ngāi Tai kia whawhai tonu ki te ara e whakapono ana rātou e tika ana kia whakarauoratia ai te motu – tae rā anō ki te whiunga ā-ture, hei tā Billy Brown.

Ngāi Tai were ready to continue to fight for what they believed was the right way to care for and restore the island by any means necessary – including litigation, Billy Brown says.

Me kore ake te ekenga a Emma ki tōna tūranga i te 2020 i tuituia ai tērā taukaea patuitanga.

Kearney’s appointment in 2020 proved to be the circuit breaker that was needed to mend the relationship.

I te 2021, nāna ngā wānanga i whakarite ki ngā marae i Tāmaki e hui ai te MRT me ētahi rōpū hapori anō, e whakamahuki atu ai ngā herenga Tiriti o Te Papa Atawhai, me tā Ngāi Tai anganga ki te kaupapa, ki tā te Māori titiro.

In 2021, she organised a series of wānanga workshops at marae in Auckland for MRT and other community groups, to explain DOC’s Treaty obligations and how Ngāi Tai approached conservation with a te ao Māori lens.

Abigail Dougherty/stuff A Tākuta Emma Kearney, i tokona ai te tuituinga o te taukaea ki ngā wānanga. / Dr Emma Kearney of DOC helped mend fractured relationships with a series of workshops.

“Inā rā te tukituki a mātou ki a Ngāi Tai,” tā Patrick Conor, te tumu o te MRT. “Ko tā te wānanga mahi he whakawātea i tā te tūao āta ruku atu ki ngā herenga Tiriti, e mārama pai ai ki ngā tūāhuatanga... i te taiao hōu.

“We were really at loggerheads with Ngāi Tai,” says Patrick Conor​, MRT chair. “The wānanga provided a very deep dive for a lot of our volunteers to understand the requirements of the Treaty and understand our position … within the new landscape.

“Ka tae ana ki tērā wā, kua mōhio au i hē mātou. Me rerekē ā mātou mahi – kāore i te uaua... ka mahue tā mātou mārama ki te tirohanga a tērā atu, kātahi rā ka ngāwari te haere.”

“At that point I went, you know, we've been doing it wrong. We've got to change our ways of doing business – and it wasn't hard … we had to understand the other position better than we were, and then it was kind of straightforward.”

I whakawātea a James Brown i tāna nōhanga hei tumu o Ngāi Tai i te ihu o te tau nei, ā, kīhai i wātea kia kōrero mai.

James Brown stood down as chair of Ngāi Tai earlier this year and was unavailable for comment.

Hei tā Billy Brown, e pērā ana tana tāera hautūtanga o tōna whanaunga i te “whana i ētahi tatau” e mōhio ai te tangata “kia kaua e whakararu” i a Ngāi Tai.

Billy Brown says his cousin’s leadership style was to “kick in a few doors” to show that Ngāi Tai “can’t be mucked with”.

Nā tēnā i pā manawa ai, i tohetohe ai, engari i matea kia pēnā, nā te korenga i whakarongo ki a rātou, nā te whakatahangia hoki i te rautau kua hori, hei tāna.

It caused tension, and created arguments, but it was necessary after almost a century of being ignored and pushed aside, he says.

E mea ana a Billy Brown, kotahi, e rua pea rānei ngā “kaiwhakatutū” i te taha MRT kua koke atu, me tana kōingo ka kaha ake te hononga haere ake nei.

Billy Brown says that one or two “agitators” on the MRT side have moved on, and he hopes the relationship will grow stronger.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Billy Brown, te tumu o Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, e hiahia ana kia arataki te iwi i ngā mahinga whakarauora. / Billy Brown, chair of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, wants conservation efforts on Motutapu to be iwi-led.

I whai te iwi i ngā pūtea i te kaupapa One Billion Trees kia whakatōkia anō ai ngā wāhi whenua o rātou, me te aha e mahi tahi ana ki a MRT i ētahi kaupapa.

The iwi secured funding from the One Billion Trees programme to replant areas of their land, and are working with MRT on some of its projects.

E mea ana a Billy Brown, i ōna wā, kua whakapae a Ngāi Tai kīhai tētahi i whakarongo ki a rātou.

Billy Brown says that, in the past, Ngāi Tai felt they weren’t being listened to.

“Kua mate mātou ki te whiu i ngā ture me ngā heitara e rangona pai ai mātou,” te kōrero.

“We've had to use legislation and litigation to actually have our voice heard properly,” he says.

“Hei tā mātou... me riro mā te iwi kē ngā kaupapa katoa mō te whakarauora, te tiaki, te mātauranga, me te whiwhinga mahi e ārahi.

“We feel … that any efforts out here around restoration, conservation, education and employment should be iwi-led.

“Waihoki, ko te iwi te hāpiripiri... i tūhono ai ngā rōpū ā-hapori, i hono hoki ai Te Papa Atawhai e pai ai te kokenga whakamua i ēnei wā taumaha hārukiruki, e kotahi ai te whāinga... arā, ko te mauri o Motutapu.

“And we feel that the iwi could be the glue … around joining community groups, joining the Department of Conservation together to make sure that, as we move forward from some pretty challenging times, that we've all got a common goal … the mauri [life force] of Motutapu.

“Ki te tika tēnā ki Motutapu, ka tika ahakoa ki hea.”

“If we can get this right on Motutapu, we can get it right, anywhere.”

E whakaae ana a Emma. “He wā hirahira, tā te mea e oti i a mātou te whakatakoto i te tūāpapa ki ō mātou hoa Tiriti, ā, e mārama ake ana ki te katoa te ara e koke tahi ai mātou.

Kearney agrees. “It’s a really exciting time, because we can set that platform with our Treaty partners and it provides a lot more clarity to everyone else around how we can work together.

“E tōmina ana te katoa kia whakamana i te motu, kia tiakina ā mātou taonga.”

“Everyone wants to uplift the island and protect our taonga species.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.