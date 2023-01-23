Hei tā Sonny Bill Williams, e kore pea e pahawa te raru mātengatenga i te whakahekenga rutunga

Hei tā Sonny Bill Williams, e kore pea e pahawa te mātengatenga i te panonitanga ture. / Sonny Bill Williams isn’t sure lowering the tackle height will stop concussions but believes it will lead to more offloads like this one for the All Blacks against Wales in 2017.

I ngā kōrerorero mō te panonitanga ture, kua whakatūpato mai a Sonny Bill Williams, “e kore e tika ai ngā raru mātengatenga o te whutupōro” i te whakahekenga i te teitei o te rutunga ki te hope.

Sonny Bill Williams has warned lowering the tackle height to waist level “won’t fix rugby’s concussion problems’’ amid growing opposition to a rule change.

Read this story in English here.

E whakarite ana te Uniana Whutupōro a Ingarangi kia whakarewaina tētahi ture e here ana i te rutunga ki te teitei hope, ki raro iho rānei, ki ngā taumata ngaio e rua o rua hei te kaupeka 2023-24 e tīmata ana hei ā Hūrae.

England’s Rugby Football Union plans to introduce a rule limiting tackles to waist level or below for all rugby outside the top two professional grades in the 2023-24 season beginning in July.

Mā Whutupōro Aotearoa hoki tētahi ture e whakarewa hei te tau nei e whakaheke ana i te teitei rutunga ki te kōuma, i ngā kēmu ā-hapori.

New Zealand Rugby will also bring in a rule this year reducing the tackle height to below sternum level in the community game.

I tōna tikanga, ka haumaru ake te kēmu i te whakahekenga mārika o te teiteitanga rutunga o nāianei, atu i ngā pokohiwi.

The dramatic reduction in tackle height from the current laws of below the shoulders is aimed at making the game safer.

Heoti tērā tonu ētahi i te ao whutupōro e whakateka ana.

But there is scepticism in some rugby circles.

I waitohua tētahi petihana e whakahē ana i te panonitanga a RFU e te koni atu i te 50,000 ngā tāngata i ngā rangi e rua.

A petition opposing the RFU’s move was signed by more than 50,000 people in two days.

Arā a Sonny Bill Williams – tētahi toki ā-ao o te whutupōro me te rīki i Aotearoa i torotoro atu ki te pāe pāpori kia whakaputa i ōna māharahara.

Sonny Bill Williams - a dual New Zealand rugby league and rugby union international, took to social media to express his doubts.

“Ehara te whutupōro i te hākinakina papare,” tāna i kupu atu i Pae Tīhau. “Ko te ia o te whutupōro he whai wāhi mā te rāwekeweke me te nekeneke i ngā parahau, nā, he wāhi o te kēmu te pānga.

“Rugby is not an evasion sport,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “Rugby is about creating space through manipulating and moving defenses, contact is part of the game.

“Māta tūpato tātou, kei whakapae e tika ana tētahi ture ki te katoa. Hei aha pea tāku e mea nei, engari me pono te kōrero, e kore tēnei e whakatika i ngā raruraru mātengatenga o te whutupōro.”

“We must be careful thinking one rule will work for all. I know I’m not one to talk, but trust me this won't fix rugby’s concussion problems.”

Engari i kitea hoki e Williams – tētahi i whaihua ai i te tuku i te pōro ki tētahi hoa tākaro e wātea pai ana – tētahi taha pai ōna.

But Williams - who made a career out of offloading the ball to a teammate in space - also saw a potential upside.

“Ko te pai – e mōhio ana [te kaikawe pōro] ka wātea ngā ringa hei ia rutunga... E whāia rānei ana tētahi ki Ingarangi i tētahi kaimaka tuku kātahi tonu nei ka tāoki?”

“On the bright side - [a ball carrier is] guaranteed to get your arms free in every tackle…Anyone in England looking for a recently retired off-loader?”

Kua kuputia mai hoki e te kāpene kirikiti o Ingarangi, Ben Stokes, i whānau mai i Aotearoa, ngā māharahara mō te pupū ake o tētahi raru anō i te whakarewanga o tētahi ture.

New Zealand-born England test cricket captain Ben Stokes also expressed concern that the rule might replace one problem with another.

“Kia whakahekea e tātou te teitei o te rutunga, heoti kia kaha ake te tūpono ka tukia te upoko o te kairutu ki ngā turi o te kaikawe,” tāna i te Pae Tīhau. “Kia unuhia hoki e tātou ngā whai whakaarotanga katoa ki te pūkenga kaiaka i te muru o te ahi.”

“Let’s lower the tackle height but bring in a higher chance of the attackers’ knees hitting defenders in the head,” he said on Twitter. “And also let’s take out any consideration for instinctive athleticism in the heat of sport.”

E kaingākau ana a Ben ki ngā momo taha e rua o te whutupōro, me tāna whakataunaki i āna kōrero ki te meatanga mai he poumua rīki tana pāpā i te wā ki a ia.

Stokes, a keen follower of both rugby codes, cited his late father Gerard Stokes, a former Kiwis test rugby league prop, as a case study.

“I mutu wawe te tākarohanga ngaio a taku Pāpā, i te whawhati o tōna kakī e tētahi tukinga turi i tētahi rutu.

“My Dad’s professional career got ended earlier due to a broken neck from a knee to the had whilst tackling.

“Ka pai ake ki a koe te mātengatenga, te kakī whawhati rānei?”

“Would you rather concussion or broken neck?’’

Hei tā te kaiwawao ā-ao o mua Nigel Owens, ka uaua pea tā te kaitākaro me te kaiwawao urutau ki te panonitanga ture.

Former international referee Nigel Owens felt the rule change could be difficult for players and match officials to adapt to.

I mea atu ia ki a BBC Radio 5, me “rahi te panonita” a ngā whanonga kaitākaro.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live that “a huge shift’’ would be needed in player behaviour.

“Ko te hirahira mārika ko te māramatanga ki ngā kaiwawao, tā te mea he hākinakina pānga,” tā Nigel.

“Most importantly there needs to be total clarity for the referees because it is a contact sport," said Owens.

“Hei tāku, ka tino uaua, māna e tino mārama ana i tēnei, kia panoni ai hoki te whanonga kia wawaona ai.”

“It is going to be very difficult, I would think, unless there is total clarity around this to have a shift in the behaviour to referee it.”

E ai ki a Nigel, e rāhiritia ana e ia ngā āhuatanga katoa e haumaru ake ai te toki, engari “e hia tonu nei ngā pātai mō tēnei a ngā kaitākaro o nāianei, o mua hoki, tae rā anō ki ngā kaiwawao e noho nei ki te kēmu,” ā, me uaua ka whai whakautu.

Owens said anything introduced to enhance player safety should be welcomes, but there were “a lot of questions around this by the players who play the game, ex-players and officials and everybody involved in the game’’ and it was difficult to get answers.

“Wai ka hua, wai ka tohu, taihoa e kite te pēhea o te kēmu, ka mutu, ka haumaru ake rānei te kēmu?”

“It's going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out, how will the game look and will it be a much safer game?”

Steve Bardens/Getty Images He rutunga ki te hope i te kēmu Barbarians-Harlequins i Rānana. / A waist-height tackle is made in a Barbarians-Harlequins game in London.

Hei tā te perehetini o RFU, Nigel Gillingham, mō te panonitanga ture, “he taunakitanga i ā mātou ake rangahau e tārake nei te kite i te whakawhāitinga o te tukinga upoko i te whakahekenga o te teiteitanga rutunga.”

RFU president Nigel Gillingham said in introducing the rule change that “evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure.”

“[Ka mimiti hoki] te tūraru mātengatenga.”

“[It will also reduce] the risk of concussion.”

He pūrekereke hoki i rāhiritia engia he “whai whakaarotanga pai” e te tumu o Whutupōro ā-Ao Alan Gilpin, me tāna mea mai, ko te whutupōro te tino o ngā hākinakina mō te tiaki i te hauora o te kaitākaro, ā, “he tino tauira anō tēnei o tā te hākinakina nei whakatinana i ngā kōrero”.

It has also been welcomed as “a proactive step’’ by World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin who said rugby was the most progressive sport in terms of player welfare and “this is a prime example of the sport, once again, putting our words into action”.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.