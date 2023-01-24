He aha e kitea tonutia nei ngā tapanga kairuri, kaitiro hoki ki ngā haurahi o Ahuriri?

Ānō he kohinga pūkenga ruri, pūkenga tito whakaari hoki ngā huarahi o Ahuriri. He aha i pēna ai, kāti, me pēnā tonu? / The streets of Napier read like a library catalogue of famous poets and playwrights. But why, and should they still? (File photo)

Ka āmio ana koe i ngā huarahi o Ahuriri, e kore e whakawākia tāu pōhēhē kua ripoia kētia tētahi whare pukapuka e karapotia nei ki ngā mahi a ngā toki kairuri o Ingarangi, ki ngā pukapuka hītori rānei e toutou ana i ngā ahi o maharatanga mō ngā pakanga a Peretānia ki Īnia.

Walking down the main streets of Napier you’d be forgiven for thinking you might be strolling through a library lined with the literary works of great English poets or even history books recounting British colonial battles in India.

Read this story in English here.

Arā he kairuri, he kaitito whakaari te kitenga, pēnei i a Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Dickens and Emerson, tae rā anō ki ngā toki tāne nō ngā hītori pakanga o Peretānia me Īnia i te ihu i te rautau 20, arā, ko Hastings, Hardinge, and Wellesley.

From celebrated poets and playwrights such as Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Dickens and Emerson to names honouring the most prominent men in British Indian history at the turn of the 20th century Hastings, Hardinge, and Wellesley.

READ MORE:

* The real reason Māori playwright and novelist Renée only uses her first name

* Bid to change river's name from controversial colonial leader takes next step

* Napier landmark named after city sewage outflow reverts to original te reo name

* Proposed name change for Napier's Perfume Point causes stink



Engari, he aha e kitea nei ngā ingoa ki ngā huarahi o Ahuriri tē ripoia ai e ērā tāngata, tē pāku mōhio hoki pea ki te tāone iti nei ki Te Matau a Māui?

But why do Napier’s streets bear the name of men who likely never visited, nor even heard of, the coastal Hawke’s Bay city?

Te taenga a tētahi ‘kairuri raruraru’ ki Ahuriri | A ‘frustrated poet’ comes to Ahuriri

I te 1854, i whakaingoatia a Alfred Domett hei Komihana o ngā Whenua Karauna me te Kaiwhakawā Tūturu ki Ahuriri – ā tōna wā ka eke ia kia noho hei Pirimia tuawhā o Aotearoa.

In 1854, Alfred Domett​ – who went on to become the fourth Premier of New Zealand – was appointed Commissioner of Crown Lands and Resident Magistrate at Ahuriri.

supplied A Alfred Domett. / Photo circa 1870-1877: Alfred Domett arrived in Hawke's Bay in 1854 to take up his position as commissioner of Crown lands and resident magistrate in the Ahuriri district.

I whānau mai ia i Ingarangi i te 1811, i whakangungu hei rōia, “he kairuri hanga raruraru” ia, ka mutu, he kāwana manauhea, e ai ki te mātanga hītori o Te Matau a Māui, Michael Fowler. I whakaputaina tuatahitia te whakaeminga ruri a Alfred i te 1833.

Born in England in 1811 and trained as a lawyer, he was a “bit of a frustrated poet” and a reluctant governor, said Hawke’s Bay historian Michael Fowler​. Domett’s first volume of poetry was published in 1833.

“Anō te koretake o Ahuriri hei wāhi whakatū tāone, hei tāna. Kāhore i tino rata ki te wāhi rā, ā, hei tāku i hikaka ia ki te puta atu,” tā Michael kōrero.

“He called Napier a hopeless spot for a town. He didn’t particularly like the place, so I think he couldn’t wait to get back out,” Fowler said.

I mōrikarika ngā ingoa Māori ki a Alfred, pēnei i ngā awa o Tukituki me Tūtaekurī – me te kī mai, e kore e taea te whakahua.

Domett had a disdain for Māori names such as the Tukituki​ and Tūtaekurī​ rivers – he thought they were unpronounceable.

“Kāhore i paku rata ki ngā ingoa Māori, nā whai anō i whakakorengia katoatia.”

“He did not like Māori names at all, so he set to banish them completely.”

I tētahi reta ki a Tākuta Isaac Earl Featherston, kua kī a Alfred, “inā te tiotio o ngā ingoa Māori ki te taringa ngāi Ūropi, e mana kore ana, e mōrihariha ana hoki”.

In a letter to Dr Isaac Earl Featherston, Domett is said to have described the local Māori place names as “particularly harsh, discordant to European ears or low and disgusting in signification”.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Ko Mataruahou anō te ingoa o tō Ahuriri Bluff Hill. / Napier’s Bluff Hill is now Mataruahou once again. (File photo)

He wā rerekē | A different era

Nā Alfred te marohitanga kia tapaina te tāone hei mahara ake ki a Tā Charles Napier, nāna te Pakanga o Meeanee i ārahi i te rohe o Scinde, ki Īnia.

Domett suggested the town be named after Sir Charles Napier, who led the Battle of Meeanee​ in the Indian province of Scinde​.

I tapaina hoki te awa Clive, me ōna whenua paetata, hei mahara ake ki a Robert Clive, ā, e noho nei ki te aroaro o tētahi kaupapa kia whakamanahia anō tōna ingoa Māori me ōna whakapapa.

The Clive River and surrounding settlement, also the subject of a current campaign to have its Māori name and whakapapa restored, was named for Robert Clive.

E hia hoki nei ngā ingoa huarahi e pēnei ana te tāera, tae rā anō ki a Hastings, Hyderabad​, Meeanee​ me Hardinge, e whakanui ana i te kaupeka tāmitanga a te Emepaea o Peretānia ki Īnia.

Several other street names including Hastings, Hyderabad​, Meeanee​ and Hardinge​ followed in this style, commemorating the colonial era of the British Indian Empire.

I te paunga o ngā ingoa i a Alfred, i huri te kei o tōna waka ki ērā pūkenga kaitito, kaipūtaiao hoki nō te wā i a Wikitōria.

Having exhausted this list, Domett turned to those he considered Victorian-era literary greats, playwrights, poets and scientists.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Kua rongonui a Napier i āna toi me ngā whakahoahoanga whare. / Napier is perhaps now best known for its art deco period and dominant architecture. (File photo)

I panonihia ētahi ingoa i te rū whenua o Te Matau a Māui i te 1931, i poroa ai te nuinga o Ahuriri, nā konā i hua mai ai ōna āhuatanga whare Art Deco.

There were few name changes when the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake destroyed much of Napier, leading to it’s now famous Art Deco character.

Hei tā Michael, e hirahira ana te mōhio ki ngā hītori i te horopaki o te wā. I te hua mai o Ahuriri, inā te “tānetanga, me te Pākehā hoki” o te pāpori.

Fowler said it was important to consider looking at history in the context of the time. When Napier came to be, it was a “very paternalistic, male, European dominated” society.

Kia panonitia rānei? | A time for change?

Pēnei i tā te toki kōrero: “He wā tō ngā mea katoa.”

The great bard said: “There’s a time for all things.”

Āna, i te āhua nei, koia tēnei te wā kia tirohia ai ngā ingoa me ngā hītori Māori, i tēnei wā o te whakarauoratanga o te reo.

And indeed it seems time for Māori place names and histories to be revisited amidst a massive te reo revitalisation.

E whakapae ana a Michael, e tinga ana ka tirohia ngā ingoa huarahi o te tāone, ka “āta” wānangahia ai, engari mā te hapori ake e whakatau.

Fowler thought it likely the city’s street names would be revisited and “robustly” discussed, but it would be for the community to decide.

Supplied Te pūkenga hītori o Te Matau a Māui, te Kaikaunihera ā-Rohe o Heretaunga, ko Michael Fowler. / Hawke's Bay historian and Hastings District Councillor Michael Fowler.

Hei tā Tania Eden​ (Ngāti Kahungunu: ko Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Maahu me Ngai Tawhao ngā hapū​), i “tupu noa ia ki te mātotorutanga o ngā huarahi kairuri, pēnei i a Shakespeare me Dickens”.

Tania Eden​ (Ngāti Kahungunu: Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Maahu and Ngai Tawhao hapū​) said they “just grew up with the poet streets, like Shakespeare and Dickens”.

“Koia rā ngā kēhua o te tāmitanga e kitea nei ki ētahi wāhi o tō mātou tāone,” hei tāna.

“Those are the ghosts of colonisation that are apparent in some parts of our city,” she said.

E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere matua o Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-Orotū​, te upoko o te Mana Ahuriri Trust Board, arā, tētahi umanga kāwanatanga mō muri i ngā whakataunga kerēme ki te rohe o Ahuriri, i taria mai e ngā kainoho ngā whakaaro kaikiri, me te tāmitanga, nā whai anō i tapaina anō ngā wāhi Māori hirahira me te korenga o rātou i whai whakaaro ki ngā ingoa i tapa kē.

The general manager of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-Orotū​ and chairperson of the Mana Ahuriri Trust Board, the post-settlement governance entity for Napier area claim, said the settlers brought racist, colonial views and renamed existing Māori sites of significance without considering those already there.

“I ngana rātou ki te muku i ngā hītori,” tāna i kī mai.

“They were trying to erase history,” she said.

I āia tonu nei, kua ono ngā wāhi Māori i whakamanahia anō te ingoa tūturu, tae rā anō ki Mataruahou (Scinde Island)​ me Te Karaka (Perfume Point).

Today six Māori place names have been restored, including, Mataruahou (Scinde Island)​ and Te Karaka (Perfume Point)​.

RNZ Talking with experts from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. (Audio first aired August 2021).

Hei tā Tania, e āta mahi tahi ana rātou ki te kaunihera e morimoria ai tētahi “tino wawata” e reorua ai a Ahuriri – koia tēnei tētahi o ngā kaunihera e whitu puta noa i te motu e noho mai nei ki Reorua 2040.

Eden said they were working closely with the council on an “ambitious dream” to see Napier become a bilingual city – it was one of seven councils around the country involved in Reorua 2040.

“E tino hirahira ana ki ahau te whakaako i ngā hītori o te wāhi nei ka tahi, ka rua, me tuari mātou i te ātaahua o ngā hītori o konei i mua i te taenga mai a Pākehā.”

“I think it’s really important that our local history is told in the first instance and we can share the beauty of the local history that was here pre-European.”

I whakaae hoki te mea o Ahuriri Kirsten Wise: “Anō te pai o te tuari i tērā, o te whakaako hoki i ngā kōrero me ngā ingoa Māori tūturu ki te hapori.”

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise​ agreed adding: “It’s great to be able to share that and let our community know about the original Māori names and bit of history there.”

Ko tāna, e manawa reka ana ki a ia te whai wāhi atu ki ngā akoranga mō te orokohanga o ngā ingoa.

She said it was fascinating to take the time to find out about how places got their names.

I ēnei rā, kua ākina e te kaunihera ngā kaiwhakawhanake e tapa ana i ngā huarahi kia toro atu ki ngā tāngata whai pānga, tae rā anō ki ngā mana whenua, kia wānangahia ai ngā hītori o te wāhi, me ngā ahurea hirahira.

These days developers proposing new street names to council are encouraged to consult with interested parties, including mana whenua, and consider an area’s history and cultural significance.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.