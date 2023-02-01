E tae rā anō ana ngā haki e toru o Waitangi ki te haki o Aotearoa, te haki British Union, me Te Kara. / The three flags of Waitangi include the New Zealand flag, the British Union flag or Union Jack and Te Kara, also known as the United Tribes flag.

I whakatūria tētahi pou haki ki te wāhi i waitohua ai Te Tiriti o Waitangi, i te 1840. E toru ngā haki e rere nei i Waitangi. I āianei, ko tā Pou Tiaki he tōmene i ngā hītori o ia haki, me te ara i tae atu ai ki ngā papa o Waitangi.

A flagstaff was erected to mark the spot where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed, in 1840. Three flags are flown at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Now, Pou Tiaki explores the history of each flag and how they came to be at the grounds.

Read this story in English here.

He aha e hirahira nei te pou haki o Waitangi? | Why is the Waitangi flagstaff important?

Ko tā te pou haki o Waitangi he tohu i te wāhi i waitohua ai Te Tiriti o Waitangi i te 6 o Pēpuere, 1840.

The Waitangi flagstaff marks the approximate spot where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed on February 6, 1840.

READ MORE:

* Treaty House name signifies importance of house on the hill

* Explainer: Why was the Treaty signed in Waitangi?

* Waitangi Day: What does it mean to modern New Zealand?



“I whakatū rātou i te tēneti ki te pātītī e noho nei te pou haki i ēnei rā,” tā te kaihautū tawhio o Waitangi, Caitlin Timer-Arends.

“They erected the tent out on the lawn where the flagstaff is today,” Waitangi Treaty Grounds curatorial and guide manager Caitlin Timer-Arends said.

I takohatia e te rangatira o Ngāpuhi, Hone Heke Pōkai, te pou haki tuatahi ki a James Busby, ko ia te kaihautū Peretānia ōkawa i Aotearoa i ērā wā.

The first flagstaff was given to James Busby, who was the leading British official in Aotearoa at the time, by Ngāpuhi chief Hone Heke Pōkai.

STUFF February 6 acknowledges the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

Nā wai, nā wai, ka whakawhiti atu ki Kororāreka.

It was soon shifted across the bay to Kororāreka, now known as Russell.

Nā Te Taua Moana te pou haki i whakatū ki Waitangi i te 1934, ka whakakapia ai te 1947, ka mutu, kua riro mā rātou hei kaitiaki pou haki ā mohoa nei.

The Royal New Zealand Navy erected a flagstaff at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 1934, replaced it in 1947, and has been the caretaker of the flagstaff since.

E toru ngā haki e rere ana i te pou haki i Waitangi, ā, he wā tō tērā, tō tērā i rere hei tohu ōkawa o Aotearoa.

Three flags, that at one point in history have each been the official flag of Aotearoa, fly from the flagstaff at Waitangi.

Ko te aha ngā haki e toru o Waitangi? | What are the three flags flown at Waitangi?

Ko Te Kara o Te Whakaminenga o Nga Hapu o Nu Tireni, arā Te Kara, te haki o Ngā Hapū o Niu Tīreni, ā, kua rere nei hei haki ōkawa o Aotearoa nō te 1834.

Te Kara o Te Whakaminenga o Nga Hapu o Nu Tireni, or Te Kara, is the flag of the United Tribes of New Zealand, and has been an official flag of Aotearoa since 1834.

I ahu mai te haki i tētahi āhuatanga i whai pānga atu ki te kaipuke Sir George Murray, ā, nō tētahi tokorua rangatira Māori tētahi wāhi o te kaipuke.

The origins of the flag lie in an incident involving a ship called the Sir George Murray, which was part-owned by a pair of Māori chiefs.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Te tini makiu e karapotia ana te pou haki ki Waitangi i te hui o te ata hāpara. / Crowds gather around the flagstaff on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for a Waitangi Day dawn ceremony.

I raupatua te kaipuke i Poihākena, Ahitereiria i te 1830, he kore nō te rerenga o tētahi haki ā-motu.

The vessel was seized in Sydney, Australia in 1830 because it didn't fly a national flag.

I muri i te tohe nā, i ikapahitia ngā rangatira o te Nōta e James Busby kia pōtihia tētahi haki ā-motu.

Following this debacle Busby called together the chiefs from the north of the North Island to vote on a national flag.

I kōwhiria Te Kara i te 20 i ngā rangi o Māehe, 1834, ā, koia tērā te haki ōkawa tuatahi o Aotearoa.

Te Kara was chosen on March 20, 1834, and it became the first official flag of Aotearoa.

Kāhore te Karauna i whakakorengia te mana o Te Kara, nā whai anō he haki whaimana tonu ki Aotearoa. Hei tā ētahi, he tohu o te motuhaketanga o te Māori.

Te Kara was never decommissioned by the Crown and remains a legal New Zealand flag. It is viewed by some as a symbol of Māori independence.

“He mea tuku te haki i tētahi oha pū e 21 e te HMS Alligator i noho ai ki tai, ā, i whakaaetia e te ao kia noho hei haki ōkawa o tō tātou whenua,” te kī a Caitlin.

“That flag was given a 21-gun salute by the HMS Alligator that was out in the Bay, and accepted internationally as the first official flag of our country,” Timer-Arends said.

Ko te haki tuarua te haki British Union i rerea ai e ngā māngai ōkawa o Peretānia i te waitohunga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi i te 1840.

The second flag is the British Union flag that was flown by British officials following the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840.

Engari i te 1902, i whakatau kia whāia e Aotearoa tōna anō haki motuhake, e rerekē ai ia i ngā motu o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa e rere hoki ana i te haki British Union.

But in 1902 it was determined that Aotearoa would need its own unique flag, to differentiate it from other Pacific nations which were often also flying the British Union flag.

I kōwhiria te haki ōkawa o Aotearoa, e kitea nei ngā whetū whero, i te 1902.

The official New Zealand flag, bearing the red stars, was chosen in 1902.

He aha ngā haki e toru e rerea tahitia nei e tātou? | Why do we fly all three flags?

“E rerea nei ngā haki e toru e mātou i ia rā tā te mea ko ēnā ngā haki kua whai wāhi mai ki ngā hītori o mātou,” tā Caitlin.

“We fly all three flags every day because they are the three flags we have or have had in our history,” Timer-Arends said.

Nā te pou haki i rere ai Te Kara ki te raki, te haki British Union ki te tonga, me te haki o Aotearoa ki waenga.

The flagstaff directs Te Kara to the north and the British Union flag to the south, with the New Zealand flag at its centre.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Rere ai ngā haki e toru ki Waitangi tau mai, tau atu. / All three flags are flown every day at Waitangi.

“E ōrite ana te teitei o te rere tahi a Te Kara me te Union Jack e tohua ai te patuitanga, arā, te momo i kawatauhia i te wā o te Tiriti,” te kī mai a Caitlin.

“We fly Te Kara and the Union Jack together at the same height as symbols of that partnership, as kind of was intended with the Treaty,” Timer-Arends said.

“I ikapahi tahi te tangata whenua me te tangata Tiriti.”

“Tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti came together.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.