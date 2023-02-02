'Kua hoki mai a Waitangi': Me kawatau te aha i te 2023 i muri i te tārewatanga o Waitangi

"Ka kino hoki te pai" o ngā whakanuitanga o te Rangi o Waitangi i te tau nei, nō muri i te tārewatanga i hua ake i ngā herenga Kowheori.

Waitangi Day festival events are going to be “really stepped up this year” after a hiatus due to Covid restrictions.

I te 2022, kīhai ngā whakanuitanga o Waitangi i tū ki ngā Papa Tiriti, he mea matihiko anake ki te pouaka whakaata.

In 2022, Waitangi events didn’t happen at the Treaty Grounds, and it was all virtual taking place on TV.

Hei tā te kaihautū o te kaupapa Waitangi Lara Thorne, nā te tārewatanga i whaiwāhi ai te ope Waitangi, me ngā hunga whai pānga anō, ki te whai whakaaro ki te āhua o te Rangi o Waitangi e ai ki ngā tirohanga kaota, pēnei i te ngahau, te hauora me te haumarutanga, me te manaakitanga.

Waitangi project manager Lara Thorne said the break gave the Waitangi team and the organisations involved the opportunity to reflect and think about what Waitangi Day looks like from all perspectives such as the entertainment, health and safety and manaakitanga (hospitality).

Hei tāna, i te tau nei ka kitea tētahi “puna pūkenga kua kore e pēnei rawa atu te kounga i ngā tau o mua”.

She said this year will include a “phenomenal level of talent unlike any other year we’ve seen”.

E tae rā anō ana “te kāhui pūkenga” ki ngā rehe pēnei i a Troy Kingi, a Don McGlashan, a MOHI, a Melodownz, a Hātea Kapa Haka me Paige.

The “amazing lineup” includes local artists Troy Kingi, Don McGlashan, MOHI, Melodownz, Hātea Kapa Haka and Paige.

Tērā anō tētahi panonitanga ka kitea i te 2023, ko te noho o ngā wāhanga ahurea katoa ki waho, kaua kē ki roto i Te Whare Rūnanga, te whare hui ki Ngā Papa Tiriti te noho ai te huinga ā-motu.

Another change in 2023 will see all ceremonial aspects held outside instead of inside Te Whare Rūnanga, the meeting house on the Treaty Grounds, where the national service is held.

Kua kī mai a Lara, ka tokona te hauora me te haumarutanga e tēnei, ā, ka whaiwāhi ake anō te marea he rahi ake nō te wāhi e mātakina atu ai.

Thorne said this would help improve health and safety, but would also be more inclusive of the general public since there’s more space to watch in person.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds/Supplied He whakangahau ki Waitangi. / A performance at the Waitangi Grounds.

“Nā te āhua o ngā papa, me te whakatūnga ki waho, i whakaaro ake mātou ka nui kē atu te wāhi e wātea ana ki ngā tāngata,” hei tāna.

“Just the nature of the grounds and it being outside, we felt that there’s so much space for people to be,” she said.

“Nā konā, e oti i ngā tāngata e hiahia ana ki ō rātou ake wāhi, te noho takitahi, ka mutu he nui ngā whaiwāhitanga e pēnā ai.”

“So people who need to be in their own environment, there are so many opportunities for that if they want to keep to themselves.”

Mō te haumarutanga Kowheori, hei tā Lara, ka nui te patuero e wātea ana, ā, ahakoa kāore he ture mō te mau ārai kanohi, e oti i te tangata te mau mēnā ia e hiahia ana.

Regarding Covid safety, Thorne said there would be plenty of hand sanitiser available, and although there were no requirements to wear masks, people could wear them if they wanted to.

E takatū ana ngā pakihi paetata | Local businesses prepare for Waitangi visitors

Tērā hoki a Nary Hok nō te Paihia Bakery Espresso e hiamo ana i te Rangi o Waitangi, me te mihi atu ki ngā kiritaki.

Nary Hok of the Paihia Bakery Espresso was looking forward to Waitangi Day and welcoming back customers.

Nā te taenga atu hoki o ngā kaipuke i toritori kē a Paihia, ā, nō te 5am ētahi tāngata i rārangi mai ai ki te wharekai kia whai kawhe.

The visiting cruise ships were already making Paihia busy, with some people lining up from 5am to get their coffees at the bakery.

Hei tāna, i te wā o Waitangi, kua manomano ngā tāngata, ka mutu, he nui rawa atu ina whakahāngai ki te āhua 300 tāngata rā te toenga o te tau.

She said during Waitangi the numbers were normally in the thousands, which is a lot more compared to around 300 people a day during off-peak times.

“Ka uaua te hokinga atu,” hei tāna.

“It will be challenging being back,” she said.

“Me oke tonu mātou, ā, mēnā e toritori ana, me oke tonu.”

“We just have to deal with it, if it’s busy we just deal with.”

Hei ko tāna, ka upoko pakaru rātou e rawaka ai ngā rawa, e wātea ai ngā kaiwhakarato hoki – ina koa i te hokonga atu o ngā tino rawa a rātou, arā, ko ngā tākai mīti me ngā tōnati.

She said they would do their best to make sure they have enough stock and access to suppliers – especially when it comes to selling their most popular items which were the pies and doughnuts.

Ruth Lawton Photography/Supplied Zane Grey's restaurant on the Paihia waterfront expects Waitangi weekend to be busy like any other long weekend.

Heoti anō, tērā te wharekai paetata ko Zane Grey's Restaurant & Bar e “kawatau ana anake i tētahi wīkene roa anō”, hei tā te kaihautū Anthony Pivac.

But for local establishment Zane Grey's Restaurant & Bar, they were expecting “just another long weekend”, said owner and director Anthony Pivac.

“Kua waihape ō mātou kaipuke... ā, he nui ake te pānga o ēnā i ngā hararei ā-motu o Aotearoa,” tāna kōrero. “He wīkene pai ēnā, engari ehara i te mea me āta whakarite mātou i a mātou anō.”

“Our cruise ships are back … that makes a bigger difference than the Kiwi anniversary holidays,” he said. “They’re good weekends, but we don’t have to prepare anything extra or special for it.”

Ko te tikanga, i te wīkene o Waitangi, kua tāpuia katoatia te wharekai e tētahi iwi, tētahi tari kāwanatanga rānei, engari i te tau nei e noho ana ngā kanohi o te Rangi o Waitangi ki ngā papa o Waitangi, ā, koia anake te rerenga kētanga ki te wharekai i tēnei tau.

Normally during Waitangi weekend, the restaurant would be fully booked by an iwi or government department, but this year Waitangi Day delegates were just staying up at Waitangi grounds which is the only difference for the restaurant this year.

“E tinga ana ka toritori, engari kāore pea e rerekē i tētahi atu tau,” tā Antony.

“It’ll probably be busy, but I can’t see it being any different to any other year,” Pivac said.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o Countdown Waitangi Wayne Baatjies, e hiamo ana te hokomaha ki te rāhiritia o te manuhiri ki Waitangi.

Countdown Waitangi store manager Wayne Baatjies said the supermarket was looking forward to welcoming visitors to Waitangi.

E ai ki a ia, kua āta whakarite e “pai ai te wheako” ki te kiritata me te manuhiri, ā, e tae ana tēnā ki te rawaka o ngā rawa.

He said preparations were under way to make sure they could provide locals and visitors “the very best experience we can”, which included making sure they had enough stock.

Hei tā Lara, nō Waitangi, kua uaua te whakapae tata i te tokomaha manuhiri ka eke ki runga i a Waitangi, ka mutu, ka taea peatia te 20,000 tae noa ki te 40,000 i ngā rangi whakanui.

Waitangi’s Thorne said it was hard to estimate how many visitors to expect at Waitangi, but it could be anywhere between 20,000 and 40,000 people over the festival days.

