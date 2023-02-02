Tā Pīhopa Te Kitohi Pikaahu mō te whakapono, ngā tikanga me te manaakitanga

A Right Reverend Te Kitohi Pikaahu ONZM, te Pīhopa o Te Tai Tokerau. / The Right Reverend Te Kitohi Pikaahu ONZM, the Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau.

He kanohi kitea ia ki te Rangi o Waitangi, engia he māngai mō te Atua – tētahi tūranga e hirahira nei ki te Pīhopa Mihinare o Te Tai Tokerau. I kōrero a Olivia Shivas ki te pīhopa mō ōna whakapono me te take e hāngai tonu ana te hāhi i ēnei rā.

His is a recognisable face on Waitangi Day as the mouthpiece for God – a role the Anglican Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau takes seriously. Olivia Shivas spoke with the bishop about his faith and why the church is still relevant today.

Kua roa nei a Right Reverend Te Kitohi Pikaahu ONZM (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa me Te Roroa) e mōhio ana ki te orangia ōna e te tokonga tāngata.

The Right Reverend Te Kitohi Pikaahu ONZM (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa and Te Roroa) always knew helping people would give him fulfilment in life.

Nōna i te kura, ko te ara rōia tērā i whakapoapoangia ia.

At school, it was a career as a lawyer that first appealed to him.

“I whakapae au, ko te āhuatanga o te rōia ko tētahi tangata e whakakanohi ana i ētahi, ā, he hapahapai te mahi.”

“I suppose I had an image that a lawyer is a person that represents others and that you're an advocate.”

Engari nōna e 15 tau ana, o āta whakatau ia i te anganga o tōna ai – engari kia ū tonu ki te whakaratonga.

But at 15 years of age, he made a choice that shaped the trajectory of his life – though still with a clear role of service.

I whakamanahia a Te Kitohi i te 1 o Hūrae, 1979, e Pīhopa Manu Bennett – he rangi e hirahira ana ki a ia tā te mea koia tērā te rangi i ū mārika ia ki tōna whakapono, hei tāna.

Pikaahu was confirmed on July 1, 1979, by Bishop Manu Bennett – a significant date for him because that was the day he truly committed to his faith, he says.

“I te rangi rā, i mea mai tōku matua ki a mātou ko ōku eweewe, ka mutu ana te whakamanatanga, nō mātou kē te haepapa mō te whakapono i ō mātou ao, nā whai anō i whakatauria e au, e kore a muri e hoki.”

“On the day, my father said to me and my two brothers that following our confirmation, we would then be responsible for our own lives in terms of faith, and I made the decision never to turn back on it.”

STUFF February 6 acknowledges the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

E noho ana te tangata e 58 tau ki Paihia, ā, nōna e taiohi ana, kua tino waiwai tōna tūranga ki a ia, ka mutu, koia tēnei tana tau 22 hei Pīhopa o Te Tai Tokerau.

The 58-year-old based in Paihia has taken his responsibility seriously since he was a teenager and is now in his 22nd year as Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau.

Koni atu i ngā tau e 20 kua whakarite ia i ngā whakahaerenga o te Rangi o Waitangi, ā, kua hirahira hoki tāna whaiwāhi ki ngā whakaritenga o ngā tini whakapono ki ngā kaupapa, tae noa ki te kōwhiri i ngā hīmene me te mahi tahi ki ngā ringa tohu tira waiata.

He’s been organising Waitangi Day services for more than 20 years and plays a key role co-ordinating with the various denominations leading the services, choosing the hymns and working with the choir leaders.

E mōhio ana a Te Kitohi, e kore pea te nuinga o ngā rangatahi e ū ki tētahi whakapono pēnei i tāna i ū ai i tērā kaumātuatanga.

Pikaahu recognises that most teenagers would not make the same serious commitment to faith that he made at that age.

“I takitahi au, i noho ki ngā rekereke o ngā pakeke me ngā kaumātua kua āhua 70, 80 rānei te kaumātuatanga,” hei tāna.

“I was on my own and surrounded by adults and elders, kaumātua who were 70 or 80 years old,” he says.

E kawe ana a Te Kitohi i ngā tikanga Mihinare o te whānau – i te 1837 i iriirihia tōna tupuna whaea e Reverend Henry Williams.

Pikaahu is carrying on a long family tradition within the Anglican faith – in 1837 his great-great-grandfather was baptised by missionary Reverend Henry Williams.

“Nō taua wā, ā mohoa nei, koia tērā te tikanga whakapono o mātou, koia tērā tō mātou hononga ki te Mihinare i Te Nōta,” hei tāna.

“Ever since then, that's been our faith tradition, that's been our membership of the Anglican Church in the Far North,” he says.

“Kua whakaaweawetia mātou e tēnā i tō mātou hapori, me te wāhi marae, ā, ko tēnā te ao i whāia e te katoa i te whārua.”

“We're shaped by it and influenced by it in our community and our marae area, and it was all the life that everyone had in the valley.”

Hei ko tāna, he “tupuranga Mihinare māori i ngā whārua marae me ngā hapori”, nā konā i rite tonu te toro ki ngā whare inoi rerekē e rua, arā he akoranga kura Hanarei, he karaipiture, he hīmene, he inoi, he kauhau hoki, katoa i te reo Māori.

He describes having a “typical Anglican upbringing in the marae valleys and communities”, which meant attending two different churches regularly with Sunday school lessons, scriptures, hymn singing, prayers and sermons all in te reo Māori.

Kua 37 anake a Te Kitohi i tana whakawahi hei pīhopa i te 2022, ā, kāhore he pīhopa i kaumātua iho i a ia i te ao katoa i taua wā.

Pikaahu was just 37 when he was ordained a bishop in 2002, the youngest bishop in the world at the time.

“He mihi hoki tēnā ki ērā i pōtihia ahau, i pīrangi ki tēnā panonitanga ka karioi nei te noho,” hei tāna. Koia tāku e kite nei.”

“That also is an acknowledgement that those who voted for me wanted to have change that was going to be around for some time,” he says. “That's that's how I view it.”

Hei tāna, ko tētahi o ngā wāhi uaua rawa atu i tōna tūranga ko te whai ara e hāngai tonu ai te hāhi.

He says one of the most challenging aspects of his role is finding ways to keep the church relevant.

“Me aro mātou ki ngā wero o te pāpori, ki ngā āhuatanga katoa o te oranga i Aotearoa o te Māori. Ko te whāinga kia hāngai tonu te hāhi, kia hirahira tonu ki ngā ao o ērā katoa e whakapono nei ki te Karaitiana.”

“We've got to keep abreast of challenges in society, keep abreast of all aspects of how we live in New Zealand society for Māori. It's about keeping the church relevant and also important in the lives of all those who profess Christian faith.”

Hei tāna, ko tētahi o ngā mea matua e hāngai tonu ai te hāhi, ko te whai i “ngā tini āhuatanga whakaehu”.

He says one of the keys to staying relevant is that church has to have “a lot of variety around it”.

“I ngā horopaki ā-tāone, ko te rautaki ko tētahi kāhui minita rangatahi ake, ā, kei te kaihora haere rātou, kei te whakatupu i te kanorau o ngā mema,” hei tāna.

“In urban, settings, the strategy is a much younger team of ministers and there are more of them on the ground and really building diversity around membership,” he says.

“E hanga rangatahi ana tētahi o ō mātou ākirīkona ki Tāmaki Makaurau, nā whai anō kua piri mai ētahi rangatahi anō. Nā tēnā, ka haramai hoki ētahi atu hoa, ka whāia te ara ōrite. E hiamo ana au i te meatanga e mātāmua ana te wairua hihiko me te pūmanawa o reira.”

“One of our archdeacons in Auckland, he's young himself, and he's also attracted a lot of younger ones. They in turn attract others who are friends and find a similar purpose. I'm really excited to say the energy and passion is really the key here.”

I ngā Whakahōnoretanga o te Tau Hōu 2021, i whakamanahia ia hei Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, e ai ki ngā kōrero kua “mīharo” ia, engari hei tāna, he toa takitini kē.

In the 2021 New Year Honours, he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit which he describes as “magnificent”, but says it wasn't all about him.

“Mōku ake, he whakamana i ngā tāngata kua tokona e au i ngā tau e 37 kua hori, hei pīhopa hoki i ngā tau e 22,” tāna mea mai. “Ka mutu, rā taua wā katoa, ko aku pononga te puna i ora ai ahau.”

“I like to say it's a recognition of the people that I served for the last 37 years and as bishop for 22 years,” he says. “And in all that time, it's the people that I serve is what I find the most fulfilment from.”

Hei tāna, ko tētahi o ngā tūranga hirahira ōna ko te tū hei māngai mō te iwi takitaki ki te Kaihapa Mihinare ā-ao, tā te mea kua pāngia ngā iwi taketake o te ao whānui e te tāmitanga.

He said one of the most important roles he has is to represent indigenous voices at the Anglican Communion worldwide because indigenous people around the world have been impacted by colonisation.

Kotahi wiki ā muri i te Rangi o Waitangi, ka peka atu ia ki Ghana, kōrero atu ai ki te Mihinare mō te tutuki i ngā hiahia o ngā iwi taketake.

A week after Waitangi Day, he heads off to Ghana to speak to the Anglican Church about meeting the needs of indigenous people.

Hei tā Te Kitohi, he wāhi matua tō te whakapono Mihinare ki te Rangi o Waitangi tā te mea i whakamāorihia te tuhinga hukihuki o te tiriti i te reo Pākehā e Reverend Henry Williams, tētahi mihinare i tae atu ki Pēwhairangi i te 1823.

Pikaahu says the reason the Anglican faith plays a special role on Waitangi Day is because the English draft of the treaty was translated by Reverend Henry Williams, an Anglican missionary who arrived in the Bay of Islands in 1823.

“E hirahira ana kia maumahara ki ngā hononga o ō mātou hītori ki te Tiriti [o Waitangi], nā tēnā, me kawe te Mihinare i ngā haepapa mō te whakamaharatanga, te whakanuitanga rānei, ā, nōna hoki te takohanga.”

“It's important to remember that our history connects with the Treaty [of Waitangi], therefore it brings about a certain duty that the Anglican Church must put its hand up and be part of any commemoration or celebration and also to be made accountable to.”

I tua atu i āna tini mahi, i te uia ki ōna pūmanawa e mātou, ka pēnei te uruparenga: “Kāore au e wātea ki tēnā.”

Outside his roles and various responsibilities, when asked what his hobbies or other interests are he responds: “I don't have time for that.”

He hoa haere hoki tōna whānau mō tōna whakapono, hei tā te pīhopa. Kua moe ia, e toru āna tamariki, e whitu āna mokopuna – “Kua ora au i ēnā” – ā, i whakamānawatia hoki ōna whānau whānui, me te whānau o te hāhi.

Alongside his faith, it is family that is important, the bishop says. He is married with three children and seven grandchildren – “I exist because of that” – while also acknowledging his extended family and church family.

“He hononga ō mātou, he whakapono hoki ō mātou, he tuaritanga,” tāna kōrero. “E pai ana ki ahau te whakakahangia o ēnā hononga e te whānau. Ka whakapau kaha ai e kotahi ai te katoa, e noho hei whakapānga hoki. Anō te reka o tōku ngākau i ēnā mahi.”

“We're related, but also through our mutual faith, we share that together,” he says. “I like to keep those networks strong with family. I try as much as I can to keep everyone together and be a point of contact. I find great fulfilment in doing that.”

Hei tā Te Kitohi, ka noho tonu ia hei Pīhopa o Te Tai Tokerau mēnā ia e taea tonutia ana, engari tē kawatau ka noho mō ake tonu.

Pikaahu says he’ll stay in the role as Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau for as long as he’s able to but doesn't intend to stay around forever.

“He kaumātuatanga tāokinga hei te tau tītoki, ā, ka tae ana te wā, kāore e kore he whāriki pōkai.”

“There'll be a retirement age and by then I'm certain there'll be a number of others who will be ready to take up the mantle.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.