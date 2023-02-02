Kōtamutamu: Ko tā te pāhorangi hōu a Puna he hora i ngā timotimo nō Waitangi

I te ikapahi atu a ngā kaitōrangapū, te tini makiu, me te arapāho ki Waitangi, e takatū ana tā Puna kairīpoata tuakana Joel Maxwell rāua ko te kaihautū reo Māori Taurapa kia tukuna ngā kōrero atu i te taumata me te hāpai ō ki tā rāua pāhorangi hōu, ko Kōtamutamu – Waitangi Takeaways. He Te Rarawa a Joel rāua ko Taurapa, ā, i whaiwāhi atu ki te kōrero ki a Katie Doyle (Ngāpuhi) i mua i te whakarewatanga o te hōtaka tuatahi.

As the crowds, media and politicians descend upon Waitangi, Stuff’s senior reporter Joel Maxwell and kaihautū reo Māori Taurapa are gearing up to deliver their insights from the taumata and behind the scenes through their new podcast, Kōtamutamu – Waitangi Takeaways. Joel and Taurapa, both from Te Rarawa, caught up with producer Katie Doyle (Ngāpuhi) ahead of the first episode.

Katie: Hei tīmatanga ake, e oti rānei i a koe te āta kōrero mō te ingoa Kōtamutamu – he aha tōna tikanga, nō hea hoki te ingoa?

So to start with, can you tell me about the name Kōtamutamu – what it means and where it came from?

Taurapa: Nō Tīmoti te kupu “kōtamutamu”. He mea tuari e ia i tōku akomanga, arā, he kīanga “hei kōtamutamu māu i te rori” e mea ana “he paku kai hei timotimo mā te tangata i te huarahi”. E hāngai ana ki te tangata whenua e takoha ana i ngā toenga kai ki te manuhiri e whāia ai e rātou ētahi kai hei te hokinga atu ki te kāinga.

I got the word “kōtamutamu” from Tīmoti [Kāretu]. He shared with my class a phrase, “hei kōtamutamu māu i te rori” which means “something for you to nibble at on the road”. It references the tangata whenua giving leftover kai to the manuhiri, so they’ve got something to take away with them on their journey home.

Katie: Nā, koia tēnā te momo wairua e manakohia nei ka rangona e te minenga?

And so is that the vibe you are aiming to give our audience?

Taurapa: E mea ana koe, e hiahia ana māua ko Joel ki te whāngai i ētahi kumamatanga ki te kaiwhakarongo. Mōku ake, koia te take ko te ingoa reorua ko ‘Waitangi Takeaways’. E manako nei ka kōtamutamu i ngā kai o Waitangi. Ainī hoki pea ka honihoni i tētahi kai hōu e kore e tino mōhiotia nei.

Yeah, Joel and I would like to give our listeners something to take away. Which is why, I guess, the subtitle or the bilingual title is ‘Waitangi Takeaways’. We want them to get a little taste of what's happening at Waitangi. Maybe a taste of something that they wouldn't normally know about.

STUFF February 6 acknowledges the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

Katie: Joel, kei a koe – ko tētahi o ngā raru o Waitangi ā mohoa nei ko te aronga pū ki ngā kaitōrangapū, ngā porotēhi rānei o waho anō i Te Tii Marae.

Joel, I’ll bring you in now – something that has been a bit of an issue with Waitangi coverage is that it’s often always focused on the politicians or the protests happening outside Te Tii Marae.

Joel: Āe... I āku mahi ki Puna, kua tae au ki Waitangi, ā, i te nuinga o te wā kua whaiwhai pīhau, kua piri pāua ki ngā kaitōrangapū, ahakoa ki hea, pūrongotia ai ngā kōrero ā rātou. I te tau nei, mokori mātou i a Taurapa me ōna pūkenga i te reo me te tikanga. Nā tēnā e taea nei tēnei, ā, e oti i a mātou te toro atu ki reira, whakarongo ai ki ngā whaikōrero, ki ngā kōrero ā ngā tāngata i te reo Māori, ā, e oti hoki i a mātou te whakarite i ērā ōkākā hei kai i te huarahi, hei kai mā te minenga ā muri ake.

Yeah… I’ve been at Waitangi previously, covering for Stuff and, basically, I spent the whole time trailing around like a little puppy after the politicians, wherever they were going, covering them and what they had to say. So I think this year, we've got the privilege of having Taurapa here with his expertise in te reo and tikanga. That makes this possible, we can actually go up there and properly listen to the whaikōrero, to the things that people are saying in te reo Māori, and we can cook that into a little meal for the road, for our listeners afterwards.

Katie: Kua paku kōrerohia, heoti he aha pea ngā momo ka rangona e te kaiwhakarongo i tēnei pāhorangi?

We’ve sort of touched on it, but what can listeners expect from this podcast?

Taurapa: E manako nei ka paku mārama ake ki ngā āhuatanga me ngā kōrero i te reo Māori... me te whai pānga hoki ki te ao Māori.

Hopefully they can, expect to understand a little bit more about what has been said in te reo Maori … as well as how it relates to te ao Māori.

Katie: Nā reira, e tūmanako ana ka whakamahuki i ētahi o ngā āhuatanga o te taiao nei ki te tangata.

So you are hoping to demystify some of the things that happen in this space for people.

Taurapa: Kia whakamahuki, kia whakamārama i te hāngaitanga. Kāti, me kua takoto te mānuka, ko te hiahia māua kia whakamārama i te take kua takoto rā te mānuka. Kia wānangahia hoki pea ngā kōrero ōna e hōhonu ake ai tō te tangata mārama ki te kaupapa.

Demystify and explain the relevance. You know, if somebody lays down a challenge of some kind, we want to be able to explain why it's a challenge and maybe what's challenging about it. And just give a bit of background to it so that people can understand a bit more in depth what's happening.

Katie: Ka mutu, e pēhea ana ngā piropiro i mua i te toronga atu ki Waitangi?

And so just finally, how are you both feeling ahead of Waitangi?

Joel: E hiamo ana au, anō te mīharo o te taenga atu ki reira, whakarongo atu ai ki ētahi o ngā kākā waha nui, hāunga ngā pūkōrero wāhine kāore e whakaae nei te tū ki te whaikōrero. Kua kōrero kē mātou mō tēnā, heoti e taea tonutia ana e te wahine te karanga. Ka tino whai hua i te tae atu ki reira ki te whakarongo ki ngā kōrero, kia āta whakaaro, kia tukuna ki te motu whānui.

I'm feeling excited, it's actually just such a tremendous gift to be able to go up and hopefully listen to some of our leaders and some of our best speakers of te reo Māori, putting aside the women speakers who aren’t allowed to get up and whaikōrero. We’ve already had a discussion on that, although women can do the karanga. It's going to be a real gift to be able to get up and listen to them, and hear what they have to say, and think about it and pass it through to the rest of Aotearoa.

Taurapa: Hanga pēnā anō ana au i a Joel, e hiamo pai ana tā te mea ko taku taenga tuatahitanga ki Waitangi hei te wā o te Waitangi. Anā, ā mohoa nei, i ngā horopaki pēnei, kua mātaki ahau i te Waitangi rā tā te arapāho i titiro ai. Ka paruhi katoa i te kitenga ā-kanohi, me te whai wheako ki tērā ao.

I’m feeling similar to Joel, I'm excited, because it will be my first time at Waitangi for Waitangi. So yeah, I've always sort of lived vicariously through the media whenever something like this has happened. So it's going to be cool to actually be there firsthand, and experience everything that's going on.

Kua raweketia tēnei e mārama ai, e kore ai hoki e roa.

This has been edited for clarity and length.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.