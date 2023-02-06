E rere ana ngā mihi a ngā uri o rātou i waitohua ai Te Tiriti o Waitangi

The names of tūpuna who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi were read out at the dawn ceremony at Tou Rangatira, the grounds next to Te Tii Marae.

I te nōhanga a ngāi Tōrangapū me te marea whānui ki Te Whare Rūnanga, mātaki atu ana i te hui o te ata hāpara ki Waitangi, tērā tētahi hunga āhua kotahi rau tāngata i ikapahi kē i te Rangi o Waitangi ki Tou Rangatira, ki Te Tii Marae, he kaupapa e whakamānawatia ai ngā ringa i waitohua ai Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

While politicians and the public gathered at Te Whare Rūnanga for the Waitangi Day dawn ceremony, around 100 people gathered before at Tou Rangatira on Te Tii Marae to honour the signatories of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Hei tā te tumu o Te Tii Marae, Ngāti Kawa Taituha, koia tēnei te “wāhanga tau” te “karapinepine ai ngā tāngata tūturu”.

The chairman of Te Tii Marae, Ngāti Kawa Taituha, said that this was the more “organic process” and where “the real people are at”.

Hei kō tāna, ahakoa ko Ngā Papa Tiriti te wāhi i tohua ai ngā tiriti, ko Tou Rangatira kē te wāhi i whakatauria ngā kaupapa, i tū ai ngā hui me ngā wānanga.

He said that while the Treaty Grounds is where the treaties were signed, Tou Rangatira was where decisions were made and where hui and wānanga are still held.

I muri i te karakia, he rerenga o te kara, ngā whaikōrero me ngā pānuitanga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi, i pānui i ngā ingoa koni atu i te 40 o rātou i waitohua ai Te Tiriti ki Waitangi ake, ā, i ao ake te ata.

After karakia, flag raising, whaikōrero and readings of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Treaty of Waitangi, the names of at least 40 signatories of Te Tiriti were called aloud as the sky lightened.

I oti i ngā uri o ērā te tuku mihi ki ō rātou tūpuna, ka mutu, i ākina hoki e te tumu kia tuari mai ngā uri i te pēheatanga o ā rātou takahi i te ara o tino rangatiranga.

Descendants of those signatories who were present were given the opportunity to mihi to their tūpuna (ancestors) and were encouraged by the chairman to share how they are exercising their tino rangatiratanga.

Tērā hoki tētahi wahine, i te rongotanga atu i te ingoa o tōna tupuna, Te Kēmara, ka meinga āna kupu nō te waitohunga o Te Tiriti: “You up, me down, no, no, no!”.

A woman responded to the calling of her tupuna, Te Kēmara, by quoting his words from the signing of Te Tiriti: “You up, me down, no, no, no!”

He kōrero pōto ā ētahi, he tauparapara hoki ā ētahi anō. I te otinga o te karangatanga ingoa, ka tū tahi te minenga, waiata ai.

Some shared brief kōrero and others presented tauparapara (a type of karakia). The roll call ended with the crowd united in waiata.