Te Tikanga Katoa: E kāo, ehara te huarere kino i te hua o te whakatō kapua

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

Read this story in English here.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Tērā ētahi ki ngā paepāpori e mea ana i hua mai tō Tāmaki pānga ua tātā kino i te raweketanga taiao.

Some have claimed on social media that Auckland’s historic rainfall event was the result of geoengineering.

I kitea ngā whakapae nei i ngā tini rōpū Telegram, me ngā whārangi Pukamata hoki.

The claims were seen on several Telegram groups and Facebook pages.

Kua roa nei ngā kōrerorero mō te raweketanga o te huarere e te kāwanatanga e puta mai ana i ngā hunga ariā kakai.

The notion that the weather is artificially controlled by state actors has a long history in conspiracy theory movements.

He rite tonu te hononga atu ki ngā ohia mō ngā “ara matū”, ā, e ai ki ngā kōrero kua rehu ngā matū ki te kōhauhau e māuiui ai ngā tāngata, e raweketia ai rānei te huarere, he whakapae kua whānui nei te whakahē.

It is often linked to theories about “chemtrails”, in which chemicals are supposedly sprayed in the atmosphere to make people sick or to control the weather, a claim that has been widely debunked.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

I hua mai te ua o Tāmaki i tētahi āhuatanga pēhitanga hakahaka pārūrū, ā, e kore e taea te hanga ki ngā hangarau o te wā.

The Auckland rainfall was caused by a subtropical low-pressure system, and could not have been synthetically generated with existing technologies.

Stuff Ehara i ngā ‘whakatōnga’ kapua i ngā rererangi te take i waipukehia a Tāmaki. / Planes ‘seeding’ clouds didn’t cause the Auckland flooding.

Tērā tonu ētahi kaipūtaiao kua whakapau kaha ki te whakaawe i te huarere, i te nuinga o te wā, kia whakangāwarihia ai te tauraki.

There have, however, been attempts by scientists to influence the weather, usually in the context of alleviating drought.

Ko te rautaki e kaha kitea ana ko te whakatōnga kapua.

The most common method is cloudseeding.

He rautaki te whakatōnga kapua e raweke ana i ngā kapua kia puta ai te wai, ka heke iho ai hei hukarere, hei ua rānei. E tae rā anō ana ki te horahanga o tētahi pūhui māori pēnei i te silver iodide ki ngā kapua, mā ngā tākirirangi ka tukuna atu i te papa, i ngā rererangi rānei.

Cloudseeding is a technique that manipulates clouds to produce precipitation, which falls as either snow or rain. It involves spreading a natural compound such as silver iodide into clouds, either through rockets fired from ground level, or from planes.

Ka tōtā te mākū ki ngā matū nei, ka heke ai hei hukarere, hei ua rānei.

The moisture in the cloud condenses around these chemicals and falls as rain or snow.

Kua whanakehia te whakatōnga kapua i ngā tau koni atu i te rima tekau, engari tonu, e hōu tonu ana te hangarau, ā, he piki, he heke hoki ōnā.

Cloud seeding has been developed over more than half a century, but remains a rudimentary technology with mixed success.

Hei tā te rangahau, e taea ana te whakaputa i te hukarere ina whakatō i te kapua i te hōtoke, ā, he wā ōna kua tutuki.

Research shows that cloud seeding in winter to generate snowfall has occasionally worked.

Mā tēnā e nui ake ai te hukapapa, ā, ka whai hua ai ngā kaupapa punahiko wai hei te rewanga o te huka hei te kōanga. Mā tēnā hoki e whakawhāiti ai te rahinga o te uawhatu.

Doing so can increase the winter snowpack, which can have benefits for hydroelectric schemes when the snow melts in the spring. It can also decrease the size of hail stones.

Kua iti iho te tokonga i ngā hua o te whakatō kapua i te raumati. Kua whakapae ngā tini rangahau matua, he paku pānga tō te whakatōnga kapua i ētahi tūāhuatanga, engari kāhore e nui te hekenga ua.

There is less support for the benefits of summer cloud seeding. Multiple major studies have concluded that cloud seeding can have a modest impact in certain conditions, but cannot generate large amounts of precipitation.

Arā tētahi whenua kua tino whai i te hangarau nei ko te United Arab Emirates (UAE), te heke ai te ua iti iho i te 100mm i ia tau. E whakatō ana hoki ētahi wāhi o Amerika me Haina i te kapua.

One country that has embraced the technology is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where annual rainfall can be less than 100mm per year. China and some parts of the USA also use cloudseeding.

Ahakoa he rangahau e whakaatu ana i te hua o te whakatōnga kapua, e uaua tonu ana te mōhio pū ki te rahinga ua i hua ake i te hangarau. Hei tā ngā kaipūtaiao o te UAE, kāhore rātou i te tino mōhio mēnā rānei e whai hua ana te kaupapa whakatō kapua a rātou.

Although some studies show cloud seeding works, it is inherently difficult to know what proportion of rain can be attributed to the technology. Scientists in the UAE have said they do not know if the country’s ambitious cloudseeding programme is working.

He rangirua nō ētahi mō tōna whaihua, i whakatahangia ai e Iharaira tā rātou kaupapa whakatō kapua nō ngā ngahurutau kua taha ake nei.

Doubts about its effectiveness led Israel to abandon its decades-long cloud-seeding programme.

Nā te whakatō kapua rānei te ua tātā o Tāmaki?

Was the Auckland rainfall caused by cloudseeding then?

E kāo. He nui te utu o te whakatō kapua – e uaua ana hoki te huna – ka mutu, kāore e tino mahia i Aotearoa.

No. Cloudseeding is an expensive - and difficult to hide - process that is not regularly undertaken in New Zealand.

Ahakoa pea ngā paku hua o te whakatō kapua e taka mai ai te hukarere, he iti noa ngā taunakitanga e mea ana ka rite tonu te whai hua o te ua i te raumati.

While seeding cold clouds to generate snowfall has modest success, there is little evidence that it can reliably generate rainfall in summer.

Mēnā i whakamahia i Tāmaki, e ai ki ngā wheako o whenua kē atu, kua iti noa iho te pānga ki te hekenga ua kino.

Even if it had been used in Auckland, the experience of other countries suggests it would have had a negligible impact on the record rainfall.

Tērā tētahi tātaritanga e mea ana kua hua mai te 50mm o te ua ā-tau i ngā whakatōnga kapua e 247 i te UAE i te tau kua hori.

One analysis said that 247 cloudseeding operations in the UAE over the course of a year could theoretically have, at most, added up to 50mm of annual rainfall.

Tērā hoki ētahi whakapaenga tata e marohi ana ka piki ake te hekenga hukarere o te hōtoke mā te 5-15% rā te kaupeka.

Other estimates suggest cloud seeding can increase winter snowfall by 5-15% over the course of a season.

I tētahi wāhanga e 24 hāora, i pāngia ētahi wāhi o Tāmaki e te āhua 280mm o te ua. I te tūnga rererangi, kua moto te mauhanga ua o mua i te āhua 90mm, te 55% rānei.

In one 24-hour period, parts of Auckland experienced around 280mm of rainfall. At the airport, the previous rainfall record was broken by around 90mm, or 55%.

E tārake ana te kite i te ahunga mai o te ua; he āhuatanga pēhitanga-hakahaka pārūrū, i kitea ai i ngā rangi i mua mai, e puta mai ana i Te Moana Nui a Kiwa. He mea ākina e ngā āhutanga La Niña, me tētahi hīrangi takutai i wātea mai ai te mākū, i āraitia ai hoki e tētahi āhuatanga pēhitanga-teitei i te tonga.

There is a clear explanation for where the rainfall came from; a subtropical low-pressure system, which was tracked days in advance forming over the Pacific Ocean. It was fuelled by La Niña conditions and a marine heatwave that made more moisture available and was blocked by a high-pressure system in the south.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

E hāngai pū ana hoki ki ngā pānga o te mahana haere o te āhurarangi. He nui ake te mākū e puritia nei i te āngi mahana, ā, ka heke pea hei ua.

It is also consistent with the impacts of a warming climate. Warmer air holds more water vapour, which can fall as rain.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

E taea ana te raweketanga huarere i ētahi tūāhuatanga tautuhi, i te nuinga o te wā mā te whakatōnga kapua.

Weather modification is possible in specific circumstances, mainly through cloud seeding.

Ko te tino whakamahinga ōna kia kaha ake te huarere i te hōtoke. He iti noa ngā taunakitanga e kīia ana ka nui te huanga ua raumati i te hangarau, ina koa i ngā pānga huarere taratahi.

Its primary usage is to increase snowfall in winter. There is little evidence the technology can generate a meaningful amount of rainfall in summer, particularly in one-off events.

Kāhore e kaha whakamahia nei i Aotearoa, kāti, mēnā kua whakamahi, kua iti, kua kore rānei tōna pānga ki te hekenga ua tātā i Tāmaki.

It is not widely used in New Zealand, and even if it had been, its impact would have been marginal to non-existent in the Auckland rainfall event.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.