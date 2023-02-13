Te Tikanga Katoa: E kore e whaihua te tēpa i ngā matapihi, te tuwhera rānei hei te āwhā, ka mōrearea kē pea

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in English here.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

He rite tonu te kōrero, mā te tēpa ngā matapihi ā mua i te hau āwhā e kore ai e pākarukaru, e pahū rānei i ngā hau, i ngā pēhanga kōhauhau rānei hei te āwhā.

It’s often repeated that taping windows before a hurricane can stop them shattering, or exploding due to winds and atmospheric pressure in a storm.

Tērā anō tētahi kerēme e kōrero ana mō te waiho i te matapihi kia tuwhera rā tētahi huripari pārūrū, tētahi hau āwhā rānei e pai tonu ai te kāinga ahakoa ngā panonitanga pēhanga kōhauhau.

Another common claim is made about leaving windows open during a tropical cyclone or hurricane to help the home cope with changes in atmospheric pressure.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

Kāhore he wāhi pono ō ngā kōrero e rua, ka mutu ka mōrearea ake pea.

Neither bit of advice is grounded in fact, and could actually be dangerous.

E oti tonu i ngā rawa rērere me ngā hau 115 noti te tere, e kawatau nei i Te Ika a Māui i tēnei wiki, te whati i te karaehe kua tēpahia. Hei āpitihanga hoki, ka nui ake pea te wāhi karaehe e rērere ana ina tēpahia te matapihi, nā whai anō ka mōrearea ake.

Flying debris and 115 knot winds, as expected in the North Island this week, can still break taped glass. Added to that, taped widows may result in larger, more dangerous pieces of glass flying round.

I whakahēngia te kōrero pūrākau e tā Florida Division of Emergency Management, e mea ana mā te tēpa ngā matapihi e nui ake ai te wāhi karaehe, e hua ake ai “ngā wāhi mōrearea”. Kua whai wheako ngā kiritata o Florida ki ngā hau āwhā nā te pānekeneke motuhake o te rohe rā: e tata ana ki ngā whenua pārūrū, ā, e kaha nei tōna pāngia e te hau ā-uru e pupuhi atu ana i ngā takutai o Āwherika rā te weheruatanga o te ao.

The myth was debunked by Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, which says taped windows can create larger shards that become “deadly projectiles”. Florida residents are experienced in dealing with hurricanes due to the region’s special vulnerability: it’s near the tropics and susceptible to westerly winds blowing off the African coasts along the equator.

Hei tā te ope whai aroha ki Amerika, te Federal Alliance of Safe Homes (Flash), mā te tēpa e moumou te wā kia kahupapatia ngā matapihi pānekeneke ki te papa tāpatu. I te 2018, i whakatau a Flash he mōrearea, he moumou wā hoki te tēpa i ngā matapihi, nā whai anō i hua ake ai te kaupapa Go Tapeless e whakamutua ai te mahi rā.

According to US charity Federal Alliance of Safe Homes (Flash), taping also eats into time better spent boarding up vulnerable windows with plywood. In 2018, Flash considered the taping of windows so dangerous and pointless it launched the Go Tapeless campaign to stop the practice.

Heoti anō, kua whakamāherehere atu i te kōpani hau āwhā a te kaimahi ngaio, te āta whakaita rānei koe i ngā kōpani papa tāpatu, mā te kōwiri ki te tīrewa ake o te kāinga, mā konā e pai ai te tiaki i ngā matapihi hei te huripari, te hau āwhā rānei.

Instead, they advise professionally fitted hurricane shutters, or attaching secure, temporary plywood shutters yourself, by screwing them into the framing of the home, are the best way to protect windows during a cyclone or hurricane.

Nā te mātanga huarere o Taihoro Nukurangi, te kaimatapae Seth Carrier, i whakahē tērā whakapae kia waiho i ngā matapihi kia tuwhera rā te hau āwhā, me tāna kī mai kua hāngai kē “ki tētahi pūrākau o mua mō te āwhiowhio, kaua kē ia te huriparu pārūrū”.

Niwa meteorologist and forecaster Seth Carrier debunked the idea of leaving your windows open during a hurricane, saying it’s based on, “an urban legend regarding tornadoes, not tropical cyclones”.

Kāore e tika ana te kōrero e mea ana, mēnā koe e tuwhera i ō matapihi ā mua i te taenga a te hau āwhā me tōna āhuatanga whakaheke pēhanga tere, e iti iho ai te tūpono ka pākarukaru, ka poroa rānei tō whare.

It’s not true that if you open your windows before a tornado arrives with its rapid pressure drop, it will decrease the chance that your house gets damaged or destroyed.

“Ka poroa te kāinga e ngā hau āwhā ahakoa te aha,” tā Seth kōrero. “Hei te huripari, ka āta heke haere iho te pēhanga āngi i tērā o te hau āwhā, nā reira he moumou wā.”

“Tornado winds will destroy a home regardless,” Carrier said. “In a cyclone, the air pressure drops much more gradually than in a tornado anyway, so it's basically a moot point.”

He rangahau anō e whakatūturu ana i te kino kē atu o te pākarukaru hei te āwhā ina whakawātea mai te hau kia pupuhi o roto, tā te mea ka hīkina peatia ngā tuanui, ka ngoikore haere ngā rawa hoki, nā whai anō ka pākarukaru ake ā tōna wā.

Other research shows that letting wind in during a storm is far more likely to cause damage than prevent it, as it can lift ceilings and roofs and cause material fatigue that can lead to more damage later on.

E haumaru ake ana kia āta whakakapi katoa i te kāinga, e kore ai te hau me te wai e kuhu hei te huripari.

It is far safer to ensure the home is sealed tightly against wind and water during a cyclone.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

Kāhore he take kia tēpa i ō matapihi ā mua i te āwhā, engari ka whaihua pea te kahupapa i ngā matapihi ki te papa tāpatu kua kōwiri mārika ki te tīrewa ake o te kāinga, kaua kē te pātū. Kaua koe e puta ki waho kia mahia tēnei, kia hokona rānei ngā rawa, mēnā kua mōrearea kētia te huarere.

It’s not necessary to tape windows before a storm, but it could be helpful to board up windows with plywood sheets screwed securely to the framing of the home, rather than the cladding. You should not go outside to do this, or to purchase supplies, if the weather is already unsafe.

Kua haumaru kē atu te whakaita i ngā matapihi me ngā tatau katoa hei te huarere pūkerikeri, me te whakarite kia kaua ai te hau me te ua e kuhu ki raro iho i te tuanui kei kino ai te pākarukaru.

It is much safer to secure all windows and doors during severe weather and ensure the wind and rain cannot get under the roof to cause major damage.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.