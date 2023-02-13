Huripari Gabrielle: Kia waeahia a wai, kia ahatia hoki ina rere atu ai te tuanui, ina whati ai te matapihi

Monique Edwards heard a loud crack before a massive gum tree fell on her Kerikeri home, smashing through the lounge ceiling. The tree was brought down as Cyclone Gabrielle approached on Sunday afternoon.

E tae atu ana ngā ratonga ohotata ki ngā tini pānga puta noa i ngā rohe kua tokia e te huripari, ā, ainī pea me whakatika ngā kiritata i ā rātou ake pākarukarutanga.

As emergency services respond to call-outs across cyclone battered regions, residents may find themselves in a position of having to deal with damage themselves.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere ā-motu o Whakaratonga Iwi Brad Mosby, kua 177 ngā waeatanga ki a rātou mō te huarere i te pō tata nei, ā, ko tētahi mō tētahi hamarara taha moana i tau atu ai ki te tuanui.

Fire and Emergency district manager Brad Mosby said the service had received 177 calls related to weather overnight, and one of them had been about a beach umbrella blown onto a roof.

I te Hanarei, i mea mai te mea tuarua o Tāmaki Makaurau Desley Simpson, e mataara ana ngā kaimahi engari tē taea te tae atu ki ia purunga, nā whai anō me whai whakaaro ētahi tāngata kia oke ake.

On Sunday, Auckland’s deputy mayor Desley Simpson told the city that crews were on standby but hadn’t been able to get to every clogged drain, and people would need to take initiative.

Anei tētahi rārangi mō ngā mea me mahi, me ngā tāngata me waea ina pakaru ai tō nōhanga i te Huripari Gabrielle.

Here’s a list of what to do and who to call if Cyclone Gabrielle causes damage to your property.

Ngā tuanui pakaru | Damaged roofs

Ko te tino raru o te pakaru o te tuanui ko te urunga mai o te wai ki te tuanui, ehara kē ia i te rerenga o ngā wāhi tuanui ki wīwī, ki wāwā, hei tā te mātanga.

The real problem when it comes to damaged roofs is not pieces flying off, it’s water getting into the ceiling, an expert says.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff He kaikirimana e tīmata ana i ngā whakatikahanga ki tētahi tuanui i pakaru ai i te āwhiowhio. / A contractor starts repair on a tornado damaged roof. (File photo)

Tērā te kōrero a Michael Quellin nō Auckland Roofing Solutions e mea ana, mēnā e whakapae ana kua wetekina ngā wāhi tuanui, ngā rino rānei, ko te mahi tuatahi kia piki ake ki te wāhi ngōki kia whakatau mēnā rānei e rere mai ana te wai.

Michael Quellin of Auckland Roofing Solutions said if it looked like roof tiles or irons had come off, the first thing to do was look up into the crawl space and identify whether water was getting in.

“Me he wai, me kōwiri i tētahi kōhao i te tuanui, me waiho i ētahi pākete ki raro iho e kore ai te tuanui e tanuku.”

“If there’s water, you should drill a hole in the ceiling and put some buckets underneath to prevent the ceiling from collapsing.”

Ina te kiri o te tuanui e rere atu ana, kāhore e tika ana kia puta ki waho ki te hau pūkerikeri, piki ai i tētahi arawhata, whakatika ai, tā Michael kī mai.

If roof flashing is coming off, it's not advisable to go out in high winds on a ladder to fix it, Quellin said.

Ka mao ana te āwhā, e oti i ngā kainoho te waiho i ngā mea taumata pēnei i ngā pereki ki ngā hīti tuanui tangoro.

Once a storm had subsided, homeowners could put something heavy like bricks on loose roofing sheets.

Ngā rākau kua hinga | Fallen trees

Hei tā Mike Jarvis nō The Treeman, me kaua te tangata me tōna kotahi e ngana ki te whakawātea i tētahi rākau kua hinga, ina koa kua pāngia ngā waea hiko.

Mike Jarvis of The Treeman said homeowners shouldn’t try to attempt clearing a fallen tree on their own, especially if it has downed power lines.

“E tino mōrearea ana ngā rākau kua hinga. Mēnā kua hinga ki tētahi whare, ainī pea kua renarena te rākau, nā reira ina topea, he tūpono ka taiperepere, ka whara ai te tangata.”

“Fallen trees are incredibly dangerous. If it's fallen on a house, the wood could be under tension so if you take a chain saw to it, it could snap at any time or kick back the saw and cause injury.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Nā ngā hau o Huripari Gabrielle i hinga ai tētahi rākau i Tui Glen Rd, ki Birkenhead i te Hanarei. / Winds from Cyclone Gabrielle brought down a tree on a home on Tui Glen Rd in Birkenhead on Sunday.

Me mahi anake e te pūkenga kani mīhini, ā, me tīmata ki ngā wāhi tare anake.

Only people who were experienced with a chain saw should attempt it, and should start by cutting away small segments.

I marohi a Mike kia tāria tā te mātanga rākau tiro ki te rākau, kia whakairi i tētahi tāpōrena, tētahi paraikete tawhito rānei ina pakaru ana te whare i tētahi rākau.

Jarvis recommended waiting for an arborist to look at the tree and putting up a tarpaulin or an old duvet where a tree had damaged a house.

Inā tāna āta whakaū i te kōrero, kei whakapau te wā o te kaipatu atu i ngā rākau kua hinga.

He emphasised that people don’t need to take up the fire brigade’s time with fallen trees.

Ngā matapihi pakaru | Broken windows

Arā te pūkenga karaehe nō Te Rakipaewhenua, ko Nick Abercrombie nō United Glass, e mea ana ina matea tētahi arawhata kia piki ake ki tētahi matapihi, kāhore pea e taea te whakatika kia mao rā anō ai te huripari.

North Shore glazier Nick Abercrombie of United Glass said that if a window requires ladder access it might not be repairable until after the cyclone has passed.

“Ānō he hēra te pupuru ki tētahi wāhi matapihi i te hau, ā, ko te eke arawhata te mutunga kē mai o te kore hiahia.”

“Holding a glass pane in the wind is like holding a sail, and the last thing you want is to be climbing a ladder with one.”

E marohi ana a Nick i ngā kainoho kia tīkina tētahi pēke kirihōu kaha, kia tēpa i ngā paparanga e rua, ko tētahi ki waho, ko tētahi ki roto anō i te matapihi e kore ai te ua e kuhu mai.

Abercrombie advises homeowners to get a strong plastic bag and tape up two layers, inside and outside the window, to stop rain from getting in.

Hei ko tāna, mēnā te karaehe e tangoro ana, e taea nei te patu ki te purūma, engari i tōna tikanga, me kaua e pā ngā wāhi karaehe koi i tētahi matapihi.

He said if there is loose glass, it can be knocked out with a broom, but in general glass shards stuck in a window shouldn’t be touched.

Andrew Freeman-Greene/SUPPLIED Kua rewa ngā rawa nōhanga ki tētahi kāinga i te pō Paraire i ngā waipuke o te Huringa Tau o Tāmaki. / Furniture was floating in one home on Friday night during the Auckland Anniversary floods.

Ngā kāinga kua waipuke | Flooded homes

Kua tautoko a Fred Morley, nō Chem-Dry, i tāna tīma ki Tāmaki i a rātou e whakatika ana i ngā mano mahinga kua hua mai i ngā waipuketanga nō te marama kua hori.

Fred Morley of Chem-Dry has been assisting his team in Auckland with thousands of clean up jobs after last month’s floods.

Hei tāna, ina rewa ake ana ngā waipuke, ko te whāinga matua kia neke i ngā tāngata me ngā taonga motuhake pēnei i ngā pukaemi whakaahua ki tua atu o ngā wai.

He said if floodwaters were rising, the priority was to move people and precious possessions like photo albums out of the reach of floodwaters.

“He tokomaha e ngana ana kia whakatika i ngā waipuke ki ngā pākete, engari me pēnei anake te tangata mēnā e mau nei ngā kākahu whakahaumaru pēnei i ngā karapu me ngā mōwhiti ārai. Waiho kē ki ngā kaimahi ngaio – mā te mapu kē e tika ai.”

“Many people try to take to flooding with buckets, but they should only attempt this if they have protective gear like gloves and goggles. Leave it to the pros – we put pumps in.”

Ko tōna whakamāherehere pai rawa atu ko te whakatika i ngā para me ngā toenga, pēnei i ngā “rawa nōhanga e rewa ana” e ārai ana pea i ngā mahi a te pūkenga. Me kua timu ngā waipuke, mā te tango hoki i te oneone paru e tere ake ai te mahi.

His best piece of advice was to clean up any rubbish or debris like “floating furniture” that might obstruct tradespeople. If floodwaters had receded, removing mud can also help speed up the job.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF He whakapipi para ki Shackleton Rd ki Mt Eden, e noho nei ki te tahatika i muri i ngā waipuke o Tāmaki. / Shackleton Rd in Mt Eden had piles of rubbish on berms after Auckland’s flooding.

Ngā kōrero a te rīanga | Advice from insurers

Tērā te marohitanga a Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa kia kerēme kē te tangata ā-tuihono, kei raru ai ngā waea.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand has recommended people make claims online and not clog up the phone lines.

E oti i ngā kainoho kāinga te whakaahua i te wāhi teitei rawa atu o te waipuke. Me whakaahua hoki ngā rawa katoa kua rīanga i tangohia.

Homeowners should photograph and mark the highest point of any household flooding. Any removed insured items should be photographed.

Te korenga o te hiko | Power outages

E oti i a ngāi Tāmaki Makaurau te hihira i tōna wāhitau ki te paetukutuku a Vector e kitea ai tētahi whakapae tata mō āhea whakakā anō ai te hiko, e pūrongotia ai hoki ngā wetonga kua kore e kitea.

Aucklanders can check their address on the Vector website to get an estimate of when their power will be restored, and report outages that haven’t been identified.

E taea nei te kite i te roanga o ngā kōrero mō ngā wetonga i Te Tai Tokerau ki te paetukutuku a Northpower, waea atu rānei ki 0800 10 40 40 kia pūrongotia tētahi wetonga hōu.

Progress on outages in Northland can be checked on the Northpower website, or call 0800 10 40 40 to report a new outage.

E oti i ngā kāinga o te Nōta kua kore he hiko te hihira i te āhuatanga o ngā wetonga ki te paetukutuku a Top Energy, me te pūrongo i ngā wetonga ki 0800 867 363.

Far North homes without power can check the status of outages on the Top Energy website, and report outages to 0800 867 363.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.