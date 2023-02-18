He pūtea āpiti, he kai utu kore - e whakapoapoa ana tēnei pānui i a ngāi Pōneke

Kāhore he whakatairanga i māmā ake i tēnā: He tānga hukihuki o te tangata (tarau kore) me tōna pōtae mārō. E hiahia ana ki ngā kaimahi waimori.

It was the simplest of ads: A naively drawn little stick person (no pants) in a hard hat. Labourers wanted.

I manako a Ben Hobbs, mā tāna pōhi ki te whārangi Pukamata Wellington’s Vic Deals e paku ngahau mai ai te marea. Ko te hua kē, i piri pāua ia ki tōna waea i ngā hāora e ono, kaha uruparengia ai ngā pātuhi mutunga kore me ngā waeatanga.

Ben Hobbs​ was hoping the post on Wellington’s Vic Deals Facebook page would create a bit of interest. Instead, he found himself glued to his phone for six hours responding to a barrage of seemingly never-ending texts and calls.

Hei tāna, he tauira whare wānanga ia i mate wheke – “i mātua i te ono wiki o te BCom” – ko tā Ben he whakahaere i tētahi pakihi kaimahi waimori ki Pōneke, e whakawhiwhi ana i te mahi ki ngā ākonga kia tautoko i ngā tini mahinga waihanga ā-kāinga, ā-umanga hoki.

A self-described university drop out – “six weeks of a BCom was enough” – Hobbs runs a labour hire company in Wellington, employing students to help with a variety of residential and commercial building work.

I te whanake haere āna mahi, nā whai anō i matea ngā kaimahi anō. I noho tahi rāua ko tētahi hoa, tētahi “kaimahi” Brendon Duong​, kua mahi ki tō Ben taha hei ngā whakatānga whare wānanga. Ka hua ake tētahi whakaaro, kātahi ko te whakatairanga te kitea ai te tangata rākau, me te whakahere o tētahi utu pai ā-hāora – he whakapoapoatanga hōu ki tētahi ākonga e kai ana i ngā kihu parāoa, e noho rawa iti ana.

Business was picking up, he needed more staff. A sit down with friend and “employee” Brendon Duong​, who works for Hobbs during university breaks, followed. They came up with a scheme, and then the ad featuring the stick person, and the offer of a pretty decent hourly rate – a huge incentive for any noodle-eating, on-the bones-of-their-bum student.

I waiho a Ben mā tōna hoa e “whakairi ake” ā-tuihono. Nā wai, nā wai, i pēnā a Brendon, me tāna tuhi:

Hobbs left it up to his mate to “chuck it” online. And chuck Duong did, writing:

E ngā ākonga o Pōneke, āwhina mai

Wellington Students, I need your help

I mea atu au ki taku pōhi ka waihanga au i tētahi whakatairanga e whāia nei ngā tini kaitono mahi waimori. Me he ākonga koe e whaiwhai ana i tētahi mai hangere, tētahi tūranga waimori rānei, koia nei te wāhi mōu, + i kī mai ia, ka riro te āpitihanga e $200 i ngā tāngata ka tūhono mai hei ngā wiki e rua e kainamu ana, ka 40 hāora te mahi.

I told my boss I could make an ad that would get heaps of applicants for casual student labouring jobs. If you’re a student and looking for casual mahi or even full time work labouring, we’ve got the place for you, + he said for everyone who signs up in the next two weeks and works 40 hours will get a $200 bonus.

Supplied Anō te hiranga o te tangata rākau i te angitu o te whakatairanga. / Stick person has been a vital part of the successful recruitment drive.

E $24-$30/hāora, e 8-40 ngā hāora i ia wiki, ka hāngai ki ngā wātaka katoa, tīmata INĀIANEI, he kākahu haumaru mōu, he āpitihanga pūtea e $200, he horanga kai utu kore i ia wiki.

$24-$30/hour, 8-40 Hours a week, we’ll fit any schedule you need, ASAP Start, PPE provided, $200 sign up bonus, Weekly Food Shouts.

Arā te kupu a Ben: “Kua haukerekere i te urupare.”

Said Hobbs: “The response was overwhelming.”

He whakapae nōna ka hia ngā rā e tātarihia ai ngā tono koni atu i te 130, me tana whakangū i ngā whakamōhiotanga e whai wāhi atu ai ia ki tētahi “pō whakaipo” ki tōna hoa wahine, ainī pea he ngoikore rawa tērā tauākī āna.

Given he expects it will take him the next few days to sift through the 130-plus applications, and the fact he had to turn off notifications at one stage to get enough for a “date night” chat with his girlfriend, that may well be the understatement of the month.

“Te pukuhohe hoki o te whakatairanga, āe mārika, engari kāore mātou i hiahia ki tērā momo ‘tūhono mai ki tēnei tīma rawe’. He tino whakakitenga i tō mātou wairua – e ngahau ana ki te pukuhohe, kāore e tino waiwai ana te wairua.

“The ad was pretty crack up, that’s for sure, but we didn’t want the usual ‘join this awesome team’ sort of thing. I think it showed us as we are – keen for a laugh and not taking ourselves too seriously.

“Me te aha anō, ko wai te tangata e kore nei e rata ki te kai utu kore?”

“And I mean who isn’t keen for a free lunch every now and then?”

Ki tētahi āpitihanga $200 rānei. I tōna tikanga ka whakatenatena i ngā tono i ngā tāngata e hiahia ana ki te mahi hangere rā te tau, kaua noa hei te wiki kotahi noa iho, tā Ben.

Or a $200 bonus, for that matter. That was to encourage applications from people wanting to work casually throughout the year, rather than for just a week, Hobbs said.

I tīmata te tangata e 20 tau i āna mahinga waimori i te 2021, he whakatau nōna kāore i rata ki ngā whare akoranga. Ka toritori ake āna mahi, ka whāia haere ngā hoa, i hora haere ngā kōrero.

The 20-year-old started labouring in 2021 having decided lecture theatres weren’t for him. As his workload increased he began taking on friends, largely through word of mouth.

Stuff Temp workers are filling vacant jobs in hotels, offices, and factories.

“I te tīmatanga he hoa katoa mātou, nā tēnā i poipoi te wairua o te tīma. Heoti, kua nui rawa atu ngā mahi, nā whai anō me whanake, ā, kāhore i mātua i te kōrero ā-waha anake.”

“It was everyone’s mates and everyone’s friends initially, and that helped build up a team culture. But we’re getting so much extra work that we needed to expand and word of mouth wasn’t really keeping up.”

E 30 āna kaimahi i tēnei wā, tae rā anō ki tōna hoa wahine, he tūranga pūmau, he ākonga whare wānanga i ngā peka ture, pūkaha, mātai hinengaro hoki, pēnei i a Brendon, e mahi waimori ana i waenga i ngā kaupeka akoranga.

He currently has 30 staff, including the aforementioned girlfriend, full-timers, and a bunch of uni students studying anything from law to engineering and psychology who, like Duong, pick up work between semesters.

Tērā tonu, kua hanga rongonui tā Brendon tangata rākau i ngā pae pāpori, ahakoa te karawhiua ōna e tētahi, he kore nō tōna tarau, me tāna ui mai mēnā rānei e oti i te kaimahi te mau tarau.

Meanwhile, Duong’s stick person has become something of a social media star, despite its trouser-less state being queried by one potential candidate, who asked whether staff could wear pants.

Hei tā ētahi anō: “Nā te whakatairanga kua hiahia au kia whakarērea taku mahi, hūnuku atu ai, tonoa ai tēnā mahi,” me te mihi, “Atu i tētahi ringa toi tangata rākau ki tētahi anō, te waiwaiā hoki.”

Said others: “That ad makes me want to quit my job, move and apply”, and “From one stick artist to another, that is beautiful.”

Kāti, kua pērā rawa te pai o te tānga hukihuki kua marohi atu tōna tīma kia tāngia pūmautia hei kirituhi. Ainī pea.

In fact the sketch has been such a success his team have suggested Hobbs might want to immortalise it in a tattoo. Possibly, maybe.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.