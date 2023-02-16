He tohu rama huarahi wahine Māori kua kākāriki e whakanuia ai Te Matatini

Matai Smith recounts his experience at the Māori performing arts festival Te Matatini as performer, reporter and presenter.

Kua kitea ngā tohu Māori ki ngā whakawhitinga huarahi ki te pokapū o Tāmaki Makaurau kia whakanuia tā te tāone hautū i Te Matatini hei te hiku o Pēpuere.

Māori figures have appeared at pedestrian crossings in central Auckland to mark the city’s hosting of Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival in late February.

Read this story in English here.

E rua ngā pou rama ki Karangahape e whakaatu ana i tētahi wahine Māori e whiu ana i te poi hei rama kākāriki kia whakawhiti, me tētahi toa hei rama whero kia tatari.

The two sets of traffic lights on Karangahape Rd show a wahine Māori swinging poi as the green signal to cross, and a warrior in red, to wait.

Ka pūmau ngā rama, ka noho tonu ā muri i te hui taurima e whā rangi te roa ki Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park, e whanake ana hei te 22 o Pēpuere.

The lights will be permanent, remaining after the four-day festival at Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park starting on February 22.

Nā te ohu Māori ki Auckland Transport te whakaaro i whakatakoto, ka mahi tahi ai ki ngā kaihanga rama huarahi CSL kia tutuki.

Auckland Transport’s Māori engagement team proposed the idea, and worked with the traffic light makers CSL to realise it.

“E mīharo ana a AT i te whakanui i te ao Māori. He kaupapa anō tēnei, hei āpitihanga ki ngā pāpāhotanga me ngā tohu reorua puta noa i te tukutuku ikiiki,” hei tā Lillian Tahuri, te kaihautū o te hohenga Māori.

“AT is thrilled to embrace and celebrate te ao Māori. This initiative is another step, along with the recent introduction of bilingual audio announcements and signage across our public transport network,” said Lillian Tahuri, the head of Māori engagement.

E tūpono ana ka motoa te huringa tau 50 o te hui kapa haka ā-motu nei i te hui i tū ai ki Pōneke i te 2019, te tau atu ai te koni atu i te 3000 ngā kaihaka, me ngā kaimātaki e 42,000.

The 50th anniversary of the national kapa haka festival is expected to top the 2019 event in Wellington, which drew more than 3000 performers and 42,000 spectators.

E rima ngā pahi papa-rua kua “ūhia” e whakanuia ai te hui, e whakanui ana i tētahi kaihaka nō ia o ngā kapa e rima o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Five double-decker commuter buses have also been “wrapped” for the festival, each featuring a performer from one of five groups across Tāmaki Makaurau.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ko tētahi o ngā tohu rama ki tō Tāmaki Makaurau huarahi Karangahape e whakanui ana i Te Matatini. / One of two sets of traffic lights on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd marking Te Matatini kapa haka festival.

I tārewa te hui i te ihu o 2022 nā ngā herenga o te urutā Kowheori-19.

The festival was postponed from early 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Ko Te Matatini tētahi o ngā kaupapa nui rawa atu i te maramataka Māori.

Te Matatini is one of the biggest events on the Māori calendar.

Hei tā ngā kaiwhakarite, kua hia ngā mano hāora i whakapaungia e ngā kapa e rite ai – e tito ana, e whakaako ana, e whakaharatau ana i ngā kaihaka e 40.

Organisers say each group spends thousands of hours preparing – composing, teaching and rehearsing the 40 performers.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Ko Ngāhiriwa Tai Tin nō Te Taha Tū e whakakanohitia nei tētahi o ngā pahi e rima i ūhia. / Ngāhiriwa Tai Tin of Te Taha Tū features on one of five specially wrapped AT buses.

He waipuke nō ngā whenua i Te Ika a Māui, he whakahohe hoki nō te taumata ohotata ā-motu, i puta ai te tono kia tārewatia anō te kaupapa, he kore pea nō ētahi kapa e taea nei te kaihora atu.

Flooding in the North Island and the national state of emergency has prompted some calls for the festival to be postponed again, if some groups are unable to travel.

E ai ki te kaitātahi kapa haka nō Ngāti Kahungunu, te toki Helena Winiata, he Tamatea Arikinui, me whakakore, me tārewa rānei i te 2023.

Ngāti Kahungunu kapa haka leader and expert Helena Winiata, of Tamatea Arikinui, said it should either be cancelled or postponed for 2023.

“Tē taea e ō tātou whānau te toro ki a rātou anō. Engari i tōna tikanga me whakaharatau mātou ki Te Papaioea, heoti nō te kino o ngā huarahi, kāore i te mōhio mēnā rānei e taea ana tēnā,” hei tāna.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Te tohu rama whero, “kei whakawhiti”. / The red “don’t walk” crossing signal.

“Our whānau can’t even get to each other now. We were supposed to have a practice in Palmerston North, but the way the roads are, we aren’t sure we’ll be able to even make that,” she said.

Tērā tētahi māngai o te Kīngitanga i kī mai kua totoka te kaupapa, ka whanake hei te wiki e kainamu ana, me tāna hoki, e toro atu ana te tumu o Te Matatini Carl Ross ki ngā rōpū kia tautoko i a rātou.

A Kīngitanga spokesperson said the festival was locked in and starting next week, noting that Te Matatini CEO Ross is reaching out to rōpū to offer assistance.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.