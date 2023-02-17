He wīkene paki, he ua kōpatapata, i muri i te motonga o te whenua e Huripari Gabrielle.

Drone video shows the damage Cyclone Gabrielle unleashed on the West Auckland settlement of Karekare.

E tau ana te huarere ki te nuinga o te motu i a rātou ki ngā hapori e āta waia haere ana ki te whakamōtītanga o te whenua e Huripari Gabrielle.

Settled weather is on the way for most of the country as communities take stock of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Read this story in English here.

Hei tā Te Ratonga Tirorangi, ka paki te wīkene ki te nuinga, ā, kāhore he whakatūpatotanga huarere kino hei ngā rangi e kainamu ana.

MetService said most people will get a fine weekend, and there are no severe weather warnings in the coming days.

Heoti anō, he tūponotanga tonutanga ka ua kōpatapata ki Te Tai Tokerau, Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, me Te Matau a Māui – ngā rohe i pāngia kinotia e te waipuke me te hau pūkerikeri i te wiki kua hori.

However, there is a chance of scattered showers in Northland, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay – the areas hardest hit by flooding and gales in the past week.

“Mā te pēhanga teitei e paki ai ngā rangi”, tā te mea kua tau a Huripari Gabrielle, “i te horopaki o te huarere”, hei tā Te Ratonga Tirorangi.

“High pressure brings a string of sunny days”, with Cyclone Gabrielle over “from a weather perspective”, MetService said.

Ki Te Matau a Māui, e matapae ana Te Ratonga Tirorangi ka wehewehe ngā ua kōpatapata o te ata Hātarei, ko te nuinga ki te rohe Wairoa. E kawatau nei ka paki te Hanerei, me ngā hau pāwhakarua e whanake ana hei te ata.

For Hawke’s Bay, MetService is forecasting isolated morning showers on Saturday, mainly about the Wairoa district. Sunday is expected to be fine with northeasterlies developing from morning.

Tērā anō a Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, e matapae ana ka wehewehe ngā ua kōpatapata o te ata Hātarei. E kawatau ana ka ngāwari te pupuhitanga hau hei ā Hanarei.

Similarly, Gisborne is forecast to have isolated showers on Saturday morning. Sunday is expected to be fine with light winds.

I tōna tikanga ka paki te nuinga o te wīkene ki Te Tai Tokerau, heoti he tūponotanga tonutanga ka ua kōpatapata ki ētahi wāhi wehewehe hei ngā rangi e rua.

Northland is expected to have a mainly fine weekend but isolated afternoon showers are possible on both days.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF E whakapae ana ka paki te nuinga o te motu hei te wīkene, he tūponotanga iti anake ka ua kōpatapata ki ētahi rohe i pāngia kinotia e te Huripari Gabrielle. / Most of the country is expected to have a fine weekend, with just a small chance of an occasional shower in some regions hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

E matapae ana Te Ratonga Tirorangi i te paki o te rā hei ā Hātarei ki Tāmaki, me te nuinga o te Hanarei hoki, engari he tūponotanga ua tonu hei te ahiahi. E pēnā anō ana hoki ki Waiau, kua kino nei te mieretia ōna e ngā huarere hūkerikeri i ngā marama tata nei.

MetService is forecasting a fine Saturday for Auckland, and a mainly fine Sunday with a chance of isolated afternoon showers. The weekend outlook is the same for Coromandel Peninsula, which has taken a pounding from several bouts of severe weather in recent months.

Ahakoa e kawatau ana ngā paemahana mōrahi ki ngā 20 o raro, o waenga rānei ki te nuinga o ngā wāhi hei te wīkene, ki Te Tai o Mahaanui, e matapae ana ka eke ki ngā 20 o runga hei te taenga o Hanarei.

While daily maximum temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-20s in many areas during the weekend, in the east of the South Island they’re forecast to be climbing to the high 20s by Sunday.

Hei tauaro mārika ki ngā hekenga ua puta noa i Te Ika a Māui, kua maroke ake ngā āhuatanga i te whakapaenga ki te tonga-mā-rāwhiti o Te Waka o Māui.

In stark contrast to record-breaking rainfall across much of the North Island, conditions have been drier than normal in the southeast of the South Island.

Kua tauraki te whenua ki te tonga-mā-rāwhiti o Ōtākou, ā, kua tino maroke ki Ōtākou, Te Taurapa o te Waka, Horomaka, me te raki o Te Tai Poutini, hei tā Taihoro Nukurangi.

Drought had emerged in southeast Otago, while Otago, Southland and Banks Peninsula, as well as the northern West Coast, were extremely dry, Niwa Weather said.

E matapae ana ka paki katoa ki Ōtautahi hei te wīkene, ā, ka 21C te mōrahi hei ā Hātarei, ka eke ai ki te 28C hei ā Hanarei. E matapae ana ka pupuhi mai ngā hau i te raki hei ā Hanarei, me te pāwhakarua hei ā Mane me Tūrei, ka mutu, koia te whapaenga ka eke ngā paemahana ki ngā 20 o runga.

Christchurch is expected to have fine weather on both days of the weekend, with a high of 21C on Saturday, climbing to 28C on Sunday. Winds are forecast to be from the north on Sunday, and from the northeast on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are also expected to reach the high 20s.

Hei tā te mātanga huarere o Te Ratonga Tirorangi Andrew James, ahakoa pea ka rongo i te hau pāwhakarua ki te mata o te whenua i te rāwhiti o Te Waka o Māui, ki te kōmata o te rangi, he hau kaitangata kē, mā konā e rongo ai te mahana.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said that although the wind at the surface might be from the northeast in the east of the South Island, higher up the winds would be from the northwest, producing a warming foehn effect.

He hau moana ngā hau pāwhakarua ki te takutai e mātao ake ai ngā paemahana i ērā me kua kore he hau.

The northeasterlies would be sea breezes along the coast that could cool temperatures a little from what they might otherwise be.

“Ki tuawhenua, ka mahana ake, he kore nō te pāngia o te whenua e te hau (moana),” hei tā Andrew.

“Inland will be warmer where the (sea) breeze doesn’t reach,” James said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Te tāone o Wairoa ki Te Matau a Māui i te ihu o te wiki nei, i muri i te patunga ōna e te huripari. / The northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa earlier this week after the cyclone swept through.

Mā te hau kaitangata e mahana tonu ai Te Tai o Mahaanui atu i Waiharakeke ki Waihōpai hei ngā rangi kei te ihu o te wiki e kainamu ana, hei tā Andrew.

The northwest influence would keep temperatures warm along the east of the South Island from Blenheim to Invercargill for the first few days of next week, James said.

“Mutu ana tēnā, hei te puku o te wiki, ka ara mai tētahi tūāhuatanga kē atu, nā whai anō ka mātao haere te huarere.”

“After that, from the middle of next week, another system moves up, which brings some cooler weather with it.”

E matapae ana Te Ratonga Tirorangi i te mōrahi paemahana 16C anake ki Ōtautahi hei ā Tāite.

MetService is forecasting a high of just 16C for Christchurch on Thursday.

Kua matapae te paki o te wīkene ki Pōneke, he hau ngāwari hei ā Hātarei, he hauraki hei ā Hanarei, ā, ka 22C te mōrahi hei ngā rangi e rua.

Wellington is forecast to have a fine weekend, with light winds on Saturday and northerlies on Sunday, and highs of 22C both days.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.