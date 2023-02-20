He ungaunga kia aukatia te tukunga o ngā rawa ki ngā wāhi i motoa e Huripari Gabrielle

National party leader Christopher Luxon says a raft of changes are needed, including to immigration settings, to help Aotearoa recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tērā tētahi kaimahi whawhati tata e ungaunga ana i ngā tāngata kua hiahia ki te āwhina i ngā ika o Huripari Gabrielle, kia tukuna kētia te pūtea, kaua kē ia te kai, te wai, me ngā rawa anō.

An emergency responder is urging people who want to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle to donate money instead of food, water and other goods.

Read this story in English here.

He kanohi a Lisa Glass o te ope tautoko i te whakahaerenga whawhati tata ki Wairoa, ā, e tokona ana ngā kaimahi paetata.

Lisa Glass is a member of the emergency management assistance team in Wairoa and is helping to support local responders.

READ MORE:

* Nelsonians step up to help with Cyclone Gabrielle affected

* Lending a hand: South Canterbury community gets behind North Island communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cash better than goods for donations to Cyclone Gabrielle victims, Civil Defence says



Kua pāoroorotia tāna pānui e ērā o Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management i te Paraire, arā, kia tukuna atu te pūtea, kaua te rawa.

Her comments echoed those of Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management on Friday to donate cash instead of goods.

Hei tā Lisa, i whāia anō e Wairoa te waimāori i te Hanarei, ā, kua whakatauria tōna haumarutanga inumanga i te rā nei.

Glass said Wairoa regained access to water on Sunday, and it was confirmed safe to drink today.

“He kai ā mātou ki te hokomaha, kua ora anō te ipurangi, nā reira e oti i te tangata te hoko i te kai mā te Eftpos,” hei ko tāna.

“We have food in the supermarket, and we have finally got internet back, so people can actually buy food with Eftpos,” she said.

“Kua whakarite mātou i ngā kai ohotata mā te hunga mohoao e matea nei te kai, heoti tonu, e taea ana e te nuinga te whai māori noa nei i ngā kai me ngā wai.”

“We have been organising emergency food for cut off and isolated people who need it, but for most people, they can get food and water as normal now.”

Lisa Glass/Supplied E ungaunga ana te kaimahi ohotata Lisa Glass kia tukuna e te tangata te pūtea, kaua kē ia ngā rawa anō, e tokona ai ngā ika o Huripari Gabrielle. / Emergency responder Lisa Glass is issuing a plea for people to send cash instead of goods to help Cyclone Gabrielle victims.

Hei tā Lisa, kua rahi mārika ngā takohatanga kai te tae atu ana ki Wairoa.

Glass said vast quantities of donated food is coming into Wairoa.

“Ahakoa te ngākau pai, me te atawhai o te whakaaro, e uaua ana te whaiwhai haere me te āta tohatoha,” hei tāna.

“While it’s very kind and meant with the absolute best of intentions, it’s very difficult to keep track of it and distribute it properly,” she said.

“Tērā hoki ētahi tāngata kāore i raro e putu ana i haukoti i ētahi tukunga tē mōhio ai mātou, nā whai anō i mate mātou ki te whakarite i ngā tāngata kia hāpai i ngā mahi anō e rite ai ēnei tukunga rahi.”

“People who aren’t in need have intercepted deliveries we didn’t even know were coming, and we had to pull people off other tasks to sort and organise these massive deliveries.”

Kua kī a Lisa, ehara te kai me te wai i te tino hiahia o ngā tāngata i te wā nei.

Glass said food and water is not what people need right now.

“Kua mea te mea kia tautoko i ngā mea i pāngia kinotia... ko te raru nui ko te nōhanga me ngā whare, ā, ko te pūtea anake te mea e tautokona ai tēnā,” hei tāna.

“The mayor wants people to support local businesses that have been hard hit … the real issues are accommodation and housing and the only thing that can help with that is money,” she said.

“Mēnā ngā tāngata e taea nei te takoha, ko ngā ope aroha tūturu pēnei i a Red Cross me ngā tini tahua whakahaumanu ngā ara kia takahia atu.”

“If people are able to donate, a legitimate charity like Red Cross or the various mayoral relief funds are the way to go.”

Hei tā Lisa, he rite tonu ngā raruraru ka puta mai i te takohatanga rawa i ngā wā ohotata.

Glass said donated goods are always a logistical nightmare in emergencies.

Lisa Glass/Supplied I kī a Lisa, e uaua ana te whaiwhai haea i ngā rawa e tae atu ana, ā, he āwhina te pūtea i te whakaritenga nōhanga. / Glass said it is difficult to keep track of and distribute goods coming in, and cash donations help with accommodation and housing.

“Ko te kino rawa atu ko ngā takohatanga kākahu me nga mea matapōkere. Ka whakapipi noa iho ki ngā warewhare, he kore nō te tino āwhina i ngā tāngata.” tāna kī mai.

“The worst are donated clothes and random goods. They end up piled high in warehouses because they don’t meet people’s needs,” she said.

“I ngā ohotata o mua, kua kite au i ētahi hū rekereke, me tētahi moenga papawai i takoha mai – he moenga papawai i tētahi waipuke! E ngana ana te nuinga kia āwhina, kia ngākau atawhai, heoti anō ētahi atu, e hika.”

“In previous emergency events I’ve seen stiletto heels and a waterbed donated – a waterbed in a flood! Most people are trying to do something kind and helpful, but you do sometimes wonder.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.