SH35: Te huarahi matua e tere anga atu nei ki te kore

It's the vital link to the outside world for East Cape residents, but SH35 keeps getting washed out.

Kia ngahau mai koe ki Route 66, e ai ki te waiata. Kua tika kē atu pea te kupu ‘E kore pea koe e tau atu ki te Huarahi Matua 35’, te huarahi e tūhonohono ana i ngā hapori mohoao o Te Tai Rāwhiti. He mea pūrongo e TONY WALL.

Get your kicks on Route 66, the song goes. ‘You might not arrive on State Highway 35’ is a more appropriate line for the road that links remote communities in Tairāwhiti. TONY WALL reports.

Anō te ahurangi o tā Bruce Fraser noho ki SH35. E noho ana rātou ko te 12 o te whānau ki ngā wharau ki tua atu i te huarahi matua i waenga i Ruatōria me Te Puia, tētahi o ngā wāhi mohoao rawa atu o te motu.

Bruce Fraser lives a precarious existence on SH35. He and 12 whānau live in cabins just above the highway between Ruatōria and Te Puia Springs, one of the remotest parts of the country.

Ka ua tātā ana, ka tere puke te wai i te mimi e rere nei i te whenua, ka rere ki tētahi karawata, ka waipuketia ai te “huarahi matua”, heoti i tēnei wā, kua kore e kounga ake i tētahi huarahi taiwhenua.

When it rains heavily, a creek running alongside their property quickly rises, spilling over a culvert and flooding the “highway”, which at this point is little more than a country road.

I ngā raumati tata nei, kua paku te mimi. Engari nō te Maehe o te tau kua hori, kua whā ōna waipuketanga, nā konā i haukotia ai te huarahi e tūhono ana i Te Puia ki Ruatōria, kia tua rā anō hoki.

In recent summers, the creek has been dry. But since March last year, it’s flooded four times, cutting off the road that serves as an important link between Te Puia and Ruatōria and further afield.

“I kino kē atu te waipuke i pā mai i te Māehe, i motoa mātou, i tae rā anō ngā wai o te huarahi ki te hope,” hei tā Bruce. “Anō te tīwekaweka.”

“The one last March was probably a worse flood, we got hit hard, the water was hip-deep all along the road,” Fraser says. “It made a hua of a mess.”

E rite tonu nei te pāngia o ētahi wāhanga o SH35 e ngā horohoro me ngā waipuke, ngā wāhi huarahi e tūhono ana i ngā hapori pēnei i Te Araroa, Tikitiki, Ruatōria, Te Puia, me ngā whanga o Tokomaru me Tolaga.

Parts of SH35, which links isolated communities such as Te Araroa, Tikitiki, Ruatōria, Te Puia Springs, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, are constantly closing down because of slips and wash-outs.

NZTA/Supplied Te Huarahi Matua 35 i waenga i Te Puia me Kopuaria i muri i te Huripari Gabrielle. / SH35 between Te Puia Springs and Kopuaroa after Cyclone Gabrielle.

E whakapae ana te kaimahi Papa Atawhai Graeme Atkins, e noho tata nei ki Ruatōria, kua ono ngā aukatinga o tōna wāhi SH35 nō te Rangi o Waitangi i tērā tau.

Department of Conservation ranger Graeme Atkins, who lives near Ruatōria, reckons there have been six closures in his area of SH35 since Waitangi Day last year.

E kino kē atu ana te pānga o ngā huarahi taiwhenua anō, ā, tē toitū, hei tā Graeme, he iti nō te pūtea, ā, kāhore e rawaka ngā kaiutu tāke kaunihera e whakatikahia mai ā muri i ia waipuketanga.

District roads fare even worse, and it’s unsustainable, Atkins says, as it’s a low-income area and there simply aren't enough ratepayers to keep building back after every flood.

Hei tā Graeme, kua akiaki tōna hapori i ngā whānau kia haramai, noho ai ki te awaawa, tā te mea ko te paearu a te kaunihera e tapitapia ai te huarahi e hāngai ana ki te tokomaha ākonga ā-kura e noho nā ki tērā huarahi.

Atkins says his community has been encouraging families to come and live in the valley, as the council criteria for maintaining a road is a certain number of enrolled school children along that road.

He wāhi nui tō te SH35 ki te ahurea o konei. Kua tāngia ngā tīhate me ngā pōtae ki te moko “35”; ā, kua poho kererū ngā tāngata.

SH35 plays a big part in popular culture around here. T-shirts and caps are emblazoned with the “35” logo; it’s a point of pride for people.

Heoti, ka taraiwa ana koe i tēnei wā tonu, auē te mōrihariha, he kōrua, he waipuketanga, he horohoro, ka mutu, kua kotahi noa iho te ara taraiwa ki ngā tini wāhi.

But driving along it at the moment is skin-of-your-teeth stuff, with potholes, wash-outs and slips reducing it to one lane in many places.

Tony Wall/Stuff Ngā pākarukarutanga o SH35, ki te tonga o Ruatōria. / Damage to SH35, south of Ruatōria.

Ko ngā kaimahi huarahi kē ngā tuahangata, e tere whakatika haere ana i ngā waipuketanga, ā, kotahi wiki ki muri, i whakapae ka hia nei ngā wiki kia whakatikahia.

Local road crews are the heroes, working quickly to patch up wash-outs that, a week ago, looked like they might have taken weeks to repair.

Kua kī mai tētahi māngai mō Waka Kotahi, e kore e oti i a rātou te whakapae tata i te roanga e tuwheratia katoatia ai te SH35.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi says they can’t estimate how long it will be before SH35 is fully reopened.

“Kia whakapaipaingia rā anō e mātou ngā para o te waipuke me te horohoro... kia tirohia rā anō hoki ngā mea huna, kua tōmua rawa te tirohanga whānui ki ngā pakarutanga ki te mata o te whenua, me te roanga e whakatika ai.”

“Until we’ve cleared away all of the flood and slip debris ... and assessed what’s underneath, it’s too early to provide a comprehensive overview of the damage on the ground, or how long it will take to repair.”

Hei tā te māngai, ko te whāinga ki mua tonu nei i te aroaro ko te whakarite anō i te toronga ki ngā hapori mohoao, e whāia ai ngā rawa me ngā ratonga waiwai.

The spokesperson says the agency’s immediate priority is re-establishing access to isolated communities for essential goods and services.

“Hei te wā ka haumaru ngā tūāhuatanga, ka tukuna e mātou ngā kaimahi ki ngā wāhi i pāngia e whakatau ai i ōna pakarutanga. E hōmiromiro hoki ana mātou mā ngā rererangi me ngā wakatopatopa e whānui ai te tirohanga ki ngā pakarutanga.”

“As soon as conditions safely permit, we’re getting people on to affected sites to undertake damage assessments. We’re also undertaking aerial surveys using planes and helicopters to get a full picture of damage.”

Gisborne District Council/Supplied Te awa Hikuwai e rere ana ki runga i te Huarahi Matua 35 i te āwhā. / The Hikuwai River over SH35 during the storm.

E rima tau ki muri a Bruce hūnuku ai atu i Ahuriri ki tōna nōhanga e tata nei ki te SH35, e noho nei hoki āna poaka me āna hipi. I topea ai te ngahere e tū ai tō rātou papakāinga te moemoeā ai – ina kāore i te ua.

Fraser moved to his property by SH35, where he keeps pigs and sheep, about five years ago from Napier. They cut their little family compound out of the bush, and it’s an idyllic lifestyle – when it’s not raining.

I tā Puna taraiwa atu, kua hōrapa ngā kararehe a Bruce puta noa i te whakatere mimi – he hipi ki wīwī, he heihei ki wāwā.

When Stuff drove past, Fraser’s animals were scattered along the creek bed – a sheep here, a chicken there.

“I tukuna ngā kararehe e au [i te pō o te huripari],” hei tāna. I whakaemi atu ngā poaka ki tētahi kokonga o te taiapa – i tere puke mai te wai.

“I let the animals out [on the night of the cyclone],” he says. “The pigs were huddled in a corner of their pen – the water was coming up so quick.

“Ka kite ana koe i a rātou e whakaemi atu ana ki tētahi kokonga... tā te mea koia tērā noa iho te whenua maroke, ā, e mākū haere ana ngā waewae, kua raru ērā.

“When you see them huddling in one corner ... because that’s the only dry ground, and their feet are starting to get wet, they’re in trouble.

“I toro atu au, i wete i āku poaka me āku kurī katoa, i kite au i āku hipi ki te puke, i mōhio kua pai tonu rātou.

“I’ve gone over and let all my pigs and dogs go, I saw my sheep up on the hill and knew they were good.

“Kua pēnei i te haurua o te kotahi karaka i te ata, i te ua marangai.”

“This is being done at one thirty in the morning in torrential rain.”

Katoa ngā kararehe i haumaru, hei tā Bruce. Kāhore te wai i tata atu ki ngā wharau, heoti i wehiwehi tonu.

All the animals made it to safety, Fraser says. The water didn’t come near the cabins, but it was still frightening.

“Ko te oro wehiwehi rawa atu ki a mātou, ko ngā toka nui... ānō he pōro piriora e tere mai ana, ā, ka rongo koe i te ‘pa-kō pa-kō’. Ka wehi te tangata. I mua rā, kua kākāriki tērā pātītī, i āianei, kua tomo i ngā [toka].”

“The most terrifying noise for us is, you get big boulders ... and they’re like pool balls running down, and you can hear that ‘ga-dung ga-dung’. That scares ya. That paddock over there used to be green, now it’s full of [boulders].”

E whakapae tata ana ia kua ngaro ngā whenua e 3m ki ngā tahataha o te mimi.

He estimates he lost about 3m of land bordering the creek.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.