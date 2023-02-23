Te Matatini: E kōingo ana te kapa o Ahitereiria ka whakarauoratia te ahurea Māori

Kua aro tētahi kapa o Te Matatini nō Te Whenua Moemoeā ki te tū, waihoki te tuari i te kaupapa me te whakarauoratia o te ao Māori mā te Māori ki Ahitereiria.

An Australian-based Te Matatini team is working not only to perform, but also share their kaupapa and do their bit to revitalise te ao Māori for Māori living in Australia.

Arā te kapa Te Hoe Ki Matangireia, he wāhanga o Te Whenua Moemoeā, ki Ahitereiria, ka eke ki te papatūwaewae o Te Matatini hei ā Paraire, whakakanohitia ai te katoa o te motu.

Te Hoe Ki Matangireia, part of Te Whenua Moemoeā (the land of the dreamtime) rōpū based in Australia, is taking the stage at Te Matatini on Friday representing the entirety of the nation.

Hei tā te kaihaka Melany Kerr, ahakoa ngā taumahatanga o te Kowheori, me ngā whakaritenga o te kaupapa, kua ‘hihiko’, kua ‘takatū’ hoki te rōpū ki te whaiwāhi atu ki te tū ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Rōpū member Melany Kerr said despite setbacks due to Covid and festival rescheduling, the rōpū was both ‘pumped’ and ‘prepared’ to get the opportunity to perform for Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Nō te Hūrae tonu mātou tukuna ai te reta (kia uru atu ki Te Matatini), tāria ai te uruparenga. Kīhai i tīmata ngā whakaharatau kia Hepetemā rā anō,” hei tāna.

“We only sent in our letter (to get into Te Matatini) in July, then had to wait for a reply. We didn’t actually start practising until September,” she said.

“Nō te Tīhema, kua whakaharatau i ia wīkene. He kaihaka ō mātou nō Poipiripi te rere ai ki Poihākena i ia wīkene ki ngā whakaharatau.”

“From December we were practising every weekend. We have performers from Melbourne, who would fly into Sydney every weekend for practises.”

E ai ki a Melany, kua mata rawa atu ētahi ki te ahurea, he tawhiti nō tō rātou tupu i ō rātou whenua, heoti anō, kua whanake pai i te ao kapa haka.

Kerr said some members came in with almost no cultural knowledge, due to having grown up so far away from their whenua, but had since gone on to thrive in the kapa haka space.

Eda Tang/Stuff Kua ‘hihiko’, kua ‘takatū’ hoki te rōpū ki te whaiwāhi atu ki te tū ki Te Matatini. / The rōpū were both ‘pumped’ and ‘prepared’ to get the opportunity to perform in Te Matatini.

“Tau mai, tau atu, he tāngata ka tūhono mai ki tō mātou whānau, kāore anō kia paku whaipānga ki te ao Māori. He whakareanga tuarua, tuatoru, tuawhā hoki i whānau mai i Ahitereiria,” hei tāna.

“Every year we have people who will join our whānau who have had zero contact with te ao Māori. Second, third, sometimes fourth generation born in Australia,” she said.

I te tatauranga o Ahitereiria i te 2016, kua paku neke atu i te 142,000 ngā tāngata i kīia he whakapapa Māori ō rātou – āhua kotahi i ia ono tāngata o te taupori Māori.

In the 2016 Australian census, just over 142,000 people recorded Māori ancestry – about one in six of the total Māori population.

“Kāore ngā mātua i te paku mōhio ki te tikanga, ki te reo rānei. Tērā hoki ētahi, ko te Kapa Ō Pango anake te hononga o rātou ki Aotearoa, kāore hoki he mea i tua atu i tēnā.”

“Parents have no idea about tikanga or reo. With some of our young ones their connection to New Zealand is the All Blacks, and that’s the be all and end all.”

“Mā te (kapa haka) mātou e tupu haere i te pihinga, e toro atu ai ki te tikanga, te reo, te katoa.”

“(Kapa haka) gives us the opportunity to start from ground roots with everyone, covering off our tikanga, reo, everything.”

Eda Tang/Stuff Hei te 4.45pm Paraire Te Hoe Ki Matangireia e eke atu ai ki te papatūwaewae. / Te Hoe Ki Matangireia will take the stage on Friday at 4.45pm.

Hei tā Melany, “kua waimarie katoa” te hunga Māori i tupu ake i te ahurea.

Kerr said this was something Māori who were brought up in the culture “take for granted”.

Ka maha ngā kaupapa ka taria mai e Te Hoe Ki Matangireia ki tā rātou tū, e ai ki a Melany. Ka tae rā anō tēnei ki tētahi mihi ki tētahi matua o te rōpū, me nga tohe mō te whakatū i te marae ki Poihākena.

Te Hoe Ki Matangireia would be bringing a number of important kaupapa to their performance, Kerr said. This will include a tribute to a matua of the rōpū, as well as the debate surrounding a marae being built in Sydney.

Kua hiamo a Melany i te kitenga atu i tōnā rōpū e tū ana.

Kerr said she was excited to see her rōpū in action.

“Anō taku waimarie i tū au hei kaiwhakangahau rā tōku oranga katoa. He rite tonu taku rongo i tētahi wāhi hanepī. Engari i tēnei tau, kua hiamo katoa au i te papatūwaewae.”

“I’m blessed to have been a performer my whole life. I usually have some level of anxiety with a performance. But for some reason this year I’m just really looking forward to the stage.”

Hei te 4.45pm Paraire Te Hoe Ki Matangireia e eke atu ai ki te papatūwaewae.

Te Hoe Ki Matangireia are set to take the stage on Friday at 4.45pm.

I tīmata Te Matatini i te Wenerei, ā, ka tū te whiringa toa hei ā Hātarei e whakakōpani ake ai.

Te Matatini began on Wednesday and will finish with the finals on Saturday.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.