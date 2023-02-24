Arā te tokomaha pūkenga ka kitea i te konohete tautoko i te Huripari Gabrielle ki Ōtautahi

A Lorde e tū ana ki Pōneke i te pō Tūrei. / Lorde performs the opening night of the Solar Power Tour in Wellington on Tuesday night. She will perform in Christchurch on Friday night as part of the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert.

Koni atu i te 2000 tāngata ka whakaemi atu ki Ōtautahi hei te pō Paraire ki te Konohete Tautoko i te Huripari Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa, ā, mā ngā toki pēnei i a Lorde rātou ko Neil Finn, ko L.A.B. e whakakanohi.

More than 2000 people will gather in Christchurch on Friday evening for the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert, headlined by artists Lorde, Neil Finn and L.A.B.

Read this story in English here.

I tere hokona katoatia ngā tīkiti i ngā hāora e ono, i koni atu ai i te $200,000 te whakawhiwhinga atu ki Red Cross. Kua takoha atu ngā toki – rātou ko ngā kaimahi me te wāhi hoki – i te wā me ngā rawa ki te kohinga pūtea. I whakakorengia hoki e Ticketek āna utunga tāpuinga.

The tickets were snapped up in less than six hours, raising over $200,000 for the Red Cross. The artists – along with the venue and staff – are donating their time and resources for the fundraiser. Ticketek also waived its booking fees.

READ MORE:

* Pizza nights to bake sales, Cantabrians rally to fundraise for cyclone-hit north

* Small venue in vines ready for big act as Lorde comes to town

* Stuff's Cyclone Gabrielle fundraising campaign nearly hits $4 million

* Charity concert to help victims of Cyclone Gabrielle sells out in under six hours



Mā Mike McRoberts, nō Ōtautahi, te konohete e hautū, ā, ka tū ki te Hōro ā-Tāone o Ōtautahi, ka tīmata hei te 7.30pm.

The concert will be hosted by Ōtautahi’s own Mike McRoberts at the Christchurch Town Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Nō te 2pm i te Tūrei ngā tīkiti i hokona atu, he $129.90 te utu, ka mutu i pau katoa i te 8pm, e ai ki ngā kaiwhakarite.

Tickets went on sale 2pm on Tuesday for $129.90 and sold out before 8pm, the organisers said.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere Kaupapa Callam Mitchell, kua “ngākau hihiko” katoa te ope nei i ngā whakahohenga.

Team Event director Callam Mitchell said the crew were “over the moon” with the response.

“Ka tino motuhake tēnei pō.”

“This is going to be a very special night.”

E hia nei ngā toki kua tau kē ki te tāone kia tū ki te kaupapa Electric Avenue, kua hokona katoatia hoki, hei ā Hātarei, tae rā anō ki a Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, Lee Mvtthews me Supergroove.

Many of the artists were already in town for the sold-out Electric Avenue festival on Saturday, including Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, Lee Mvtthews​ and Supergroove.

E ai ki ngā kaiwhakarite, e oti pea i ngā kiritaki te kawatau i ētahi tūnga takiruatanga a ngā toki ki te whakangahau o te Paraire.

Organisers said concertgoers could expect a duet or two between some of the artists at Friday’s show.

Breakfast Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Supergroove and Tiki Taane will take the Christchurch Town Hall’s stage this Friday, February 24.

I kī a Neil, kua “whakawhetai ia i te whaiwāhitanga ki tautokona atu”.

Finn said he was “grateful to have this opportunity to lend a hand”.

“Anō te tau o te nōhanga tahitanga, te whakatangi me te kohi pūtea kia tokona rātou kua motoa kinotia,” hei tāna.

“It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended,” he said.

Kua whakarite te Red Cross i ngā Pokapū o Te Rākau Whakamarumaru, kua tukuna hoki ngā rawa waiwai pēnei i ngā kauamo, ngā paraikete, me ngā mōkī akuaku nā ngā pānga o te huripari o tērā wiki, me te aha anō, he kaimahi ā rātou kua whakangungu ki te tautoko i te hauora ā-hinengaro o rātou kua panaia i ngā kāinga.

The Red Cross has been setting up and managing Civil Defence Centres and providing essential supplies such as stretchers, blankets and hygiene kits in the wake of last week’s cyclone, as well as having staff who are trained in psychosocial support to help those forced from their homes.

E kawatau ana ka hia piriona tāra te utu kia whakapaipai i ngā hapori puta noa i Te Ika a Māui.

The clean-up of communities across the North Island is expected to cost billions of dollars.

I te mane, i whakawāteahia e te Kāwanatanga te $250 million ki ngā kaunihera paetata me Waka Kotahi kia hihiratia, kia whakatikaina hoki ngā huarahi.

On Monday, the Government earmarked $250 million for local councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to assess and fix roads.

He $50m anō i whakawātea hei tokonga ohotata taupua mā ngā pakihi me te rāngai matua.

Another $50m was set aside for interim emergency business and primary sector support.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.