Te rēti, te hoko rānei i tō kāinga: Anei te matū o ngā kōrero

E pai ake ana te rēti, te hoko rānei i te whare? / Is it a better option to buy or rent a house?

Tērā a Debrin Foxcroft e mea ana e kore te pikinga o ngā pāpātanga huapūtea e whakapāhunu i tāna kimikimi haere i te kāinga tuatahi mō tōna whānau.

Debrin Foxcroft says rising interest rates won’t deter her from looking for a first home for herself and her young family.

Read this story in English here.

Hei tā te wahine nō Pōneke, e mārama pai nei ia ki te take e kore pea te tangata e whakapoapoangia nei e te hokonga kāinga, he heke iho nō ngā utunga kāinga, he piki ake nō te utu kia nama pūtea.

The Wellington woman says she can understand why some people might not find the idea of home ownership very appealing at the moment, with prices falling and the cost of borrowing increasing.

“Kei te āhua o tāu e manakohia nei. E rua ngahurutau ki muri, kua hokona ngā whare e mātou ko ōku hoa e piki ake ai i tērā arawhata, nā reira kua hokona ngā whare kanukanu, kua whakatikaina, kua hokona atu, kua whāia tētahi whare pai ake. E hia nei ngā takirua e mōhio nei au i pēnā.

“It depends on what you’re aiming for. Two decades ago my cohort of friends were buying houses to get up the ladder, so they were buying rough houses to flip, do up, flip and get a nicer house. I know a lot of couples did that.

“E rapu ana mātou i tō mātou ake kāinga, e tau ai. He wāhi kia whakairi i ngā whakaahua ki ngā pakitara, tē āwanga ki te riwha. Nā tēnā, nā te tau o te noho – kua 19 marama taku pōtiki – nā ēnā mea katoa, e mana tonu ana te nako.”

“We’re looking for our own place, to give us stability. Somewhere where we can put pictures on the walls without worrying about leaving marks. For that reason, for the stability and settled element – my youngest is 19 months – for that reason I think it’s still valid.”

Kua whakatauritea ngā raraunga a te mātanga ōhanga Shamubeel Eaqub ki te tūāhuatanga o te rēti me te hoko, ā, kua kitea tētahi āpitihanga utunga ki te hokonga kāinga, ina koa he piki nō ngā pāpātanga huapūtea.

Data from economist Shamubeel Eaqub has compared the financial situation for renting and owning, and found there was an added cost to home ownership, particularly with interest rates rising.

I te horopaki hokonga, i whakapae a Shamubeel i te mōketi e 80%, me te pāpātanga huapūtea 6.45% ki tētahi kāinga kua tau waenga te utu, ā, kua tāpiri hoki ngā utunga o te hokonga, pēnei i ngā utu kaunihera, te tapitapi, me te rīanga.

On the ownership side, Eaqub considered an 80% mortgage at an interest rate of 6.45% on a median-priced home, plus the outgoings associated with ownership, such as rates, maintenance and insurance.

I te horopaki rēti, i whakapae ia i te utu o te rēti, me te rahinga pūtea ka hoki ki te pūkoro o te tangata i penapenahia tāna kuhunga pūtea, kīhai kē i haumi atu ki te whare.

On the renting side, he considered the cost of rent and also took into account the return someone would get from having their saved deposit in the bank instead of invested in a house.

Ko tāna i kite ai, i ia wiki, kua $311 te painga ake o te pūkoro o rātou kairēti mā puta noa i te motu. Ki Tāmaki, kua $452 te painga atu. Ki Pōneke, kua $292, ā, ki Waitaha, kua $228.

He found, per week, nationwide renters were $311 a week better off. In Auckland, they were $452 a week ahead. In Wellington, it was $292 and in Canterbury, $228.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hei tā Debrin Foxcroft, he whakatau ā-aurongo te whakatau kia hoko i tētahi whare. / Debrin Foxcroft says wanting to buy a house is an emotional decision.

Ki a Debrin, ahakoa ka nui ake te utu o te hokonga kāinga tērā i te rēti, he whakatau tonu ā-aurongo, ehara i te take ā-pūtea anake. “E whitu ngā whare i nōhia ai e au i te 5 tau ki te 15 tau te pakeketanga. Nā tēnā kua hiahia au kia whakatau ake i tētahi kāinga mō āku kōtiro.

For Foxcroft, even though ownership would be more expensive than renting it was an emotional decision rather than a purely financial one. “I lived in seven houses between the ages of 5 and 15. It makes me want to create a more settled home for my girls.”

I kī a Debrin, kua hiahia rāua tahi ko tāna tāne kia kaua e nama i te mōrahi o te pūtea i ngā pēke, e pai tonu ai rāua ina piki ake ngā pāpātanga huapūtea.

Foxcroft said she and her husband both wanted to ensure that they did not borrow to the absolute limit of what the banks would allow them, so they could cope with any further interest rate increases.

E whakapae ana koe ko te hoko, ko te rēti rānei te painga atu ki Aotearoa i te wā nei? Tukuna mai ngā whakaaro ki te wāhi tākupu o raro.

Do you think buying or renting is the best option in Aotearoa at the moment? Tell us in the comment section below.

Inātata nei a Sarah Kerby hokona ai tōna kāinga tuatahi i Whakatū, ā, i pēnā hoki ia. “He ruarua noa iho ngā rētitanga ki Whakatū, nā reira ko tēnā taku tino whāinga i te ngahurutau kua hori, i ahau e noho nei hei mātua takitahi.

Sarah Kerby recently bought her first home in Nelson and felt the same. “There’s a rental shortage in Nelson so it was my ultimate goal for nearly a decade as a single parent.

“I te horopaki haumitanga, kāore he aha te mākete ki ahau mēnā e takatū ana kia roa te noho mai ki konei. I te horopaki mana wahine, kua hirahira hoki ki ahau te korenga ōku e utu ana i te mōketi, te rēti rānei hei taku tāokinga hei ngā tau e 35.”

“From an investment perspective, the market doesn’t matter to me as we’re planning on living here for a very long time. From a feminist perspective it’s also important to me that I’m not paying off a mortgage or renting when I retire in 35 years.”

Hei tā Shamubeel, ahakoa pea te reka ake o te rongo ki ngā kairēti, e rua anō ngā tino wāhi hei whai whakaaro mā te tangata.

Eaqub said while the picture looked rosier for renters, there were two other key factors to consider.

AARON WOOD/STUFF It can be tough to get your finances ready to impress the bank manager – here are some things that can help.

Kāore ngā tāngata e tino whai tautiakitanga i te horopaki o te roanga ka noho ai ki te whare, i te pikinga rānei pea o ngā utunga rēti ā tōna wā.

People renting would not have as much security in terms of how long they could stay in a property, nor over how much rents might rise over time.

Tērā hoki te pātai mō te whai rawa rānei o te tangata kua rēti rā tōna oranga katoa.

There was also the question of how well-off people who were lifelong renters ended up being.

Mō te hunga kua hoko whare, e whai ana hoki rātou i te tūtanga i a rātou e utu ana i te nama, ā, i tōna tikanga ka piki ake ngā utunga kāinga hei te pae tawhiti. Ki te kore ngā kairēti e pēnā hoki te rahinga o te penapena me te haumitanga, kua kino kē atu pea rātou.

People who owned a house were also accumulating equity as they paid down their loans, and house prices tended to increase over the long term. If renters were not saving and investing at the same rate, they could end up worse-off.

Hei tā Gareth Kiernan, te kaimatapae matua ki Infometrics, ko te rēti te ara pai ake i tēnei wā.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said renting was the better option at present.

“Kia whakaaro ake ki te utunga whare tau waenga ā-motu, kua $762,500 i tērā marama, ā, ki te heke iho te utu mā te 1% hei ia marama rā te toenga o te tau, ka āhua $80,000 te hekenga o te utu tau waenga hei te otinga o te 2023. E mea ana au, ina rēti tonu, ina hiahia hoki ki te hoko, hei te kotahi tau atu i tēnei wā, ka hakahaka iho mārika ngā utunga ki te kaihoko.

“Based on the nationwide median house price of $762,500 last month, a 1% fall per month for the rest of the year would see a drop of about $80,000 in median prices by the end of 2023. In other words, continuing to rent and waiting to buy could mean that potential buyers will enjoy considerably lower prices in a year’s time.

Ka mutu, me kua 6% ki te 7% ngā pāpātanga mōketi, e tinga ana ngā iti iho te utu rēti a te tangata e hiahia ana kia hoko i āianei, i tāna utu mōketi. Ko ngā utu ā-wiki o te mōkete $610,000 me te pāpātanga kotahi tau e 6.5% ana, ka tata $890, heoti, e ai ki ngā raraunga a MBIE, kua $550 anake te utu rēti tau waenga i ia wiki.”

“Furthermore, with mortgage rates at 6% to 7%, anyone looking to buy now is also likely to be paying less in rent than they would be facing in mortgage payments. Weekly payments on a $610,000 mortgage on a one-year rate of 6.5% would be almost $890, whereas data from MBIE shows the median rent is only $550 per week.”

Hei tā Mile Workman, tētahi mātanga ōhanga matua ki ANZ, e matapae ana tētahi hekenga utunga kāinga e āhua 7% ana.

Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, said his team was predicting a further fall in house prices of about 7%.

“Ahakoa pea te whanaketanga o tā te tangata taea te utu i te kāinga – kua inea ki te ōwehenga utunga kāinga me te whiwhinga pūtea – kāhore te pāpātanga mōketi i whanake. Nā reira, ahakoa e iti iho ana pea te rahinga mōketi e hiahiatia ana e te tangata ināianei i tāna kotahi tau ki muri, kua nui ake te utunga huapūtea ki tērā wāhi nama.”

“While housing affordability, measured by the ratio of house prices to income, has certainly improved of late, the cost of servicing debt – the mortgage rate – hasn’t. So while a home-buyer might need a smaller mortgage today than they did a year ago, the interest cost on a given amount of debt is higher.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.