Nōhanga ki Pāremata: E $8.32 miriona te utu, kua kotahi tau, ā, e tupu tonu ana

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

Ka toro ana koe ki te Pāremata i te rangi nei, ka mīharo i te matomato o te pātītī. Ka heke i te reti. Kotahi tau ki muri, e hia tāra nei ki muri, kīhai i taea te pohewa ka pēnei.

Head to Parliament today to marvel at the greenness of the lawn. Ride the slide. It would have been unimaginable just one year and many dollars ago.

Read this story in English here.

Nā te rū o ngā waka topatopa i oho ai a Pōneke i te ata hāpara o te 2 o Māehe, 2022, i te kokenga o tētahi mahinga pirihimana nui kia whakamutua te nōhanga i whakahē ai i te whakature, te tīmata ai e 23 ngā rangi i mua mai, te huri ai te Pāremata me ōna whenua ki te pokapū o te ohia kakai, me te tīwekaweka.

Thudding helicopter blades woke Wellington before dawn on March 2, 2022 as a massive police operation began to end an anti-mandate occupation, which had started 23 days earlier and turned the Parliament precinct and surroundings into a scene of conspiracy theory and squalor.

E hāngai ana ngā uara tāra ki te whakapaipai i whāia ake nā, heoti kua uaua ake ētahi utunga te mau: Arā ētahi ko te wāwāhi o te pāpori, ngā akoranga ā-tinana i mahue, me te rere o te tiko ki te whanga.

Dollar figures can be put on the massive clean-up operation that followed but some costs are less-tangible: Divisions in society, in-person classes missed and sewage in the harbour are just some.

Nā te Ratonga Pāremata tētahi uara tautuhi i utua ai tōna wāhi: E $799,963.32, tae rā anō ki te $344,676.64 ki te tapitapi me te whakatika, me ngā utunga rōia i $4022.96.

Parliamentary Service puts an exact figure of the cost for its part: $799,963.32, including $344,676.64 in maintenance and repairs, and legal costs at $4022.96.

Nā te Kaunihera o Pōneke te $221,260.59 i whakapau ki te tapitapi ā-kirimana, te rama ā-huarahi, me ngā whakapaipai ā-huarahi i hua mai i te nōhanga. Tērā hoki ngā utunga i hāngai motika ki te whakatika, me te ūkui i te karawhiti – tae rā anō ki ērā i te tohu maharatanga pakanga – he āpitihanga $100,000 anō ki tēnā, e ai ki ngā tatauranga i whakaputaina i raro i te mana o te Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

The Wellington City Council spent $221,260.59 on contracted maintenance, street lighting and street cleaning resulting from the occupation. Direct costs such repairing damage and removing graffiti – including from the cenotaph war memorial – added about another $100,000 to that, figures released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show.

I tae hoki tēnei ki te hangaia o tētahi “whakapiripiri” – he momo piringa – e mau ai tētahi “momo hinuhinu” nō ngā kōhatu o te tohu maharatanga. Tōna 1500 hoki ngā hāora kaimahi i ū mārika ki te whakatikanga me ngā hua.

That included the making of a “poultice” – a sort of paste – to get a “greasy substance” from the cenotaph stonework. There was also about 1500 hours of staff time dedicated to the cleanup and aftermath.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff O mua, o nāianei: He whakaahua tūhono e whakaatu ana i ngā whenua Pāremata i te wiki nei, me te mura o te ahi ki te wāhi ōrite i te mutunga o te nōhanga i te Māehe 2022. / Then and now: Super-imposed images show Parliament grounds this week, and the chaotic scenes in the exact same spot as the occupation ended in March 2022.

E ai ki te uruparenga Official Information Act a ngā pirihimana i te Āperira, kua koni atu i te 1800 ngā kaimahi pirihimana – he kotahi i ia tokowaru o te ope pirihimana katoa – i tukuna ki Pōneke nā te porotū. I te Hune 2022, kua $3.699m te utu o te kaupapa pirihimana engari kāhore i tae rā anō ki ngā utunga kaimahi o reira.

An Official Information Act response from police in April showed that more than 1800 police staff – one in eight of the total police force – were seconded to Wellington for the protest. The cost of the police operation was put at $3.699m by June 2022 but this did not include personnel costs of staff there.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o Vic Books Jessica Godfrey, e kīia nei he “tino painga” te tuwheratanga o tōna toa ki ngā whare ako o Pipitea – tata nei ki te Pāremata – i mātua whakatūria ai i ō te Te Herenga Waka whare ki Kelburn.

Vic Books manager Jessica Godfrey said the opening of its shop at the Pipitea campus – by Parliament – was seen as the “big hope” for the shop which started at Victoria University’s Kelburn campus.

I tau te nōhanga – ki mua tonu i te tatau o mua – i te ihu o te wāhanga tuatahi, arā, te “Kirihimete” o ngā kaihoko pukapuka whare wānanga.

The occupation – literally camped outside the front door – came at the start of trimester one, or “Christmas” for university booksellers.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Te tutū o te puehu i te nōhanga o te 2022. / The chaotic end to the occupation in 2022.

E 42 ngā kaimahi a te pakihi i te 2020. I aukati te toa i Pipitea i te Hūrae, ka mutu, ka wehe ngā kaimahi 15 e toe tonu ana hei te aukatinga o te toa i Kelburn hei te hiku o Māehe.

The company had 42 staff in 2020. The Pipitea shop closed in July and the final 15 staff will go when the Kelburn shop closes at the end of March.

Nā te Kowheori, te rorotu haere o te mahi i te kāinga, me te ako ā-tuihono i whai pānga atu ai, heoti i pērā hoki te nōhanga, hei tāna.

Covid, and the rise in working from home and online learning, played a role but so too did the occupation, she said.

E 301 ngā mauherenga a ngā Pirihimana rā te nōhanga, i muri ake hoki, engari tērā ētahi ko te tangata ōrite i mauheretia anō. I riro i ētahi ngā whakapaenga me te pūrongo taihara. E rua tekau mā ono rātou e noho tonu ana ki te aroaro o ngā kōti, ā, e utunga ka pīkautia e ngā kaiutu tāke.

Police made 301 arrests during and after the occupation though some may be the same person arrested twice. Some got convictions and a criminal record. Twenty-six of them are still going through court and that cost is put back on taxpayers.

Tērā ētahi, nā te kaupapa whakahē-ture, i kore ai te mahi, nā whai anō, i kore ai te mana whakapaunga pūtea.

Some, due to the wider anti-mandate movement, lost jobs and, with it, spending power.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff He tohu ki te matapihi o te Vic Books o mua, ki ngā whare ako o Pipitea. Mea ake nei hoki te toa o Kelburn e aukati. / A sign in the front window of the former Vic Books outlet at the Pipitea campus. The Kelburn shop is also about to close.

Me te aha, e kawatau ana tētahi whakatewhatewhanga a te Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) hei te mutunga o te Māehe, nā ngā amuamu tōna 1900. I kī mai te kaiwhakahaere matua o te IPCA Kevin Currie, i riro i te IPCA te $3.5m anō e whakatewhatewhangia ai ngā amuamu, engari tāria te mutunga o te Hune e mōhio ai ki te utunga katoatanga.

Meanwhile, an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation after nearly 1900 complaints is expected at the end of March. IPCA general manager Kevin Currie said the IPCA got an extra $3.5m in funding to investigate complaints but the final cost won’t be known until the end of June.

Arā te toa Molesworth Shoe and Bag Repair, kua mimiti te whiwhinga pūtea mā te āhua 50%, ā, kua kore rawa he tauhokohoko i te nōhanga, hei tā Ash Jethwa nō te toa.

At Molesworth Shoe and Bag Repair, turnover in 2022 was reduced by about 50% and there was virtually no trade during the occupation, said Ash Jethwa from the shop.

Nā te Kowheori me te nōhanga “i motoa ai ngā taha e rua o mātou”, hei ko tāna.

Covid plus the occupation was a “sucker punch from both ends”, he said.

Ki a Sean Alexandra, nō Wellington Glamour, tētahi taupuni whakanikoniko e tata ana ki Molesworth St, kua motoa kinotia e ngā nōhanga mohoaotanga, te porotū, me te toki Omikorona.

For Sean Alexandra, from Wellington Glamour, a beauty salon just off Molesworth St, it has been hit followed by hit with lockdowns, the protest, and then the Omicron spike.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff I heke ngā whiwhinga pūtea a Molesworth Shoe and Bag Repair mā te 50% i te 2022. Ko Ramesh Parbhu, mauī, rāua ko tāna hunaonga Ash Jethwa. / Molesworth Shoe and Bag Repair saw revenue down by 50% in 2022. Pictured are Ramesh Parbhu, left, and son-in-law Ash Jethwa.

“I kino ake te porotū, he mataku nō ngā tāngata kia toro mai ki te tāone,” hei tāna.

“The protest was worse because people were scared to come to town,” she said.

Ki Te Kura o Throndon, te whakarite ai ngā mātua i a rātou anō e haumaru ai te taenga a ngā tamariki ki te kura, i mea mai te tumuaki Aroha Hohepa, kāhore he pānga roa ki āna ākonga, ā, kotahi hoki te hua pai o te nōhanga.

At Thorndon School, where parents stationed themselves along the route to get children safely to school, principal Aroha Hohepa said there was no lasting impact on her pupils and there was one positive from the occupation.

“I whakakotahitia te kura me te pokapū o te tāone... i tino rongo i te wairua hapori me te manaakitanga,” hei tāna.

“It brought the central city and kura (school) together ... there was a real sense of community and looking after each other,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff He tangata e whakatinei ana i te ahi i muri i te panaia o ngā kainoho i ngā papa Pāremata. / A person puts out a fire started as occupiers were forced from Parliament grounds.

Ko ngā papa Pāremata ki mua i te aroaro o ngā Nōhanga Whare Kate Sheppard. E ai ki te kiritata Alan Stewart, kua pai ake te wareware ki tēnei pānga.

The Kate Sheppard Apartments look over the Parliament grounds. To resident Alan Stewart it is an episode best forgotten.

Ka whakawetia ngā kiritata, ka tonoa kia kaua te maruhā e mau i a rātou hei te putanga ki waho, ka tomo ngā tomokanga o ngā whare ki ngā kaiporotēhi, ā, i te rangi whakamutunga, kua mate rātou ki te tūtaki i ngā matapihi kei pūhia e te wairehu pepa. Engari tonu, pēnei i te kura e tata ana, he hua pai hoki i puta.

Residents would get accosted and told not to wear a mask when they went outside, the apartment block’s entrances were filled with occupiers, and on the final day they had to close the windows to stop the pepper spray coming in. But like the nearby school, some good came.

I whakawhanaunga atu ngā kiritata ki a rātou anō, i whakaritea tētahi rōpū WhatsApp kia whakawhiti mōhiohio, kia tautoko hoki, ā, e pēnei tonu ana.

Residents got to know each other and a WhatsApp group set up to exchange knowledge and support continues today.

I toro te kaihautū o te Wellington Sculpture Trust Sue Elliott, ki ngā pāhōpori rā te nōhanga, ā, i kite ia i tētahi pōhi nā tētahi kaiporotēhi e puritia ana tētahi tukuoro hei taunakitanga o tā te kāwanatanga “whakarongo mai”.

Wellington Sculpture Trust chairperson Sue Elliott was on social media during the occupation and saw a post of an occupier holding up a speaker as proof of the government “listening in”.

Heoti, he tukuoro nā te tarati i tāuta, hei wāhi ake o tētahi mahinga toi nā Joe Sheehan kua tapaina ko Walk the Line – he ara kōhatu pounamu i tohua ai te ara o tētahi awa i rere i Bowen St ki te taha wai i ōna wā, me ngā tukuoro e whakatangi ana i ngā oro hīwawā.

It was in fact a speaker installed for the trust as part of an art piece by Joe Sheehan called Walk the Line – a series of pounamu stones marking the path of a stream that once ran down what is now Bowen St to the waterfront with speakers playing the sound of the stream source.

Ko te rautaki anake e “whakarongo mai” ai te kāwanatanga, ko te putanga a te kaimahi, te kaitōrangapū ki waho, āta whakarongo atu ai ki te oro mārie o te hīwawā.

The only real way the government was “listening in” was if workers or politicians took time out to relax to the sound of a babbling brook.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.