Hui Kiriata Māoriland: He aha e noho nei tētahi o ngā tino whakanuitanga kiriata o te ao ki Ōtaki

The 10th Māoriland Film Festival will present more than 130 short and feature films from more than 150 Indigenous Nations across five days in Ōtaki later this month.

He kaituhi a Graeme Tuckett ki Stuff to Watch.

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

HUATAU: Kāore pea te katoa Fi te mōhio ki tā Aotearoa hautū i tētahi o ngā tino hui kiriata o te ao.

OPINION: Not everyone knows that New Zealand hosts one of the world's greatest film festivals.

Ko te Hui Kiriata Māoriland te whakanuitanga nui rawa atu o te kiriata iwi taketake ki te Tuakoi Tonga. I te tau nei ka kitea ngā kiriata i ngā whenua – kia takatū mai – Ahitereiria, Alaska, Kānata, Austria, Hawai’i, Nōwei, Mēhiko, Colombia, Airani, Ira, Finland, Rūhia, Whīti, Chile me Aotearoa i konei.

The Māoriland Film Festival is the biggest celebration of indigenous film in the Southern Hemisphere. This year will see films from – deep breath – Australia, Alaska, Canada, Austria, Hawaii, Norway, Mexico, Colombia, Ireland, Iran, Finland, Russia, Fiji, Chile and New Zealand screening here.

Tau mai, tau atu, i te ngahurutau kua hori, kei te āhua hoki o ngā āhuatanga Kowheori, kua tau mai te tini makiu me ngā kiriata ki te tāone ātaahua o Ōtaki ki te hui taurima.

Every year for the last decade, Covid-permitting, people and films from all over the world have descended on the beautiful town of Ōtaki for the festival.

Ehara a Ōtaki i te wāhi nui. Tae noa ki te hiku o tērā tau, nō te tuwheratanga o te tukutata, he tokomaha pea ngā kaiāmio kua whakapae nei he huarahi toritori a Ōtaki kua tūpono noa atu kia noho hei wāhanga o te Huarahi Matua 1 ki te Takutai Kāpiti.

Ōtaki isn't a big place. Until late last year, when the bypass opened, many travellers might only have known Ōtaki as a congested main street that was somehow a part of State Highway 1 as it heads up the Kāpiti Coast.

Engari, mēnā koe e huri whakatemauī i te takawhawhe, i te taha raki o Ōtaki, ka tae atu koe ki tētahi tāone iti rerekē kua paruhi katoa, kei te taha moana, e tau nei te noho o te waiata reo Māori ki ngā wharekai – e oti hoki i ngā karoro te rongo i te ika me ngā tipi ahakoa kua kotahi kiromita tōna tawhiti atu.

But, if you take a turn at the roundabout at Ōtaki's northern edge, you soon find yourself in a different and pretty much perfect small town, down near the ocean, where te reo Māori is a familiar music in the cafes – and the seagulls can sniff out a package of fish and chips from a kilometre away.

E mea ana au, ko te whare nui rawa atu tēnei huarahi matua – anō – ki Ōtaki ko te Māoriland Hub. Atu i te 15 ki te 19 o Māehe, ka whakakitea atu ngā kiriata 148 nō ngā whenua 150, ki tētahi o ngā tino whakaeminga kiriata ka kitea e te tangata, tē taea mārika te karo.

By far the biggest building in this – other – Ōtaki main street is the Māoriland Hub. From the 15th to the 19th of March, it will play host to 148 films, from 150 nations, in one of the most concentrated and unmissable line-ups of film and events you'll ever see.

Supplied Ko te Hui Kiriata Māoriland te whakanuitanga nui rawa atu o te kiriata iwi taketake ki te Tuakoi Tonga. / The Māoriland Film Festival is the biggest celebration of indigenous film in the Southern Hemisphere.

16 ngā kiriata roa hōu hei mātaki mā te tangata – te nuinga e whakakitea tuatahitia ana i tua atu i te wākāinga. Ko te tino o te pō whakatuwhera ko te kiriata nō Hawai’i, ko Ka Pō, e pā ana ki tētahi wahine me tōna ara tūhura ki te ururuatanga o Kauai, i muri i tana wete i te whakamaioro me te waranga. I āta whāiwāhi atu te kaiwhakaputa nō Aotearoa, Chelsea Winstanley (What We Do In The Shadows).

There are 16 new feature films to watch – many being shown outside of their home nations for the first time. The opening night attraction is the Hawaiian film Ka Pō, about a young woman on the journey of discovery in the wilderness of Kauai, after escaping abuse and addiction. New Zealand producer Chelsea Winstanley (What We Do In The Shadows) was closely involved.

Ko te kiriata o te pō whakamutunga, Slash/Back, tētahi kiriata whakawehi-pohewa-pūtaiao ngāi Inuit, kua noho ki te porowhita Arctic, ki te nōhanga o Pangnirtung. Arā te whakarāpopototanga – he rōpū wahine rangatahi ka whawhai ki te urutomo a te tuatangata – engari, kāore i te tino mārama. Kua 92% te noho a Slash/Back ki Rotten Tomatoes i te wā nei, ā, kua hau ao ngā rongo i te arapāho o Amerika. Pēnei i tōna whakatairanga, kaua e wh*kararu i ngā kōtiro o te Pang.

The closing night film, Slash/Back, is an Inuit sci-fi-horror set inside the Arctic circle, in the village of Pangnirtung. The description – a group of teenage girls fight an alien invasion – doesn't tell us much. But Slash/Back is sitting on 92% on Rotten Tomatoes right now and has scored rave reviews from the US press. Like the trailer says, you don't f*** around with girls from the Pang.

Supplied Ko tā Ka Pō, nō Hawaii, he whakatuwhera i te Hui Kiriata Māoriland i te tau nei. / Hawaiian drama Ka Pō opens this year’s Māoriland Film Festival.

E ono ngā wāhi e tū ai a Māoriland, katoa ēnei e ngāwari ana te hīkoitanga atu i te Hub. Hei āpitihanga ki te kiriata, kua hautū hoki te hui taurima i ngā whakaaturanga hangarau kēmu nō ngā umanga ngāi iwi taketake, ngā aronga hōu o te VFX me te VR, ngā hui me ngā wānanga ki ngā pūkenga o ngā ahumahi o te kiriata me te arapāho – ā, tōpū katoa ēnei, he tirohanga rā te poro e ahurei ai ngā whenua katoa o te ao: rā tōna ahurea taketake.

Māoriland takes place across six venues, all within easy walk of the Hub. As well as film, the festival hosts demonstrations of gaming technology from within indigenous – founded companies, new directions in VFX and VR, seminars and talks with figures from the film and media industries – and all of it through the prism that makes every country on earth unique: its indigenous culture.

He taonga te Hui Kiriata Māoriland a te motu. Nā ngā kiriata me ngā tāngata o konei kua hōhonu ake taku māramatanga ōku ake iwi nō ngā British Isles – inā hoki te reka o ō rātou kōrero taketake – i tāku i ako ai i te kura tuarua. Kua ako au i ngā kōrero mō Kānata, Finland, Tākei, Nigeria, Ahitereiria – waihoki, Aotearoa me te Moana Nui a Kiwa, ka mutu, kāhore he kaupapa anō e pēnei rawa nei te whaiwāhitanga me te ngahau.

The Māoriland Film Festival is a national treasure. Films I've seen and people I've met here have even taught me more about my own British Isles people – with their own, rich, indigenous history – than high school ever did. I've learnt facts about Canada, Finland, Turkey, Nigeria, Australia – and, of course, New Zealand and the Pacific, that no other forum could have made so accessible and entertaining.

Supplied Ko Slash/Back te kiriata o te pō whakamutunga, tētahi kiriata whakawehi-pohewa-pūtaiao ngāi Inuit. / Inuit sci-fi horror Slash/Back is the 2023 festival’s closing night movie.

He nui ngā hui taurima ka hautūtia e Aotearoa i ia tau. Ko tā mātou Hui Kiriata ā-Ao tētahi tino ki taku maramataka. Engari tē taea te tōia i te Hui Kiriata Māoriland, he kaupapa ahurei kua kore ōna ōritenga ki te ao whānui.

New Zealand hosts many festivals every year. And our International Film Festival will always be a highlight of my year. But The Māoriland Film Festival is an unrepeatable, unique event that has very few equals anywhere on the planet.

Peka atu ki te ipurangi, hokona ētahi tīkiti, toroa atu ki Ōtaki. E manako nei te kitenga i a koe ki kō.

Get online, book some tickets and get yourself to Ōtaki. I hope I'll see you there.

Ka tū te Hui Kiriata Māoriland tuangahuru atu i te 15 ki te 19 o Māehe. Mō te roanga o ngā kōrero, tirohia maorilandfilm.co.nz

The 10th Māoriland Film Festival will be held from March 15 to 19. For more information, see maorilandfilm.co.nz

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.