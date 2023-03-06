Te Tikanga Katoa: Te whakamahinga tūturu o ō raraunga tatauranga

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Ko te Tūrei, te 7 o Māehe, te Rangi Tatauranga. I ia rima tau tae mai ai te rangi nei. I tōna tikanga, ka kautetia e te tatauranga ngā tāngata katoa i Aotearoa, me ngā wāhi e noho nei rātou. (Ka tārewa te rangi whakaoti ki ngā rohe kua pāngia e te Huripari Gabrielle.)

Tuesday, March 7, is Census Day. It’s a day that comes around only once every five years. In theory, the census counts every person in Aotearoa New Zealand, and the places where they live or stay. (The deadline will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.)

Kua whakamahia ngā raraunga e ngā umanga kāwanatanga ā-motu, ā-rohe hoki – waihoki ngā iwi, ngā rōpu hapori, ngā pakihi me ngā kairangahau – e mārama ake ai ki ngā taupori, e whakaritea ai, e whāngaia ai hoki ngā ratonga me ngā rawa.

The data is used by national and local government agencies – along with iwi, community groups, businesses and researchers – to better understand populations and plan and fund services and infrastructure.

Engari e māharahara ana ētahi mō te kapatautia o te mana pūnaga e te mōhiohio hē, arā ka raru hoki ngā tatauranga e kohia nei. Mēnā kua hē te whakakanohitia o tātou e ngā raraunga, kua kino te pānga ki te marea, engari inā rā te kino ki ngā hunga tokoiti.

But there are concerns disinformation is threatening the integrity of the process and as a result, the data collected. And if the data is misrepresentative that’s bad news for all of us, but particularly minority groups.

Kei mahue hoki te meatanga atu e herea ana te motu katoa e te Data and Statistics Act 2022 kia noho mai ki te tatauranga. Ki te kore koe e noho mai, ki te hē, ki te kore rānei e oti i a koe ngā mōhiohio, ka whainahia peatia koe.

It’s also worth noting that the Data and Statistics Act 2022 requires everyone in the country to participate in the census. If you don’t participate, or you provide false or incomplete information, you can be fined.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

Kua āta whai te kairangahau o te Hinonga Mōhiohio Hē, Tākuta Sanjana Hattotuwa, i ngā “nekehanga” o ngā rōpū e whaiwhai ana i ngā pūnaha manapori, tae rā anō ki te tautauranga e kainamu ana. I ngā marama i muri tata tonu iho mai i te nōhanga me ngā porotēhi ki te Pāremata i tērā tau, i whakatūpato mai ia mō te tupu haere o te ohia whakahē-kāwanatanga, me te tūraru o tēnā momo ki te whirinakitanga me te titikaha o te Tatauranga 2023.

Disinformation Project researcher Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa has been keeping tabs on the “mobilisation” of networks targeting democratic processes including the upcoming census. Just months after the anti-vaccine occupation and protests at Parliament last year, he warned growing anti-government sentiment posed a risk to the trust and confidence in the 2023 Census.

STUFF Ka ahatia ō raraunga tatauranga? What actually happens to your census data?

Nā ngā ohia kakai i whai oranga ai, kāti, e tuari ana ngā rōpū i ngā tohutohu kia manakore ai, kia karo rānei i ngā puka.

Fuelled by conspiracy theories, groups are sharing instructions on how to invalidate or ignore the forms.

“Ko te raru nui, e whaiwhai ana i te tatauranga hei ngohe, ā, e hirahira pai ana ki te manapori o Aotearoa, tae rā anō ki te tuhinga o ngā kaupapahere e kitea nei te waihanganga, te wāhi, te tuakiri, ngā hiahia me ngā wawata o te taupori,” hei tā Hattotuwa. “Haere ake nei, ka kino kē atu te waimaerotia ōna.”

“The real problem is that it’s targeting the census as an exercise, and integral to democracy in New Zealand, including the formation of policies that reflect the population’s constitution, location, identity, needs and aspirations,” Hattotuwa says. “Henceforth, it’s going to be marred increasingly.”

Kua puta mai ēnei kōrero katoa i a Tatauranga Aotearoa e pokea nei kia whanakehia ai ngā pāpātanga uruparenga. Inā hoki rā te “kino rawa” o ngā pāpātanga uruparenga ki te Tatauranga 2018 a ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana, te mea mai a Tatauranga Aotearoa. Kua hakahaka hoki ki ētahi wāhi taiwhenua.

All of this comes as Stats NZ is under pressure to improve response rates. The 2018 Census response rates generally and for Māori and Pacific people in particular were “unacceptably low”, Stats NZ admitted. They were also low in some rural areas.

E hia nei ngā rōpū i kautetia kinotia i te motu, kei raro hoki e putu ana. Mēnā kua hē te kautetanga, kei raro hoki te whakapaenga o ngā hiahia o rātou hei ngā tukanga whakataunga whaipānga.

Many of the poorly counted communities are among the most deprived in the country. If they’re undercounted, their needs might be underestimated during relevant decision-making processes.

Mā te mārama ki ngā āhuatanga taupori e pai ai tā te kāwanatanga tuku i ngā pūtea kia tōkeke: ki te toiora, te mātauranga, te hauora, te aha atu hoki.

An understanding of population dynamics helps the government distribute funds in an fair way: across welfare, education, healthcare, and so on.

Kua ahu mai ētahi āwangawanga mō te haumarutanga rarauranga i a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te 2018, nō rātou i akiaki i ngā tāngata kia noho mai ā-tuihono. Engari kua tino tautiakina ngā raraunga e te ture me ngā taupare anō i whakatūria e Tatauranga Aotearoa.

Some data safety concerns stem from Stats NZ in 2018 encouraging people to participate online. But the data is well protected by legislation and safeguards put in place by Stats NZ.

Kua whakamunahia ngā mōhiohio ka tukuna e koe, i te toronga atu i tō pūtirotiro, ā, e taea anake ana te “tuwhera” hei te taenga atu ki Tatauranga Aotearoa. Ki reira, e oti anake i ngā kaimahi whaimana te tuwhera i ngā raraunga mā te tomo rā ngā tini ārai tautiakitanga.

The information you enter is encrypted as it travels from your browser and can only be “unlocked” when it reaches Stats NZ. There, only vetted staff can access the data by going through multiple layers of security.

Kua herea te whaiwāhitanga atu ki ngā puka ā-pepa ki ngā kaimahi wetewete, me ngā kaimahi tautoko i te hangarau e whaitake ana. Kua puritia i tētahi warewhare kei te pokapū; he taupuni tautiaki kua tūtaitia ki te kāmera. Ka mātāwaitia ana, kua whakahotungia katoatia ngā puka ā-pepa.

Access to physical census forms is restricted to processing staff and the necessary IT support. They’re kept in a central storage warehouse; a secure facility under constant video surveillance. And after they’re scanned, the physical forms are destroyed.

Hei tā te Public Records Act 2005, me 100 tau te mau ki ngā raraunga tatauranga. Kātahi, ka tukuna te tiakitanga o ngā puka ki Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga. Heoti tonu, nō te Mātanga Tatauranga Kāwanatanga (te upoko o Tatauranga Aotearoa) te mana whakahaere i te whaiwāhitanga ki ēnā.

The Public Records Act 2005 requires census data to be retained for 100 years. Then, the custody of the forms passes to Archives New Zealand. However, the Government Statistician (the head of StatsNZ) will still control access to them.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Stats NZ's general manager of social and population insights, Jason Attewell, says rainbow people's "horrible experience" of not seeing themselves reflected in the census data is about to change. (Video first published November 2020)

Mēnā koe i tīmata kē ki te whakakī i ngā puka, mēnā kua mahia kētia i tōna wā, e mōhio pai ana koe ki te matawhaiaro o ētahi o ngā pātai.

If you’ve already started filling in your forms, or if you’ve done one before, you’ll know some of the questions are very personal.

E hirahira ana kia mōhio koe, kua tūmataiti ngā whakautu katoa ka tukuna e koe ki Tatauranga Aotearoa, ā, kāhore he peka kāwanatanga anō (pēnei i Kāinga Ora, Ngā Pirihimana, Hīkina Whakatutuki, me Te Tari Tāke) e whaimana ana kia whakamahi i ngā mōhiohio ka tautuhi i a koe. Kia whakarāpopoto: E kore e tūkinotia koe e ngā mōhiohio ka tuaritia e koe.

It’s important to know the answers you give in the census are confidential to Stats NZ and no other government department or agency (such as Kāinga Ora, New Zealand Police, Immigration New Zealand and Inland Revenue) has the power to use information that could identify you. In short: The information you share can’t be used against you in any way.

Me waitohu te katoa o ngā kaimahi Tatauranga Aotearoa tētahi tauākī mua, ā, e mana ana tēnā rā te katoa o tōna oranga.

All Stats NZ employees must sign a declaration of secrecy, which remains in effect for life.

Ā muri ake, me whai take ngā kairangahau ki te whakamahinga raraunga, me whaimana te take, me tautoko hoki i te marea. E oti anake i a ia te titiro ki ngā raraunga tautuhi e hāngai ana ki āna rangahau, ā, kua unuhia ngā mōhiohio tautuhi katoa pēnei i ngā ingoa, me ngā wāhi noho.

Later, researchers who want to use the data must have an approved, public-interest reason for doing so. They can only see specific data relating to their research and all identifying information such as names and addresses is removed.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

E kore e mimiti ngā ohia kakai e toutou nei i te korenga o te whirinakitanga mō Tatauranga Aotearoa, me ngā umanga anō.

The conspiracies fuelling distrust in Stats NZ and other state agencies aren’t going to go away.

Mā ngā uruparenga tatauranga tō tātou pāpori e toko, ā, i te pae tata, e tūraru ana te kautetanga iho o ētahi rōpū, ka mutu, i te pae tawhiti, kua tūraru te mana o te tukanga kohi raraunga, ngā hua, me ngā kaupapahere o āpōpō.

Census responses help shape our society and compromised data in the short term risks undercounting some groups and in the long term risks the integrity of the data collection process, the results and consequential policymaking.

Te matū o te kōrero: Kua herea a Tatauranga Aotearoa e te ture kia noho matatapu ō raraunga tatauranga.

Bottom line: Stats NZ has a legal obligation to keep your census data confidential.

He tauākī whakamōhio ā-pūrongo: Kua tuhia tēnei kōrero nā runga anō i ngā whakamāherehere pūkenga a Tatauranga Aotearoa.

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Stats NZ.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.