Ka mahue tō Ardie Savea whakaaro anō mō te tohu 'whakahaehae-korokoro'

TĀTARI: I tōna tikanga, mā te hinengaro makere o Ardie Savea ki Poipiripi, e kore ai tētahi Ō Pango anō e whiu i te ringa ‘whakahaehae-korokoro’ i te tau o te Ipu ā-Ao.

ANALYSIS: Ardie Savea’s mad-headed moment in Melbourne should ensure no other All Black breaks out a ‘throat-slitting’ gesture in World Cup year.

Ka noho te kāpene o Ngā Āwhiowhio ki mua i te aroaro o te poari whanonga o Super Rugby Pacific hei te pō Mane nō muri mai i te kāri kōwhai nā tana whiu i te ringa ‘whakahaehae-korokoro’ ki te kairau Melbourne Rebels Ryan Louwrens me tana mīere atu i te pō Paraire.

The Hurricanes captain will face the Super Rugby Pacific judiciary on Monday night after being yellow carded for a throat-slitting gesture and a verbal threat to Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens after a melee on Friday night.

Kua tukuna ia ki te kokonga tā te mea i whakapae te komihana whakatūpatotanga ka mahue tāna whai kē i te kāri whero.

He’s on the mat because the match citings commissioner felt his actions merited a red card.

I whakapāha a Ardie i muri i te kēmu, i rongo hoki i te kōrehu.

Savea apologised after the match and appeared genuinely contrite.

Auē te heahea hoki, kīhai tētahi toki Ō Pango pēnei i a Ardie i mārama ki te wāwāhitia o te marea e tōna ringa ‘whakahaehae-korokoro’. Ina koa i muri i ngā raru i pupū ake i tā te Kapa Ō Pango haka i ōna wā.

It beggars belief that an experienced All Black of Savea’s savvy did not understand that ‘throat slitting’ motions polarise the sporting public. Especially after the sensitivities sparked by the All Blacks’ Kapa ō Pango haka in its earliest incarnation.

I whakatepe ake te Kapa ō Pango ki te ringa whakahaehae-korokoro i te whakaputanga tuatahitanga i te 2005, ki tētahi kēmu Kapa Ō Pango ki ngā Pihirei, i Ōtepoti hei whakakapi i tā rātou haka anō, Ka Mate.

Kapa ō Pango included a throat-slitting gesture when first introduced in 2005 for an All Blacks test against the Springboks in Dunedin instead of their traditional Ka Mate haka.

Hei aha mā ngā Pihirei. Hei tā te kāpene, John Smit, “anō te whaimana i te tū ki korā, mātakina tuatahitia ai”.

The Springboks were unfazed. Their captain, John Smit, said to “stand there and watch it for the first time was a privilege’’.

SKY SPORT E tohu ana te kāpene o Ngā Āwhiowhio Ardie Savea i te whakahaehae-korokoro i tā rātou kēmu ki ngā Melbourne Rebels. / Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea makes a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent during their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

Heoti i ohorere ētahi kaiwhakawā. Tērā a Mick Cleary, i āna tuhinga ki te Daily Telegraph i Rānana, me te whakakino atu “korekore i whakapātaritari”, me te tauāki “he papa whutupōro a Carisbrook, ehara i te kauhanganui huarahi”.

But it alarmed some critics. Mick Cleary, writing in London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper denounced it as “unmistakably provocative’’, claiming “Carisbrook is a rugby field not a back-street alley’’.

Hei tā te whakamahukitanga a te kaitito haka Derek Lardelli i te haka tuatahi, kua hē te māramatanga, ā, ehara te tohu whakahaehae-korokoro i te tohu kia parekura i te hoariri.

Kapa ō Pango composer Derek Lardelli explained at the time that the haka was misunderstood and that the throat-cutting gesture at the end did not symbolise the slaughter of opponents.

“Ko te whutupōro o tēnei taumata, me tōna wehi pēnei, koia te aroaro o te hākinakina,” hei tāna. “Kei te mura o te ahi ngā kaitākaro. Kei te korokoro o te parata. Ina puta te ihu, he toa, ina hinga, ka motoa.”

“Playing rugby at this level, with this intensity, is the cutting edge of sport,’’ he said. “The players are on the knife edge. They are gladiators in the arena. If they win they are heroes, if they lose they are taken apart.’’

Nō muri mai hoki i te kino o te kōrero a te arapāho mō te tawhio 2006 ki Ūropi, i whakangungu te kāpene Kapa Ō Pango Tana Umaga, rāua ko te kaiwhakaako Graham Henry i te haka, me te kī hoki ka noho tonu mai, heoti i kī a Tana, ko te mutunga “tētahi mea ka panonihia peatia e mātou”.

After further negative media reaction on the 2006 tour to Europe, All Blacks captain Tana Umaga and coach Graham Henry defended the haka and insisted it would stay, although Umaga admitted modifying the ending was “maybe something we’ll look at’’.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ko te Kapa Ō Pango e haka ana, me te ringa tohu ‘whakahaehae-korokoro’ i mua i tētahi kēmu Ipu Bledisloe i Ōtautahi i te 2006. / The All Blacks perform a haka, complete with ‘throat-slitting’ gesture before a Bledisloe Cup test in Christchurch in 2006.

Koia mārika te hua.

Which is exactly what happened.

I mahi a Whutupōro Aotearoa i tāna i pai ai – i arotake – ā, ko te whakatau, ko tā te mahi ā-ringa he tohu i te “hauora, me te tō mai o te hā ki te manawa me ngā pūkahukahu”, ka mutu, ka puritia tonutia.

New Zealand Rugby did what they do best - hold a review - and concluded that the offending gesture did indeed signify the drawing of “hauora, the breath of life into the heart and lungs”, and could continue.

I karawhiua i mua i te kēmu Ipu Bledisloe ki a Ahitereiria i te 2006, ahakoa tā Ngā Warapī kaiwhakaako John Connolly kī atu “kāhore pea he painga ō te whakahaehae-korokoro”.

It was used before a Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in 2006 despite a plea by then Wallabies coach John Connolly that “throat-slitting probably doesn’t send a good message”.

I te 2006, i inoi hoki te kaiwhakaako o Wīwī Bernard Laporte i te Kapa Ō Pango kia kaua e pēnā hei te tawhio ki Wīwī i te hiku o te tau, me tā ki Sunday News, “ehara i te whakatairanga pai o tā mātou hākinakina”.

France coach Bernard Laporte also implored the All Blacks in 2006 not to roll it out on their end-of-year tour of France, telling Sunday News that it was “not good for the promotion of our sport’’.

I panonihia te Kapa ō Pango i te 2007, ā, i whakakapia te mahi ā-ringa whakahaehae-korokoro i ngā kēmu ā-motu ki a Wīwī me Āwherika ki te Tonga, arā, ka hīkina te ringa matau i te mauī o te hope ki runga ake i te pokohiwi matau.

Kapa ō Pango was amended in 2007, with the throat-slitting gesture replaced for domestic tests against France and South Africa with the raising of the right arm from the left hip to just above the right shoulder.

Peter Meecham/Stuff E haka ana te Kapa Ō Pango i te haka hōu i mua i tētahi kēmu i Wēra i te 2010. / The All Blacks perform the modified Kapa ō Pango haka before a test in Wales in 2010.

E haka tonu ana te Kapa Ō Pango i tēnei haka hei ngā wā motuhake, ko te nuinga hei ngā whiringa whāiti i te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao.

The All Blacks still use the modified Kapa ō Pango on special occasions, most notably during the playoffs at the Rugby World Cup.

I tutū te puehu i tā Ngā Kahurangi whiu i te ringa whakahaehae-korokoro i te haka i mua i tā rātou kēmu ki ngā British and Irish Lions i te 2017.

The throat-slitting gesture did however spark controversy when the Blues included it in a haka before their match against the touring 2017 British and Irish Lions.

Arā te kaituhi o Daily Telegraph James Corrigan i mea mai, ka mahue tana whakataha atu, kua “kino te tukunga”, kua “mōrihariha” hoki i muri i te ngū kotahi mēneti i tū ki Ngā Ana Wai hei maharatanga ki ngā ika o te pahū ki Manchester me ngā konihi māripi ki Rānana.

Daily Telegraph columnist James Corrigan claimed it should have been dropped and was “ill-timed’’ and “tasteless’’ after a minute’s silence had been held at Eden Park for the victims of a bombing in Manchester and knife attacks in London.

Nā reira, ko te raru nui ko tā te tangata titiro, pēnei i tā John ‘Knuckles’ Connolly kī mai i te 2006.

So, the problem is one of perception, as John ‘Knuckles’ Connolly signalled in 2006.

“E whāia ana ngā tamariki i ngā Warapī, me te Kapa Ō Pango, ā, inā te pāpōuri ina he aituā te hua ā tōna wā nā tēnā. Arā te kōrero, e kōhuru ana koe i te tangata, nā whai anō, ehara pea i te kōrero pai.”

“Young sportsmen these days copy the Wallabies, they copy the All Blacks and I’d hate to think it led to a tragic consequence down the road. As a message that it sends that you’re murdering someone, I’m not sure if that’s a great message.’’

Kāhore tētahi e mea ana kua hiahia a Ardie Savea – ehara i te toki kino – ki te kōhuru, nō na i Poipiripi, engari ehara i te kōrero pai ki tētahi ao e auau nei ngā okanga, e mate ana ngā tāngata i tētahi pakanga kino ki Ūropi.

No-one is suggesting Ardie Savea - not a dirty player - had any murderous intent in Melbourne, but his wasn’t a great message in an era where stabbings are commonplace and people are dying in an illegal war in Europe.

E raru ana ngā hākinakina i te whai tāngata, me te pupuri tonu ki ngā kaitākaro rangatahi, nā reira ehara i te tohu tika kia pāho atu ki mua i te aroaro o ngā rangatahi rātou ko ngā mātua.

At a time when sports face a challenge to recruit and retain junior players, it certainly wasn’t the right signal to send to impressionable youngsters or their parents.

