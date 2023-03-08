Polyfest 2023: Ngā mea me mōhio e koe mō te whakataetae ahurea

Polyfest has been heavily disrupted in recent years. It returned in 2021 after not taking place for two years - and got off to a wet start (video first published in April 2021).

Ka tīmata te hui ahurea kura tuarua nui rawa i te ao ki te tonga o Tāmaki hei te rā nei.

The world’s largest secondary schools cultural competition begins in south Auckland today.

Read this story in English here.

Ka rua ngā rangi tū ai te ASB Polyfest, tuatahi mai ki te Manukau Sports Bowl atu i te 8–11 o Māehe, me te 3–5 o Āperira ki Due Drop Events Centre, ki reira tū ai te whakataetae Māori.

The ASB Polyfest will be held over two dates, first at the Manukau Sports Bowl from March 8–11 and from April 3–5 at the Due Drop Events Centre for the Māori competition.

I te 2022, i tū minenga kore te Polyfest, engari kua hoki ora mai nō muri i ngā raruraru i ngā tau e whā kua hori, nā te parekura whakatuma ki Ōtautahi me te Kowheori-19.

In 2022, Polyfest was held without a crowd, but it will be back in full swing after four years of disruptions because of the Christchurch terror attack and Covid-19.

Anei ngā kōrero me mōhio e koe ā mua i te toronga atu.

Here’s what you need to know before you head out there.

He aha te Polyfest? | What is Polyfest?

He hui taurima te ASB Polyfest te tīmata ai i te 1976, e tae rā anō ana ki te puoro taketake, te kanikani, ngā kākahu me ngā whakataetae kauhau.

ASB Polyfest festival, which began in 1976, features traditional music, dance, costume and cultural speech competitions.

Ko tētahi o ngā hui rongonui i te maramataka a Tāmaki Makaurau, e whakanui ana i ngā tini ahurea o Aotearoa, me te whakaaturanga rangatahi.

It’s one of the most recognised events on Auckland’s calendar, showcasing New Zealand’s diverse cultures and a celebration of youth performance.

Ka whakataetae ngā ākonga ki ngā papatūwaewae e ono e puta ai te ihu, ka whakaatu i ngā mahi ā-rēhia taketake nō Kuki ‘Āirani, Aotearoa, Niue, Hāmoa me Tonga.

Students compete for first place on six stages, performing traditional items from the Cook Islands, Aotearoa, Niue, Samoa, and Tonga.

He papatūwaewae hoki mō te Whakaehu e whakamanahia nei ngā ahurea tē whaiwāhi atu ki te hui taurima.

There is also a Diversity stage to honour the cultures that weren’t previously included in the festival.

Ko te tāhū o te tau nei ko te ‘Mana Motuhake’.

This year’s theme is ‘Mana Motuhake’, which translates to ‘Creating one's destiny’.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ko Te Kāreti o Tangaroa e tū ana ki te papatūwaewae Hāmoa ki Polyfest. / Tangaroa College performing on the Samoan stage at Polyfest.

He aha e rua nei ngā wā? | Why are there two dates?

E hia nei ngā kura i whaiwāhi atu ki te huihuinga me te whakataetae o Te Matatini i te Pēpuere.

Multiple schools were involved in February’s massive kapa haka festival and competition, Te Matatini.

E whai wā ai rātou mā ngā ākonga kia takatū ki te papatūwaewae Māori o Polyfest, kua tārewa ake te rangi o rātou.

In order to give those students more time to prepare for the Polyfest Māori stage, their event is being held later on.

E whakataetae ana a wai? | Who’s competing?

181 ngā rōpū nō ngā kura e 55.

There are 181 groups from 55 schools.

E oti i a koe te kawatau i te nuinga o ngā kura o Tāmaki, engari tērā tētahi tē kitea nei ko Auckland Girls’ Grammar, tētahi o ngā tino i te papatūwaewae Hāmoa.

You can expect to see most Auckland schools, but a noticeable exception is Auckland Girls’ Grammar, a favourite on the Samoan stage.

Kāhore hoki ngā whakaihuwaka o mua St Paul’s College e toro atu ana, kei te whakarite kē rātou kia peka atu ki Hāmoa.

Former champs St Paul’s College also aren’t attending, to prepare for a trip to Samoa.

Ka tino kitea ngā kura o te raki, arā, kua whakakotahi a Whangapāroa College me Orewa College, kei reira hoki a Mahurangi College.

Schools from the north will be out in full force, with Whangapāroa College and Orewa College teaming up, as well as Mahurangi College.

Hei āhea, ki hea hoki tū ai ngā kapa? | When and where are the performances?

Ka tīmata ki te hui whakatū haki hei te 7am Wenerei, ka pōhiri ai hei te 8am ki te papatūwaewae Tonga.

It starts with the flag raising ceremony at 7am on Wednesday, then a pōwhiri at 8am on the Tongan stage.

Mutu ana tēnā, ka tīmata ngā whakaaturanga – tuatahi mai ko te papatūwaewae Whakaehu kia kitea ai ngā tū nō Īnia, Whīti, Sri Lanka, Piripaina, me ētahi anō, atu i te 10am ki te 4.30pm.

After that, performances begin – first on the Diversity stage for Indian, Fijian, Sri Lankan, Filipino and more cultural performances, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Hei te tūhoetanga o te rā rewa ai ngā whakataetae kauhau nō Kuki ‘Āirani, Nuie, Hāmoa, me Tonga.

The Cook Islands, Niue, Samoan, Tongan stage speech competitions start from midday.

Hei ā Tāite koke tonu ai ngā kauhau ki te papatūwaewae Whakaehu atu i te 9am ki te 5pm.

On Thursday, the Diversity stage speech competition continues from 9am to 5pm.

Hei ā Paraire, ka tīmata mārika ngā whakataetae ki ngā papatūwaewae Kuki ‘Āirani, Nuie, Hāmoa, me Tonga.

On Friday, the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoan, and Tongan stages finally begin their competitions.

Ko te whiringa toa hei ā Hātarei, ka tīmata ngā tū ki ngā papa katoa hei te 9am. Ka tīmata ai te tukunga taonga hei te 2.30pm.

Saturday kicks off the final, with all stage performances from 9am. Prize giving begins from 2.30pm.

Mutu ai ia rā hei te 5pm.

Each day ends at 5pm.

Tīkiti | Tickets

E $5 te utu o te tīkiti ki ia rā mēnā koe e hoko ā-tuihono, whakarērea ai ngā rārangi tatari.

Tickets cost $5 per day across the four-day event if you buy online and skip the queues.

E oti i a koe te hoko i ngā tīkiti ki te kēti, engari ka $7.50 te utu.

You can buy tickets at the gate but they cost $7.50.

E utukore ana ngā tamariki kāore anō kia 5 tau.

Children 5 and under attend for free.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ko Northcote College i mua i tā rātou tū ki te papa Tonga ki Polyfest. / Northcote College before they perform on the Tongan stage at Polyfest.

Ngā pātaka | Food and drink

E oti i a koe te tari mai i āu ake kai me ngā inu ki te kaupapa, ā, he kaupapa waipiro-kore, pūroi-kore, auahi-kore hoki, tae rā anō ki te momi wairehu.

You can bring your own food and drink to the event, which is an alcohol, drug and smoke-free event, including vaping.

Heoti, he nui tonu ngā toa kai hei kōtamutamu māu, me ētahi toa taonga nā ngā ringa toi ngāi Moana.

However, there will be a huge range of food stalls to sample, as well as craft stalls run by Pasifika artisans.

Ngā aukatinga huarahi me te tūnga waka | Road closures and parking

Huri taiāwhio nei i te Manukau Sports Bowl, ka aukati a Sandrine Ave atu i te 8-11 o Māehe, ki te 4pm hei ā Wenerei, me te 8pm hei ngā rangi anō.

Around the Manukau Sports Bowl, Sandrine Ave will be closed from March 8-11, until 4pm on Wednesday and until 8pm the other days.

Ka pāngia hoki te Boundary Road me Te Irirangi Drive e te kaupapa nei.

Boundary Road and Te Irirangi Drive will be impacted by the event too.

Kāhore e whakaae te whakatū waka atu i te 5am ki te 8pm hei te wā o te kaupapa, ki Israel Ave, Boundary Rd me Sandrine Ave.

There is no parking allowed from 5am to 8pm during the festival on Israel Ave, Boundary Rd and Sandrine Ave.

