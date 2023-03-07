He aha te Tatauranga e ui nei i ngā pātai mō te ira me te aronga hōkaka i te hauora

Kāti, e kautetia tuatahitia nei ngā hapori kahukura o Aotearoa e te Kāwanatanga. / Aotearoa’s rainbow communities are finally being counted by the Government for the first time.

Inā te hirahira o te mahi nei, tā te tautauranga oroko ui i ngā tāngata o Aotearoa mō te tuakiri ā-ira, ngā āhuatanga hemahema, me te aronga hōkaka: Nā reira, he aha e hirahira nei?

In a “historic” step, the census is asking New Zealanders about their gender identity, sex characteristics and sexual orientation for the first time: So why is this important?

Read this story in English here.

E tino kino nei te tautika-kore e pāngia nei ngā hapori kahukura, takatāpui hoki o Aotearoa – ina koa i te hauora.

Aotearoa’s rainbow and takatāpui communities face significant inequities – particularly in health.

Heoti, kāore i ngā mana whakahaere ngā mōhiohio tika mō ngā hapori kahukura, ā, kāhore he raraunga ā-taupori mō ngā rōpū rerekē o roto anō i te hapori kahukura, hei tā te tumu tuarua mō te tatauranga me ngā whakaritenga kohinga Simon Mason.

However, authorities don’t have accurate information about rainbow populations, and there’s no population-level data on the different groups within the rainbow community, census and collection operations deputy chief executive Simon Mason says.

Kua roa nei e oke ana, nā whai anō ko te Tatauranga 2023 – hei ā Tūrei, te 7 o Māehe – kohia ai ēnei raraunga, e āmiki kitea ai ngā wheako o ngā ira kanorau me ngā tini tuakiri hōkaka ki Aotearoa.

After years of advocacy, the 2023 Census – on Tuesday, March 7 – will capture this data, helping provide a detailed picture of how people with diverse genders and sexual identities experience life in Aotearoa.

Ā mohoa nei, kua “muna” ngā wheako o ngā hapori kahukura i te tatauranga, hei tā te Ahorangi Tūhono Peter Saxton.

Until now, rainbow communities’ experiences have been “invisible” in the census, Associate Professor Peter Saxton​ says.

Ki te kore he raraunga tūāpapa, kāore i a Aotearoa “ngā mōhiohio waiwai” mō ēnei hapori, ō rātou hiahia, me te tukunga painga o ngā ratonga.

Without baseline data, New Zealand lacks “fundamental information” about these communities, their needs and how services can best be delivered.

Mā te ui ēnei “e tautoko i a mātou kia whakautu i ētahi pātai ngāwari mō te tautika i te ao hauora”.

Asking these will “help us answer some really basic questions in the health equity space”.

“Anō te hirahira o te whaiwāhitanga nei kia kautehia, [ka mutu], kua roa te ara kia tae ki konei.”

“It is an historic chance to be counted [and] a long time coming.”

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

E ai ki te New Zealand Mental Health Monitor (2019), e tinga ake ana ka pāngia ngā kainoho kahukura e te hēmanawa āhua kino, tino kino rānei, te pāpōuri āhua kino, tino kino rānei, ngā taumata kino, tino kino rānei o te auhitanga ā-hinengaroa, me te mate ā-hinengaro (he 56%, hei tauritenga ki te 30% i ētahi atu).

The New Zealand Mental Health Monitor (2019) found rainbow participants were more likely to report moderate or severe anxiety, moderate or severe depression, high or very high levels of psychological distress and having ever experienced mental illness (56%, compared to 30% in others).

Arā a Counting Ourselves – te uiuinga whānui ā-motu tuatahi mō te oranga me te hauora o ngāi Aotearoa irawhiti, ira tāhūrua-kore hoki – kua koni atu i te kotahi hautoru (36%) rātou i karo i te toronga ki te tākuta, he āwangawanga nō rātou ka tūkinotia te mana, ka takahia rānei.

Counting Ourselves – the first comprehensive national survey on the health and wellbeing of trans and non-binary Kiwis – found more than a third (36%) avoided seeing a doctor because they were worried about disrespect or mistreatment.

Hei tā Saxton, mā te raraunga tatauranga, e whakamahia ana e ngā kaunihera, te Kāwanatanga, ngā umanga hauora, me ngā kairangahau, e tautoko “te whakatairanga ake o ngā hapori kahukura e whakatau ai ngā kaupapa, e pai ai ngā ao o te marea”.

Saxton says census data, used by councils, Government and health agencies, and researchers, will aid “better visibility of rainbow communities to support decision-making and better people’s lives”.

Ahakoa te hirahira o te whanaketanga, “ehara i te katoa o ngā kōrero mō ō tātou hapori”.

While a momentous step, “it’s not going to be the last word on our communities”.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Ko te Tūrei, te 7 o Māehe te Rangi Tatauranga. / Tuesday, March 7 is Census Day.

He tuatahitanga nō tēnei, e kawatau ana he “kautetanga iho” te hua.

As it’s the first time, it's expected the results will be an “undercount”.

Tērā ētahi e kore e noho tau nei te kōrerotia o ēnā mōhiohio. Ki ētahi atu, kāore pea e haumaru.

Some won’t feel comfortable disclosing information. For others, it might not be safe.

“Mā tēnei e toko tā mātou whakaahua o ngā hangapori o ō tātou hapori, engari ka matea tonutia tā mātou tirotiro atu ki ngā rangahau anō... e mōhio whānui ai ki ngā kōrero katoa.”

“It will help us describe our communities’ demographics, but we’ll still need to look to other studies to ... inform us about the wider picture.”

Hei tā te mātanga Tākuta Mataroria Lyndon (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato)​, he mea ahu i ngā rangahau me ngā uiui ngā mōhiohio mō te ira tāhūrua-kore, ngā wheako o te kahukura me te takatāpui, me ngā hua hauora. Kāhore te rahi o tētahi e pēnei ana i tō te tatauranga.

Clinician and academic Dr Mataroria Lyndon​ (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whatua, Waikato)​ says information about non-binary, rainbow and takatāpui experiences and health outcomes derives from research and surveys. None reach the scale of a census.

He hirahira ana te kohinga o ēnei raraunga e kitea ai – arā, te nōhanga tau me te whaimana – ka mutu, e waiwai ana ki ngā kaupapahere, ngā whakaritenga me ngā rawa hauora.

Collecting such data is important for visibility – feeling included and being recognised – and for policy, planning and health resourcing.

Supplied E noho ana a Tākuta Mataroria Lyndon ki te hapori kahukura, ā, hei tāna he taonga te raraunga. / Dr Mataroria Lyndon, a member of the rainbow community, says data is a taonga.

He mātanga taupuni a Mataroria ki Tend, he mema poari ki Te Aka Whai Ora hoki, ā, hei tāna, ki tā te tirohanga hauora aroākapa, mā ngā raraunga o te tatauranga e whakaaweawe te tukunga pūtea ki te hauora mātāmua me ngā umanga kahukura/takatāpui, me te whakaarotau hoki.

Lyndon, clinical director at Tend, and Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority) board member, says from a frontline health perspective, data captured in the census can influence the funding primary care and rainbow/takatāpui organisations receive and how they’re prioritised.

He “taonga” te raraunga, hei tāna: “Ehara i te uiui roa anake. E hirahira pai ana te wāteatanga mai o tēnei”.

Data is a “taonga”, he says: “It’s not just a long survey. It’s so important to have this available”.

Ko te raraunga 2023 hoki te kohinga tuatahitanga o ngā mōhiohio mō ngā rerenga kētanga o ngā āhuatanga hemahema (e kīia nei hoki ko te tūnga taihemarua) i tētahi uiuinga a Tatauranga Aotearoa.

The 2023 census also marks the first time information will be collected on variations of sex characteristics (also known as intersex status) in any Stats NZ survey.

Hei tā Jelly O’Shea​ nō Intersex Aotearoa, he “mea nui – e hiamo pai ana mātou”.

Jelly O’Shea​ from Intersex Aotearoa, says it is a “big moment – we’re really excited”.

Hei āpitihanga hoki ki te whaiwāhi o te tangata kia tautuhi i a ia anō, he “rauemi mātauranga mīharo hoki, kia kitea [e ētahi atu] ērā momo kupu, ā, he tuatahitanga ki te tokomaha”.

As well as allowing people to identify themselves, it’s also an “amazing education tool, [for others] to be exposed to that terminology, for many, for the first time”.

Kua kī a Jelly, e rongoa ana pea i te mōriroriro, te whakamā me te muna nā ngā āhuatanga hemahema, nā whai anō, e takatū ana ngā hapori tūnga taihemarua kia “hakahaka te kitenga ōna i ngā raraunga” i te wā nei.

O'Shea says there can be isolation, shame and secrecy around variations of sex characteristics and intersex communities are prepared to have “quite a low representation in the data” for now.

Mā te ui atu i te tatauranga e tautoko te “huranga ake o te hapori muna”, e noho nei hei āhua 2.3% o te taupori, hei tā Jelly.

Asking in the census helps to “lift the veil off a hidden community”, which makes up about 2.3%​ of the population, O’Shea says.

“E tatau ana i ngā tāngata katoa i Aotearoa.”

“This is counting all New Zealanders.”

E uia ana ngā pātai mō te tuakiri hemahema, me ngā tini āhuatanga hemahema ki a rātou kua 15 tau, koni atu rānei te kaumātuatanga.

Questions on sexual identity and variations of sex characteristics are only being asked of those 15 and over.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.