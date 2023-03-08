Kua rongo te ngākau whiwhita i 'te ihi me te wehi' i tā Harry Styles rurerure i tāna haki Tino Rangatiratanga

Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett talks to Harry Style fans about their style and the concert.

Tērā tētahi ngākau whiwhita o Harry Styles nō Tāmaki “i rongo i te ihi me te wehi” i tā te pūkenga arotini tiki ake i tāna haki Māori, kawe atu ai ki te papatūwaewae, me te omaoma haere rā tāna konohete i te pō Tūrei.

One Auckland-based Harry Styles fan had an “out of this world moment” when the pop star took her national Māori flag onstage and ran around waving it during his concert on Tuesday Night.

Nō te 7.30am a Kylie Heihei, 25, i rārangi mai ki te papa rēhia, ā, i paruhi katoa tāna whaiwāhi ki te ihu o te marea, te tīkina ake ai e te pūkenga puoro te haki Tino Rangatiratanga – he tokomaha Māori kua whakamahia tēnā hei haki ā-motu.

Kylie Heihei, 25, had been queueing at the stadium since 7.30am and had a prime spot at the front of the crowd where the pop star took the Tino Rangatiratanga flag - which is used by many Māori as a national flag.

I whakatūpatongia ia e ngā kaimahi tūtei, e kore e oti i a ia te tuku i te haki ki a Harry, engari i kaha tāna rurerure i te haki i ia hīkoitanga mai āna.

Security had warned her she could not attempt to give Styles the flag, but she made sure to wave it every time he walked by.

“I tonoa au e ia kia whiu ki a ia... [kātahi] i te waiatatanga o [te waiata] Kiwi, i tīkina ake e ia te haki, ka whakahokia mai ai,” tāna mea mai ki Puna.

“He asked me to throw it to him ... and [later] during [the song] Kiwi he grabbed the flag and gave it back to me,” she told Stuff.

“He Māori au, ā, i tino pīrangi kia whakakitea pēnā i tā Harry i mahi ai puta noa i te ao... Inā te paruhi. E hirahira ana te ahurea Māori ki ahau. I taku kitenga i tēnā ki te papatūwaewae o Harry, kua rongo i te ihi me te wehi.”

“I am Māori, and really wanted to be represented as Harry’s done it around the world ... It’s so cool. Māori culture is so special to me. Being able to see that represented on stage with Harry, it was an out of this world moment.”

Nā Kylie tētahi kiriata i pōhi ki TikTok, ā, kua hia mano ngā tākupu i ngā Māori anō e poho kūkupa ana.

Heihei posted a video to TikTok and had received a number of comments from other proud Māori.

“I muri i te konohete, nā te pānga a Harry, kua kī ngā tūtei, ‘e kore e whakaae tāu pupuri’ [ā, i tangohia],” hei tāna.

“After the concert, because Harry touched it, security was like, ‘no you can’t have it’ [and took it off me],” she said.

I whakanuia tonutia e Harry te ahurea Māori i tāna whakaaturanga, me tāna waiata i tētahi waiata rongonui o te reo Māori.

Styles further embraced Māori culture during his performance singing a te reo Māori classic.

I tētahi kiriata TikTok, kua kitea te kaitokomauri o te puku e tātaki ana i tōna minenga e 40,000 i Mt Smart Stadium ki te kōrihi o Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, tētahi waiata rorotu nō te ngahurutau 1950 e rangona pai nei i ngā akomanga me ngā kēmu hākinakina.

In a video posted to TikTok, the British heartthrob could be seen leading his 40,000 strong crowd at Mt Smart Stadium into a chorus of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, a 1950s Kiwi classic popular in classrooms and at sporting matches.

I waiatatia e Harry te rārangi tuatahi i te reo Māori i mua i te waiatatanga kaha o te “auē!” e te marea, i whakaotia ai te waiata mā te pūkenga arotini.

Styles sung the opening line in te reo Māori before concert-goers joined in, finishing the song off with a hearty “auē!” for the pop star.

Ko Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi hoki te waiata e whakatairanga tahi ana i Te Tatauranga o Aotearoa, te whakatūturuhia ai o tēnā e Harry.

Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi is also the song that plays during the ads for the Stats NZ Census, which Styles confirmed he had completed.

I hoahoaina te Tino Rangatiratanga i te 1989, ā, e kōrero ana mō te orokohanga o Ranginui rāua ko Papatūānuku.

Tino Rangatiratanga was designed in 1989, and references the creation story of Ranginui, the sky father in Māori mythology, and Papatūānuku, the Earth mother.

I te reo Pākehā, he nui ōna tikanga, hāunga anō te “tino rangatiratanga”, he wā ōna ko te “kāwanatanga” me te “mana motuhake”.

In English, Tino Rangatiratanga translates to “highest chieftainship”, but can also mean “absolute sovereignty” and “self-determination”.

Heoti kāhore he whakapākehātanga e tae rā anō ki ōna mata katoa.

There is no English term that fully expresses it’s meaning.

Kua whiuwhiu a Harry i ngā tini haki motuhake i āna tawhiotanga Love on Tour, tae rā anō ki te haki Iwi Taketake o Te Whenua Moemoeā, te haki o Parihitini, me te haki LGBT+.

Styles has waved a number of culturally significant flags during his Love on Tour stops, including the Australian Aboriginal flag, the Palestinian flag, and the LGBT+ flag.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.