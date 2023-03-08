Kua takotoria ōkawatia te mānuka e te kura nā te uruparenga maupū a ngā pirihimana ki te takawairore

Tērā tētahi o te marea i waeahia ngā pirihimana nōna i kitea tētahi tauira nō Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi e pupuru nei i tētahi pū tākaro me ngā rama whitawhita, he koha Hana Kōkō Muna i te rangi whakamutunga o te kura. / A member of the public called Christchurch police after seeing a Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Whānau Tahi student with a toy pop gun complete with flashing lights, a Secret Santa gift on the last day of school. (File photo)

Kua ōkawa te tukunga tohe a tētahi kura kaupapa o Ōtautahi me tōna whānau ki ngā pirihimana me tōna kaiarotake motuhake he kore nō ngā āpiha i ngā pū me ngā pū-hiko ki tētahi waka te tomo ai i ngā rangatahi kua 13 ki te 16 tau, he pupuru nō rātou i tētahi pū takawairore.

A Christchurch kura kaupapa and whānau have laid a formal complaint with police and its independent watchdog after officers aimed rifles and Tasers at a carful of 13- to 16-year-olds over a toy gun.

Read this story in English here.

Tērā tētahi o te marea i ngā punawai o Pioneer i kitea tētahi tauira 12 tau nō Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi e pupuru nei i tētahi pū tākaro me ngā rama whitawhita – he koha Hana Kōkō Muna i te rangi whakamutunga o te kura, te 9 o Tīhema – nā whai anō i tutū ake te puehu, i ngaukino ai ngā tamariki.

A member of the public at nearby Pioneer Pools saw a 12-year-old Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi student with a small toy pop gun with flashing lights – a class Secret Santa gift on the last day of kura on December 9 – which kick-started a chain of events that left the tamariki traumatised.

He matangurunguru nō te hapori o te kura ki te uruparenga a ngā pirihimana ki ā rātou āwangawanga, kua tukuna tētahi amuamu ki ngā pirihimana me te Mana Whanonga Pirihimana Motuhake (IPCA) nā ngā mahi a ngā pirihimana i taua rangi, me ngā mahi i pēnā ai te mahi.

The kura community, unhappy with how police handled their concerns, have now laid a complaint with police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) over police actions on the day and the policies and practice that led to it.

Hei tā te kaihautū pirihimana o te rohe tāone o Waitaha, Superintendent Lane Todd, nō te Wenerei rātou mōhio ai ki te amuamu, me tā te IPCA whakatewhatewha i te uruparenga.

Police Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said on Wednesday they were aware of the complaint and that IPCA was already investigating their response.

“E ū tonu ana [ngā Pirihimana] ki te hui tahi ki te poari o te kura rātou ko ngā kaimahi, ko ngā ākonga, ko ngā whānau o ngā tamariki i pāngia, ā, kua pēnā kē mātou nō te pānga ake”, engari tē oti i a rātou te kupu ake rā te whakatewhatewha.

Police “remain committed to meeting with the kura board, staff, students and whānau of the tamariki involved, as we have been since this incident occurred”, but could not comment further during the investigation.

I tētahi reta tūmatanui ki ngā pirihimana i tukuna hei hoa haere mō te tohe, kua kīia e te kura kua whakangāwari ake ngā āpiha i te pānga, kua kī atu ki ngā tamariki “ka hua ake tētahi pūrākau i tēnei”.

In an open letter to police that accompanied the complaint, kura whānau describe officers making light of the incident and saying the children “will have a story to tell”.

“Ko te pūrākau ia he kupu mō te kaikiri, te ngaukino, te hawene, me te takakino mana Pirihimana,” tā te reta.

“The story they have to tell is of racism, trauma, persecution and an abuse of Police powers,” the letter says.

Kua tonoa e rātou tētahi kupu ōkawa mō te kaikiri ā-pūnaha me ōna “ngoikoretanga i te pāngia o ā mātou tamariki, ō mātou whānau, me te kura”.

They have asked for an acknowledgement of systemic racism and its “shortcomings in the incident for our tamariki, our whānau and our kura”.

He rangatahi te tokowhitu tamariki, he tama, he kōhine hoki, e mau nei ngā kākahu ā-kura, e noho ana ki tō tētahi kaimahi waka, tāria ana ōna eweewe, mea rawa ake “ka urutomokina, ka whakawehia e ngā āpiha nō ngā waka pirihimana e ono, e whitu, e maupū ana, he pū pātuki, he pū ā-ringa, he pū-hiko, he kurī hoki” i te takiwā 2.30pm, e ai ki te reta.

The seven children were minors, boys and girls, sitting in uniform in a staff member’s car, waiting for their siblings, when they were “set upon and terrorised by police officers from six or seven police cars who had assault rifles, handguns, tasers and dogs” about 2.30pm, the letter says.

Alden Williams/Stuff Kua tukuna e Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Whanau Tahi tētahi tohe ōkawa ki ngā pirihimana me te Mana Whanonga Pirihimana Motuhake. / Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Whānau Tahi and whānau have laid a complaint with police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

I tonoa ngā ākonga i te waka kia tūturi atu ki te papa, tū ai ō rātou ringa, ā, kua hāparangi atu ki a rātou. Kua 13 tau anake te kaumātuatanga o te pōtiki o te hunga.

The students were ordered from the car and made to kneel on the ground with their hands in the air while being shouted at. The youngest child was 13.

“I muri i te pānga, i rahua ngā Pirihimana, he kore nō te pāngia o mātou ngā mātua e rātou, kia whakamōhio mai i ahatia ā mātou tamariki i taua rangi, mēnā rānei he āwangawanga mō te oranga me te hauora i muri i te ngaukino nei, kia whakaherea rānei te tokonga pārurenga.”

“Following the incident, the Police failed to make contact with us as parents, to let us know what had happened to our children that day with any concern for their health and wellbeing following this trauma, or to offer victim support.”

He whakatauiratanga o te kino o ngā mana pirihimana i ahu mai i tētahi pūrongo teka mō tētahi rangatahi e 20 tau e maupū ana, hei tā te reta.

It demonstrated an overreach of police powers over a false report of a 20-year-old youth with a firearm, it says.

“Ahakoa kīhai ā mātou tamariki i taihara, kua karawhiua e te kino o te uruhi a ngā Pirihimana, te hinga ai hoki i te korenga o te ngana ki te whakatau, ki te hohou i te rongo i muri te mōhio ake kua harakore rātou.”

“Despite not committing any crime, our children were subjected to gross overuse of force by the Police, who also failed to address or rectify the situation once ascertaining they were innocent.”

Arā ā rātou tamariki, “i kaikiri te kōtahangia, ānō he kapatau, nā konā i mōrearea te haerenga ake, korekore nei kua ngāwari te hua aituā.”

Their children were “racially profiled and portrayed as a threat which triggered a dangerous sequence of events that could have easily ended in tragedy”.

“Kua pēnei kē te āhua mēnā ā mātou tamariki he kiritea, he ākonga ki te kura whairawa rānei? Kua rerekē rānei ā ngā Pirihimana uruparenga?”

“Would this have occurred if our children were white or went to a private school? Would the Police follow-up have been different?”

Kua “whai take [tā te whānau] whakaako i ā mātou rangatahi mō ō rātou mana, me ngā tini mata o te kaikiri”.

The whānau would be “educating our rangatahi, by necessity, on their rights and racism in its many forms”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Growing up, Anton Matthews experienced school in both the te kura kaupapa and mainstream systems. (Video first published in September 2019)

Kua tono kia whakapā atu ngā pirihimana ki ngā whānau ina whakakeko i tētahi pū ki ngā rangatahi, kia whakaritea ngā tokonga, kia whakatūria hoki tētahi ohu tohutohu rangatahi e arahina ai ngā patuitanga whakaute, ngā kaupapa here, me ngā whakaritenga.

They asked that police contact whānau whenever a weapon was drawn on minors, have support in place, and establish a rangatahi advisory group to provide guidance on respectful relationships, policies and procedures.

Hei ko tā te kaihautū tūhono o te poari, Jeanine Tamati-Elliffe, kua tokona e te poari matua o te kura ōna whānau i te tohe nei ki te kino o te manaakitanga o āna ākonga e ngā pirihimana, te pupū ake ai “te mamae ki ngā tamariki rātou ko ō rātou whānau”.

Kura co-chairperson Jeanine Tamati-Elliffe said the board of the kura supported its whānau in the complaint about the police’s severe mistreatment of several of its students which caused a ripple effect of “mamae [pain] for the tamariki and their whānau”.

Inā hoki te “hōhonu o te koromāungaunga” o te poari me te ngā kaiurungi o te kura, kāti, pēnei rātou kua “kino mārika” tā ngā pirihimana urupare ki te pānga o te pū takawairore, ā, kua rahua hoki tā rātou haepapa kia manaakitia ngā tamariki me ngā kaimahi o te kura.

The board and kura management were “deeply concerned” and believed that the police were “inappropriately excessive” in the handling of the toy gun incident and failed to ensure a duty of care to protect the children and staff of the kura.

“Kīhai i pēnei i te rangi i karapotia ai te hunga tamariki harakore e ngā pirihimana, whakakeko ai i ngā pū ki a rātou.”

“This was not the case on the day when armed officers surrounded innocent school children and pointed loaded weapons at them.”

Tērā hoki te uinga a te kura, he aha i kore ai tā ngā pirihimana hihiratanga, me te uruparenga, i tae rā anō ki te whakapāngia motika o te kura, i tētahi atu wā rānei, whakamōhio atu ai i tētahi tūponotanga kapatautanga ā-pū?

The kura questioned why the police’s risk assessment, and resulting response, did not involve notifying the kura immediately, or at any point, of any perceived armed threat.

“Mēnā ngā pirihimana i waeahia te kura hei wāhi ake o tērā uruparenga, kua taea e mātou te whakawhāiti i te ngaukino e titi nei ki ērā ākonga rātou ko ngā kāimahi o konā, kua taea kē rānei te karo i te pānga katoa.”

“Had the police called to inform the kura as part of that response, then we could have minimised the trauma experienced by those students and staff present, or prevented the whole incident entirely.”

Kāhore hoki he turukitanga ki ngā tamariki, ki ngā whānau rānei i muri i te pānga, ka mutu, kua waiho mā te kura e hāpai te tautoko me te whakahaumanutanga o ēnā tamariki i pāngia.

There was also no follow-up with the children or their whānau after the incident and the kura had been left to organise ongoing support and counselling for those children involved.

Stuff I kōrero tētahi mātua o Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whānau Tahi, Eruera Tarena, mō te uruparenga pirihimana i te wā o te pānga. / Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whānau Tahi parent Eruera Tarena spoke out about the police response at the time of the incident.

Nā te mātua, Eruera Tarena, tētahi tuhinga huatau i tuku ki a Puna i te wā o te pānga, me tōna āwangawanga mō te tupu haere o te “hihiko” nā ngā tohenga tōrangapū inātata nei mō ngā urutomo ā-waka me te taihara taiohi.

Parent Eruera Tarena wrote an opinion piece to Stuff at the time, concerned about the growing “hype” created over recent political debates about ramraids and youth crime.

Me kaua e noho māori mai te kino hārukiruki o te uruhi ka tukuna ki ngā tamariki, hei ko tāna, nā konā i whakatau te whānau kia whakahohe atu.

Extreme police force used on tamariki should not be normalised, he said, so the whānau decided to take action.

“Kāhore he tūāhuatanga i pāngia ā mātou tamariki i mōrearea atu i tēnā. Heoti, kāhore rawa i pai te whakatahangia ānō he pānga o ia rā.

“That was the most dangerous incident our children have ever been involved in. But to have it fobbed off as an everyday occurrence is just not good enough.

“He hītori ō tātou e tūkinotia nei te rangatahi, ina koa te tāne kiri parauri.

“We have a history where young, brown men in particular are demonised.

“Kei te kapu o te ringa te whaiwāhitanga kia motua tērā herenga, engari me oke ururoa ngā pirihimana.”

“We have the opportunity to break that cycle, but the police are going to have to do that work.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.