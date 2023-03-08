He 'moto koioira' kia tatauria ngā momo, me te whāinga kia whanakehia te kounga o te wai ki tētahi puna mahinga kai hirahira

Ka kitea peatia te kōura i tā Te Kaunihera Taiao ki Waitata “moto koiora” i Muriwai. / Species expected to be found at ECan "bioblitz" at Muriwai include crayfish - kōura.

Hei te wīkene e kainamu ana, ko tā ngā tāngata ka ikapahi atu ki te “moto koiora” o te Muriwai o Whata, ki Waitaha,​ he tatau i ngā tini momo tuaiwi-kore, ngā ika, ngā manu, ngā pūngāwerewere, me ngā pūkohu wai e taea ana.

Participants in a “bioblitz”​ at Canterbury’s Muriwai o Whata​ (Coopers Lagoon)​ will count as many different invertebrates, fish, plants, birds, spiders and algae as possible next weekend.

Read this story in English here.

Ko te moto koiora tētahi “whakaahua o te taiao o tētahi wāhi”, hei tā te whakamahuki a Steve Carrick, te Pou Mātai Kō ki te rohe pokapū o Te Kaunihera Taiao ki Waitaha, e “tāmata ana i te māramatanga ki te mahinga kai”.

A bioblitz is a “snapshot in time of the environment of an area”, explained Steve Carrick,​ the Pou Mātai Kō​ (mahinga kai expert) for Environment Canterbury’s central zone, who “cultivates an understanding of mahinga kai (traditional food)”.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury wetland restoration project gets $800,000 funding boost

* Ngāi Tahu representation bill passes first reading in Parliament

* Farmers learn about protecting Maori food sources



He “mahinga pūtaiao ā-hapori” ngā moto koiora, ā, hei te 18 o Māehe, ka tae rā anō ki ngā wānanga-hīkoi, ngā whakaaturanga nā ngā mātanga pūtaiao me ngā pūkenga ahurea, me te tātaritanga o ngā tini momo.

Bioblitzes are “communal citizen-science efforts”, and on March 18 one will include walk-and-talk sessions and presentations by science and cultural experts, as well as the surveys of different species.

He wāhi motuhake mō te mahinga kai a Muriwai, e noho ana ki te tonga o Te Waihora, i mua i te taenga mai a te Pākehā, i rongonui ai i ōna tuna.

Muriwai, just south of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere, was an important mahinga kai site before European arrival, renowned for its tuna​ (eels).

Kīhai i a Ngāi Tahu te mana whakahaere o te muriwai, nā wai ka popo te hanga. Kua whakatau a Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA) e kino ana te kounga o te wai.

Ngāi Tahu lost ownership of the lagoon over time and it became degraded. Land Air Water Aotearoa​ (LAWA)​ classified the water quality as low.

He tauritenga, e kīia nei kua tino kino Te Waihora​, te taumata o raro rawa atu, ā, e tino pai ana te roto Ōhau, e tata ana ki Twizel, koia tēnei te taumata o runga rawa.

By comparison, Te Waihora​ was classified as very poor, the lowest rank, and Lake Ōhau near Twizel as very good, the highest.

E takatū ana kia arotakengia te wāhi, e whakatōngia ai ngā rākau māori, e hihira ai hoki te tūpono o ngā ārai ara ika.

Work is under way to assess the area for native planting and to look at potential fish passage barriers.

ECan A Steve Carrick, nō Te Kaunihera Taiao ki Waitaha, e tāmata ana i te māramatanga ki te mahinga kai. / Environment Canterbury’s Steve Carrick cultivates an understanding of mahinga kai.

He mea toko te kaupapa e Ngāi Tahu, ina koa, e Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu. I whaimana a Ngāi Tahu ki te takere muriwai hei wāhanga o tāna whakataunga tiriti.

The event is being supported by Ngāi Tahu, and in particular by Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu.​ Ngāi Tahu regained ownership of the lagoon bed as part of its treaty settlement.

Koni atu i te 75 ngā momo manu e torotoro ana ki te muriwai, tae rā anō ki tētahi kohinga mohoao o te wāna ngū, he momo rāwaho. E noho nei hoki ngā ika māori ki te muriwai, tae rā anō ki te inanga, te tuna, me te kanakana.

More than 75 bird species use the lagoon, including a wild-breeding population of mute swan,​ an exotic species. Common native fish species also use the lagoon, including inanga (whitebait) species, eel and a rare lamprey.

Ka pūrongotia te nōhanga a ngā momo i te whārangi a te kaupapa ki iNaturalist, te pae pāpori a ngā tāngata e tuari ana i ngā mōhiohio kanorau koiora.

The presence of species will be recorded on the event’s page on iNaturalist, the online social network of people sharing biodiversity information.

ECan Me kounga ake ngā wai o Muriwai o Whata. / Muriwai o Whata (Coopers Lagoon) needs better water quality.

E rua heketea te whānui o Muriwai o Whata, kei tuawhenua i te moana, i waenga i Te Waihora me te Rakaia. Kua āhua 60 mēneti te tawhiti ā-huarahi i te pokapū o Ōtautahi me Hakatere.

Muriwai is a two-hectare lagoon slightly inland from the sea, between Lake Ellesmere and the Rakaia River.​ It’s about a 60-minute drive from both central Christchurch and Ashburton.

Ka tū te kaupapa atu i te 10am ki te 5pm hei te 18 o Māehe, ā, mēnā te tangata e hiahia ana kia toro atu, me īmēra ki events@ecan.govt.nz. He tī, he kawhe, he ō tūhoe rorerore.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm on March 18, and anyone who wants to go is asked to email events@ecan.govt.nz. There will be tea, coffee and a barbecue lunch.

E marohi pai ana ngā hū mārō, te pātara wai, ngā kākahu huarere-katoa, te pani ārai, ngā karu whakatata, te kōata whakarahi rānei mēnā e taea ana.

Sturdy shoes are advised, along with drink bottles, clothing for all weather, sunscreen and binoculars or magnifiers, if possible.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.