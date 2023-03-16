Porotū pouako ā-motu: Ngā whakaritenga o te rā nei - hei aha hoki

Marcia Martin works multiple jobs just to stay afloat amid rising interest rates and cost of living increases.

Arā ngā pouako nō ngā hau e whā o te motu me te pūnaha mātauranga e porotū ana i te rā nei, e kōingo ana ki te pūtea me ngā āhuatanga mahinga pai ake. Tōna 50,000 ngā pouako me ngā tumuaki e kawatau nei ka puta i te mahi, ā, e kīia nei ko te porotū pouako nui rawa atu nō te Mei 2019. Nā reira, nā te aha tātou i tau ai ki tēnei, ka aha hoki haere ake nei?

Teachers across the country and education system strike today, wanting better pay and working conditions. About 50,000 teachers and principals are expected to walk off the job in what’s shaping up to be the biggest teaching strike since May 2019. So how did we get here and what could happen next?

Read this story in English here.

Te wetewete | The breakdown

Nō te Mei tīmata ai ngā whakariterite i waenga i Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga me ngā uniana e rua. E whakakanohi ana ērā uniana i te 66,000 mema.

E tae rā anō ana ngā whakahere nōnātata nei a te Kāwanatanga ki tētahi hikinga utunga 11.7% rā ngā tau e rua e haere ake nei mā ngā pouako kura tuatahi hoū me te hikinga e 7.6% mā ngā pouako kura tuatahi kei te tihi kē ā-pūtea.

E rua ngā rā i mua i te porotū, i waiwai ngā wānanga a te Kāwanatanga ki ngā pouako kura tuatahi e kauparetia ai te porotū, engari mō tēnā.

I whakahē Te Wehengarua (PPTA) i te whakaherenga o mua i te Oketopa 2022 nā runga i te whakapae kīhai i whai pānga ki ngā hiahia, me te nōhanga whakararo o ngā whakapaenga hikinga pūtea i te utunga oranga, arā, i te toharite, kua āhua 6.7% te hikinga pūtea i ia rua tau.

E tū ana ngā porotū me ngā hīkoi ki ngā tini wāhi i te rā nei, tae rā anō ki tētahi ikapahitanga ki te Pāremata ki Pōneke hei te tūhoetanga. Ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ka hīkoi ngā pouako atu i Fort St ki Te Pokapū (Aotea Square) hei te 11am.

Huri taiāwhio nei i te motu, ka īmēra ngā pouako i ngā MP, ka porotēhi ki ngā tahatika, ki waho hoki i ngā tari ā-rohe pōtitanga o ngā MP, ka tohaina hoki ngā mātārere. Ki Tauranga, ka hīkoi ngā pouako ki te tari o te Minita o te Mātauranga Jan Tinetti.

Stuff About 50,000 teachers are walking off the job on Thursday. (File photo)

Negotiations between the Ministry of Education and two unions have been going on since May. Those two unions represent 66,000 members.

The latest offers from the Government include an 11.7% pay rise over two years for new primary school teachers and a 7.6% increase for highest paid primary teachers.

Two days before the strike, the Government held urgent last-minute talks with primary teachers to prevent their strike action, but those failed.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) rejected the last offer in October 2022 on the grounds it barely addressed their claims and suggested pay rises below the cost of living, which on average was about a 6.7% pay rise over two years.

Rallies and marches are happening in multiple places today, including a gathering at Parliament in Wellington at midday. In Auckland, teachers will march from Fort St to Aotea Square from 11am.

Nationwide, teachers will be emailing MPs, picketing on roadsides and outside the electoral offices of MP’s, as well as handing out leaflets. In Tauranga, teachers will be marching to the Education Minister Jan Tinetti’s office.

E kōkiri ana ia uniana i ngā āhuatanga rerekē ki ā rātou kirimana whakaaetanga tōpūtanga e whai ake nei. Engari e hiahia ana rātou ki ngā whakaherenga pūtea e ōrite ana ki te tāmi ahupūtea, e akiaki ana hoki i ngā mātanga kia noho tonu mai ki te ahumahi. Ina koa:

E hiahia ana ngā pouako kōhungahunga kia koni atu ngā rangi māuiui i te 10 e kīia nei i ngā kirimana o nāianei. Ko tētahi o ngā rāngai me te pāpātanga māuiuitanga nui rawa atu i te motu.

E hiahia ana ngā pouako kura tuatahi me ngā tumuaki kia whakatikaina ngā taupori akomanga, me te korenga o ngā tokonga akoranga.

E hiahia ana ngā pouako kura tuarua kia nui ake ngā tokonga aratakinga kaimahi e tautoko ai i te tokomaha ākonga e pāngia nei e te hauora ā-hinengaro me ngā raru tara ā-whare.

Each union is lobbying for slightly different terms for their next collective agreement contracts. But they all want salary offers which meet inflation and encourage educators to stay in the industry. In particular:

Kindergarten teachers want more paid sick leave than the 10 days in their contracts. It’s one of the sectors with the highest illness rates in the country.

Primary teachers and principals want classroom sizes and lack of learning support addressed.

Secondary teachers want more guidance staff to help the rising number of students with mental health and home issues.

Tā tēnā, tā tēnā | Who does what

Ko tā Te Riu Roa (NZEI) he whakakanohi i ngā pouako kura tuatahi me ngā puna kōhungahunga (kindergarten) (ko te puna nei he mea whāngai ā-pūtea e te kāwanatanga, ehara kē ia i te whare ako nohinohi (ECE) e whakahaerehia tūmataitihia nei, e kore hoki nei e noho atu ana ki te porotū)

Ko tā Te Wehengarua (PPTA) he whakakanohi i ngā pouako kura tuarua.

stuff Stuff asked parents outside Wellington's Newtown School about their reactions to the industrial action and their plans for childcare.

Hei tā tēnā | Who said what

Kua kī mai te Minita Mātauranga Jan Tinetti “he nui tana whakaute i ngā mahi a ō tātou pouako, ā, e matangurunguru ana i ia te paheke o ngā whakariterite”.

Hei tā te Pirimia Chris Hipkins, te minita mātauranga o mua, i manako ia kua kore he porotū, me tāna mea mai: “Kua taurua kē ngā hikinga utunga a ngā pouako nō te kāwanatanga nei i ērā i tae ki a rātou i ngā tau e iwa o te kāwanatanga o mua.”

Hei tā te perehetini o Te Riu Roa Mark Potter, he tokoiti noa iho ngā kaitōrangapū i mōhio ki ngā āhuatanga o te aroākapa i te ao mātauranga: “Me whakaemi mai ngā kaitōrangapū katoa ki tētahi aronga ōrite, e ai hoki ki ngā taunaki, e tautokona pai ai ngā mātauranga o ngā tamariki”.

Arā te tumuaki taupua o Te Wehengarua Chris Abercrombie i kī mai, tērā ētahi kaitōrangapū “e matea nei pea te mātauranga e mōhio pū ai rātou ki ngā āhuatanga tūturu o te ao mātauranga”.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said she had “huge respect for the work our teachers do and am disappointed about the breakdown in negotiations”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the former education minister, said he hoped strike action could be averted, saying: “The pay increases that teachers have already seen under this government doubled what they received under the nine years of the previous government.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter said very few politicians understood what it was like to be on the front line of education: “We need all politicians to come together in a consistent, evidence-based approach that would support the best education for children”.

PPTA acting president Chris Abercrombie said some politicians “​may need a wee bit more education themselves about the reality of being in education”.

Stuff Ka kaihoratia ngā huarahi e ngā pouako hei ā Tāite me te manako ka pai ake te pūtea me ngā āhuatanga. / Teachers will take to the streets on Thursday for better pay and conditions. (File photo)

Haere ake nei? | What next?

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.