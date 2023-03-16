'He motonga kanohi': He tautohetohe mō te whakapōtaenga a Waikato i te marae

Kāhore te whakapōtaetanga e tū ki te marae hei te Āperira. / There won’t be a marae graduation in April and that prompted protest from Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – the Māori student cohort. Pictured is a 2014 marae graduation.

He “motonga ki te kanohi” te korenga o te whakapōtaetanga i te marae o Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, hei tā ngā ākonga Māori, ā, e āwangawanga ana hoki rātou, ehara i te mea ka pēnei te Āperira anake.

Having no marae graduation at the University of Waikato is a “slap in the face”, Māori student leaders say, and they’re worried it might not just be for this April.

Hei tā te whare wānanga, kua paku “tārewatanga” he ohorere nō te pānui e mea ana e kore te pā hōu o te whare wānanga e oti hei te wā tika – ā, kua ngoikore hoki ngā whakawhitinga kōrero.

The university says the “break” from usual tradition is because of short notice that the new campus pā wouldn’t be finished in time – and there was a communication breakdown.

E rua ngā rōpū e kōrerorero ana mō ngā whakapōtaetanga i tōna tikanga kua tū ki te marae a te whare wānanga, ki Te Kohinga Mārama.

The two groups are now in discussions about the ceremonies usually held at the campus marae, Te Kohinga Mārama.

Kua whakaritea hukihuki nei te whakapōtaetanga o te Āperira ki te pā kua hia nei miriona tāra te utu, ki ngā papa o Kirikiriroa, te kawatau ai ka hūnuku atu ngā whakapōtaetanga haere ake nei.

The April marae graduation had been pencilled in for the new multi-million dollar pā at the Hamilton campus, where future ceremonies were expected to shift.

Heoti, i te taenga mai o Pēpuere, kua mōhio te whare wānanga e kore e oti te whakatūnga o te whare hei te wā tika.

By February, however, the university recognised the venue would not be complete in time.

Nā whai anō, i hūnuku atu ngā whakapōtaetanga o Āperira ki te Globlox Arena ki Kirikiriroa, i whakamōhio atu mā te īmēra.

April graduations were shifted to the Globlox Arena in Hamilton, which was detailed through email.

I tētahi kiriata tuihono, i haka ngā kanohi o Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – te rōpū ākonga Māori – kia tohetohe, ā, e kohikohi ana i ngā uruparenga e whakahē ana i te hūnukutanga.

In a video shared online, members of Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – the Māori student cohort – performed a stirring haka in protest, and are now collecting submissions opposing the move.

Stuff I ōna wā, ko tō te whare wānanga marae Te Kohinga Mārama kē te whakahaere i ngā whakapōtaetanga. / Previously, the university’s Te Kohinga Mārama marae hosted graduation ceremonies (file photo).

“Ko Te Pā tō mātou marae hōu, ki reira hoki tū ai ā mātou whakapōtaetanga haere ake nei, engari kātahi tonu nei, i te hiku o Pēpuere, ka rongo i te kōrero e kore e rite Te Pā,” hei tā te rōpū.

“The Pā, which is our new marae and all of our graduations were going to take place there, but we only learnt late in February that The Pā couldn’t be completed,” the group said.

“Hei tā mātou, he momo motonga ki te kanohi te korenga o te whakaae kia whakapōtaetia ngā ākonga Māori i te marae, he tūkino i te whakapaunga kaha me te ūnga o rātou ki te whakaotinga o ngā tohu, me te whakakanohitanga o te whare wānanga.”

“We feel as though not allowing our Māori students to graduate at the marae is a slap in the face to the hard work and dedication they have shown to not only complete their degrees but also representing the university.”

Mā ngā whakanuitanga i ngā marae e taea ai e ngā Māori me ngā mātāwaka anō te whakanui tahi i ngā tutukinga ki ngā whānau me ngā hoa, i tētahi “kāinga rua”, hei tā Te Waiora.

Marae ceremonies allow Māori and all cultures to celebrate achievements with whānau and friends, in a space that’s their “home away from home”, Te Waiora said.

Hei tā te Tumu Tuarua o te whare wānanga Neil Quigley, he “whakaritenga nui mārika” te whakahaere i te whakapōtaetanga, ā, he manomano te manuhiri.

Vice Chancellor of the university Neil Quigley said running graduations was “a huge logistical exercise” with several thousand attendees.

Kāore e kaha kōrero atu ki ngā ākonga, ka mutu, me uaua ka taea te kōrerotanga whānui “hei te pae ohotata nei”.

Students are not normally consulted, and consulting widely “at very short notice” is not usually possible.

University of Waikato/Supplied I whakaritea hukihuki nei te whakapōtaetanga o te Āperira kia tū ki te whare hōu kua tapaina ko Te Pā, engari e kore e rite. / April’s marae graduation ceremony was pencilled in for the new multipurpose development called The Pā, but it won’t be finished in time (file photo).

Ko te kino, kīhai ngā ākonga i mātua kōrero i ā rātou āwangawanga ki a ia, hei tā Neil.

It was unfortunate the students hadn’t shared their concerns with him first, Quigley said.

Engari hei tāna, kua hanga ngoikore hoki te whakawhitinga kōrero i waeanga i ngā ākonga me te whare wānanga, nā whai anō kua whai rautaki e pai ai.

But he did think there had been a communication breakdown between students and the university, and they were working to find a solution.

He “whakaritenga taupua” te whakataunga kia whakatahangia te whakapōtaetanga o te marae kia oti rā anō te Āperira, tā Neil.

The decision to skip the marae graduation ceremony was an “interim measure” to get through April, Quigley said.

“Kua rite te whare wānanga kia tū ai ngā whakapōtaetanga katoa ki Te Pā, kia tū hoki ngā whakapōtaetanga marae ki te marae hōu o reira, he iti nō te wāhi ki Te Kohinga Mārama.

The university was planning to host all graduations at The Pā, with marae graduations taking place on a new marae on site, given the limited space at Te Kohinga Mārama.

“Pēnei mātou, i a mātou e whai whakaaro ana ki ngā āhuatanga whakapōtaetanga ki Te Pā haere ake nei, e oti i a mātou te paku whakatā i te whakapōtaetanga marae i tēnei wā kotahi,” hei tā Neil.

“We simply took the opportunity to say perhaps while we’re thinking about what graduation at The Pā is going to look like in the future, we can take a break from having a marae graduation on this one occasion,” Quigley said.

Ainī pea e taea nei te whakatū i ngā whakapōtaetanga ki Te Kohinga Mārama i āianei, hei ko tāna.

Hosting graduations at Te Kohinga Mārama in the meantime could be an option, he said.

Stuff Hei tā te Tumu Tuarua o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, kāore e taea e āta wānanga ohotata nei ki ngā ākonga. / Waikato University Vice Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley said they couldn’t consult all the students at short notice, but felt there was a communication breakdown (file photo).

Ko te hē o te whakawhitinga kōrero, te korenga rānei o te mārama i raru ai te kaupapa, hei tā te Tumu Tuarua tūhono Māori Sarah Jane Tiakiwai.

Miscommunication or a lack of clarity seemed to be the crux of the issue, deputy Vice Chancellor Māori Sarah Jane Tiakiwai said.

“E kore au e kī nei he tangohanga... kāore anō mātou kia kōrero mō te āhua o te whakapōtaetanga marae ki Te Pā,” hei tāna.

“I wouldn’t say it was a removal...we haven’t yet had the discussion about what the marae graduation would look like at The Pā,” she said.

“E kōrero ana mātou ki Te Waiora i tēnei wā... Kua mea atu au ki a rātou ka motika te kōrero atu ki a rātou.

“We are currently in discussion with Te Waiora... I’ve given undertakings that we will talk directly to them.”

I matea te whakataunga tere, hei tā Sarah Jane, ka mutu, he tini ngā reanga tāngata pēnei i a ia i mōhio ki te whakataunga kia hūnuku i te whakanuitanga, kia kaua kē e āta wānanga whānui.

Decisions had to be made quickly, Tiakiwai said, and there were layers of people like herself who were informed about the decision to shift the ceremony, rather than carry out widespread consultation.

Stuff E kawatau nei ka $70m ki te $90m te utu o Te Pā. / The Pā is expected to cost $70m to $90m (file photo).

Kua roa te mātanga, te ika a Whiro Maria Huata e tūhono ana ki Te Kohinga Mārama, he kāinga rua ki a ia.

Alumni and educator Maria Huata has had a long-standing connection with Te Kohinga Mārama, which she considered to be her home.

I taupua te “tārewa” o ngā whakapōtaetanga i te whare wānanga ake kia oti rā anō Te Pā, engari he whaiwāhitanga tonutanga kia tū ai te whakapōtaetanga marae ki Te Kohinga Mārama.

Graduations on campus were temporarily “put to rest” until The Pā was complete, but there was still an opportunity to host marae graduation at Te Kohinga Mārama.

Kua toro ia ki ngā tini whakapōtaetanga marae, me tāna mea mai “he wheako ahurei, he wheako taketake hoki”.

She had attended multiple marae graduations and said they were a “distinct and unique indigenous experience”.

“E hia mano nei ngā iwi me ngā mātāwaka kua whakapōtaetia i te marae,” hei tā Maria.

“Thousands of students of all races and ethnicity have graduated on the marae,” Huata said.

“Kāpā he wāhi mō te Māori anake, engari kē ia, mō te iwi whānui.”

“It’s not just for Māori, it’s for all people.”

E whakawhiti tonu ana ngā kōrero i waenga i ngā ākonga me te whare wānanga, me te tūpono ka puta tētahi kōrero hōu hei te wiki e kainamu ana.

Ongoing discussions are taking place between the students and the university with an updated decision to be released next week.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.