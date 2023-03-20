Te kaihoratia o ngā whetū i te rangi uriuri tāpui hōu o te ao

Wellington astrophotographer Mark Gee set up a time-lapse camera to capture Jupiter, Saturn and the moon from a vantage point behind Cape Palliser Lighthouse on December 18, 2020.

Nā wai ka wehi, ka wana kē atu te toi o ngā rangi ina mōhio ana koe ki tāu e titiro atu nei.

The majesty of the heavens gets a lot more majestic when you really know what you’re looking at.

He tokomaha mātou e taea nei te tohu atu ki Māhutonga, ki Matariki rānei (i rongonui ai i tō tātou hararei ā-motu hōu), engari me ko koe ahau, kua ngoikore katoa ngā mātauranga ina anga atu te titiro ki ngā rangi mārama o tātou.

Many of us might be able to pick out the Southern Cross or the Pleiades cluster, (popularised by our new-minted national Matariki holiday), but if you’re like me, you are lacking depth of knowledge when it comes to gazing up at our famously clear night skies.

Star Safari/Stuff He whakaahua o te rangi i te pō i whakaahuatia i tā Star Safari wāhi, i Martinborough. / Photographs of the night sky taken at Star Safari’s Martinborough location.

E hōhonu ana ngā akoranga wheako tirotiro whetū i tō te ao rangi uriuri tāpui hōu rawa atu.

A star gazing experience in the world’s newest International dark sky reserve provides that depth – literally.

Hei tauaro ki te nuinga o ō tātou tūpuna i kitea ai te rangi ānō he taupoki kua pokea e ngā aho, e mau ana tātou i te wehi i te tiro atu ki ngā whetū, he mōhio nō tātou ki te rahinga whānui me te hōhonutanga o tuarangi.

Unlike many of our ancestors who pictured the sky as a dome punctuated by pinpricks of light, our modern awareness of the incredible scale and depth of space makes informed star spotting a wondrous and humbling experience.

Kua kotahi mano rā anō pea te tawhiti atu o tētahi whetū i tōna hoa noho tata e ōrite nei te whitawhita – ā, e mōhio pū ana tātou ki tēnā.

A star maybe a thousand times further away than its neighbour of similar brightness – and now we know that for a fact.

Arā a Star Safari, ki te raki o Martinborough, kei Wairarapa ki te Tonga, ki reira arahina ai ngā kiritaki e ngā mātanga e rua, kua kino te pai o ngā mātauranga ātea o rāua.

At Star Safari a few kilometres north of Martinborough in South Wairarapa guests are guided by two experts with serious space credentials.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Ko ngā mātanga whakaako tuarangi, ko Sam Leske rāua ko Hari Mogosanu. / Space sciences educator Sam Leske and Astrobiologist Hari Mogosanu run a stargazing business on top of hill in South Wairarapa.

Arā ngā mātanga whakaako tuarangi, ko Sam Leske rāua ko Hari Mogosanu, kua whakatū i ētahi whare hanga paku nei ki te tihi o tētahi puke ki ngā whenua o Guscott, ki Ponatahi.

Astrobiologist Hari Mogoșanu and space sciences educator Sam Leske​ have erected a couple of small buildings on top of a hill on the Guscott property in Ponatahi.

He karu whātata ā rāua, he whārahi karurua, he taiaho, he ngākau hoki e whiwhita ana nā te wehi o ngā āhuatanga o ngā rangi.

They’ve got a few telescopes, binoculars, laser pointers and a bucket load of enthusiasm for the cosmological wonders in the sky.

I taku taenga atu i tērā pō, kua tau, kua wātea katoa ngā rangi, ā, i oti tonu i a mātou te kite i te mura o te rangi e roku ana i te pae o te uru.

The night I turned up, the skies were perfectly still and clear, and we could still see the glow of the day fading on the western horizon.

Arā ngā whetū tuatahi kia pīataata mai, engari ehara i te whetū. Ka whakamahuki mai a Hari rāua ko Sam i ngā whetū tautahi nei e pīataata ana, heoti he ao ātea kē ēnei, ko Kōpū me Pareārau, ka mutu, ki te titiro mā te karu whātata, kua taea e mātou te kite i ngā marama o te ao haurehu nā.

The first stars to reveal themselves weren’t actually stars. Hari and Sam explained how the brightest stars, and the first to appear, were the visible planets Venus and Jupiter, and through the telescope we could even glimpse some of the gas giant’s moons.

Ka pōuri ake te pō, ka uriuri haere ngā kahu o te rangi, nā wai ka hua mai ngā tini mata i ngā rangi.

As it got darker, the black background deepened and a myriad of celestial objects revealed themselves.

Piers Fuller/Stuff He pakihi hōu te Star Safari, tata nei ki Martinborough, e whakanuia nei te tūranga hōu o Wairarapa nei rangi uriuri tāpui. / Star Safari near Martinborough is a new star gazing tourism venture aiming to capitalise on Wairarapa's newly minted status as an international dark sky reserve.

Nā ngā taiaho a Hari rāua ko Sam i kite ai mātou i ngā kāhui whetū me ngā āhuatanga o te pō, kātahi ka whakaritea te karu whātata e pai ake ai tā ngā kiritaki titiro atu.

Hari and Sam used their laser pointers to show constellations and night sky features and set up telescope to that participants could get a closer look.

He tokomaha ngāi Aotearoa tē whakamaioha nei i ngā rangi o te pō, heoti e ai ki ngā wheako o te tokomaha, ina koa rātou nō te Tuakoi Raki, he mea whakamōtī ngā kahu o te pō e te kino o te aho.

Many Kiwis take their glorious night skies for granted, but the experience of many people, particularly in Northern Hemisphere, show that light pollution can destroy nighttime vistas.

Koia e hirahira nei te whakamanahia o te rangi uriuri tāpui i Wairarapa, he whakatūturu atu nō tēnā i te tiakitanga o tētahi o ngā wāhi waiwai o te ao kua roa nei e whakamīharotia ana e te hunga ora, nō mātou e taea nei te tiro whakarunga.

This why the establishment of a dark sky reserve in Wairarapa was so important, because it guarantees the preservation of one of the essential elements of life that humans have appreciated for as long as we could look up.

“E mīharo ana tā te mea e whakanui ana i ngā take kia tautiakina te rangi o te pō. Anō hoki te pai o te tata o tēnei takiwā ki Pōneke [e 80 mēneti te tawhiti atu]... e taunaki ana i tā tātou taea te karo i te parahanga ā-aho,” hei tā Sam.

“It’s fantastic because it highlights the need to protect the night sky. It’s great that we have this region that is so close to Wellington [80-minute drive]...it shows it’s possible to put a lid on light pollution,” Leske said.

“E nui ana ngā painga o te mārama o te rangi ki te tāpoi, ki te whakaakona hoki o ngā pūtaiao ki ngā tāngata. Inā te pai o tuarangi e kapohia ai ngā ngākau whiwhita o ngā tamariki i ngā horopaki o te Pūtaiao, te Pūkaha, me te Pāngarau.”

“The visibility of the night sky has a really good angle for tourism, but also for introducing people into STEM. Space is a great hook for getting kids interested in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

Kua pai te whakanikonikohia o te taupaepae o Star Safari ki ngā wāhi ao ātea, me te aha hoki, ka riro i ngā kiritaki tētahi inu wera hei te otinga o te wānanga.

The Star Safari visitor centre is tastefully decorated in interesting astronomy bits and pieces and guests get a complimentary hot drink at the end of the session.

He meka | Fact file:

Ka tīmata tā Star Safari wānanga o te pō hei te 8.30pm, ā, he $27 te utu ki ia tangata, he utukore ki te hunga kāore anō kia 15, ā, he $45 ki te hunga mātanga hei waenganui pō. Mō te roanga atu o ngā kōrero me ngā tāpuitanga, toroa star-safari.nz.

Star Safari’s 90-minute night sky session starting at 8:30pm is $27 per person, free for under 15s, and it’s $45 for the later sessions for serious observers. Information and booking available at star-safari.nz

He mea hautū te kaituhi e Star Safari.

The writer was hosted by Star Safari.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.