Mā Te Manahau ngā kōrero hākinakina mō te pakanga T20 a Ngā Pōtae Pango ki a Hiri Rānaka

Kua roa te wā nō Te Manahau i tū ai ki te papa tākaro, engari mā te puru rourou o Te Karere e toutou ngā ahi o maharatanga mō te kirikiti nōna e taiohi tonu ana, i a ia e pāho ana i ngā kōrero hākinakina mō te pakanga T20 tuatahi a Ngā Pōtae Pango ki a Hiri Rānaka.

It has been a while since Scotty Morrison stepped on the pitch but the Te Karere host will be digging deep into the cricketing knowledge from his youth when he commentates the first T20 between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

Read this story in English here.

E wātea ana ngā kōrero hākinakina reorua mā te kōwhiri te tautuhinga reo kē i tō pouaka whakaata, ā, mēnā koe e mātaki ana i TVNZ+, me kōwhiri kē i pāhotanga mataora kua tapaina ko T20 Cricket: Te Reo Māori Commentary.

The bilingual commentary can be accessed by choosing the alternate language setting on your TV or set-top box on linear television, or choosing T20 Cricket: Te Reo Māori Commentary live event on TVNZ+.

I ngā rā o maro mahue, he toki a Te Manahau (Ngāti Whakaue) ki ngā tūranga katoa o te kirikiti.

As a teenager, Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue) played cricket as an all-rounder.

“He kaiepa panonitanga-tuatahi au, hanga horo nei, ā, i tū au hei kaipatu tuatoru, tuawhā rānei – ka pēnā tae noa ki taku ngahau ake ki te toro atu ki tātahi, tērā i te tū ki te papa tākaro rā te katoa o te ahiahi Hātarei.

“I was first-change bowler, bit of a medium-pace swing bowler, and then I used to bat about three or four – until I got more interested in going to the beach than standing out in the field all Saturday afternoon.

“Ina 16 tō kaumātuatanga, ka pēnei, ‘Kua pai ake ki ahau te toro ki tātahi i te tū ki konei, mau nei ōku kākahu mā, whaiwhai ai tētahi pōro whero’.”

“When you’re 16 you think, ‘I’d rather be at the beach than standing out here in my whites chasing after a red ball’.”

He taonga tonu tā Te Manahau nōna i tākaro, he whiro i hokona i a David White, te noho ai hei tumu o Kirikiti Aotearoa ināianei.

Morrison still has a souvenir from his playing days though, a bat he bought from David White, who is now the CEO of New Zealand cricket.

“I hokona tāku whiro pai rawa atu i a ia nōna e whakaako ana i tētahi tīma o mātou, i ahau e 13, e 14 tau rānei, arā, i hokona e au tētahi Maestro nā Gunn & Moore.

“I actually bought my most successful cricket bat off him when he was coaching one of our teams back when I was about 13 or 14 and I bought a Gunn & Moore Maestro.

He taonga tonu ki ahau. Ka whakamahia ina tākaro i te kirikiti ki tātahi, ki Whangamatā hei te putanga o te ihu o Hine Raumati. Kāhore rawa e paku whakaae te whakamahia ōna e tētahi atu,” tāna kata mai.

“I still treasure it actually. I still use it when we’re playing beach cricket down at Whangamatā in the summer holidays. No one else is allowed to use it,” he laughs.

Supplied Kua kōrero a Te Manahau mō ngā hākinakina pēnei i te hahaupōro, te whutupōro me te rīki, engari koia tēnei tāna kōrerotanga tuatahitanga mō te kirikiti. / Scotty Morrison has commentated on sports such as golf, rugby and league but this will be first time commentating on cricket.

Mā Te Manahau ōna ohia kirikiti e tuari mō te kēmu, hei hoa haere mō “ngā timotimo reo”.

Morrison will be offering his cricketing opinions on the match while “sprinkling the reo in there”.

Kua kōrero a Te Manahau mō ngā hākinakina pēnei i te hahaupōro, te whutupōro me te rīki, engari koia tēnei tāna kōrerotanga tuatahitanga mō te kirikiti.

He has provided te reo Māori commentary for sports such as golf, rugby and league before but this will be his first time talking about cricket, or kirikiti.

“Ka reorua tēnei, nā reira mōku ake, ko te whakatairanga i te reo, me te kōrero māori o te reo e kore ai te tangata e manenetia, engari kē ia ka noho māori tō mātou reo taketake ki mua i te aroaro o te minenga e mātaki ana i te kirikiti.

“This will be bilingual, so I think it’ll be more about having the language in there and having it used in an organic way and in a way that doesn’t alienate anybody but more just normalises our indigenous language to people who are watching the cricket.

“Ka pukuhohe, ka ngahau i a mātou.”

“We’ll make it entertaining, we’ll make it fun.”

Me kua tere te kēmu pēnei i te whutupōro me te rīki, me uaua ka whai wāhi atu te pahupahu. Engari he mauri tau nō te hanga o te kēmu a te tāne, e taea ana te rere o te kupu, he āhuatanga e noho tau nei ki te kaihautū o Origins.

With a fast-moving game like rugby or league, there is little room for banter. But the ambling nature of the gentlemen’s game allows for a little more verbal freewheeling, something which suits the amiable Origins host.

“Ka hoki ana te kaiepa ki tāna omanga kia tuku i tāna pōro e whai ake nā, kua whai wā koe ki te kōrero, te tātari, te pukuhohe hoki ā mua i te kokenga tonutanga.

“When the bowler is going back to his run-up to deliver his next ball, you’ve got time to sort of talk about things, analyse a bit, joke a bit before the next bit of action takes place.

“Engari tonu, he tāngata ki te ope kōrerorero i whakakanohi i a Aotearoa i ōna wā, nā konā he mana ō ā rātou kupu. Kua tū rātou ki te taumata, kua mahia te mahi, nā reira e whaimana ana hoki i tēnā.”

“But also, we’ve got people on the commentary team who are ex-New Zealand representatives, so there’s also the mana of what they have to say. They’ve been there, they’ve done that, so it gives it the gravitas and the credibility at the same time.”

Hei hoa mō Te Manahau ki te kēmu i Ngā Ana Wai, ko te kaipāpāho hākinakina Te Aorere Pēwhairangi rātou ko ngā toki kirikiti o mua, arā, ko Rebecca Rolls, ko Maia Lewis, ko Pete McGlashan hoki.

Joining Morrison for the match at Eden Park, will be sports broadcaster Te Aorere Pēwhairangi and former cricketers Rebecca Rolls, Maia Lewis and Pete McGlashan.

Hei tā Te Manahau, he wāhi o tā TVNZ ūnga ki te whakamāoritanga o te reo Māori i ngā tini horopaki tā rātou whakauru mai i te kōrero hākinakina reorua mō te kirikiti.

Morrison says the introduction of bilingual cricket commentary is part of TVNZ’s commitment to normalising the use of te reo Māori in a range of different settings.

“Ko te kōingo noa o mātou kia noho hohe mai ngā tāngata ki te reo, kia hāneanea hoki te noho. Hei tāku, ka whakarongo ngā tāngata ki te pukuhohe me te ngahau, nā whai anō ka rere māori atu te reo ki ō rātou kāinga, me ō rātou taringa.”

“We just want people to engage a bit more with it and to feel more comfortable with it. I think people will just be listening to the humour and the fun that’s happening and the language will just be entering into their homes and into their ears by osmosis and just in a really natural way.”

Supplied Kei a Te Manahau tonu tāna “tino whiro” nōna e rangatahi ana. “Ka whakamahia tonutia ina tākaro i te kirikiti ki Whangamatā hei te putanga o te ihu o Hine Raumati”. / Scotty Morrison says he still has his “most successful bat” from his youth. “I still use it when we’re playing beach cricket down at Whangamatā in the summer holidays.”

Ka rongo ngā kaimātaki i ngā kupu pēnei i te whiro, te whakamahi ai hei ingoa mō te patu kirikiti, ā, koia tērā te whakamāoritanga o te willow, ka mutu, he momo whiunga te epa, nā whai anō ka whakamahi hei kupu mō te bowling.

Viewers will hear words such as whiro, which is used for the cricket bat and is the Māori word for willow, while epa means to pitch or throw and is used for bowling.

E kaha haere ana te rangona o te reo Māori i te pouaka whakaata, me te aha hoki, he rite tonu te kainga o ngā kupu me ngā kīanga hōu e ngā minenga.

Te reo Māori is becoming more commonly heard on television with viewers absorbing new words and phrases all the time.

Tērā tonu ētahi e ātete ana i te whakawhenumi mai o tō tātou reo ā-motu ki ngā kitenga i te pouaka whakaata, he reo tē kitea nei i wāhi kē atu o te ao.

But there is still resistance from some quarters about incorporating our national language, a language that is found nowhere else in the world, into what we see on TV.

“Mōku ake, kua huri ngā tai, kāti e mea ana au, ko rātou e ngākaukino nei ki ngā mea Māori me te reo Māori e noho nei ki te ao o nāianei, ko rātou kē e whawhai ana i te paringa o te tai,” hei tā Te Manahau.

“I think that the tides have changed and people who are negative towards things Māori and te reo Māori being part of everyday lives are just swimming against the tide,” says Morrison.

“Mēnā koe e hiahia ana kia whawhai i te paringa o te tai, māu anō koe e kuhu. Heoti e mōhio pai ana tātou, he whakapau kaha noa te whawhai i te paringa o te tai.”

“If you want to swim against the tide, that’s up to you. But we all know swimming against the tide is a waste of energy.”

Engari, ki a rātou e kōingo nei ki te haerenga tahitanga, e akiaki ana a Te Manahau i a rātou “kia noho mai”.

But for those who want to go along for the ride, Morrison encourages them to “feel free to join in”.

“Tukuna te reo, nō Aotearoa tēnei reo, ā, mēnā koe e noho ana ki Aotearoa, nōu hoki. Karawhiua, whakamahia ōna kupu, tukuna ōna mihi, tūhonoa tō hanga ki te whenua e nōhia nei koe. Koia tēnei te mea e tūhono ana i ngā iwi e noho nei ki Aotearoa.”

“Feel free to use the language, it belongs here in Aotearoa and if you’re living in Aotearoa, it belongs to you too. So use it, use some of the terminology, use the greetings, make yourself more connected with the land that you live in. Because it is the thing that connects us as people living in Aotearoa.”

Kirikiti T20: Aotearoa ki Hiri Rānaka – TVNZ+ me TVNZ 1, Hanarei te 2 o Āperira.

T20 Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka – TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, Sunday April 2

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.