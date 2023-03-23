Kua ora anō te whakapōtaetanga marae a Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato i ngā tautohetohe

Kua whakatū anō Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato i te whakapōtaetanga marae i ōna papa Kirikiriroa. He whakaahua tēnei o te hui i te 2014. / The University of Waikato has reinstated a marae graduation ceremony at its Hamilton campus. Pictured is a 2014 marae graduation.

Kua whakatū anō Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato i te whakapōtaetanga marae i ōna papa Kirikiriroa, he kino nō ngā tohenga uruparenga i pupū ake ai te porotēhi i ngā ākonga.

The University of Waikato has reinstated a marae graduation ceremony at its Hamilton campus after its initial removal sparked protests amongst students.

Kua whakaritea hukihukitia tētahi hui whakapōtaetanga kia tū ki te marae o ngā papa rā – Te Kohinga Mārama hei te 17 o Āperira.

A newly pencilled in marae graduation ceremony was set to take place at the campus marae – Te Kohinga Mārama on April 17.

I oroko whakatūria ngā whakapōtaetanga e te whare wānanga i tōna wāhi marae hōu, i Te Pā, heoti i mea atu i te Pēpuere, e kore e oti hei te wā tika, nā konā i hūnuku atu ai ngā whakapōtaetanga katoa ki Claudelands’ Globox Arena.

The university had initially planned to hold graduations at it’s new marae space The Pā, but was told in February it wouldn’t be finished on time so shifted all graduations to Claudelands’ Globox Arena.

Hei tā ngā ākonga, he “motonga kanohi” te korenga o tētahi hui whakapōtaetanga i tū ki te marae.

Students described having no marae-based graduation ceremony this year as a “slap in the face”.

Arā te rōpū ākonga Māori – Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – e ngākau reka ana i te panonitanga o ngā whakataunga.

Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – the Māori student cohort were pleased with the change of decision.

I mea mai te rōpū kua “harikoa... i te mōhio kua rangona ngā reo o ngā tauira Māori... i te whare wānanga”.

The group said they were “joyful...knowing that the voices of tauira Māori...at the university are being heard”.

“Me mihi te tokomaha i tokona mātou, waihoki rātou i whai reo ai mātou,” hei tā te rōpū.

“We would like to thank the many people that helped aid in our cause and those who gave us a voice,” the group said.

E ai ki te whare wānanga “he kōwhiringa anō kua tāpiri atu ki ngā whakaritenga, kia whakapōtaehia te ākonga i Te Kohinga Marae”.

The university said “a further option for students to graduate at Te Kohinga Mārama Marae has been added to the programme”.

“Kua whakapā atu mātou ki ngā ika a Whiro i tēnei rā mō te hui hōu, me ngā whakaritenga e panonihia ai tā rātou hui ki tērā a te marae,” hei tā te Tumu-Tūhono, Ahorangi Neil Quigley.

“We have communicated with graduands today about the new ceremony and how to request to change their venue to the Marae,” Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley said.

E kawatau nei te tūnga o ngā whakapōtaetanga haere ake nei ki te pā hōu e hia miriona tāra te utu hei te hiku o te tau nei, ka mutu, i tōna tikanga ka tuaritia ngā kōrero e te Kaunihera o te Whare Wānanga.

Future graduation ceremonies at the new multi-million dollar pā complex were expected to go ahead later this year with a decision expected to be shared by the University Council.

“E kōingo ana mātou ki te whakanui tahi ki ngā ika a Whiro rātou ko ngā whānau mea ake nei.”

“We look forward to celebrating with graduands and whānau very soon.”

E hiamo ana Te Wairoa i te whai wheako hoki ki ō rātou hoa, rātou ko ngā whānau, ko ngā ika anō.

Te Waiora were looking forward to sharing the experience with their friends, whānau and fellow graduands.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.