Ko ō Aotearoa tautika-kore o te hauora mātāwaka: ‘e taea nei te karo, tē tōkeke, tē tika', hei tā te mātanga

E ngākau tuwhera ana te kaihautū-tūhono ngāi Moana i Waipapa Taumata Rau Tā Collin Tukuitonga ka kapi ngā āputa tautika i ngā whakahōunga hauora, te kīia ai e ia he whakamātanga. / University of Auckland associate dean Pacific Sir Collin Tukuitonga is hopeful new health reforms will help bridge health inequities he labels an international embarrassment.

Me whakamā a Aotearoa i te tautika-kore o ōna hauora, hei tā te kaihautū-tūhono ngāi Moana i Waipapa Taumata Rau Tā Collin Tukuitonga.

Ethnic health inequities in Aotearoa are an international embarrassment, says University of Auckland associate dean Pacific Sir Collin Tukuitonga.

Read this story in English here.

I puta ngā tākupu a Collin i te whakaputanga o tētahi pūrongo i Te Ara Tika o te Hauora Hapori (New Zealand Medical Journal) i te Paraire.

Tukuitonga made the comments in an editorial published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Government to ban tobacco sales to young people for their lifetime in first-ever 'smokefree generation'

* Covid-19: Poorly vaccinated south Auckland suburbs pass 50 per cent double-dosed

* Health reforms framework intended to fix inequities reaches Parliament



“He whenua whai rawa a Aotearoa, engari e whānui haere ana te āputa i waenga i ngā rōpū o te taupori,” hei tāna.

“Aotearoa is a wealthy nation, but there is widening gap between population groups,” he said.

“Ko te Māori me te ngāi Moana ngā hunga i te motu nei e pāngia nei e ngā taumahatanga ā-ōhanga, ā, e pāngia kinotia nei e ngā hua hauora.”

“Māori and Pacific people are among the most economically disadvantaged with some of the worst health outcomes in the country.”

Hei tā Collin, ko ō Aotearoa tautika-kore ā-mātāwaka: ‘e taea nei te karo, tē tōkeke, tē tika'.

Tukuitonga said ethnic inequities in health were avoidable, unfair and unjust.

“Ko te nuinga o ngā hua pōhara o te hauora o te Māori me ngāi Moana i hua ake i ngā taumahatanga ohapori,” tāna i mea mai.

“Socio-economic disadvantage is largely responsible for poor health outcomes among Māori and Pacific people,” he said.

“Ko te mātao, te mākū, me te tomo o ngā whare te take matu, ina koa i ngā whānau ngāi Moana.”

“Cold, damp and overcrowded houses is a major factor, especially among Pacific families.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Health Minister Ayesha Verrall answers questions about outspoken public servants Steve Maharey and Rob Campbell.

Hei tā Collin, kua iti noa ngā whanaketanga tautika-kore o te hauora ahakoa ngā kaupapa here i tōna tikanga kua whakatika.

Tukuitonga said there had been little improvement in health inequities despite different policies seeking to reduce them.

“Ko ngā hunga ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana tonu rātou e pāngia kinotia nei. Tino kore nei e whakaaetia tēnei momo,” hei tāna.

“Māori and Pacific people continue to be the most adversely affected. This is unacceptable,” he said.

E ai ki ngā rangahau i whakaputaina i te Hānuere i te tau nei, kua koni atu i te $170 miriona te utu o te tautika-kore o te hauora o ngā tamariki Māori, nā reira kua pīkautia e ngā whānau Māori te nuinga o ngā utunga, ā, e penapena ana te Kāwanatanga i ngā pūtea.

Research published in January this year showed health inequities for Māori children cost society more than $170 million, which meant that Māori families bear most of the cost while the Government actually saves money.

“Ko tā te whanaketanga taunakitanga nei he whakahē i te whakapenga hē e mea ana he nui te utu e whakakorengia ai ngā tautika-kore o te hauora, heoti he nui kē ia te utu o te ‘korenga o te mahi’ kia whakatika i te tautika-kore,” e ai ki te rangahau.

“This growing evidence base contradicts the misconception that eliminating health inequities is costly, but rather the cost of ‘doing nothing’ to address inequity is itself significant,” the research stated.

Engari e ngākau tuwhera tonu ana a Collin ki ngā whakahōunga nōnātata nei i whakakapia ai ngā poari hauora ā-motu ki Te Whatu Ora, me te whakatūnga o Te Aka Whai Ora.

But Tukuitonga is hopeful about recent reforms which saw district health boards replaced with Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, and the establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority.

“Kua āmiki meinga e ngā ture o te Pae Ora te hiahia kia āta mahi e whakawhāiti i ngā tautika-kore o te hauora mātāwaka,” hei tāna.

“The Pae Ora legislation has specified the need to act effectively to reduce ethnic inequities in health,” he said.

“Arā ngā whakahōunga hauora e tokona nei e te Pae Ora, hei whai wāhi mā tātou, e pai ai te whakamanahia o ngā hapori Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, e tautokona ai hoki ngā kaiwhakarato hauora kia mahi tika kia whakawhāiti i te tautika-kore o te hauora mātāwaka.”

“The health reforms supported by the Pae Ora legislation are a golden opportunity to empower Māori and Pacific communities and support health care providers to act decisively to reduce ethnic inequities in health.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.