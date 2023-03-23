Nā ngā tatauranga pōharatanga i pōhēhē ai ‘āhuatanga pai’ o te ao ki te Māori, e ai ki te mātanga

Māoritanga (culture) and affordability are the perfect combination for new tenants in papakāinga (housing) development in Christchurch. (First published May 12, 2021.)

Nā ngā tatauranga pōharatanga hōu i pōhēhē ai “āhuatanga pai” o te ao ki te Māori, e ai ki te mātanga.

The latest data on child poverty paints a “rosy picture” of the reality for Māori tamariki, an academic says.

Read this story in English here.

Nō te Tāite a Tatauranga Aotearoa whakaputaina ai ngā raraunga mō ngā pāpātanga pōharatanga tamarikitanga mō te tau i mutu i te Hune 2022, te kore ai i rerekē i te tau o mua.

Statistics New Zealand released data on child poverty rates for the year ended June 2022 on Thursday which show they are unchanged from the previous year.

Engari, ahakoa he 10.3% ngā tamariki katoa e noho nei ki ngā kāinga e pāngia nei e te rawa koe, kua kino kē atu te pāpātanga ki ngā tamariki Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, arā he 18.8% me te 25.6% ki ia o ēnā.

But while 10.3% of children overall live in households experiencing material hardship, the rate is higher for Māori and Pasifika children at 18.8% and 25.6% respectively.

He ahorangi ōhanga a Matt Roskruge (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama), ko ia hoki te kaihautū tūhono Māori ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa.

Matt Roskruge (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama) is an economics professor and the associate dean Māori at Massey University.

“E tae rā anō ana ngā raraunga ki te Hune 2022, nā reira kua mahue te kino o ngā tāmi ahupūtea nō ngā marama e iwa kua hori, waihoki ngā waipuke i Tāmaki Makaurau me te rāwhiti, te pāhikahika nei te pānga ki te Māori,” hei ko tāna.

“The stats are to June 2022, so it's missing the last nine months of pretty rapidly rising inflation, and flooding in Tāmaki Makaurau and out east, which has likely disproportionately impacted Māori,” he said.

“Korekore nei e whakarākei ana ēnei tatauranga i tētahi āhuatanga e pai ake ana i tērā e wheako nei i tēnei wā tonu.”

“Quite possibly these figures are painting more of a rosy picture than what we’re actually experiencing at the moment.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff E ai ki ngā raraunga hōu, kua kore ngā pāpātanga pōharatanga tamarikitanga e rerekē i te tau o mua, hei tā Matt Roskruge. / The latest data shows child poverty rates are unchanged from the previous year, but economist Matt Roskruge says this paints a ‘rosy picture' of reality for Māori.

I tae te tāmi ahupūtea ki te 7.3%, tōna karamatamata i ngā tau e 32, i te Hūrae, ā, e noho ana ki te 7.2%.

Inflation reached a 32-year high in July of 7.3% and currently sits at 7.2%.

E āwangawanga ana a Matt i te korenga o mātou e kite nei i ngā whanaketanga tonutanga o te pōharatanga tamarikitanga.

Roskruge is concerned we are not seeing continued improvements in child poverty.

“E tino āwangawanga ana, ina koa i tētahi wā e hakahaka rawa atu ana te korenga whai mahi, he maha ngā āputa, e matea nei ngā kaimahi e tātou,” hei tāna.

“(It’s) really worrying at a time where there is record low unemployment, there are lots of vacancies, we’re in desperate need of workers,” he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Hei tā te kauhautū tūhono Moana nō Waipapa Taumata Rau, Tā Collin Tukuitonga, kāhore he paku nekehanga ā ngā tatauranga pōharatanga mō ngā tamariki ngāi Moana i ngā tau e toru. / University of Auckland associate dean Pacific Collin Tukuitonga says there doesn't appear to any significant change in poverty numbers for Pacific children in three years.

“I tōna tikanga he wā pai kia hīkina ngā tāngata i te rua pōhara ki te whiwhinga mahi, engari tē kitea tēnā.”

“It should be a good time to be moving people out of the poverty trap and into employment, we just don't seem to be seeing that.”

Hei tā Matt, he take pīroiroi te pōharatanga, ā, e hirahira ana te titiro ki ngā tini ara e whanaketia ai ngā rawa Māori.

Roskruge said poverty is a difficult issue and it is important to look at ways of helping Māori build wealth.

“Mā te KiwiSaver pea tēnā, mā te whakamātau rānei i ngā kaupapa a Kāinga Ora mō te rēneti kia pupuri,” hei tāna.

“That might be through KiwiSaver, or looking at rent to own schemes with Kāinga Ora,” he said.

“Tērā tētahi wāhi ōno ko te mau tonu ki ngā takuhe matua me ngā whanaketanga kounga ā-oranga e noho tonu ai ki runga ake i te tāmi ahupūtea, ko te whai i ngā hua kē e whai mahi ai ngā tāngata, e whakawhānui ai rānei i ā rātou pūtea.”

“Some of it is just keeping core benefits and other quality of life improvements increasing above the rate of inflation, finding more incentives for people to go into work or to find ways of increasing their wages.”

Ko Collin Tukuitonga te kaihautū tūhono Moana ki te kura hauora pūtaiao o Waipapa Taumata Rau.

Collin Tukuitonga is the associate dean Pacific for the University of Auckland’s faculty of medical and health sciences.

“Ina titiro koe ki te kaupeka nō te Hune 2019, te āhua nei kua kore e rerekē, ina koa ki ngā tamariki ngāi Moana. Arā pea te kōrero, e noho tau ana,” tāna i kī mai.

“If you look at the longer period since June 2019 it doesn't appear to have changed at all, particularly Pacific Island children. It's pretty static you might say,” he said.

“Ko tā te pūrongo ā-tatauranga, e whanake tonu ana ngā āhuatanga, engari e uaua ana te whakaae ki tēnā mēnā he tokomaha tonu ngā tamariki e pōhara ana.”

“The statistics report says that things continue to improve, but it's hard to accept that when there's still significant numbers of kids in poverty.”

Hei tā Collin, he pānga ō te urutā Kowheori-19 me te kino o te utunga oranga i te whakapōturi haere o ngā āhuatanga.

Tukuitonga said the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis could have an impact on slowing things down.

“Mōku ake, he haepapa tō te pirimia o te wā Jacinda Ardern, ka mutu i koke tonu ia... nā reira pea te kōrero kua hikina te waewae i te pētara tōrangapū,” hei tāna.

“l think perhaps because the prime minister herself Jacinda Ardern had the responsibility, and you know she moved on... so there may be a foot off the pedal from a political viewpoint,” he said.

“Ko tā te whakarāpopototanga o te pūrongo he marohi i te anga tika o ngā whāinga e waru nō ngā mea e iwa, engari e tārake ana te kite i te pōturi haere, ā, kīhai i paku neke i ngā tau e toru.”

“The narrative that came with the report seemed to suggest that eight out of the nine targets are on track, but clearly things have slowed down, and certainly not moved in three years.”

E ai ki a Collin, mā te whanake te tautoko ā-pūtea, pēnei i ngā takuhe ki ngā whānau kei raro e putu ana, e whai pānga ai.

Tukuitonga said improving financial support like welfare for families that are struggling will make a difference.

“Arā te hakahaka o te korenga whai mahi, pēnei au ka tere whanake i tēnā, engari mō tēnā,” tāna i kī mai.

“It's interesting that we've had low unemployment, I would've thought things would've improved a lot faster, but clearly not,” he said.