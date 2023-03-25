'Ka wareware mātou ki ō tātou hauora': Te mate kahehe o te whaea me tāna inoi mate ūtaetae ki ngā wāhine anō

Leah Strongman, 28, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, and has fought it fiercely. She wants to ensure other young women take symptoms seriously.

I tana whai whakaaro ki tētahi ao kua kore e nōhia tonutia e ia, e tārake nei te kite i te take kua kōrero a Leah i te horopaki o āna tamariki; mō ngā wā ka matea ia e rāua, heoti kāore ia i konā.

When considering a world without her in it, Leah Strongman naturally, and revealingly, speaks from the perspective of her children; the times when they’ll need her, and she won’t be there.

E tohu ana i te ūnga mārika e hiahiatia ana e mātou i ngā whāea katoa, ā, e tukuna ana e te nuinga. Engari me kaua e pēnei.

It’s indicative of the selfless devotion we presume of all mothers, and which most gladly give. But it shouldn’t be like this.

Kua pāngia a Leah, 28 (Ngāti Hau, Ngāpuhi, Rakaipaaka, Ngāti Kahungunu), i te mate ūtaetae taumata 4, nā whai anō e āta ine ana i te wā e toe ana ki a rātou ko āna tamariki nohinohi e rua, Maia, 6, rāua Ezra, 4.

Leah, 28 (Ngāti Hau, Ngāpuhi, Rakaipaaka, Ngāti Kahungunu), is dying of stage 4 breast cancer, measuring the time she has left in the moments she can amass with her two young children, Maia, 6, and Ezra, 4.

He kupu hoki āna ki ngā māmā anō, ina koa ngā wāhine Māori, ngāi Moana hoki e kitea rawatia nei i ngā tatauranga mate pukupuku, kia kaua e whakataha i te hauora i ngā mahi e ora ai te kāinga.

She also has a message for other mothers, particularly Māori and Pacific Island women over-represented in cancer statistics, to no let their own health fall down the to-do list of running a household.

Supplied Ko Lea Stongman, 28, rātou ko āna tamariki, ko Ezra, 4, ko Māia, 6. / Leah Strongman, 28, with her children Ezra, 4, and Maia, 6. Leah is desperate to live long enough to see them walk into school together. “If I could just make it to be able to see that, I feel like I’ve been there for a big moment, for both of them.”

“Mōku ake. Ko mātou, whāea mā, ēnei wāhine, e pokea rawatia nei,” tā Leah kī mai, i tāna kāinga i Te Papaioea.

“The way I think about it. Us mothers, these women, we take on so much,” said Leah, at her home in Palmerston North.

“Kāore au mō te kī kāhore ngā tāne e pēnā, engari e pokea rawatia nei ngā whāea, nā whai anō ka warewaretia ō tātou hauora. Ngā whakaritenga o te whānau. Ka waiho te hauora hei whiore. Mātāmua ko ngā tamariki, ko te whānau, ko ētahi atu.”

“I’m not saying men don’t, but as mothers we take on so much, and we forget about our wellbeing. The admin of family life. And often our health is put last. We put our children first, our family and others.”

E rua tau ki muri kua kī katoa ngā ringa o Leah, i a ia e manaaki ana i ngā kōhungahunga e rua, ā, i whakarere i te repe iti i tōna ū. Kāore he aha.

Two years ago Leah had her hands full looking after two preschoolers and dismissed the small lump on her breast. It was just one of those things.

E toru marama i muri mai, he meatanga tūponotanga anake ki tōna tākuta i tētahi hui mō tētahi atu take i hurirapangia ai tōna ao.

It was only a chance mention to her doctor on an unrelated GP visit three months later that turned her world upside down.

Ahakoa ngā hītori i tōna whakapapa – e rua ngā pāngia o tōna kuia e te mate ūtaetae, i te 40 me te 70 tau – hei tā Leah, i iti noa ōna mōhiotanga mō te mate nā. Ka mutu, kua 26 anake tōna kaumātuatanga.

Though there was a family history – her nana had twice had breast cancer, at 40 and 70 – Leah said her awareness for the disease was slim. And, after all, she was only 26.

“I tupu au me te mōhio kua unuhia ngā ū ō tōku kuia. Koia te rahi o taku kitenga atu, koia anahe. I pōhēhē au he momo matenga tē pāngia ngā wāhine kua pēnei i taku pakeketanga.

“I grew up always knowing my nana had her breasts removed. That was my exposure and that was it. I had it in my mind this was not something that happened to women as young as I was.

“I pērā rawa te pōhēhē, i taku kite i te repe, kāore au i paku aha. E toru marama au kīhai i mahi i tētahi mea i mua i te whakataunga. He tūponotanga noa nōku i te tākuta, me tāku ki a ia ‘ei, kei au tēnei’. Ka huri mai ki au, ka mea mai, ‘kia aro tāua ki tēnā’.”

“So much so, when I did find the lump I didn’t do anything about it. I hadn’t done anything about it for three months prior to my diagnosis. And it was just by chance I was at the GP, and said ‘by the way, I’ve got this’. And then they looked at me, and they were like, ‘let’s focus on that’.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ko Leah Strongman, 26, rāua ko tōna whaea Donna. / Leah Strongman, 26, with her mother Donna, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer two years ago, after life got in the way of getting a lump on her breast checked. She is encouraging other women to ensure they prioritise their health.

I whakatau kua pāngia a Leah e tētahi momo mate ūtaetae kino. E ono ngā hurihanga hahau, i unuhia ōna ū e rua, waihoki te tīpona waitinana i tōna keke matau, ā, i tae atu ki ngā hurihanga 15 o te haumanutanga ā-irirangi.

Leah was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She went through six rounds of chemotherapy, had both breasts and all the lymph nodes in her right armpit removed, and 15 rounds of radiotherapy.

I paku pai ake. Engari i te hiku o 2021, i pāngia a Leah e tētahi maremare i noho pū tonu. I te Hūrae o 2022, i mea atu ki a ia kua hora ake tōna mate ūtaetae ki ōna pūkahukahu. Nā whai anō ko te hemonga te whakataunga, ka mutu, i mea atu ki a ia, he ruarua anake ngā wāhine pēnei i a ia ka tae tonu ki ngā marama 12.

There was a respite. But towards the end of 2021, Leah developed a cough that wouldn’t go away. In July 2022 she was told the breast cancer had metastasized to her lungs. It brought a terminal diagnosis, and she was told most women in her position didn’t make it to 12 months.

Ka ruku a Leah ki ngā hurihanga 10 anō mō te hahau i te Māehe, me te kōingo ka taea e ia te kite i a Ezra e whakanui ana i tōna huringa tau tuarima me te tāhū Batman hei te Āperira, kia oroko hīkoi tahi hoki rāua ko tōna tuahine rā ngā kēti o Te Kura o Riverdale.

Leah commenced another 10 rounds of chemotherapy in March in the hope she would get to see Ezra celebrate his Batman-themed fifth birthday in April and walk hand-in-hand with his sister through the gates of Riverdale School for the first time.

E mōhio pai nei a Leah ki ngā tatauranga pōuri; ka whakataungia te mate ūtaetae ki te āhua 3300 ngā wāhine i ia tau, ā, koni atu i te 600 ka mate. E ono ōrau o ngā wāhine e 3300 kāore anō kia 40 tau. Ko tētahi o ngā wāhine e iwa ka whakataungia i ia rā he Māori, he ngāi Moana rānei.

Leah now knows the sobering figures off by heart; that about 3300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and that more than 600 will die. Six percent of the 3300 are women under 40. One of the nine women diagnosed each day will be a Māori or Pacific Islander.

Ahakoa me uaua ka kite i te mate ūtaetae ki ngā wāhine i ngā kaumātuatanga 20 me te 30, kua kino kē atu te mate nei ki ēnei pakeketanga.

While breast cancer is less common for women in their 20s and 30s, the disease is often more aggressive in these age groups.

“Anō te rahi o te utu ā-pāpori. Te whakaaro ake ki ngā wāhine anō e pēnei ana hoki i ahau.

“The social cost is just insane. To imagine there are other women who are going through the same thing as me.

“Mēnā au e taea nei te whakatairanga i tēnei āhuatanga katoa ki ngā wāhine e āwangawanga ana mō ngā ū, kaua e tārewa, me hihira, kaua e whakamā, kaua e whakapae he kore noa iho, pēnei i tāku i mahi ai.”

“If I can bring awareness to this whole situation of women who have breast related concerns, not to leave it, to get it checked, not to be shy or assume that it’s nothing, in the way that I did.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff He roimata, he katakata, he tōai. / Tears, laughter and back again. Remarkably, Leah’s mother Donna was also diagnosed with breast cancer, nine months after her daughter. She feels guilty that her cancer was far less aggressive and easily treated.

E ngāwari nei te mārama ki te māmā o te roimata ka puta i a Leah, ina koa i te anga atu o ngā pātai ki āna tamariki. Engari kua tuwhera mai tōna kanohi, kua nui te menemene, i te nuinga o te wā kua ahu i ngā whakatoi a tōna whaea Donna, 62, i hikipapa i Foxton ki tēnei huarahi i te waihapenga o te mate pukupuku.

Understandably, tears come easily for Leah, particularly when questions tilt to her children. But now and then her face opens into a brilliant smile, usually sparked by banter with her mother Donna, 62, who moved from Foxton to down the street when the cancer returned.

Ka pāengaenga ia i te whiwhita o tō Leah ngākau ki te takitoru puoro Sol3 Mio – “ina kāore ia i te māuiui, ka toro atu ia ki a rātou” – ka uia tāna tamāhine e ia kia tukuna tōna pepeha hei kiriata mā Puna.

She pokes fun at Leah’s fandom for operatic trio Sol3 Mio – “when she’s not sick, she travels to where ever they are” – and asks her daughter if she will recite her pepeha for Stuff’s video.

“Māmā, kāore tātou i te marae,” te whakahoki a Leah, me tāna whakakaha i te “māmā” ānō he tamaiti kua whakamā i tōna mātua.

“Mum, we’re not at the marae,” Leah responded, emphasising “mum” like any other child embarrassed by their parent.

Kua noho a Leah ki tōna moenga i te nuinga o te wā, engia “he waka kua pakaru katoa”. Ina noho kau ana, pēnei ia kua koretake, ā, e uaua ana te mātaki i te whare e “kūnakunaku haere ana”, te wete i ngā here, me te waiho i te kāinga, te whakahaerenga ōna ānō he whaea, kua waia ki a ia.

Leah spends most of her time in bed, feeling like “a car that’s piked out”. She feels useless when sitting still, and finds it hard to watch the house “turn to chaos”, to let go of the control, to let go of the home she’s used to running with a mother’s instinct.

Ehara ia i te tangata hāhi, engari e rongo tonu ana i te wairua. E kaingākau nei ki te taiao, ōna hoa, me ngā momo puoro katoa. Kua tohua te matua o āna tamariki, “te mea arorau”, a Hayden Johnston, me noho pū te puoro ki ō rāua ao.

She is not religious, but does consider herself spiritual. She loves nature, her friends, and all kinds of music. She has instructed the kids’ father, “the logical one”, Hayden Johnston, that there must be music in their lives.

Supplied Ko Leah rāua ko tāna tama Ezra. / Leah with son Ezra, who begins school in April. She says the family have had support from hospice and Massey University’s psychology department for talking to the children about her illness. They have been encouraged to use plain, simple language such as dying, death and cancer.

I toko ake te whakaaro i a Puna ki a Leah, ā muri i te ngahurutau, hei te rangatahitanga o Maia rāua ko Ezra, ka rapu pea rāua i te ingoa o tō rāua whaea, ā, ka hua mai pea tēnei pūrongo. He aha tāna e hiahia nei kia pānuitia ai e rāua?

Stuff proposed to Leah, that in a decade’s time, when Maia and Ezra were teenagers, they may google their mum’s name, and this article might appear. What would she want them to read?

“Kua hiahia anake au kia mōhio rāua ki tōku aroha ki a rāua. Kia mōhio hoki, kua noho mātāmua rāua ki āku whakataunga ā mohoa nei, nō rāua i whānau mai, nōku i pāngia e te mate nei hoki.

“I just want them to know that I love them. That every decision I’ve made so far, since they were born, and since I was diagnosed, was always with them at the forefront of my mind.

“Nā reira, ko te whāinga o ia whakataunga āku kia roa ake ai taku noho atu ki a rāua.

“So every decision I’ve made has always been about being there as long as I can for them.

“Tā te mea, ko te mea uaua rawa atu ki ahau ko te mōhio ka pāngia rāua e ērā wāhi taumaha i tēnei ao, ā, kāore au e noho atu, tautokona ai rāua.”

“Because the hardest part of all of this is knowing they’re going to go through those inevitable hard moments you come across in life, and I’m not going to be there to support them.”

Kua whakaritea tētahi kohinga pūtea Givealittle kia tokona a Leah Strongman e whaiwāhi atu ai ia ki ngā maharatanga o te whānau i a ia e ora tonu ana, e whāia ai hoki e Hayden Johnston ngā penapenatanga kia tokona ā rāua tamariki, e takahia ai hoki ngā ara o tēnei ao i te tamōtanga o tō rāua whaea.

A Givealittle fundraiser has been set up to support Leah Strongman to make memories with her family while she’s still here, and savings to support Hayden Johnston to provide for their kids and navigate life without their mother.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.