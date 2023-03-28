Te Tikanga Katoa: E haumaru ana te pūkōwhai o te wai - i ngā rahinga taumata marohi - e whai hua ana hoki

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in English here.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Kāhore te mōhiohio hē mō te pūkōwhai i te mea hōu. Kāhore hoki te pūkōwhai ā-hapori i te mea hōu. Nō ngā tau 1960, kua āhua haurua te taupori o Aotearoa e whai wāhi atu nei. Kua mōhiotia te pūkōwhai he tautiaki nōna i te hauora niho, kua kaha ake ngā niho, ka mimiti i te pirau ā-niho.

Misinformation about fluoride isn’t new. Community water fluoridation isn’t new, either. Since the 1960s, about half of Aotearoa New Zealand’s population has had access to it. Fluoride is known for its role in helping protect our teeth by making them stronger and by reducing tooth decay.

E kitea nei te kohuke i ngā mātāpunu wai katoa, engari i te nuinga o te wā kua iti rawa te rahinga e whai pānga ai ki te hauora niho. Ko te pūkōwhai o te wai te pūnaha e whakakahangia ai te whakaeminga kia noho i waenga i te 0.7 wāhi i ia miriona me te 1.0 ngā wāhi i ia miriona – kia hāngai pai ai ki ngā marohitanga a te World Health Organisation, kia āta puritia hoki e ngā paerewa ā-motu.

The mineral is actually present in all water sources but usually at levels too low to have beneficial effects on dental health. Water fluoridation is the process of increasing levels to between 0.7 parts per million and 1.0 ppm – in line with World Health Organisation recommendations and kept in check by national standards.

Engari kua pupū ake anō ngā āwangawanga mō te hononga o te pāngai a te tamaiti ki te pūkōwhai me te kino o te ihumanea i ngā tono ki ngā mana paetata o Aotearoa kia whakature i te pūkōwhai, nā ngā raraunga tautohetohe i whakaputaina e te National Toxicology Program (NTP) i Amerika.

But concerns about links between childhood fluoride exposure and reduced IQ have reemerged in the backlash against compulsory fluoridation orders for local authorities in New Zealand, using controversial data published by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) in the United States.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

Ko tā ngā mōhiohio hē kua kitea e mātou he marohi i te kino haere o te ihumanea ina pāngia te kune me te tamaiti e te pūkōwhai ā-wai. Kāhore e paku tika ana. Nā reira, he aha ēnei kupu e hora nei?

The misinformation we’ve seen suggests current exposure to fluoride via drinking water prenatally and during childhood results in measurable IQ loss. This simply isn’t true. So why’s it doing the rounds?

Kua arotakengia e te National Toxicology Program i Amerika ngā rangahau mō te pānga pūkōwhai me ngā whanaketanga pea ā-roro, waihoki ngā pānga hauora ā-roro. I te 15 o Māehe, i whakaputa te paetukutuku o tētahi pūrongo hukihuki mō tāna arotake ā-pūnaha nō te Hepetema 2022, me te kī mai “he nui ngā taunakitanga mō ngā pāngai ki ngā tamariki” me ētahi taunakitanga ruarua anō e marohi ana i “ētahi atu pānga ā-whanaketanga roro i ngā tamariki”.

The National Toxicology Program in the United States has been reviewing studies on fluoride exposure and potential neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects. On March 15, the site published a draft report of its systematic review from September, 2022, saying there is “a large body of evidence on IQ effects in children” and more limited evidence suggesting “other neurodevelopmental and cognitive effects in children”.

Engari e miramira ana hoki te pūrongo i ngā rarurau o te kounga o ngā rangahau, me tana kī hoki, i kitea ngā hononga kaha rawa atu nei o te pūkōwhai me ngā pānga ā-roro i ngā taumata kei tua rā anō i ngā marohitanga o nāianei.

But the report also highlights issues with the quality of the literature and notes the strongest associations between fluoride and cognitive effects were seen at levels in excess of the current recommendations.

I mea mai tētahi māngai o te Manatū Hauora ki a Puna: “Ko te nuinga o ngā taunakitanga i whakaputaina i te pūrongo NTP i ahu mai i ngā rangahau e tae rā anō ki ngā kukū hanga kaha o te pūkōwhai, ā, kāore e hāngai ki te pūkōwhai o te wai i ngā mātāpuna wai ā-rohe.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told Stuff: “Much of the evidence presented in the NTP report comes from studies that involve relatively high fluoride concentrations and is not applicable to the fluoridation of water in municipal water sources.”

Kua hē tā ētahi whakapae kua noho huna ētahi wāhanga o te pūrongo. E tuihono ana. Ko te mea, kāore anō kia ōkawa te whakaputanga tā te mea e arotakengia tonutia nei. Ko te arotake ā-pia – te kimihia ai ngā hapa e ngā kaipūtaiao – tētahi wāhi hirahira o te tukanga pūtaiao.

Some people have incorrectly claimed the report had been suppressed. It’s online. It just has not been formally published because it’s under review. Peer review – where fellow scientists look for errors – is an important part of the scientific process.

“Ka whakaaweawe pea ngā rangahau pūkōwhai i ngā aratakinga pānga me ngā ture, nā reira e hirahira ana te kaha o te wetewete ā-pūtaiao,” tā te māngai o te manatū i kī mai.

“Research on fluoride can influence exposure guidelines or regulations, so it is important for it to be able to withstand scientific scrutiny,” the ministry spokesperson said.

E mōhiotia nei te tūraru hauora ō te kainga nui o te pūkōwhai, ko te mea e kaha kitea nei ko te mate pūkōwhai ā-niho – he pānga pakarutanga ki te kirimāri e hua ai ko ngā wāhi mā ki ngā niho. I ngā taumata tino teitei, ka kino te tūraru o te mate ā-kōiwi, arā, te mare pūkōwhai ā-anga kōiwi.

It’s known excessive consumption of fluoride can present health risks, the most common being dental fluorosis – a tooth enamel defect resulting in white marks on the teeth. Progressively higher levels can increase risks of bone disease, skeletal fluorosis.

Ahakoa he rangahau e marohi nei ka pāngia kinotia peatia ngā whanaketanga roro e te pānga kukū, karioi hoki, e ai ki ngā mātanga ehara i te take kia āwangawanga he iti iho nō ngā kukū e kitea nei i Aotearoa.

While there’s some research to suggest very high levels and chronic exposure can potentially have negative neurodevelopmental and cognitive impacts, experts say this isn’t a concern at the levels we’re exposed to in New Zealand.

STUFF E ai ki ngā raraunga, mā te pūkōwhai o te wai i Aotearoa e mimiti ai ngā niho pirau, ina koa o te hunga tamariki. / Evidence shows water fluoridation in Aotearoa New Zealand helps reduce tooth cavity levels, especially among children.

Nā te whakamahi i ngā raraunga nō te Rangahau mō ngā Tini Momo Hauora me te Whanaketanga, kua tiro ngā kairangahau ki te hononga i waenga i te pūkōwhai o te wai ā-hapori me te hakahaka o te ihumanea i ngā tamariki me ngā pakeke.

Using data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study, researchers have studied the relationship between community water fluoridation and lower IQ in childhood and adulthood.

I whakaputaina te rangahau i te 2015, ā, ko te whakatepe: “Kāhore ēnei hua e tautoko i te whakapaenga e tāoke ana ā-roro te pūkōwhai i te horopaki o ngā kaupapa [whakapūkōwhai i te wai ā-hapori].”

The study, published in 2015, concluded: “These findings do not support the assertion that fluoride in the context of [community water fluoridation] programs is neurotoxic.”

Tērā tētahi arotakenga nā Te Apārangi me kaitohutohu matua o te pūtaiao i Te Tari o Te Pirimia, mō ngā taunakitanga pūtaiao e tautoko ana, e whakahē ana hoki i te haumarutanga o te pūkōwhai o ngā mātāpuna wai e mea ana, “e ai ki ngā taunakitanga o nāianei, kāhore he pānga whaimana ki te mātanga e ahu ana i te [pūkōwhai o te wai ā-hapori]”.

A 2014 review by the Royal Society of New Zealand and the office of the Prime Minister’s chief science adviser of scientific evidence for and against the safety of fluoridation of public water supplies found “on the available evidence there is no appreciable effect on cognition arising from [community water fluoridation]”.

I kī mai ngā kaituhi: “E whakatepe ana [mātou] kua whaimana te whaihua me te haumarutanga o te pūkōwhai o te mātāpuna wai tūmatanui e noho nei ki ngā kukū e marohitia ana e te Manatū Hauora.”

The authors said: “[We] conclude that the efficacy and safety of fluoridation of public water supplies, within the range of concentrations currently recommended by the Ministry of Health, is assured.”

Ko te pūkōwhai o te wai tonu te rautaki haumaru rawa atu, tika rawa atu hoki kia whakatairanga i te hauora niho tūmatanui, tā rātou i kī ai.

Fluoridation remains the safest and most appropriate approach for promoting dental public health, they said.

I te 2021, i tirotiro te tari ki ngā taunakitanga hōu mō te pūkōwhai o te wai, nā whai anō i “tika tonu” ngā whakatepenga o te pūrongo nō te 2014.

In 2021, the office examined new evidence on water fluoridation and found the conclusions of the 2014 report “remain appropriate”.

I mea mai a Jonathan Broadbent, he ahorangi i tō Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka Kura Hauora ā-Waha, me te kaituhi matua o te pūrongo nō 2015, ki a Puna “he nui rawa atu ngā hua ki te hauora ā-waha” ina whakapūkōwhai i te wai ā-hapori.

Jonathan Broadbent, a professor at Otago University’s Department of Oral Sciences and the lead author of the 2015 paper, told Stuff “there are measurable benefits to oral health” with community water fluoridation.

Ka āpiti mai ia, “e matea ana te rangahautanga tonutanga” mō ngā tūponotanga tūraru, ina koa i ngā kaupapa kāore e tino nui te rangahau, pēnei i tēnei.

He added “there is a need for ongoing research” on potential risks, particularly in understudied areas such as this.

I whakanui hoki te tākuta niho nō Aotearoa, te māngai mō te Dental Association Tākuta Rob Beaglehole i te hiahia kia rangahau tonu. Heoti, ko ngā kukū pūkōwhai e āpiti ana ki te waimāori e “tata rongoā” nei te hanga. E tae atu ai ki tētahi kukū tāoke kino nei, me inu e te pakeke kia 1200 ki te 1500 ngā karaehe wai i ia rā.

New Zealand dentist and Dental Association spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole also emphasised the need for ongoing research. However, the levels of fluoride added to drinking water are “almost homoeopathic”. To reach an acute toxic dose, an adult would need to drink between 1200 and 1500 glasses of water a day.

E hia nei ngā rangahau kua whakaatu i te mimiti o te pirau ā-niho o ngā tamariki me ngā pakeke e noho ana ki ngā hapori kua pūkōwhai te wai. (I ngā tamariki, kua tae noa ki te 40% te mimititanga pirautanga.) Ā, ko te pirau o te niho tētahi o ngā tino āhuatanga e taea nei te karo i ngā nōhanga hōhipera a ngā tamariki i Aotearoa.

Numerous studies have shown children and adults living in areas with community water fluoridation have significantly less tooth decay. (In children, up to 40% less decay.) And tooth decay is one of the leading causes of preventable hospitalisations for children in New Zealand.

Hei tā Rob, ehara te pūkōwhai anake i te whakautu: “Ko te take matua e pirau nei ngā niho ko te huka i ngā kai. He āwhina te pūkōwhai o te wau, engari me aukati mātou i te kōrere huka.”

Beaglehole says fluoride isn’t the only answer: “The number one reason we get decay is dietary sugar. Water fluoridation helps, but we need to turn off the sugar tap.”

Hei whakatepe | In summary

He tini ngā rangahau kua whakaatu i ngā painga o te pūkōwhai o te wai ā-hapori ki te hauora ā-waha. Arā, te karo o te niho pirau i te hunga tamariki.

Numerous studies have shown the oral health benefits of community water fluoridation. Namely, the prevention of tooth decay among children.

E noho ana ngā taumata pūkōwhai i te pōkōwhaitanga o te wai o Aotearoa ki ngā taumata e marohitia nei e ngā umanga hauora tūmatanui matua puta noa i te ao, tae noa ki te World Health Organisation.

The levels of fluoride in fluoridated water in Aotearoa New Zealand are in line with those recommended by key public health agencies around the world including the World Health Organisation.

Kāhore he whakapaenga tūturu e kīia ana kua tūraru kino nei te whanaketanga, ngā āhuatanga ā-roro rānei ki ngā tamariki (ngā pakeke rānei).

There has been no serious suggestion current levels pose any neurodevelopmental or cognitive risks to children (or adults).

He tauākī whakamōhio ā-pūrongo: Kua tuhia tēnei kōrero nā runga anō i ngā whakamāherehere mātanga a Jonathan Braodbent, he ahorangi hauora niho, rāua ko Tākuta Rob Beaglehole, te māngai New Zealand Dental Association, me te Manatū Hauora.

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Jonathan Braodbent, a professor of dental public health, Dr Rob Beaglehold, New Zealand Dental Association spokesperson, and the Ministry of Health.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.