E whanake haere ana te rahi o ngā inanga me ngā kanakana i ngā mimi a ngā kaipāmu huakau

Numbers of endangered whitebait and the native lamprey fish kanakana have increased due to Ewan Mathieson's work on-farm in Colac Bay

E taurikura ana ngā inanga me ngā kanakana mōrea i ngā mimi i te pāmu huakau a Ewan Mathieson.

Endangered whitebait and the native lamprey fish kanakana are thriving in the streams on Ewan Mathieson’s dairy farm.

Read this story in English here.

Tē moke – i tētahi wāhi 150m o ngā wai i kitea ai ngā ika e 374, tae rā anō ki ngā tuna e 75, ngā kōura, me ngā kōkopu nui i tētahi tatauranga inātata nei nā ngā tauira o Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka.

They are not alone – in one 150m stretch of water 374 fish, including 75 long fin eel, kōura and giant kōkopu were found during a recent count by Otago University students.

READ MORE:

* Native fish get easier passage through forest near Palmerston North

* Top of the south survey aids efforts to keep Pelorus waterways clean

* Government funding for 'happier' fish in Southland streams and rivers



“E hika, te paruhi hoki,” te kī a Ewan.

“It’s quite staggering, it’s quite cool,’’ Mathieson said.

“Kua takotohia e mātou te tūāpapa o te whanaketanga, ā, e pai ana kia kite i te whai pānga o ngā panonitanga ā-pāmu.”

“We’ve now established a baseline for improvement and it's good to see that some of the on-farm changes we’ve made are making a difference.’’

Nā ngā mahi ā-taiao a ngā hapori o te takiwā, tae rā anō ki ngā kaipāmu huakau, i rahi ake ai ngā tatauranga o te inanga me te kanakana mōrea.

Environmentally-focused work by community members in the area, including dairy farmers, has contributed to increasing numbers of endangered whitebait and kanakana.

He momo mōrea ā-motu te kanakana nā ngā ārai ki te hekenga, te korenga o ngā nōhanga, me te kino o te wai, hei tā te paetukutuku a Te Papa Atawhai.

Lamprey are a threatened, nationally vulnerable species because of migration barriers, loss of habitat and poor water quality, the Department of Conservation website says.

Nā ēnei raru hoki i mōrea ai ngā momo e whā o ngā momo inanga e rima.

The same issues mean four of the five species of whitebait are also classified as endangered.

Kua whakamirakahia a Ewan rātou ko tōna whānau ngā kau e 820 i Pourakino, te rere ai tētahi peka o te Awa Aparima rā tāna pāmu.

Mathieson and his family milk 820 cows at Pourakino, where a tributary of the Aparima River flows through his farm.

Kua whakangāwari ake ia, arā, kua heke i ngā kau e 900, kua whakawhiti hoki ki tētahi pūnaha whāngai karaehe i te takurua, nā reira kāore ia i te whakatupu i ngā tupu pōhata e whāngaia ai ngā kararehe rā te takurua.

He has de-intensified down from 900 cows and has moved to a grass wintering system, so he is not growing brassica crops for the stock to feed on over winter.

He ngahere māori, he ngahere rāwaho hoki ki te pāmu e 560 eka.

There is native bush and forestry on the 560ha farm.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A Ewan Mathieson ki tētahi mimi i tāna pāmu ki Pourakino. / Ewan Mathieson in a stream on his Purakino farm, where the numbers of endangered whitebait and the native lamprey fish kanakana have increased due to his work on-farm

Kua tāutangia e Environment Southland ngā ara ika i raro i ngā huarahi hei wāhanga o tāna Hinonga Whakarauora Ika, e pai ai te rere a ngā ika i ngā wai.

Environment Southland have installed fish passages under road culverts as part of its Fish passage Remediation Project so fish could move freely through waterways.

I tukuna te $385,000 ki te kaunihera ā-motu i tā te Kāwanatanga kaupapa Mahi mō te Taiao i te 2020 kia tautuhia, kia whakaarotaungia, kia whakatikaina hoki ngā ara ika i ngā awa me ngā mimi o Te Taurapa o te Waka.

The regional council was awarded $385,000 from the Government’s Jobs for Nature - Mahi mō te Taiao programme in 2020 to identify, prioritise and remediate fish barriers in Southland’s rivers and streams.

Ko te whāinga o te hinonga kia whakarauora i ngā ara ika mā te tango i ngā ārai e 250 i ngā mimi me ngā peka awa puta noa i te rohe ā mua i te puku o 2025.

The project has a target of restoring fish passage by removing 250 barriers in streams and tributaries across the region by mid-2025.

Ko te whāinga hoki kia whakarite i ngā arapiki ika me ngā taura ki ngā karawata, kia meinga rānei ngā toka e rewa ake ai ngā wai, kia tangohia rānei ngā ārai i ngā wai e pai ai ngā ara ika, e whanake ai te toitū o ngā huihuinga ika māori.

It aims to retrofit fish ladders, baffles, spat rope to culverts, or use rocks and pools to raise water levels, to remove in-stream barriers to restore fish passage and increase the sustainability of indigenous fish populations.

E whakapae ana hoki a Ewan kua whāngaia te hauora o ngā ara wai me ngā momo o roto e tēnei.

Mathieson believes it has contributed to the health of the waterways and the species that live in them.

“Kāhore anō kia whakamātauhia te wai, engari ki tā te karu titiro, kua kore katoa te meroiti tipu, kua kore e kite.”

“We haven’t had the water tested yet but from a visual perspective, the phytoplankton is all gone, we just don’t see that any more.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A Ewan Mathieson i tāna pāmu i Pourakino, te whakawhiti ai ia ki te pūnaha whāngai karaehe i te takurua. / Ewan Mathieson at his Pourakino farm, where he has moved to a grass-based winter dairying system.

“E whā ā māua mokopuna ki te pāmu, ā, e whakapono ana ka whai hua ā mātou mahi ki a rātou hei te tau tītoki.”

“We’ve got four grandchildren on the farm and I believe our achievements now will benefit them in the future.’’

He mema a Ewan ki te kaupapa Dairy Environment Leader, he momo huinga tāngata nā DairyNZ i whakatūria 10 tau ki muri e tokona ai ngā kaupāmu i te whakawhāitingia o ngā pānga taiao a rātou.

Mathieson is a member of the Dairy Environment Leader programme, which is a network created by DairyNZ about 10 years ago to support farmers in reducing their environmental footprint.

He mema hoki ia o te Aparima Catchment Environment Project, te mahi tahi ai ngā kaipāmu e 600 o te huakau, te hipi me te mīti kau ki ngā kaiwhakahaere whenua, ngā kaitohutohu, me ngā kaipūtaiao e whakarewa ai, e hihira ai hoki ngā mahi ā-taiao puta noa i ngā tini pāmu me ngā whakamahinga whenua.

He is also a member of the Aparima Catchment Environment Project, where 600 dairy, sheep and beef farmers work together with land managers, advisors and scientists to implement and track environmental actions across a range of farms and land uses.

He mea ārahi te kaupapa e ngā kaipāmu, he mea tautoko hoki e DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Environment Southland, Thriving Southland, Fonterra me Open Country Dairy.

The project is led by farmers and supported by DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Environment Southland, Thriving Southland, Fonterra and Open Country Dairy.

He māngai hoki ia ki te poari o Thriving Southland, te tautoko ai i ā Te Taurapa rōpū peka wai e mārama ai rātou ki ngā wero me ngā whaiwāhitanga i ā rātou peka wai, e whakaritea ai ngā ara kokenga.

He is also a board member of Thriving Southland, which supports Southland’s catchment groups to understand challenges and opportunities in their catchments and create solutions.

“E 3500 ngā kaipāmu e noho mai nei ki te pūnaha mō te peka wai puta noa i Te Taurapa, katoa rātou e whanake ana i ā rātou wai, me ngā panonitanga,” hei tāna.

“We’ve got 3500 farmers involved in the catchment process across Southland, all working to improve their waterways and engage in change,’’ he said.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.