E tono ana te rōpū haumi i ngā whakatikahanga o ngā āputa utunga ā-mātāwaka, ā-ira, whaikaha hoki

While a pay increase was announced for many registered nurses, many health care professionals believe more is needed.

He rōpū haumi kaha, kua tomo i ngā umanga, ngā uniana, me ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e 45 katoa e tono ana i te Kāwanatanga kia whakatika ināia tonu nei i ngā āputa utunga ā-mātāwaka, ā-ira, whaikaha hoki i ngā ahumahi.

A strong coalition of 45 organisations, unions and employers are calling on the Government to take immediate action to close ethnic, gender and disability pay gaps in the workplace.

Arā hoki Te Kāhui Tika Tangata me tā rātou tautoko i tēnei tono, nā whai anō i whakaputa i tētahi reta tūmatanui ki te Pirimia Chris Hipkins e tono ana i te whakaturetanga o te noho tuwhera o te utunga.

In support of this call, an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been published by Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission calling for pay transparency legislation.

E ai ki te komihana Whaiwāhitanga Mahinga Mana Ōrite Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo, kua rewa haere te utunga oranga, ā, kua pēnā hoki te pānga o te utunga tē tōkeke, te whānakotanga utunga, te rītaha matahuna me te kaikiri ā-pūnaha.

Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo said the cost of living was rising, and so did the impact of unfair pay, wage theft, unconscious bias and systemic racism.

E ungaunga ana a Saunoamaali’i i a ngāi Aotearoa kia waitohua te reta, kia whakapāngia hoki ngā māngai pōti rātou ko ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi kia tono i te panonitanga kaupapahere mō ngā āputa utunga.

Sumeo is urging New Zealanders to sign the letter and contact their elected representatives and employers to demand a policy change on pay gaps.

E ai ki ngā tatauranga pōharatanga tamariki nōnātata nei, i whakaputainga i te wiki kua hori ake, 1 i ia 9 ngā tamariki e noho ana ki ngā kāinga whiwhinga pūtea o raro e iti iho ana i te 50% o te whiwhinga pūtea waenga ā-kāinga.

According to the latest child poverty statistics released last week, 1 in 9 children live in low-income households that have less than 50% of the median household income.

Kua kino kē atu ngā tatauranga ki te Māori, te ngāi Moana, me ngā tamariki whaikaha i te toharite ā-motu.

The figures for Māori, Pacific and disabled children are higher than the national average.

Supplied “Kua tae te wā,” hei tā te komihana Whaiwāhitanga Mahinga Mana Ōrite Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo. / “It’s time to act,” says Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo.

Hei tā Saunoamaali'i, ka tae rā anō ngā pānga kino o te manatika-kore me te utunga tē tōkeke ki tua atu i ngā kaimahi, ki ngā ino o te whare tamariki ki te kore e aukati i āianei.

Sumeo said those who suffered as a result of unjust and unfair pay go beyond workers and into the next generation if it isn’t stopped now.

“E hia ngahuru mano whānau, ina koa ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana, ngāi mātāwaka tokoiti, me ngā hapori whaikaha, kei raro e putu ana,” hei tā Saunoamaali'i.

“Tens of thousands of families especially Māori, Pacific, ethnic minorities and our disabled communities are struggling to make ends meet,” Sumeo said.

“He mana ō tātou katoa kia rangatira te tū, ā, e ōrite ana ā tātou mana e pai ai te taumata oranga, e ōrite ai hoki ngā whaiwāhitanga whiwhinga mahi.”

“We all deserve and want to live with dignity and have the same rights to an adequate standard of living and equal employment opportunity.”

Arā te Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry nō te 2021, e mea ana, i ia kotahi tāra ka riro i te tāne Pākehā, ka 89 hēneti ki te wahine Pākehā, ka 86 hēneti ki te tāne Māori, ka 81 hēneti ki te wahine Māori.

The Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry in 2021 found that for every dollar earned by a Pākehā man, Pākehā women were paid 89 cents, Māori men 86c and Māori women 81c.

I ngā whānau ngāi Moana, kua 81 hēneti ki ngā tāne, kua 75 hēneti ki ngā wāhine.

For Pacific whānau, men were paid 81 cents and Pasifika women 75c.

“Ka whai hua te katoa i ngā ture mō te noho tuwhera o te utunga tā te mea e whakakore ana i ngā rītaha ā-ora, ā-mātāwaka e hunaia ana e te muna o te utunga, ka mutu, ka whakatika i ngā mana rite-kore ā-pūnaha,” tā Saunoamaali'i.

“We all benefit from pay transparency legislation because it helps eliminate gender and racial biases that pay secrecy covers up and addresses structural inequalities,” Sumeo said.

“E oti i a tātou te whakanui i tētahi pāpori e tōkeke ake ana, te whakamanahia nei ngā kaimahi e whakawhānui ai i ō rātou pūkenga, e tika ai te whainga hua i ngā mahi ā rātou, e taurikura ai ki te wāhi mahi, e mana ai hoki te oranga.”

“We can help create a fairer society where workers are empowered to maximise their abilities, be fairly rewarded for the work they do, thrive in the workplace and live in dignity.”

I kī a Saunoamaali'i, nā ā rātou rangahau pakirehua kua kitea ngā taunakitanga e mea ana ko te kaikiri, te rītaha matahuna, me ngā whakaritenga whakaparahako a te wāhi mahi ētahi o ngā take kua noho takamuri nei ngā kaimahi ngāi Moana, kua kore e tae ki te karamatamata e taea nei e rātou i te wāhi mahi.

Sumeo said research through their inquiry had provided evidence that racism, unconscious bias and workplace discriminatory practices are some reasons why Pacific workers are held back from realising their full potential in the workplace.

Supplied He whakaahua nā Pacific Pay Gap, i tīkina ake i te pūrongo Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry. / Pacific Pay Gap illustration, taken from the Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry report.

Hei tā Te Kauae Kaimahi, korekore e pāngia ana ngā kaimahi e ēnei āhuatanga āputa utunga, nā whai anō e kino ake ana ngā utunga kei te āhua o te mātāwaka, te ira me te hauā.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions said these drivers of pay gaps undoubtedly affect workers and exacerbate disparities in pay based on ethnicity, gender and disability.

“E waiwai ana te māramatanga e aukatia ai ā tātou āputa utunga. Atu i konei, e oti i a mātou e whakatūturu i te hohenga mai a ngā tāngata ki ngā urupare e whaipānga ana ki ngā āputa utunga,” hei tā te perehetini tuarua o te kaunihera Rachel Mackintosh.

“Transparency is a vital step towards closing our pay gaps. From here, we can ensure working people are engaged in the solutions in addressing the pay gaps,” council vice president Rachel Mackintosh said.

I kī a Saunoamaali'i he tokomaha ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e whakapae ana ki te hiranga o te utauta nei e poipoia ai tētahi ahurea mahinga e kotahi nei, e kanorau nei hoki, te noho haumaru ai, te whakautengia ai, te tokona ai, te taurikura ai hoki ngā kaimahi.

Sumeo said many employers believed that the legislation could be a powerful tool to foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture where workers felt safe, respected, supported and could thrive.

Hei ko tāna, mā ngā hiahiatanga māramatanga utunga e toko ai hoki ngā whakapaunga kaha a ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e mana ōrite ai ngā whaiwāhitanga, e whakanui ai te kanorau, e mutu ai hoki te whakaparahakotanga e takahi ana i te ture.

She said pay transparency requirements would also support the efforts of employers to ensure equal opportunity, promote diversity and put an end to unlawful discrimination.

“E ungaunga ana mātou i a ngāi Aotearoa whānui kia tautoko mahi mā te waitohu i te reta tūmatanui nei, me te whakapā i ō rātou māngai pōti, waihoki ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi kai tono i te whakatikahanga o ngā āputa utunga ināia tonu nei,” te kī a Saunoamaali'i.

“We are calling on all New Zealanders to show their support by signing the open letter and contacting their elected representatives and employers to demand immediate action on pay gaps,” Sumeo said.

“Kua matatika tonu ā mātou mahi nei, me te aha anō e whakamana ana i Te Tiriti o Waitangi, e tae ana hoki ki ō mātou herenga mana tāngata. Kua tae te wā e koke pai ai, e whakahōungia ai ngā ture.”

“We are not only doing what is morally right but also honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and meeting our human rights obligations. It’s time for concrete action and legislative reforms.”

Kua toroa te Minita Whakawhiwhi Mahi Carmel Sepuloni e tākupu mai ai.

Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has been approached for comment.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.