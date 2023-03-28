Ngā tāone tātahi papai rawa o Aotearoa e huna nei kia whakanuia ai te hiku o raumati

New Zealand's best short walks are found in Nelson Tasman.

E noho tārewa nei te mutunga o te penapenatanga awatea, koinei te wā pai e kounga tonu ai te noho ki tātahi ā mua i te taenga mai o ngā rangi uriuri o takurua.

With the end of daylight saving looming, now’s the time to squeeze in an autumn beach break before the dark days of winter set in.

Kei raro iho nei ētahi o ā mātou tino tāone iti e kaukau ai, e hoe ai te waka, e eke ai i te ngaru, e pakapaka ai te kiri.

Below are a few of our favourite small towns to swim, kayak, surf and get sunburnt in.

Kairākau

He āhuru mōwai oneone Aotearoa tūturu nei, ā, ko tā tēnei nōhanga i te pokapū o Te Matau a Māui he whakawhiwhi atu i ngā momo whakangā i kaingākautia ai e ō kaumātua i te wā ki a rātou.

A sandy slice of old-school Kiwi paradise, this small Central Hawke’s Bay settlement offers up the kind of beach breaks your grandparents might have enjoyed back in the day.

E whakakapia nei ngā whare nui me te ngā whare kairangi i anuanu ai ngā tini takutai o tātou, ki konei koe kitea ai ngā wharau paruhi o Aotearoa e kōpipiri ana huri taiāwhio nei i ngā oneone e pai ai te kaukau, te ekenga ngaru, me te ruku. Kua karapotia nei ki ngā pari, engia kua kauparetia i ngā āhuatanga poroheahea o te ao hurihuri.

In place of the McMansions and high-rises that have marred many of our prettiest beaches, you’ll find classic Kiwi baches huddled around a sandy beach perfect for swimming, surfcasting and diving. Hemmed in by dramatically carved cliffs, it feels like it’s sealed off from the madness of the modern world.

Anō te pai o te wāhi karaehe i te tautai e pikiniki ai, ā, e pai ana te muriwai me te awa e hoe ai te waka, tū mai, noho mai rānei. He waiheke e noho huna ana hoki (toroa whakateraki ki te pito o tātahi i te timunga o te tai e kitea ai).

The grassy shorefront is perfect for picnics, and the lagoon and river are ideal kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding territory. There’s even a hidden waterfall (head to the north end of the beach at low tide to find it).

Kāhore he hōtera, he mōtera rānei ō te tāone – kāhore hoki ōna toa, ōna wharekai rānei – engari he nōhanga puni ki tātahi e tau ai ngā waka puni, he wharau hoki hei rēti mā te tangata i ngā pae pēnei i te Bookabach me te Airbnb.

There are no hotels or motels in town – and no shops or restaurants – but there’s a beachfront freedom campground for self-contained vehicles, and baches for rent on sites such as Bookabach and Airbnb.

Kirsten Simcox/Supplied He māpihi maurea a Kairākau ki te pokapū o Te Matau a Māui. / Kairākau Beach is a hidden gem in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Waipū

Kotahi me haurua, e rua hāora rānei, whakateraki i Tāmaki Makaurau a Waipū, ka mutu, e kore e whakapaengia he tauhou ia mēnā i kitea i Te Moana Nui a Kiwa, he mā katoa nō ōna oneone, he whakatīaho nō ōna wai.

Just one-and-a-half to two hours north of Auckland, Waipū Cove wouldn’t look out of place in the Pacific Islands with its blinding white sand and translucent water.

Ahakoa me te tomo o tōna pito tonga e tata nei ki te karapu kauhauora i te tangata hei ngā rangi paki, kua pērā te roa o te takutai e taea nei e koe te whai i tētahi wāhi mohoao e tau ai te tou ki tāu tāora.

While the southern end near the surf lifesaving club can get crowded on sunny days, it’s long enough to ensure you can always find somewhere secluded to plonk your towel if you wish.

E rorotu nei ki ngā kaikaukau me ngā kaieke ngaru (mā Learn 2 Surf koe e toko e pai ai tāu tū ki te papa eke ngaru), he wāhi pai mō te hīkoi roa, e hia nei ōna anga me ngā manu mokorea pēnei i ngā tara e noho nei ki ngā tāhuahua. E noho ana te Cove Cafe ki tāwāhi i tātahi (e marohi pai ana au i te ika mata me te ika kua paetata te māngoingoi e ūhia ana ki te kirīmi kokonati kakā, me te tataki mīti kau hei hoa haere mō te ponzu, ngā harori pīkara, te furikake me te wairanu kiupī).

Popular with swimmers and surfers (Learn 2 Surf can help you find your feet on a board), it’s also ideal for long walks, with seashells aplenty and rare birds such as fairy terns nesting in the dunes. The excellent The Cove Cafe sits right across from the beach (I highly recommend the Samoan-style ika mata with local line-caught fish in lightly spiced coconut cream, and the beef tataki with ponzu, pickled mushrooms, furikake and kewpie mayo).

Toroa te whare tainga i te pokapū o te tāone kia ākona ngā hītori Kotirana ōna, peka atu rānei ki tai e kaukau ai – e pāinaina ai i te āio – ki Piroa.

Head to the museum in the town centre to find out more about its Scottish heritage, or head into the hinterland to swim – or just soak up the serenity – at Piroa Falls.

Supplied Ānō he uma kūkupa te Nōhanga Puni o Waipū ki tātahi. / Camp Waipū Cove occupies a prime position along the sandy beach.

Kēkerengū

Kaihoratia ngā huarahi rā Te Ahi Kai Kōura a Tamatea Pōkai Whenua ki tēnei hapori muna kei waenga i te kāinga e mātakina ai ngā tohorā, me Te Waiharakeke. Kua tīkona e te paewai, ānō kua mutunga kore te oneone mangu, te whakamahanatia nei ō rekereke i ngā rangi mātao o te ngahuru.

Take a road trip along the rugged Kaikōura coast en route to this under-the-radar community halfway between New Zealand’s whale watching mecca and Blenheim. Covered with bleached driftwood, the black sand beach seems to go on forever, warming your soles on chilly autumn days.

He tūru ki ngā māra i ngā rangi paki, he pākaiahi i ngā rangi mātao, kāore i kō atu i Te Toa Kēkerengū mō te ō kākā, te ō tūhoe, te kawhe, te wāhi tare keke rānei – inā rā hoki te makue o te hupa kaimoana, nā whai anō kua toka tana noho ki te rārangi kai.

With garden seats for sunny days and a double-sided fireplace for cooler ones, The Store Kēkerengū is a top spot for brunch, lunch or a coffee and slice of cake – the seafood chowder is so popular it’s become a menu staple.

He nōhanga puni hoki tō Te Toa ki tātahi, ā, ko tā Camp Kēkerengū he whakarato i tētahi wheako nōhanga puni kounga – e toru ngā tēneti e tiro atu ana ki te moana, he kīhini o roto, e rūma whakatā hoki e tomo ana i te rōpū kotahi anake.

The Store also offers a campground right on the beach, while Camp Kēkerengū provides a secluded glamping experience – the three large tents overlooking the ocean and complemented by a kitchen and covered lounge area are only ever used by one group at a time.

E tae rā anō ana ngā kōwhiringa ngohe o te mātāmuri ki ngā hīkoitanga pāmu me ngā ekenga paihikara, te kirikiti, me te kauhoe i raro i ngā mata o te ariki i tētahi kauranga hōhonu ā-waho. He wāhi pai hoki a Ōkiwi e kaukau ai, e ruku ai hoki (kia mataara ki te mātao o te wai i tēnei kaupeka o te tau), ā, me motika atu ngā kaieke ngaru ki Mangamaunu. Arā ngā kaieke paihikara me kotahi atu ki Middle Hill MTB Park, ki reira kitea ai ngā ara atu i te pīpī paopao ki te tohunga.

Activity options at the latter include farm walks and bike rides, cricket, petanque and soaking under the stars in a deep outdoor bath. Nearby Ōkiwi Bay is great for swimming, bodyboarding and diving (although beware that the water temperature at this time of year is likely to be brisk), while surfers should make a beeline for Mangamaunu Point. Mountain bikers, meanwhile, can hit up Middle Hill MTB Park where tracks range from beginner suitable to a “soil-your-undies gnarlfest”.

nelsontasman.nz/SUPPLIED Kitea ai ngā oneone kōura-māwhero i tō Te Tai Tapu tātahi o Tata. / Golden Bay's Tata Beach features the area’s trademark soft peach-gold sand.

Te Tātahi o Tata | Tata Beach

Kua kuhuna atu i waenga i ngā wāhi e mōhiotia whānuitia, arā Te Tai Tapu me te pito ngū ki te raki o te Abel Tasman National Park, ā, ki konei kitea ai tētahi o ngā tātahi taiea rawa atu i te motu katoa.

Tucked away between better-known stretches of Golden Bay and the quiet northern end of Abel Tasman National Park, this tiny town boasts one of the best-looking beaches in the country.

He iti, engari he māpihi maurea, kāti, me he tumu kuku ōna oneone kōura te noho ai ki waenga i ngā maunga ngahere me te moana kārikiōrangi. Kua tāwharautia te takutai e ngā moutere e rua, e Motu me Ngawhiti, e kīia nei hoki ko ngā Moutere Tata, ā, he kāinga ki ngā kekeno, ngā kororā, me te kohikohinga kawau nui rawa i Aotearoa.

Small but photogenically formed, its genuinely golden sands are wedged between bush-covered mountains and a calm, teal-coloured sea. The beach is sheltered by the twin islands of Motu and Ngawhiti, also known as the Tata Islands, home to seals, penguins and New Zealand’s largest colony of spotted shags.

He mea whakahaere te Golden Bay Kayaks e te whānau, ā, ko tāna he whakarato i ngā tawhio ki ngā pito whakateraki o te papa ā-motu – hoe atu ki ngā kowhanenga tē ripoia ai, i tētahi tawhio kua aratakina e tōu ake, rētihia rānei tētahi papa hoe tū.

Family-run Golden Bay Kayaks offer tours in the northern reaches of the national park – paddle to footprint-free bays on a guided or self-guided tour, or hire a stand-up paddleboard.

Engia he āhuru mōwai hoki ngā whenua taiāwhio ki te kaihīkoi, arā ngā wāhi e noho tata ana, ko Te Ara Takutai Abel Tasman, me te Whenua Tāpui Grove, me ōna tirohanga takiraha o Te Tai Tapu. Arā hoki te Ana Rāwhiti, te kīia ai e Te Papa Atawhai, “e tae ana pea ki te tomokanga kanorau, whānui rawa atu hoki, kī pai ana i ngā tupu māhina i tētahi ana o Aotearoa”, kei tua noa i te huarahi. Me kawatau koe te kite i te kāinga a Gollum, me ōna keo iri, keo tū hoki.

The surrounding area is also a walker’s paradise, with nearby options including the Abel Tasman Coastal Track, and Grove Scenic Reserve, with its panoramic views of Golden Bay. Rāwhiti Cave, which the Department Conservation says has “possibly the most diverse and extensive entrance and twilight zone flora of any cave in New Zealand”, is just down the road. Expect to find yourself in a Gollum’s lair replete with sculpture-like stalactites and stalagmites.

Kei hei ō tino tāone tātahi hei kaihora mā te tangata i tēnei kaupeka o te tau? Whakamōhio mai i ngā tākupu.

Where are your favourite beach towns to visit at this time of year? Let us know in the comments.