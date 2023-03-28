E hiahia ana te iwi ki te whakaahua o te rangatira, engari e noho mātāmua kē ana ngā uri

Te whakaahua o Harawira Te Mahikai, te rangatira o Ngāti Kahungunu, e hoko atu ana hei ā Wenerei. / The portrait of Harawira Te Mahikai, chief of the Ngāti Kahungunu Tribe, is being auctioned on Wednesday. (File photo)

E manakotia nuitia nei a Ngāti Kahungunu ki te purunga o tētahi peitatanga o tō rātou rangatira nā Lindauer, engari nā ngā pānga o te Kowheori-19 me te Huripari Gabrielle, kāhore e paku parahau i te whakapaunga o ngā rau mano tāra ki tētahi peitahanga.

Ngāti Kahungunu would love nothing more than to secure a Lindauer portrait of one of their rangatira, but with the impacts of Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle there is no way it could justify spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a painting.

Read this story in English here.

Ko Harawira Te Mahikai, te rangatira o Ngāti Kahungunu, tētahi i waitohua Te Tiriti o Waitangi, ā, ko ia te rangatira whakamutunga o Waimārama i tāmokoa.

Harawira Te Mahikai, chief of the Ngāti Kahungunu Tribe, and a signatory of the Treaty of Waitangi, was the last tattooed rangatira (chief) of Waimārama, Hawke’s Bay.

READ MORE:

* Wairarapa-Tararua iwi finally get apology from the Crown

* 'A real beauty': Gottfried Lindauer painting set to break auction record

* Arahi and Te Kaahu support Cyclone Gabrielle fundraising efforts with cover of Prince Tui Teka hit

* Chair of Ngāti Kahungunu bows out graciously after 26 years at helm

* 145-year-old Gottfried Lindauer painting discovered hanging in family dining room, donated to museum



I ngā tau i mua i tōna matenga i te 1886, i peitahia tōna whakaahua e Gottfried Lindauer, ā, nā rāua ko C F Goldie i whanake ai te peitatia o ngā kanohi hirahira o te Māori, me ngā whakaahua o te ao Māori i tērā wā.

In the years prior to his death in 1886 his portrait was painted by Gottfried Lindauer who, along with C F Goldie, excelled in painting important Māori subjects, as well as depictions of Māori life during this time period.

He mea takoha te whakaahua o Te Mahikai nō te 1883 e Gottfried ki tāna tama Hector i tōna huringa tau 21 i te 1908. I purutia e ngā uri o Gottfried tae noa ki te 1988, te hokona ai e te kaipupuru o nāianei, tētahi kaikohikohi tūmataiti nō Tāmaki Makaurau.

His 1883 portrait of Te Mahikai was gifted by Lindauer to his son Hector on his 21st birthday in 1908. It was owned by Lindauer descendants until 1988, when it was purchased by the current owner, an anonymous private collector in Auckland.

Nā te kaipupuru o nāianei te peitatanga i hoko kairapu atu i te International Art Centre. Ka hokona atu hei ā Wenerei.

The current owner has put the piece up for auction through the International Art Centre. It goes under the hammer on Wednesday evening.

E ai ki te kaihautū o International Art Centre, te kaihoko Richard Thomson, ko te whakapae tata o tōna utunga hokonga e noho ana ki waenga i te $550,000 me te $850,000, engari ainī pea hoki ka tae atu ki te $1 miriona.

International Art Centre director and auctioneer Richard Thomson said the conservative estimate of its sale price is between $550,000 and $850,000, but it could reach $1 million.

John Cowpland/Stuff Ko te upoko o Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Bayden Barber, tētahi mokopuna hoki a Te Mahikai. / Chairman of the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Bayden Barber, is Te Mahikai’s great-great-great grandson. (File photo)

Ko te upoko o Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Bayden Barber, tētahi mokopuna hoki a Te Mahikai, ko ia hoki te upoko o Waimārama marae, ā, hei tāna, nō ngā wiki tata nei anake ia mōhio ai ki te hokonga atu.

Chairman of the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Bayden Barber, who is Te Mahikai’s great-great-great grandson, and chair of the Waimārama marae, said he only learned of the auction in recent weeks.

“E mea ana au kua ātaahua tēnei peitahanga. Kua tino hiahia mātou ki tēnei. Engari me tau te whakaaro. E puta tonu ana tō tātou ihu i tētahi mate urutā, kua pāngia kinotia nei e te ōhanga, ā, inā tata nei mātou pāngia e te Huripari Gabrielle,” hei tāna.

“Look, this painting is stunning. We would certainly love to have it. But we need to be realistic. We’re only just coming out of a pandemic, we’ve had economic hard times, and now we’ve got the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to deal with,” he said.

“Ehara i te wā kia tonoa ngā whānau, ngā hapū, te iwi rānei kia ketuketu i te pūkoro, ānō he momo kohinga pūtea kia hokona te peitahanga. Kāhore e tino nui ana ngā pūtea wātea i te wā nei. Ko te kino, i pēnā ai,” tā Bayden.

“It’s not the time to ask whānau, hapū, or iwi to dig in their pockets and donate in some sort of fundraising effort to buy the painting. There’s not a lot of spare cash at the moment. It’s unfortunate,” Barber said.

“Tērā pea e taea ana e te Kāwanatanga te tautoko mai, me te tūpono ka noho tonu ēnei taonga ki tēnei whenua. Ka tae atu pea tēnā [te peitahanga] ki tāwāhi, 100 tau pea te nōhanga ōna ki reira,” hei tāna.

“Maybe there’s a space for the Government to come to the rescue and keep these pieces in the country at least. It [the painting] could end up overseas for the next 100 years,” he said.

“E tino hirahira ana te tātai takenga o te mahinga nei. Arā hoki te hirahira o te purunga ōna e Gottfried ake e hia nei ngā tau i mua i te takoha atu ki tāna tama i tōna huringa tau 21, kātahi te purunga roa ōna e te whānau Lindauer i mua i te hokonga atu ki te kaipupuru o nāianei. Kua kore e tokomaha ōna kaipupuru,” te kī a Bayden.

“The provenance of this work is really valuable. The fact it was held by Lindauer himself for many years before giving it to his son on his 21st birthday and then in the Lindauer family for so long before being sold to the current owner. It hasn’t been in many hands,” Barber said.

Hei tāna, kua whāia e te iwi tētahi tāruatanga kounga o te peitahanga i ngā rangi tata, ā, ka noho tēnā ki te iwi nei mō ake tonu atu.

He said the iwi had been able to secure a high quality replica of the painting in recent days and that would remain with the iwi forever.

Piers Fuller/Stuff.co.nz A Gottfried Lindauer portrait of Huru Te Hiaro was repaired and moved from Te Papa to Aratoi Museum in Masterton for a Lindauer exhibition (first published June 2017).

Hei tā Echo Haronga, tētahi rōia nō Ōtaki, tētahi mokopuna hoki a Te Mahikai, he taonga ngā whakaahua pēnei o ngā tūpuna, “kua nui ake te pānga ki a mātou, ki te motu hoki, i te mahinga toi anake”.

Echo Haronga, an Ōtaki-based lawyer who is a great-great-great granddaughter of Te Mahikai, said portraits of tūpuna such as this were taonga, “far more than pieces of art to us, and the country”.

“Ko tā mātou anake he manako i te kōingo tūturu o te kaihoko ki te tiakanga o ngā taonga Māori, kaua noa ki a Lindauer, ki a Harawira Te Mahikai rānei hei kanohi o mua, ki tēnei peitahanga rānei hei haumitanga; ko tā mātou he manako i tōna mārama ki te tikanga Māori, me tōna nako ki te patuitanga whaihua ki āna uri,” hei ko tāna.

“The best we could hope for is that the eventual purchaser is legitimately interested in preservation of taonga Māori, not merely in Lindauer or Harawira Te Mahikai as historical figures or this painting as an investment, that they would have an understanding of tikanga Māori and would want to have a mutually beneficial relationship with his descendants,” she said.

“E mataku pai ana mātou ki te hiahia pea o te kaihoko kia huri noa te peitahanga hei rawa, e mea ana he taonga ki a mātou,” hei tāna.

“Our greatest fear would be a purchaser who wanted to commodify the piece, which to us, of course, is taonga," she said.

“Ehara i te mea ko mātou anake te whānau e pāngia ana e te ahumahi nei. Mōku ake, he pātai whānui mō te haepapa e pupuru ai ki ēnei taonga, e kore ai e whakanoa ō mātou tūpuna,: te kī a Echo.

“We’re not the only whānau affected by this industry. I think there are wider questions about whose duty it is to secure these taonga and to ensure no further commodification of our ancestors occurs,” Haronga said.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.