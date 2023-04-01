From the dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in Tāmaki Makaurau to an everyday meal with whanau, karakia are performed around Aotearoa.

David Kārena-Holmes is a Nelson-based author and academic

COLUMN: In The Press of last Thursday (March 23) Hamish McNeilly reported on issues raised at an Otago Regional Council meeting regarding the use of Māori karakia.

It seems that there is still quite a long way to go terms of progress toward inter-cultural harmony in this respect. And surely, this isn’t limited to just the Otago Regional Council.

At the Otago meeting a range of opinions appear to have been expressed – from full support of the use of karakia in formal proceedings to rejection of them as bringing elements of “religion and the supernatural” in the form of “tokenism” into council affairs.

READ MORE:

* 'At no stage did I disrespect the karakia', says emotional councillor after walkout

* Getting to grips with the prefix 'whaka'

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: Parts of Dunedin built on the backs of men who tried to defend their land rights in Taranaki

* Why do we need te wiki o te reo Māori?



Outside of church ritual, the closest experience to the use of karakia most familiar to many in the Pakeha community of this country is probably the expression of thanks for nourishment in a “grace” often spoken prior to, or just after, a meal.

Such a “grace” may entail an acknowledgement of what is termed “the supernatural” – but at least the sense of the words is likely to be fully understood.

If the accusation of “tokenism” in relation to the use of karakia in council meetings is to be countered, probably the first requirement is that the meaning of what is being said should be thoroughly understood by all.

From the translation supplied to the words of the karakia in connection with the Otago meeting, however, it would seem there is some failure here.

The sense of the words Ka rongo / te pō. Ka rongo / te ao. is not “Listen to the night. Listen to the day.” but almost the opposite: “The night hears. The day hears.”

The word rongo is a verb which refers to action on the part of any one of three senses: hearing, taste or smell. (“Listen to the night.” would be rendered: Whakarongo / ki te pō.”)

Better comprehension of the words may not necessarily mean karakia are more readily accepted by those opposed to their introduction, but at least those supporting their use might be less open to an accusation of “tokenism” for using words the meaning of which they don’t even understand.

The purpose of this column is bridging the gap between languages, but culture and language being inseparable, a brief comment on cultural implications is offered here: the particular lines of this karakia – Ka rongo / te pō. Ka rongo / te ao. – could well serve as a reminder that, from a Māori point of view at least, the entire natural world “hears” or “senses” everything, and is likely to be impacted by decisions made around a council table.