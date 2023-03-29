Te Tikanga Katoa: Te hihira i te meka o ngā kupu a Marama Davidson mō te 'tāne irapūmau kiritea' (me te tauākī o muri mai)

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Kua hau ngā rongo o te kaihautū tūhono o te Pāti Kākāriki Marama Davidson i āna kupu te kōrerotia ai i te wīkene: “He minita aukati taikaha au, ā, e mōhio ana au ki a rātou e taikaha nei i te ao, ko ngā tāne irapūmau, kiritea.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has made headlines for a comment she made at a rally at the weekend: “I am a violence prevention minister and I know who causes violence in the world, it is white, cis men.”

Ko Marama tētahi o te rau tāngata i porotēhi i te kaiwhakatūtū irawhiti-kore nō Peretānia e kīia nei ko Posie Parker, te whakakorengia ai āna kaupapa i muri mai, ka wehe ai i te motu.

Davidson was among hundreds protesting British anti-transgender activist known as Posie Parker, who then cancelled planned events and left the country.

Nā te Minita Aukati i te Taikaha ā-Whānau me te Taitōkai ngā kupu nōna i uia e te kaihautū o tētahi arapāho matau-tawhiti. I tukia a Marama e tētahi motopaika i tētahi whakawhitinga huarahi. Hei tāna, i tukia ia i mua tata tonu.

The Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence made the comments when questioned by the host of a far-right media outlet. Davidson was hit by a motorcycle at a pedestrian crossing. She said it was shortly beforehand.

I te uiuinga, “kua mau te wehi” te kī a Marama i muri mai. Kāhore i āta mārama tāna i kōrero ai.

She was “in shock” during the interaction, Davidson later said. She said she wasn’t as clear in her comments as she should have been.

(Kia mōhio mai: ko te irapūmau (cis, he whakarāpopototanga o te cisgender) e kōrero ana mō ngā tāngata tē irawhiti.)

(By the way: “Cis” is short for cisgender, referring to people who aren’t transgender.)

Ngā kitenga | What we found

I tētahi tauāki i muri mai, hei tā Marama: “E tinga mārika ana he pārurenga ngā wāhine o te taikaha ā-whānau me te taitōkai te mahia nei e te tāne.

In a statement, Davidson later said: “Women are overwhelmingly more likely to be victims of family violence and sexual violence at the hands of men.

“Ka mahue taku āta whakamārama i āku kupu, arā, e kitea nei te taikaha i ngā hapori katoa. Ko te ia ōku kia whakatūturu i te whaimana o te hunga irawhiti kia tokona ai rātou, kia aro pū tonu mātou ki ngā meka e mea ana ko ngā tāne ngā tino tāngata e taikaha ana.”

“I should have made clear in my comments that violence happens in every community. My intention was to affirm that trans people are deserving of support and to keep the focus on the fact that men are the main perpetrators of violence.”

Nā reira, he aha ngā mea e mōhiotia nei mō te hononga o te ira, te mātāwaka me te taikaha?

So, what do we know about the links between gender, ethnicity and violence?

Mātāmua mai, e hirahira ana kia mōhio ki te ngoikore o ngā tatauranga mō te taikaha ā-whānau, kāti e hia nei ngā take e pēnei ana. Ko te nuinga o ngā tatauranga ā-motu e hāngai ana ki ngā pārurenga, kaua kē ia ki ngā taikaha.

First, it’s important to note the statistics relating to family violence are woefully lacking, for many and complex reasons. National numbers also tend to be about victims, rather than offenders.

E ai ki tā Puna ake Pūrongo Kōhuru, te putu raraunga tūmatanui tuatahi mō te kōhurutanga i Aotearoa, e pīoioi mārika ana te kōhurutia o ngā tāngata ki te taha tāne, ina koa te tāne hanga rangatahi, te noho hoki nei hei wāhi nui rawa atu o te taihara taikaha matenga i te motu. Ko te nuinga o ngā tāne te i kōhurutia ai tētahi makau, kua kotahi hemihemi te whiunga taikaha, hei tā te kitenga a Puna.

Stuff’s own Homicide Report, the first publicly searchable database of homicides in Aotearoa New Zealand, shows homicides are overwhelmingly committed by men, in particular young men, who account for the greatest proportion of fatal violent crime in the country. The vast majority of men who kill an intimate partner have at least one violence conviction, Stuff found.

Kia tirohia ai ngā pārurenga i kōhurutia e te makau, e te makau o mua rānei, ā, hei tā Puna tātari nō te 2019, he 75% i wāhine, he 25% i tāne. I ngā horopaki i kōhurutia ai te tāne e te wahine, i te nuinga o te wā he uruparenga te taikaha ki te mātua whakatokenga a te tāne.

Of all victims killed by a partner or ex-partner, Stuff’s 2019 analysis found 75% were female and 25% male. In cases where a man was killed by a woman, often the violence was in response to an initial attack by a man.

E kino nei te kitenga o te Māori i ngā tatauranga kōhurutanga: e ai ki te tātari nō 2020, kua tata haurua ngā taikaha makau i kīia he Pākehā, ā, he hauwhā i kīia he Māori.

Māori are over-represented in the homicide statistics: 2020 analysis found nearly half the intimate partner perpetrators identified as European and a quarter were Māori.

Ahakoa e hakahaka iho ana te pāpātanga kōhurutanga o Aotearoa i tērā o te toharite OECD, e kino kē atu ana te motu i ērā e taurite ana ina tirohia ai te taikaha ā-whānau, ina koa i te taikaha ā-makau, me te whakamanioro tamariki.

While New Zealand’s homicide rate is below the OECD average the country outranks other comparable ones when it comes to rates of family violence, particularly intimate partner violence and child abuse.

Kua mea ai te ahorangi tūhono o te mātai pāpori ki Waipapa Taumata Rau Vivienne Elizabeth ki a Puna i tōna wā, ahakoa he rite tonu te inea o te whakamanioro i te horopaki o te taikaha ā-tinana, ko te tino āhuatanga kē o ngā tini hononga pēhitanga ko te whakahaeretanga uruhi – tētahi momo whanonga e whakamahia nei kia noho mohoao ai, kia whakamataku ai, kia hīrau ai.

Auckland University associate professor of sociology Vivienne Elizabeth has previously told Stuff while abuse is usually measured in terms of physical assault the defining feature of many oppressive relationships is actually coercive control – a pattern of behaviour used to isolate, scare and entrap.

Ko tā te Uiuinga Taitōkai me te Pārurenga i Aotearoa he whakaatu “kua whā te whakareatanga o te tinga ake o te pāngia o ngā wāhine e te makau, tērā i o ngā tāne, ā, e taurua ana te tinga kua wheakotia te pānga a tētahi atu i te whānau”. Āhua 35% ngā wāhine, me te 12% ngā tāne i pāngia e te taitōkai i te wā ki a rātou.

The 2022 New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey showed “females were almost four times as likely as males to have experienced offending by an intimate partner and nearly twice as likely to have experienced offending by another family member”. About 35% of females and 12% of males had experienced sexual assault in their lifetime.

I te 2020, 84% ngā tāngata i tono whakahaumarutanga he wāhine, ā, 86% ngā kaiurupare he tāne.

In 2020, 84% of applicants for protection orders were women and 86% of respondents were men.

Kāti, e ai ki ngā tatauranga kua kino ake ngā pāpātanga pūrongotanga a ngā wāhine Māori mō te taikaha ā-tinana, te taitōkai ā-makau hoki/rānei i tērā a ngā wāhine ngāi Pākehā, ngāi Moana, ngāi Āhia rānei. Tōpū katoa, e mōhiotia nei ko rātou nō ngā hunga tauine o raro e tūraru ake nei ka pāngia e te taikaha.

Again, statistics show Māori women report higher rates of physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence than European, Pacific and Asian women. Overall, it’s known those from lower socio-economic status groups are at increased risk of violence.

E hirahira ana kia mōhio tonu ki te pīroiroi o ngā āhuatanga o te hītori, o muri nei hoki, tae rā anō ki te pānga tonutanga o te tāmitanga. Arā tētahi pūrongo nō te Kāhui Minita inātata nei: Kāhore i tino whai pānga te Māori (tētahi atu rānei) ki ngā uruparenga Pākehā mō te taikaha.

It’s important to note there is a complex intersection of historical and contemporary factors at play here, including the ongoing impact of colonisation. As a recent Cabinet paper points out: Western approaches to responding to violence have not been effective for Māori (or anyone, really).

Ko rātou me te hōkakatanga kanorau e toru te whakareatanga o te tinga ka pāngia e ngā taihara ā-whānau, tērā i te tangata taearo, ā, e ono te whakareatanga ake kua noho hei pārurenga o te taitōkai i ngā marama 12 kua hori, e ai ki te uiuinga nō te 2022.

People with diverse sexualities were nearly three times as likely as heterosexual people to experience offences by family members and more than six times as likely to have been a victim of sexual assault in the previous 12 months, according to the 2022 survey.

Kua āta kīia e te New Zealand Family Violence Clearinghouse, mā te tātari ā-ira te taitōkai ā-makau e mārama ai ki ngā rerenga kētanga o te horopaki, ngā tūāhuatanga, ngā tikanga, me ngā whiunga o te taikaha. E miramira ana “i te hiahia kia whaiwhakaaro tahi te ira ki ngā āhuatanga anō tae rā anō ki te tāmitanga, te kaikiri, te tūnga ā-tauine, te hāpai toiora, me te mae irawhiti/hōkakarua/takatāpui”.

The New Zealand Family Violence Clearinghouse makes the point a gendered analysis of intimate partner and sexual violence means understanding differences in the context, dynamics, meaning and consequences of violence. It highlights “other structural factors including colonisation, racism, socio-economic status, ableism and homo/bi/transphobia need to be considered together with gender”.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

Inā rā te uaua o te inea o te taikaha ā-whānau, he tini nō ōna mata, he iti nō te pūrongotia ōna. Engari e mōhio ana tātou koia tērā te pūtake matua o te taihara taikaha i Aotearoa. Ā, he rite tonu te mahia e ngā tāne, ki ngā wāhine (me ngā hunga ira tokoiti), me ngā tamariki.

Family violence in particular is difficult to quantify because it takes many forms and is under-reported. But we know it’s the largest driver of violent crime in Aotearoa New Zealand. And it’s predominantly perpetrated by men, against women (and gender minorities) and children.

Mēnā koe e whakapae ana ko ngā kupu a Marama e kīia nei ko ngā tāne irapūmau kiritea anake e taikaha ana – te āhua i pēnā te Pirimia Chris Hipkins – kua hē.

If you interpret Davidson’s comments as if it’s only white cisgender men who commit violence – which Prime Minister Chris Hipkins appears to have – it’s evidently not true.

Ko te nuinga o te taupori tāne he tāne “Aotearoa ngāi Pākehā”, ā, nā rātou hoki te nuinga o ngā taihara taikaha ā-whānau i pūrongotia ai.

“New Zealand European” men make up the majority of the male population and are responsible for the majority of reported family violence offences.

E tika mārika ana hoki tāna tauākī o muri mai, mō te tinga ake o ngā wāhine kia noho hei pārurenga o te taikaha ā-whānau me te taitōkai (ā, e tinga ana hoki nā ngā tāne i taihara).

Her later statement, about women being more likely to be victims of family and sexual violence (and men more likely the perpetrators), is clearly true.

He tauākī whakamōhio ā-pūrongo: Kua tuhia tēnei kōrero nā runga anō i ngā whakamāherehere mātanga a te kaiohutohu kaupapahere matua a Women’s Refuge Tākuta Natalie Thorburn.

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Women’s Refuge principal policy advisor Dr Natalie Thorburn.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.