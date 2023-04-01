E $45 tā te whaea hoko atu i ōna makawe kia hokona ngā kope mō tāna tama whaikaha

National's Christopher Luxon talks to media about his "welfare that works" policy.

Arā tētahi whaea whai takuhe i hoko atu i ōna makawe kia utua āna pire, he $45 te whiwhinga.

A struggling single mother who receives the benefit sold her hair for $45 to pay her bills.

I whakapau a Hayley, tē hiahia kia whakapuakina ai tōna ingoa tūturu, i ngā pūtea ki ngā kai me ngā kope mō tāna tama e 5 tau, te takamuri ai te whakanaketia o tōna hinengaro.

Hayley, who doesn’t want her real name used, spent the money on groceries and nappies for her 5-year-old son who is developmentally delayed.

Hei tāna, he iti noa te pānga whakaora o tā te Kāwanatanga 7.22% whakarewa i ngā takuhe matua, e whanake nei hei te 1 o Āperira, ki a rātou kei raro e putu ana.

She said the Government’s 7.22% increase to main benefits, which kicks into play on April 1, will do little to alleviate the hardships she suffers.

“I whāia e au ngā kākahu ā-kura tukurua mō taku tamaiti e 5 tau e tīmata ana ki te kura. Ānō he whaea kino au, te tuku ai i a ia ki te kura me ōna kākahu tukurua,” tā Hayley i kī mai, e noho nei ki Te Upoko o te Ika.

“I hunted down a secondhand uniform for my 5-year-old who is starting school. I feel like a terrible mum for sending him off to school in second-rate clothing,” Hayley, who lives in the Wellington region, said.

“Ka whai haere hoki i ngā kai utukore i ngā umanga ā-hapori, ngā kīhini ā-hapori rānei, ka kimihia rānei i ngā hokomaha ngā kai kua tata mōnehu, kua komeme, kua pakaru rānei.”

“I hunt down free food from community organisations or community kitchens, or short-dated, or dented and damaged clearance food at supermarkets.”

I kī a Hayley, he tokomaha e pōhēhē nei kua māngere, kua kore here hoki te hunga whai takuhe, tērā pōhēhē tēnā, me te aha, kāore hoki i āwhinatia e te tāmi ahupūtea kino rawa atu nō ngā tau e 32.

Hayley said many people view beneficiaries as lazy and carefree, but that is far from the truth, and inflation hitting a 32-year high hasn't made things easier.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff E whai takuhe ana a Hayley, me uaua hoki ka hoko i te kai, ngā kākahu, me ngā rawa waiwai anō mā tāna tama e 5 tau. / Hayley lives on the benefit and struggles to provide food, clothing and other basic items for her 5-year-old son.

“Āianei, me whakatau kia whakakā rānei te mīhini whakamahana, mēnā rānei e taea ana e te pūkoro ina taraiwa i tāku tamaiti ki te papa tākaro, he nui nō te utu o te penehini,” tāna kōrero.

“Now it's whether to turn on the heater, and can I afford to drive my child to the local playground considering the price of petrol,” she said.

“Me hīrere i ia rā, me horoi kē pea i ia rua rā e ngāwari ake ai te utu o te hiko me te haurehu me te hopi makae? Kāore māua e toro atu ki te papa tākaro, ā, e haunga hoki ana au.”

“Do I take a shower every day or make it every few days just to save a bit of power and gas and shampoo? We don't go to the park and I stink.”

Kua takamuri te whanaketia o te hinengaro o tā Hayley tama, kua pūio huahua, kua kore hoki e kōrero. He matakawa tairongo tōna ki ngā kai, nā whai anō “e kore ia e kai i ngā momo hāunga ngā karaka me ngā tipi”, kāore hoki ia e waia nei ki te wharepaku.

Hayley’s son is developmentally delayed, neurodiverse and non-verbal. He has a sensory food aversion that means he “literally won't eat more than crackers and chips” and isn't toilet-trained.

“Kua mate au ki te āpiti i ngā māturu huaora, rino hoki ki tōna wai. Ka ngau, ka patu, ka whana, he kore nōna e taea nei te whakakākahu i a ia anō, nā konā i whakauru ai ki te hōhipera, matea ai ngā rongoā rino,” tāna i kī mai.

“I have to lace his water with iron and vitamin drops. Biting, hitting, kicking, unable to dress himself, he ended up in hospital needing iron infusions,” she said.

“Kei te kura ia, me te tau hoki ōku i te taea ōna kia pēnā, ā, kua paku wātea au kia ora anō ai.”

“He's at school, I am unbelievably relieved that he is able to do that, and I have a brief moment in time to recover myself.”

Ka riro i a Hayley ētahi momo tautoko nā te kāwanatanga. E tae rā anō ana ēnei ki te takuhe matua, te tokonga nōhanga, te kopa iti whaikaha, ngā rawa tāke ā-whānau, me ngā utunga ngoi takurua, tōpū katoa e āhua $900 i ia wiki.

Hayley receives several forms of government support. These include the main benefit, accommodation supplement, disability allowance, family tax credits and winter energy payments which add up to around $900 a week.

“Kua tata $600 e tuku atu nei ki te mōketi. Ā muri i ngā utu ā-kaunihera, te rīanga, te hiko me te ipurangi, kua tata kore te toenga ki ngā kai me te penehini, hāunga i ngā kākahu hōu, te tapitapi waka rānei. Kāhore rawa e paku wātea ki te ngahau,” hei tāna.

“Almost $600 goes on the mortgage. After rates, insurance, power and internet there's barely anything left for food or petrol, let alone new clothes or car maintenance. Certainly nothing for entertainment or pleasure,” she said.

“E hika, me aha rawa au hei te whakaitanga anō [o te mōketi]. Ka mutu, e ōrite ana te rēti ki te nuinga. He tino pīkautanga, nā reira, ahakoa te pikinga, ka uaua.

“Goodness help me when it's time to re-fix [mortgage]. And current rent is about the same for many anyhow. It's a real stretch now, so any increase is going to be the breaking point.

Stuff Ka pāpaku haere te pūkoro, ka pupū ake rānei tētahi pire, ka hoko a Hayley i ngā rawa i Tauhoko. / When money gets tight or a bill comes up, Hayley sells anything of value on Trade Me.

“Engari kāore hoki e taea e au te whakawhāiti, te hoko atu rānei, he kore pūtea nāku e hokona ai tētahi whare e iti iho ana, kāhore hoki he whare pūtea e tuku mai i tētahi mōketi hei āpiti. Ānō kua tāroretia katoatia au.”

“But I literally couldn't sell or downsize either because I still wouldn't have enough to buy a lesser house outright, and no bank would give me another mortgage to cover the difference. I feel completely trapped.”

Hei tāna, ka pāpaku haere te pūkoro, ka pupū ake rānei tētahi pire, ka hoko a Hayley i ngā rawa i Tauhoko.

She said when money gets tight and a bill comes up, she sells anything of value on Trade Me.

“Pēnei i tōku tokorua hū pai whakamutunga, ngā takawairore rānei a taku tamaiti kāore anō kia pakaru. Ka āta whakawhāiti tae rā anō ki te wā, e kore e taea tonutia,” hei tāna.

“My last good pair of shoes, or toys my child wasn't quite done with. It gets cut back bit by bit until there's truly nothing left to cut,” she said.

“Hei aha te Netflix, ngā rawa kē atu rānei, kāore i ahau ēnā.”

“Forget Netflix or any luxuries, I never had them to start with.”

Kāore i taea e te pūkoro o Hayley te utu i tētahi kutinga makawe i ngā tau e rua me te haurua, nā whai anō e $45 te hokona atu o ōna makawe e ia ki tētahi pakihi e hanga nei i ngā uru whakapīwari mō te hunga kua pāngia e te ngaronga makawe, te mate pukupuku rānei.

Hayley hadn't been able to afford a haircut for two-and-a-half years and sold her ponytail for $45 to a company that makes wigs for people with alopecia or cancer.

“I whēangaanga te ngākau, he mea nui ōku makawe ki tōku āhuatanga me tōku tuakiri. Korekore i roa te noho mai ki tōku upoko,” tāna kōrero.

“I had mixed feelings about it, my hair was a huge part of my appearance and identity. It had obviously been with me for a long time,” she said.

“Kāore i whakatae, kāore i whakatōtika, kāore i raweke, nā reira engia he āpitihanga tinana ōku i te mutunga iho, me tāku whakapae hoki koia pea te wā whakamutunga ā mua i taku hina haere, kaumātua haere hoki.”

“Never dyed, straightened, treated or messed with, it really did feel a bit like a body part or extension of myself in the end, and I felt like this would be the last time before I start to go grey and get too old.”

Hei tāna, i ākina ia kia pēnā he mōhio nōna ka āwhinatia tētahi anō e raru ana.

But she said helping someone else who was struggling motivated her to do it.

“I konā hoki te ara pea kia utua tētahi kutinga makawe nui te utu i tētahi toa kuti makawe. Ahakoa te aha, kua pai mēnā au e taea ana te tautoko i tētahi atu, kia whai hoki i tētahi wāhi pūtea kia utua te kutinga makawe,” e ai ki a ia.

“I also had the prospect of paying for an expensive haircut at a local hairdresser. Either way, it's all good if I was maybe able to help someone else and get some kind of subsidy towards the haircut,” she said.

“E pēnā ana ngā kutinga makawe i te tākuta niho, he momo whai rawa.”

“Haircuts have become akin to dentistry, it’s a luxury now.”

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff Nā te nui haere o te utunga oranga i uaua ake te tahua me te utu pire. / The rising cost of living has made budgeting and juggling bills more difficult with benefit increases coming a year too late, says Hayley.

E $45 tāku i whakapau ki ngā kope me ngā kai.

She spent the $45 on nappies and groceries.

“E takamuri ana te whanaketanga ā-hinengaro o tāku tamaiti e 5 tau, ā, kua hiahia au ki te tangi i te kitenga i ngā pire kai, engari kāhore he rawa hei kōwhiringa,” hei tāna.

“My 5-year-old has developmental delays and the grocery bills make me want to cry, but nothing is optional,” she said.

“Me tautoko i a ia, me pai tōna hauora. Ka pai ake taku matekai i te kitenga i a ia e kore nei e taurikura ana.”

“I just have to meet his needs and keep him healthy. I'd rather go hungry myself than see him not thriving as much as he should.”

Nā tōna tūāhuatanga, e taea anake ana e Hayley te mahi hangere, engari i āianei, kua aro pū ia ki te tiakitanga ōna.

Because of her son’s situation, Hayley she can only afford to work part-time, but at the moment she's just focused on taking care of him.

“Kāore au i te māngere. E hiahia ana au kia toko i te pāpori, ahakoa pea he mahi tūao. Me whakamahi i ōku roro, me whakapau i tōku wā,” hei tāna.

“I'm no slacker. I'll be itching to do something for society, even if it's volunteer work. I need to use my brain and time,” she said.

E mōhio ana a Hayley ki te tokomaha kei raro e putu ana.

Hayley said she knows many people who are struggling right now.

“Kua kotahi tau te tōmuri o ngā pikinga tahume e kainamu ana, kei te toromi haere ngā tāngata,” tāna i mea mai.

“The upcoming benefit increases are a year too late, and people are just going under,” she said.

“E whakamānawatia nei ngā tokonga katoa, engari kāore ngā tāngata e tae atu ai ki te taumata oranga pai. He tirohanga whakamuri noa iho, kua tōmuri rawa hoki e whaipānga ai.”

“Any help is appreciated, but it doesn't ever catch people up to a decent standard of living. It's always retrospective and far too late to make a difference.”

E ai ki a ia, ko tā te takuhe he tuku i te pae mōkito ki te tangata e tāwharautia tonutia, engari ehara i te ao pai.

She said the benefit generally gives people the bare minimum to keep a roof over their heads, but it's not a normal life.

“Tē taea e koe te kawatau i te kainga o ngā kai pēnei i ētahi anō. Tē oti i a koe te kī ka mana te rēhitatia o tō waka. Kāhore hoki e taea e koe te kī taurangi ki ō tamariki mō te hoko i tētahi takawairore hōu, tētahi haerenga rānei ki ngā pikitia,” hei tāna.

“You can't expect to eat what most other people eat. You can't guarantee your car will have a warrant or registration. You can't promise your kids a new toy or trip to the movies,” she said.

“He nōhanga oranga noa iho, ehara kē ia i te oranga pai. Kāhore he puiaki i te pae tata. E whakahotu kē ana i te manawa.”

“It's just an existence rather than really living. There's never anything to look forward to. It's pretty soul-destroying.”

1 NEWS The data shows 1 in 9 (12.0%) of New Zealand children live in low-income households that had less than 50% of the median equivalised disposable household income.

Kāhore ngā pāpātanga pōharatanga tamariki i whanake i te tau kua taha ake, hei tā Tatauranga Aotearoa, arā, he 18.8% te tamariki Māori, he 25.6% te tamariki ngāi Moana e noho tonu ana ki ngā whare e pāngia nei e te pōharatanga ā-rawa.

Child poverty rates have not improved in the past year, according to Statistics New Zealand, with 18.8% of Māori and 25.6% Pasifika children still living in households experiencing material hardship.

Arā te māngai o te Child Poverty Action Group Michael O’Brien e mea ana ka whaipānga tā te Kāwanatanga hiki i ngā takuhe matua hei te 1 o Āperira, engari he tokomaha tonu ka noho pōhara.

Child Poverty Action Group spokesman Michael O’Brien said the Government’s increase to core benefits coming in on April 1 will make a difference, but many people will still be stuck below the poverty line.

Hei ko tāna, kāore pea he pāpātanga pōharatanga i kino kē atu i ērā o ngā tamariki whaikaha.

He said poverty rates for children with disabilities are among the worst.

“Kua kino kē atu ngā tūāhuatanga o ngā tamariki whaikaha i ērā tamariki toiora, ā, kāhore anō hoki kia tino whanake,” tāna i kī mai.

“Kids with disabilities are in a much worse position than non-disabled children, and that hasn't improved all that much,” he said.

“Kua pēnā tā te mea kua roa te takuhe āpitihanga mō te whai tamaiti whaikaha e noho totoka nei.”

“Partly because the additional payment that you can get for having a child with a disability, it's been fixed for some time.”

